Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Breakfast

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 17
1 of 17

Breakfast

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Science

The myth about the importance of breakfast

The myth about the importance of breakfast

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
Free
The World Without Us Alan Weisman
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History Elizabeth Kolbert
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Changes That Heal: Four Practical Steps to a Happier, Healthier You Henry Cloud
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall
Free
This America Of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild Nate Schweber
Free
The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything Matthew Ball
Free
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I Lindsey Fitzharris
Free
Future Stories: What's Next? David Christian
Free
Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter E.B. Bartels
Free
Out of the Wreckage Kirk Yeager
Free
A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman: A Memoir Lindy Elkins-Tanton
Free
Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World's Most Misunderstood Predator David Shiffman
Free
Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World Gaia Vince
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
Free
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
Free
The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches Daniel Bergner
Free
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
Free

Breakfast

  1. 1. Breakfast： Is it the most important meal? E B 3 1 1 4 G E N E R A L B I O C H E M I S T R Y Prepared by: Tan Jia Yang BBIOT 00019032 Prepared for: Dr. G. Yashni
  2. 2. Content • 1) What is breakfast? • 2) History of the breakfast • 3) Disadvantages of skipping breakfast • 4) Benefits of skipping breakfast • 5) Conclusion
  3. 3. What is breakfast
  4. 4. What is breakfast? • Breakfast= break the fast * Break the overnight fasting period. • Asia culture: Breakfast = meal in the morning • In some culture, breakfast are named from the food they eat in the morning This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND
  5. 5. The History of Breakfast
  6. 6. The history of breakfast • Long time ago, people only eat 2 meal daily * Dynasty Zhou of China (BC1046)  morning and night * Western country noon and night • 15 centuries, breakfast began to appear in Europe: * Only upper-class having breakfast • 17 centuries, all social classes started eating breakfast
  7. 7. The history of breakfast • 19 centuries, Industrial Revolution: * People move from village into city * Working period become regularised * Workers need an early meal provide them energy to work in the morning * “3 meals a day” become mainstream
  8. 8. The history of breakfast • 20 centuries, • John Harvey Kellogg invented cornflakes and founded “Kellogg” company to sell it. • Several food company emphasized that “breakfast is the most important meal” to increase the sells of breakfast product. • Advertisement make public believed that breakfast is the most important meal until today.
  9. 9. The disadvantages of skipping Breakfast
  10. 10. What if we don’t eat breakfast • Skip breakfast have 27% increase in getting coronary heart disease （Spence. C, 2017). • Negative impact on cognitive performance(Spence. C, 2017) • Higher Body Mass Index (BMI) (PubMed,2011) *Breakfast make people felt full, control the calories intake in following meals *Objection: breakfast skipper in the trial have lower health awareness
  11. 11. What if we don’t eat breakfast • Research in Korea: skipping breakfast is negatively associated with insulin resistance (Jin Joo, H et al, 2020) * 12856 participant * Use TyG index to determine the intensity of insulin resistance * Don’t eat breakfast: highest OR value of 1.42 * Eat breakfast 5-7 days/week: OR value = 1.0 * Don’t eat breakfast increase tendency of getting type 2 diabetes
  12. 12. Benefits of skipping breakfast
  13. 13. Intermittent fasting • Intermittent fasting – eating during a certain period, fasting during the remaining period in a day. • Intermittent fasting can give several benefits: • 1) Weight loss and reduction in systolic blood pressure (Volpe, 2019) * 23 individual conduct 16:8 intermittent fasting for 12 week, 2.6% weight loss • 2) Prevent type 2 diabetes in people who have obesity (Leonard, J., 2020) • 3) Extend life spend (Leonard, J., 2020) * Average survival time of fasting mice is 64 weeks (control group = 47.9 weeks)
  14. 14. Conclusion
  15. 15. Conclusion Need more scientific studies to prove whether breakfast is the most important meal Everyone have a different lifestyle and habit. It is more important to figure out the eating pattern that is suitable to our own metabolism rhythm.
  16. 16. Reference List • Brown, J. (2019) 早餐真是一天当中最重要的一餐吗？ [Online]. Retrieved from: https://www.bbc.com/ukchina/simp/vert-fut-47500873 • Jin Joo, H., Ri Kim, G., Park, E. and Jang, S. (2020) Association between Frequency of Breakfast Consumption and Insulin Resistance Using Triglyceride-Glucose Index: A Cross-Sectional Study of the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2016–2018) [Online]. Retrieved from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7246451/ • Kapantais E, Chala E, Kaklamanou D, Lanaras L, Kaklamanou M, Tzotzas T. (2011) Breakfast skipping and its relation to BMI and health-compromising behaviours among Greek adolescents [Online]. Retrieved from: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20529399/ • Leonard, J. (2020) A guide to 16: 8 intermittent fasting [Online]. Retrieved from: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/327398 • Mayyasi, A. (2016) How Breakfast Became a Thing [Online]. Retrieved from: https://priceonomics.com/how-breakfast-became-a-thing/ • 澎湃新闻 (2020) 早餐的历史： 早餐是从什么时候开始变得重要起来的？ [Online]. Retrieved from: https://www.sohu.com/a/406784375_260616 • Spence, C. (2017) Breakfast: The most important meal of the day? [Online]. Retrieved from: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878450X17300045 • Volpe, S. (2019) Intermittent Fasting– What Is It and Does It Work? [Online]. Retrieved from: https://journals.lww.com/acsm- healthfitness/Fulltext/2019/01000/Intermittent_Fasting___What_Is_It_and_Does_It.10.aspx • Winterman, D. (2012) Breakfast, lunch and dinner: Have we always eaten them? [Online]. Retrieved from: https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-20243692 • Zilberter, T. and Yuri Zilberter, E. (2014) Breakfast: to skip or not to skip [Online]. Retrieved from: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2014.00059/full#B14
  17. 17. Thank You :D

×