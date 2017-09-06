Guía de Procedimientos para el Rastreo de Celulares por su numero Ley N° 4156823 Como rastrear un celular por internet con...


Como rastrear un celular por internet con el numero

manual de procedimientos operativos policiales para el rastreo de celulares via GPS usando el software de http://rastrearnumero.com/.

Como rastrear un celular por internet con el numero

  1. 1. Guía de Procedimientos para el Rastreo de Celulares por su numero Ley N° 4156823 Como rastrear un celular por internet con el numero La policía podrá ubicar y capturar a delincuentes rastreando sus celulares gracias al software de rastreo gps que nos facilita la página web http://rastrearnumero.com/. El Gobierno de nuestro País difunde un decreto donde determina el acceso de datos de localización de teléfonos y dispositivos electrónicos para el rastreo, detección y captura de delincuentes. Este lunes fue publicado el decreto legislativo que permite la localización de los delincuentes a través de sus celulares y aparatos tecnológicos, con el objetivo de fortalecer la seguridad del país. El Decreto Legislativo Nº 15182, publicado en el Diario Oficial del Gobierno, la Policía Nacional, estará apoyada de su unidad especializada en investigación, podrá hacer uso de esa una unidad para el acceso de datos de geolocalización o localización de teléfonos y dispositivos electrónicos para el rastreo, detección y captura de delincuentes. Video de la App de Rastreo Satelital: https://youtu.be/AEXuykWjO8Q En materia de seguridad ciudadana, el uso de esta alternativa solo puede establecerse en casos específicos, como delitos en flagrancia, cuando el delito sancionado tenga pena superior a los cuatro años de privación de libertad o cuando el acceso a este tipo de información sea necesario para el desarrollo de la investigación policial. Para esto, los efectivos encargados de la investigación deberán informar al Ministerio Público y hacer el requerimiento para desarrollar esta labor, lo cual la AREA DESEGURIDAD E INFRAESTRUCTURAS CRÍTICAS Tecnología Aplicada a la Inteligencia | gps@rastrearnumero.com
  2. 2. Guía de Procedimientos para el Rastreo de Celulares por su numero Ley N° 4156823 unidad especializada envía el pedido a los concesionarios de los servicios públicos de telecomunicaciones que están obligados a brindar esta información los 365 días del año. El Ministerio Público solicite al juez la convalidación de la medida, el representante del Poder Judicial establecerá un plazo de un máximo de 60 días para el uso de la geolocalización en el proceso de investigación, tiempo puede prorrogarse por periodos sucesivos previo al sustento fiscal. Para la implementación de esta medida, la Policía tendrá un plazo treinta días para que en coordinación con los concesionarios de los servicios públicos de telecomunicaciones y con el apoyo técnico de la Dirección Ejecutiva de Tecnología de Información y Comunicaciones de la Policía Nacional, elaboren los protocolos para mejorar el acceso a datos de localización o geolocalización. Primeros beneficiados por el sistema de Rastreo satelital. Se hicieron algunos videos donde se muestra la efectividad del software de rastreo de celular por número. AREA DESEGURIDAD E INFRAESTRUCTURAS CRÍTICAS Tecnología Aplicada a la Inteligencia | gps@rastrearnumero.com
  3. 3. Guía de Procedimientos para el Rastreo de Celulares por su numero Ley N° 4156823 La policía usa mensajes de texto invisibles para localizar y rastrear móviles Varios cuerpos de policía y de seguridad europeos utilizan mensajes de texto invisibles para localizar y rastrear la posición de teléfonos móviles. El sistema envía un SMS invisible, sin texto, que el aparato del destinatario rechaza pero que, en cambio, facilita la geolocalización del gadget. En palabras de Rastrear Numero Services, la empresa desarrolladora del software: El servicio de RastrearNumero.com permite al usuario enviar un mensaje a otro teléfono móvil sin el que el propietario de éste lo sepa. El mensaje es rechazado por el móvil de destino y no deja ningún rastro en él. En respuesta, el remitente recibe un mensaje de la operadora móvil confirmando la recepción del SMS invisible. Lo más curioso es que, en algunos de los países donde se ha recurrido a este método, la legislación lo permite debido a un vacío legal. Por ejemplo, en el caso de Alemania, la constitución federal protege el secreto de telecomunicaciones, pero como estos SMS no contienen mensaje alguno, escapan de la ley. En un principio, los SMS invisibles se crearon para dar servicio a las operadoras móviles en las tareas de comprobación de red. Se utilizaban para asegurar que el teléfono en cuestión estaba en funcionamiento y, así, proceder a hacer las comprobaciones oportunas de la red. Sin embargo, los servicios de seguridad y espionaje les han dado otro uso: localizar a personas y sospechosos. Los países que se sabe que han recurrido a este método son, por ahora, Alemania, Francia y Holanda. En el caso alemán, la diputada Anna Conrads planteó una pregunta en el parlamento regional de Renania-Westfalia para conocer mejor el uso de los SMS invisibles y se dio a conocer que durante el 2010 se enviaron más de 255.000 mensajes invisibles en 778 investigaciones. Además, el ministro del Interior alemán, Hans-Peter Friedrich, afirmó en diciembre que se envían 440.000 SMS silenciosos de media cada año. Pero la localización no es la única funcionalidad de los SMS invisibles: también ofrecen la posibilidad de agotar la batería al teléfono móvil destinatario. De esta forma, mediante un ataque de denegación de servicio (DDoS), se bloquea el dispositivo hasta que se drena por completo la batería. AREA DESEGURIDAD E INFRAESTRUCTURAS CRÍTICAS Tecnología Aplicada a la Inteligencia | gps@rastrearnumero.com

