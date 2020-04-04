Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ética ¿Qué es la Ética? La ética es la disciplina que tiene como fundamento estudiar lo referente a las virtudes, la moral...
En la ética contemporánea hay traes niveles los cuales son:  METAÉTICA: Tiene comofinalidad estudiar el significado y ori...
Trifoliar
Trifoliar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trifoliar

26 views

Published on

logica y etica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trifoliar

  1. 1. Ética ¿Qué es la Ética? La ética es la disciplina que tiene como fundamento estudiar lo referente a las virtudes, la moral, el deber, la felicidad. Además la ética de las normas a que debe someterse la conducta, y es considerada la ciencia de los actos humanos en cuanto a su moralidad. Dichoesto la moralidad consiste en la relación de convivenciaodiscrepancia de los actos humanos si son buenos o malos. Lógica ¿Qué es la Lógica? La Lógica es la disciplina que tiene como finalidad estudiar el conjunto de principios de la inferencia válida. Entendiéndose como inferencia al acto por medio del cual se obtiene una evidencia generada a partir de un grupo de premisas. LÓGICAÉTICAY ESTÉTICA Escuela Marista 2020 Profa.María Mercedes Samayoa LÓGICA ÉTICA Y ESTÉTICA Andrea Sofía Palacios Mazariegos 4to Bach. “B” clave: 30
  2. 2. En la ética contemporánea hay traes niveles los cuales son:  METAÉTICA: Tiene comofinalidad estudiar el significado y origen de los conceptos y definiciones éticos. Aquí están los problemas que estudia la metaética: o El problema de ser y deber ser o Suerte Mora o Libre Albedrío  ÉTICA NORMATIVA: Estudia en qué momento una acciónes correcta y no es correcta.  EL CONSECUENCIALISMO: Crea una conductamoral basándose en cuestionamiento que dé comoresultado consecuencias.  LA DEONTOLOGÍA: Es la disciplina que tiene comofinalidad proporcionar una serie de lineamientos, procedimientos apegados a normas morales, dirigidas a hacer las cosas correctas aunque no sea favorable. Estética ¿Qué es Estética? Es una disciplina considerada mucho más amplia que la filosofíadel arte; estudia todas las experiencias y sus juicios, la naturaleza y todos aquellos principios que se encuentran en común. Historia de la Estética El término “estética” se debe a Alejandro Amadeo Baumgarten, quién público una obra con el título en latín “Aestética” en el año 1750, siendo el romanticismo quien consagro el definitivamente la estética como filosofía de la belleza y el arte. ¿Para qué más se puede utilizar? La estética también se utiliza para designar el estudio de las experiencias estéticas y los juicios estéticos.

×