Synnopsis :
"Storey s Guide to Raising Rabbits" is as essential to the owner of pet rabbits as it is to the farmer raising rabbits for meat or fur. Breed selection, year-round care and feeding, safe housing, humane handling, and disease prevention and treatment are all addressed. The 4th edition, now with are 264,000 copies in print, contains new and expanded features such as: guidelines for showing; updated breed guide photographs; and, tips and advice on marketing.
Author : Bob Bennett
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Bob Bennett ( 4✮ )
