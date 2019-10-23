1. introduction to html5

Web Visualization with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript is the course with the rapidly changing web development technologies, it has become important to stay in line with them to progress within the industry, which is why this course in web virtualization has been brought to you to spruce up your web designing and animating skills using HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript. The latest features of HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript are set to be provided to you through this course, hence, it is desired that you have basic knowledge on these programming languages for a smoother learning experience. This course will start off by walking you through the CSS3 virtualization techniques to design and animate webs. You will be taught how to create a 3D element using CSS transition and to transform animates into 2D and 3D, along with an insight into the elements of scalable vector graphics which is needed to create basic images and polygons and to animate. Our tutors will further take you through the canvas aspects of HTML5 to start drawing grids and animations using it. You will also get to learn how to create a callback and create and activate a queue that is needed in animating and the animation libraries that will be essential to your web designing projects. By the end of this course, you will have an outstanding knowledge of web visualization using HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript to secure yourself a prominent place within the web development industry.