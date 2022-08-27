4.
What is
breakfast?
• Breakfast= break the fast
* Break the overnight fasting
period.
• Asia culture: Breakfast = meal in
the morning
• In some culture, breakfast are
named from the food they eat in
the morning
The history of breakfast
• Long time ago, people only eat 2 meal daily
* Dynasty Zhou of China (BC1046) morning and night
* Western country noon and night
• 15 centuries, breakfast began to appear in Europe:
* Only upper-class having breakfast
• 17 centuries, all social classes started eating breakfast
The history of breakfast
• 19 centuries, Industrial Revolution:
* People move from village into city
* Working period become regularised
* Workers need an early meal provide them energy to work in the morning
* “3 meals a day” become mainstream
The history of breakfast
• 20 centuries,
• John Harvey Kellogg invented cornflakes and
founded “Kellogg” company to sell it.
• Several food company emphasized that “breakfast is
the most important meal” to increase the sells of
breakfast product.
• Advertisement make public believed that breakfast is
the most important meal until today.
What if we don’t eat breakfast
• Skip breakfast have 27% increase in getting coronary heart disease
（Spence. C, 2017).
• Negative impact on cognitive performance(Spence. C, 2017)
• Higher Body Mass Index (BMI) (PubMed,2011)
*Breakfast make people felt full, control the calories intake in following meals
*Objection: breakfast skipper in the trial have lower health awareness
What if we don’t eat breakfast
• Research in Korea: skipping breakfast is
negatively associated with insulin resistance (Jin
Joo, H et al, 2020)
* 12856 participant
* Use TyG index to determine the intensity of insulin
resistance
* Don’t eat breakfast: highest OR value of 1.42
* Eat breakfast 5-7 days/week: OR value = 1.0
* Don’t eat breakfast increase tendency of getting
type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting
• Intermittent fasting – eating during a certain period, fasting during the
remaining period in a day.
• Intermittent fasting can give several benefits:
• 1) Weight loss and reduction in systolic blood pressure (Volpe, 2019)
* 23 individual conduct 16:8 intermittent fasting for 12 week, 2.6% weight loss
• 2) Prevent type 2 diabetes in people who have obesity (Leonard, J., 2020)
• 3) Extend life spend (Leonard, J., 2020)
* Average survival time of fasting mice is 64 weeks (control group = 47.9 weeks)
Conclusion
Need more scientific studies to prove whether
breakfast is the most important meal
Everyone have a different lifestyle and habit.
It is more important to figure out the eating pattern
that is suitable to our own metabolism rhythm.
