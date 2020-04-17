Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ley de Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos- No Municipal Ing. Yanet Caldas
Ley de Residuos Solidos Norma Titulo Año Ley N° 27314 Ley General de Residuo solidos 2000 DS N° 057-04- PCM Reglamento de ...
Diferencias entre la Ley N° 27314 y el Decreto Legislativo N° 1278 Ley N° 27314 LGIRS (DL N°1278) Promueva la minimización...
Diferencias entre la Ley N° 27314 y el Decreto Legislativo N° 1278 Ley N° 27314 LGIRS (DL N°1278) Otorga a DIGESA las func...
• Asegurar un adecuado control de los riesgos sanitarios y ambientales. • Transportar los residuos sólidos de acuerdo a su...
• Garantizar el mantenimiento preventivo de los equipos y vehículos que empleen para el transporte de residuos; los que, a...
• El personal a cargo de la recolección y transporte de residuos sólidos debe contar con equipo de protección personal y h...
• Utilizar las rutas de tránsito de vehículos de transporte de residuos sólidos peligrosos autorizadas por la municipalida...
• Los vehículos para el manejo de residuos sólidos biocontaminados deben ser utilizados exclusivamente para tal fin. Oblig...
• Ejercer permanentemente el aseguramiento de la calidad de los servicios que prestan. • Contar con un sistema de contabil...
• Contar con una memoria descriptiva en el que se detalle el manejo específico de los residuos, según su tipología. • Susc...
• Contar con registro sobre los residuos que manejan. • Presentar un Informe de Operador de los residuos que han manejado ...
• Contar con un programa de saneamiento ambiental de acuerdo a sus operaciones. • Contar con un Plan de contingencias fren...
Los generadores de residuos sólidos no municipales que no cuenten con IGA son responsables de: Obligaciones del Generador ...
Los generadores de residuos sólidos no municipales que no cuenten con IGA son responsables de: Obligaciones del Generador ...
Adicionalmente a las obligaciones antes señaladas, los generadores de residuos sólidos no municipales que cuenten con IGA ...
Adicionalmente a las obligaciones antes señaladas, los generadores de residuos sólidos no municipales que cuenten con IGA ...
La ley general integral de residuos solidos facilita a los generadores no municipales el transporte e intercambio directo ...
Material de descarte es un sub producto que puede ser aprovechable. La ley vigente promueve el intercambio de materiales a...
Material de Descarte Subproducto: Una sustancia u objeto, resultante del proceso de producción, cuya finalidad primaria no...
Material de Descarte Aprovechamiento de Material de Descarte: Para aprovechar el material de descarte, se debe incluir los...
Residuos No Municipales similares a los municipales Podrán entregar al servicio municipal de su jurisdicción Generador Vol...
Residuos Solidos Peligrosos Los envases que han sido utilizados para el almacenamiento o comercialización de sustancias o ...
Residuos Solidos Peligrosos En caso exista incertidumbre respecto de las características de peligrosidad de un determinado...
Opinión Técnica de Peligrosidad En caso exista incertidumbre respecto de las características de peligrosidad de un determi...
Las EO-RS debidamente inscritas en el Registro Autoritativo deben contar con la autorización para el transporte de residuo...
Las municipalidades provinciales regulan el transporte de residuos sólidos peligrosos, debiendo requerir, para la emisión ...
Manifiesto de Residuos Solidos Peligrosos (MRSP) El generador y las EO-RS conservan durante cinco (05) años los MRSP, para...
Manifiesto de Residuos Solidos Peligrosos (MRSP) En caso de que el MRSP presente información falsa o inexacta, la EO–RS de...
Manifiesto de Residuos Solidos Peligrosos (MRSP) Dentro de los quince (15) días calendario siguientes a la recepción de lo...
Manifiesto de Residuos Solidos Peligrosos (MRSP) Durante los quince (15) primeros días hábiles de cada inicio de trimestre...
Declaración Anual de Residuos Solidos Declaración Anual sobre Minimización y Gestión de Residuos Sólidos No Municipales so...
EPS-RS , EO-RS Las empresas prestadoras de servicios de residuos sólidos (EPS-RS) y empresas comercializadoras de residuos...
Plan de Manejo de Residuos Solidos Para el caso de los Planes de Manejo de Residuos Sólidos que, a la entrada en vigencia ...
Informe de Operador Las EO-RS deben presentar al MINAM el Informe de Operador sobre el manejo de residuos solidos trimestr...
Productos Adulterados o vencidos Los productos adulterados o vencidos son considerados residuos sólidos y deben recibir el...
Acciones en caso de accidente durante el transporte En caso suceda un accidente durante el transporte que involucre el der...
Acciones en caso de accidente durante el transporte En caso suceda un accidente durante el transporte que involucre el der...
Código de Color- NTP 900-058-2019
Ley de Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos- No Municipal

Algunos puntos de la Ley de Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos- No Municipal

Ley de Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos- No Municipal

  1. 1. Ley de Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos- No Municipal Ing. Yanet Caldas
  2. 2. Ley de Residuos Solidos Norma Titulo Año Ley N° 27314 Ley General de Residuo solidos 2000 DS N° 057-04- PCM Reglamento de la ley de residuos solidos 2004 Norma Titulo Año Decreto Legislativo N° 1278 Ley General de gestión integral de residuos solidos 23/12/2016 DS. N° 014- 2017-MINAM Reglamento de Ley General de gestión integral de residuos solidos 21/12/2017
  3. 3. Diferencias entre la Ley N° 27314 y el Decreto Legislativo N° 1278 Ley N° 27314 LGIRS (DL N°1278) Promueva la minimización de los residuos solidos sin considerar la eficiencia de materiales. Prioriza la eficiencia de los materiales, la minimización y la segregación de los residuos solidos en la fuente. Restringe el manejo de residuos solidos valorizables, limitando su aprovechamiento en diferentes generadores, toda vez que se necesite un intermediario para su comercialización. Promueve el aprovechamiento de los residuos solidos valorizables, dinamizando las transacciones comerciales entre generadores. Centraliza en una sola institución DIGESA las competencias para aprobar estudios ambientales y expedientes técnicos de infraestructuras de residuos solidos, los plazos son excesivos y desincentivan la inversión publica y privada Descentraliza (entre SENACE, Gobiernos regionales y municipales provinciales según corresponda) las competencias para aprobar Estudios Ambientales y proyectos de infraestructuras de residuos solidos, reduciendo los plazos y promoviendo la inversión publica y privada.
  4. 4. Diferencias entre la Ley N° 27314 y el Decreto Legislativo N° 1278 Ley N° 27314 LGIRS (DL N°1278) Otorga a DIGESA las funciones de evaluación, supervisión , fiscalización y sanción para infraestructura de residuos solidos. Otorga las funciones de supervisión, fiscalización y sanción al OEFA, en caso de infraestructuras de residuos solidos con el objetivo que dichas acciones deriven en una buena gestión y manejo de los residuos solidos. Contempla dos tipos de empresas para el manejo de los residuos EPS-RS y EC-RS generando duplicidad de tramites, mayores gastos, plazos excesivos y confusión en los generadores. Fusiona la EPS-RS y EC-RS en EO-RS, quienes podrán realizar servicios y actividades de acuerdo a su capacidad técnica y operativa y financiera, promoviendo asi la inversión privada. Considera residuos peligrosos a los lodos provenientes de la planta de tratamiento de agua para consumo humano o aguas residuales. Considera como residuo No peligrosos a los lodos provenientes de las plantas de tratamiento de agua para consumo humano o aguas residuales. Salvo que el ministerio de vivienda construcción y saneamiento determine lo contrario, de este modo se facilita su reaprovechamiento previo tratamiento.
  5. 5. • Asegurar un adecuado control de los riesgos sanitarios y ambientales. • Transportar los residuos sólidos de acuerdo a su naturaleza física, química y biológica, características de peligrosidad, e incompatibilidad con otros residuos. Obligaciones de EO-RS
  6. 6. • Garantizar el mantenimiento preventivo de los equipos y vehículos que empleen para el transporte de residuos; los que, a su vez, deben contar con señalética visible del tipo de residuo que transportan. Obligaciones de EO-RS
  7. 7. • El personal a cargo de la recolección y transporte de residuos sólidos debe contar con equipo de protección personal y haber recibido capacitación sobre los tipos y riesgos de los residuos que manejan y los procedimientos frente a incidentes (incendios, derrames, entre otros). Obligaciones de EO-RS
  8. 8. • Utilizar las rutas de tránsito de vehículos de transporte de residuos sólidos peligrosos autorizadas por la municipalidad provincial correspondiente. Obligaciones de EO-RS
  9. 9. • Los vehículos para el manejo de residuos sólidos biocontaminados deben ser utilizados exclusivamente para tal fin. Obligaciones de EO-RS
  10. 10. • Ejercer permanentemente el aseguramiento de la calidad de los servicios que prestan. • Contar con un sistema de contabilidad de costos, regido por principios y criterios de carácter empresarial. Obligaciones de EO-RS
  11. 11. • Contar con una memoria descriptiva en el que se detalle el manejo específico de los residuos, según su tipología. • Suscribir los manifiestos de residuos peligrosos. Obligaciones de EO-RS
  12. 12. • Contar con registro sobre los residuos que manejan. • Presentar un Informe de Operador de los residuos que han manejado o comercializado. • Llevar un cuaderno de registro de incidentes (derrames, incendios). Obligaciones de EO-RS
  13. 13. • Contar con un programa de saneamiento ambiental de acuerdo a sus operaciones. • Contar con un Plan de contingencias frente a incidentes (incendios, derrames). • Manejar los residuos de acuerdo a las disposiciones establecidas en este Decreto Legislativo, así como en sus normas reglamentarias y complementarias. Obligaciones de EO-RS
  14. 14. Los generadores de residuos sólidos no municipales que no cuenten con IGA son responsables de: Obligaciones del Generador Manejar los residuos sólidos que generen, teniendo en cuenta lo establecido en el literal a) del artículo 55 del Decreto Legislativo N° 1278 Conducir el registro interno sobre la generación y manejo de los residuos sólidos en sus instalaciones, con la finalidad de disponer de la información necesaria sobre la generación, minimización y manejo de los residuos sólidos. Contratar a una Empresa Operadora de Residuos Solidos para el manejo los residuos sólidos fuera de las instalaciones industriales o productivas, áreas de la concesión o lote del titular del proyecto. Art 55 literal a) “Segregar o manejar selectivamente los residuos generados, caracterizándolos conforme a criterios técnicos apropiados a la naturaleza de cada tipo de residuo, diferenciando los peligrosos, de los no peligrosos, los residuos valorizables, así como los residuos incompatibles entre sí. “
  15. 15. Los generadores de residuos sólidos no municipales que no cuenten con IGA son responsables de: Obligaciones del Generador Brindar las facilidades necesarias a las autoridades competentes para el adecuado cumplimiento de sus funciones Adoptar medidas para la restauración y/o rehabilitación y/o reparación y/o compensación ambiental por el inadecuado manejo de residuos sólidos no municipales de su actividad. Establecer e implementar las estrategias y acciones conducentes a la valorización de los residuos como primera opción de gestión.
  16. 16. Adicionalmente a las obligaciones antes señaladas, los generadores de residuos sólidos no municipales que cuenten con IGA son responsables de: Obligaciones del Generador Presentar la Declaración Anual sobre Minimización y Gestión de Residuos Sólidos No Municipales también denominada Declaración Anual de Manejo de Residuos Sólidos a través del SIGERSOL Presentar el Manifiesto de Manejo de Residuos Peligrosos a través del SIGERSOL Asegurar el tratamiento y/o disposición final de los residuos sólidos mediante el seguimiento de las obligaciones y compromisos asumidos en el Plan de Minimización y Manejo de Residuos Sólidos
  17. 17. Adicionalmente a las obligaciones antes señaladas, los generadores de residuos sólidos no municipales que cuenten con IGA son responsables de: Obligaciones del Generador Incluir el Plan de Minimización y Manejo de Residuos Sólidos dentro del IGA, el cual debe considerar estrategias y acciones orientadas a la prevención y/o minimización y/o valorización de residuos sólidos Considerar previamente en el IGA los cambios que impliquen el aprovechamiento del material de descarte proveniente de actividades productivas o realizar coprocesamiento.
  18. 18. La ley general integral de residuos solidos facilita a los generadores no municipales el transporte e intercambio directo de su material de descarte de sus procesos productivos para ser utilizado en otro proceso por la misma industria u otras en forma directa, sin que se aplique la normativa de residuos solidos. Material de Descarte
  19. 19. Material de descarte es un sub producto que puede ser aprovechable. La ley vigente promueve el intercambio de materiales aprovechables o "material de descarte” entre generadores no municipales (industrias, pesqueras, minerías ,etc.). En la ley anterior el material de descarte era considerado como residuo. Material de Descarte Empresa genera “Material de descarte” Empresa requiere insumos Oferta de subproductos Demanda de subproductos Contacto entre las dos partes Negociación de subproductos
  20. 20. Material de Descarte Subproducto: Una sustancia u objeto, resultante del proceso de producción, cuya finalidad primaria no sea la producción de esa sustancia u objeto. Ejemplos de material de descarte: • Mermas y recortes propios de la producción • Envases y restos de envases • Rechazos y producto caducado • Producto o no conforme respecto a los criterios de calidad • Producto o no vendido por motivos comerciales
  21. 21. Material de Descarte Aprovechamiento de Material de Descarte: Para aprovechar el material de descarte, se debe incluir los cambios en el IGA.
  22. 22. Residuos No Municipales similares a los municipales Podrán entregar al servicio municipal de su jurisdicción Generador Volumen hasta 150 litros diarios Mayor a 150 hasta los 500 litros diarios La municipalidad podrá cobrar derechos adicionales Supera los 500 litros diarios Contratar servicios de EO-RS Prohibido mezclar con residuos peligrosos
  23. 23. Residuos Solidos Peligrosos Los envases que han sido utilizados para el almacenamiento o comercialización de sustancias o productos peligrosos y los productos usados o vencidos que puedan causar daños a la salud o al ambiente, son considerados residuos peligrosos.
  24. 24. Residuos Solidos Peligrosos En caso exista incertidumbre respecto de las características de peligrosidad de un determinado residuo, el MINAM emitirá opinión técnica definitoria.
  25. 25. Opinión Técnica de Peligrosidad En caso exista incertidumbre respecto de las características de peligrosidad de un determinado residuo, el MINAM emitirá opinión técnica definitoria. 1 • Memoria descriptiva de los procesos o servicios que generan el residuo sólido. 2 •Copia simple de las hojas de seguridad de los insumos que intervinieron en los procesos que generaron el residuo. 3 • Informe de ensayo que contenga los resultados de análisis físico-químico, microbiológico, radiológicos, toxicológico u otro, de la composición del residuo sólido, según sus características emitido por un laboratorio acreditado.
  26. 26. Las EO-RS debidamente inscritas en el Registro Autoritativo deben contar con la autorización para el transporte de residuos peligrosos emitido por la municipalidad provincial correspondiente, de conformidad con lo establecido el literal h) del artículo 23 del Decreto Legislativo N° 1278. Autorización del Transporte de Residuos Peligrosos
  27. 27. Las municipalidades provinciales regulan el transporte de residuos sólidos peligrosos, debiendo requerir, para la emisión de la autorización correspondiente en su respectiva jurisdicción, el permiso de operación especial para el servicio de transporte terrestre de materiales y/o residuos peligrosos por carretera de las unidades vehiculares, así como el plan de contingencia para el transporte terrestre de materiales y/o residuos peligrosos, expedidos por el MTC. Autorización del Transporte de Residuos Peligrosos
  28. 28. Manifiesto de Residuos Solidos Peligrosos (MRSP) El generador y las EO-RS conservan durante cinco (05) años los MRSP, para las acciones de supervisión y fiscalización que correspondan.
  29. 29. Manifiesto de Residuos Solidos Peligrosos (MRSP) En caso de que el MRSP presente información falsa o inexacta, la EO–RS de disposición final comunicará este hecho a la entidad de fiscalización competente, sin perjuicio de las acciones legales correspondientes.
  30. 30. Manifiesto de Residuos Solidos Peligrosos (MRSP) Dentro de los quince (15) días calendario siguientes a la recepción de los residuos, las EO-RS deben devolver el MRSP, debidamente firmado, al generador. De no cumplir con dicha obligación, el generador informará a su entidad de fiscalización ambiental, para que adopte las acciones que correspondan en el marco de su competencia.
  31. 31. Manifiesto de Residuos Solidos Peligrosos (MRSP) Durante los quince (15) primeros días hábiles de cada inicio de trimestre, el generador registra en el SIGERSOL, la información de los MRSP acumulados en los meses anteriores. En tanto se implemente el SIGERSOL para la información no municipal, el generador de residuos no municipales debe presentar a la autoridad competente, preferentemente en formato digital, con copia a su entidad de fiscalización ambiental correspondiente. • Fecha de entrega: Abril1 er Trimestre (Enero- Marzo) • Fecha de entrega: Julio2 do Trimestre (Abril- Junio) • Fecha de entrega: Octubre3 er Trimestre (Julio- Setiembre) • Fecha de entrega: Enero4 to Trimestre (Octubre-Diciembre)
  32. 32. Declaración Anual de Residuos Solidos Declaración Anual sobre Minimización y Gestión de Residuos Sólidos No Municipales sobre el manejo de residuos sólidos correspondiente al año anterior, durante los quince (15) primeros días hábiles del mes de abril de cada año. En tanto se implemente el SIGERSOL para la información no municipal, el generador de residuos no municipales debe presentar a la autoridad competente, preferentemente en formato digital, con copia a su entidad de fiscalización ambiental correspondiente.
  33. 33. EPS-RS , EO-RS Las empresas prestadoras de servicios de residuos sólidos (EPS-RS) y empresas comercializadoras de residuos sólidos (EC-RS) que se encuentran registradas ante la DIGESA a la entrada en vigencia del presente Reglamento, mantendrán su inscripción en las mismas condiciones en las que les fue otorgada. Una vez culminada la vigencia del referido Registro, deberán iniciar el trámite de inscripción en el Registro Autoritativo de Empresas Operadoras de Residuos Sólidos ante el MINAM.
  34. 34. Plan de Manejo de Residuos Solidos Para el caso de los Planes de Manejo de Residuos Sólidos que, a la entrada en vigencia del presente Reglamento, no formen parte del IGA, la autoridad competente considerará el último Plan de Manejo de Residuos Sólidos presentado por el generador no municipal, no siendo necesaria la presentación anual de los mismos. El Plan de Minimización y Manejo de Residuos Sólidos No Municipales podrá ser incorporado al IGA cuando se modifique o actualice dicho instrumento ambiental.
  35. 35. Informe de Operador Las EO-RS deben presentar al MINAM el Informe de Operador sobre el manejo de residuos solidos trimestralmente con datos mensualizados, en versión impresa y digitalizada, el mismo que, de corresponder, será remitido a la entidad de fiscalización correspondiente.
  36. 36. Productos Adulterados o vencidos Los productos adulterados o vencidos son considerados residuos sólidos y deben recibir el tratamiento y/o disposición final que establezca la normatividad vigente, de acuerdo a sus características de peligrosidad.
  37. 37. Acciones en caso de accidente durante el transporte En caso suceda un accidente durante el transporte que involucre el derrame de residuos sólidos no peligrosos, el generador debe informar al respecto a la autoridad de fiscalización dentro de las cuarenta y ocho (48) horas siguientes de ocurrido el hecho, indicando las acciones que se realizaron para evitar contaminación en el lugar o riesgo a la salud o el ambiente.
  38. 38. Acciones en caso de accidente durante el transporte En caso suceda un accidente durante el transporte que involucre el derrame de residuos sólidos peligrosos, que provoque contaminación en el lugar o ponga en riesgo la salud o el ambiente, la Dirección General de Asuntos Socio Ambientales del MTC informará al respecto al MINAM, al MINSA, al OEFA y otras entidades pertinentes, según corresponda, en un plazo no mayor a veinticuatro (24) horas de haber tomado conocimiento de la ocurrencia, a fin de que se adopten las acciones necesarias, de acuerdo a sus respectivas competencias; sin perjuicio de la aplicación inmediata del Plan de Contingencias por parte de la EO-RS.
  39. 39. Código de Color- NTP 900-058-2019
  40. 40. Síguenos: Informes: info@ngconsultingsolutions.com ssoma.nunezgalindo@gmail.com

