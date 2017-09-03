MD. Jairlton Palacios ENF. Yésika Orjuela ENF. Marlen Hernández ENF. Lorena Silva ENF. Maribel Medina ENF. Jhon Fredy Gómez
AUDITORÍA PARA EL MEJORAMIENTO DE LA CALIDAD DE LA ATENCIÓN DE SALUD. Es el mecanismo sistemático y continuo de evaluación...
 El primer paso para que la organización pueda desarrollar un programa de auditoría para el mejoramiento de la calidad de...
PAMEC Autoevaluació n Selección de Procesos Priorización de Procesos Definir Calidad esperada Aprendizaje Organizacional M...
Autoevaluación Selección de Procesos Priorización de Procesos Definir Calidad esperada Aprendizaje Organizacional Medición...
 Se describe de manera específica cómo la institución efectuará el proceso de autoevaluación, el cual implica un diagnóst...
PAMEC  QUIENES REALIZAN LA AUTOEVALUACION? Todas las instituciones que quieran mantener los estándares de calidad esperad...
PAMEC CÓMO REALIZAR EL PROCESO DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN? Se realiza autoevaluación frente a estándares de:  Sistema Único de acr...
PAMEC CONFORMACIÓN DEL EQUIPO EVALUADOR. CAPACITACIÓN DEL PERSONAL. METODOLOGÍA DE TRABAJO AUTOEVALUACIÓN
 Se relacionan los colaboradores de la institución que participaron de este diagnostico y se consignan los resultados de ...
PAMEC Autoevaluació n Selección de Procesos Priorización de Procesos Definir Calidad esperada Aprendizaje Organizacional M...
SELECCIÓN DE PROCESOS Se describe el método escogido por la institución para seleccionar los procesos de requieren mejora...
PAMEC IDENTIFICAR PROCESOS A MEJORAR CONTRA FACTORES CRITICOS DE EXITO • Sostenibilidad financiera (resaltando los costos ...
CÓMO REALIZAR LA SELECCIÓN DE PROCESOS? SELECCIÓN DE PROCESOS • A partir de las oportunidades de mejora resultado de la au...
 Consignar el listado de procesos que requieren mejorar en la Institución, recordando que se deben incluir como mínimo aq...
Ruta critica

×