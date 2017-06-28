La anemia y su relación en cred hs -vmt ppt

TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACION PARA OPTAR EL TITULO PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO EN ENFERMERÍA
“LA ANEMIA Y SU RELACIÓN EN EL CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO DE LOS NIÑOS EN EL SERVICIO DE PEDIATRÍA DEL HOSPITAL DE LA SOLIDA...
Es importante tener conocimiento del caso de la anemia para reconocer la influencia que se puede dar en el crecimiento y d...
OBJETIVO GENERAL Determinar la relación entre la anemia y crecimiento y desarrollo de los niños en el servicio de Pediatrí...
Concientizando a las personas sobre cómo influye la anemia en el crecimiento y desarrollo de los niños; así de esta manera...
CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES 3. Existe una correlación entre la anemia y el crecimiento y desarrollo, siendo estadísticame...
Gracias por su atención..!!
  1. 1. TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACION PARA OPTAR EL TITULO PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO EN ENFERMERÍA
  2. 2. “LA ANEMIA Y SU RELACIÓN EN EL CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO DE LOS NIÑOS EN EL SERVICIO DE PEDIATRÍA DEL HOSPITAL DE LA SOLIDARIDAD – VMT” En el Hospital de la Solidaridad – VMT del servicio de Pediatría se presenta casos de anemia infantil; lo cual es la problemática debido que esto influye en su crecimiento y desarrollo en el niño. Es fundamental que los padres de familia lleven a sus hijos a los controles periódicos de crecimiento y desarrollo (CRED) para realizar el diagnóstico y tratamiento temprano. La anemia en niños puede causar un daño en el crecimiento y desarrollo, ya que esta enfermedad es asintomática y comúnmente es diagnosticada cuando ya es crónica y con frecuencia se observa en el Hospital de la Solidaridad – VMT. Además, se presenta en los menores tras culminar la lactancia materna para continuar con otros alimentos y estos puede ser la presencia de parásitos, por lo que el niño no absorbe los nutrientes. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA
  3. 3. Es importante tener conocimiento del caso de la anemia para reconocer la influencia que se puede dar en el crecimiento y desarrollo del niño , ya que esto es motivo que impulsa esta investigación con la finalidad de encontrar soluciones, el cómo prevenir la anemia en niños , ofrecer charlas preventivas. Donde la anemia no sea el problema para su crecimiento y desarrollo. JUSTIFICACIÓN PROBLEMA GENERAL PROBLEMA ESPECIFICO La anemia influye en el crecimiento y desarrollo en niños del servicio de pediatría del Hospital de la Solidaridad del Distrito de Villa María del Triunfo. ¿Cuál es la prevalencia de anemia en los niños que influye en el crecimiento y desarrollo en niños del servicio de pediatría del Hospital de la Solidaridad del Distrito de Villa María del Triunfo?
  4. 4. OBJETIVO GENERAL Determinar la relación entre la anemia y crecimiento y desarrollo de los niños en el servicio de Pediatría del Hospital de la Solidaridad – VMT. OBJETIVO ESPECIFICO *Medir la prevalencia de anemia en los niños que influye en el crecimiento y desarrollo en niños. *Relacionar la anemia y el crecimiento y desarrollo en los niños. OBJETIVOS
  5. 5. Concientizando a las personas sobre cómo influye la anemia en el crecimiento y desarrollo de los niños; así de esta manera mejorar la salud en todos los pacientes del servicio de Pediatría del hospital Solidaridad del Distrito de Villa María del Triunfo. HIPOTESIS GENERAL VARIABLES VARIABLE INDEPENDIENTE Anemia VARIABLE DEPENDIENTE Crecimiento y desarrollo HIPOTESIS ESPECIFICO Brindando charlas informativas a todos los pacientes del servicio de Pediatría del hospital Solidaridad del Distrito de Villa María del Triunfo, obtendremos nivel de conocimiento sobre cómo influye la anemia en el crecimiento y desarrollo de los niños.
  6. 6. CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES 3. Existe una correlación entre la anemia y el crecimiento y desarrollo, siendo estadísticamente significativa, a mayor presencia de anemia y nivel en el desarrollo cognitivo, en los niños. 1. La frecuencia de anemia en el Servicio de Pediatría en el Hospital Solidaridad- VMT es un alto porcentaje donde demuestra que influye en el crecimiento y desarrollo. 2. El 40% de encuestados informa que su niño(a) no tolera alimento Novo-andinos. 1. Ampliar el presente estudio a diseños longitudinales para establecer el grado de riesgo que tiene la anemia en relación con el crecimiento y desarrollo. 2. Reforzar más la alimentación saludable a través de productos Novo andinos. 3. Difundir información y charlas informativas del caso como influye la anemia en el crecimiento y desarrollo en los niños; así mismo concientizando a los miembros del núcleo familiar acerca de la importancia de llevar un control nutricional y el tratamiento de la anemia en los servicios de salud
  7. 7. Gracias por su atención..!!

×