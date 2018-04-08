Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD 1: introducción a la antropología teológica Propósito de aprendizaje En esta unidad comprenderemos la antropología teológica como la parte de la Teología que se dedica al ser humano. Teniendo claras las cuestiones introductorias acercan a la terminología bíblica sobre el ser humano y sobre el don gratuito que Dios le concede. También se sitúa el módulo entre las demás disciplinas de la teología. Desarrollo temático La teología sistemática conoció ya desde el principio un tratado sobre el hombre que buscaba en la revelación los datos relativos al origen de la humanidad, a la composición esencial del hombre en cuerpo y alma, al libre albedrío, a la inmortalidad del alma, etc. La reflexión actual, siente la exigencia de plantear de nuevo las cosas. Más aún, este replanteamiento se ha hecho necesario ante las nuevas instancias metodológicas. Cada una de las partes de la teología tiene que ser auténticamente «teológica». Sus afirmaciones no sólo han de verse confirmadas por la palabra de Dios sino que tienen que brotar de esta palabra y desarrollarse según su orientación intrínseca. Al buscar la inteligencia de la fe, la reflexión teológica sobre el hombre no puede limitarse a repetir las fórmulas bíblicas. Lo mismo que la revelación, en sus diversas etapas históricas, expresó la realidad humana sirviéndose de las categorías que conocían aquellos mismos a los que iba inmediatamente dirigida, tomándolas del ambiente- cultural de los hagiógrafos, también la teología tiene que conceptualizar su doctrina sobre el hombre en las formas de pensamiento que corresponden al ambiente sociocultural en donde se desarrolla. Además, una teología del hombre no puede ignorar los interrogantes y las convicciones que dominan en la conciencia de la comunidad a la que pertenece el teólogo. Es su misión escudriñar los signos de los tiempos, interpretándolos a la luz del evangelio, «de forma que, acomodándose a cada generación, pueda la Iglesia responder a los perennes interrogantes de la humanidad sobre el sentido de la vida presente y de la vida futura y sobre la mutua relación de ambas» (GS 4). De hecho, el concilio exige en todos los campos de la teología que se busque la solución de los problemas humanos a la luz de la revelación, aplicando las verdades eternas a las condiciones cambiantes de este mundo, y comunicándolas de manera apropiada a los hombres contemporáneos (OT 16). La consideración teológica del hombre se extiende en cierto modo por toda la teología, constituyendo una de sus dimensiones trascendentales. Es verdad que la teología tiene como objeto central a Dios en su vida íntima. Pero esa vida íntima ha sido revelada en cuanto que se comunica al hombre. Por tanto, la teología habla también siempre del hombre, incluso cuando afirma directamente alguna verdad sobre Dios, y no puede hablar del hombre sin referirse a Dios, o sea, sin considerar al hombre como un sujeto destinado a participar de la vida divina. 1
  2. 2. TEMAS A TRATAR: Perspectivas de la antropología teológica Antropología teológica y otras antropologías Actividades de aprendizaje 1. Elabore un mapa conceptual sobre lo que es la Antropología Teológica y su relación con las demás concepciones antropológicas de la actualidad. 2. Construya un ensayo, máximo dos páginas, donde exponga su reflexión sobre la importancia de la Antropología teológica para el mundo de hoy. BIBLIOGRAFÍA y CIBERGRAFÍA DE LA UNIDAD. Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica Concilio Vaticano II, Gaudium et Spes MARTÍNEZ SIERRA, Alejandro, Antropología Teológica Fundamental, colección sapiencia fidei. http://www.sacerdotesyseminaristas.org http://mercaba.org/Antropologia www.catolic.net LECTURAS DE PROFUNDIZACIÓN UNIDAD UNO: TEMA UNO: PERSPECTIVAS DE LA ANTROPOLOGÍA TEOLÓGICA El fenómeno humano puede considerarse bajo diversos aspectos, no sólo en filosofía, sino también en teología. El concilio Vaticano II acoge las orientaciones de la teología contemporánea sobre la manera como es posible actualmente construir una antropología teológica, basada sólidamente en la palabra de Dios y en plena correspondencia con las exigencias de la vida eclesial de hoy. En primer lugar, el hombre es considerado como inmerso en la historia. En efecto, la salvación es ofrecida por Dios, bien sea a toda la humanidad, o bien a cada uno de los individuos, de un modo «histórico», esto es, a través de una serie de acontecimientos que van provocando sucesivamente las diversas actitudes del hombre. El concilio describe al hombre no sólo en abstracto, en un orden ideal, sino en concreto, en sus diversas etapas sucesivas, o sea, en cuanto que ha sido creado por Dios a su imagen, en cuanto que fue constituido en un estado original de perfección, en cuanto que cayó de ese estado a causa de sus pecados, en cuanto que fue restaurado en Cristo mediante una nueva 2
  3. 3. creación según la imagen de Dios, y en cuanto que está orientado hacia su plena perfección, a la que ha de llegar, después de crecer en la novedad que se le ha dado, en la etapa escatológica. De esta forma, la antropología teológica participa de la orientación actual de todas las antropologías, reflexionando sobre su propio objeto bajo el aspecto del devenir. Pero añade a lo que las demás antropologías saben sobre el devenir humano (fisiológico, cultural, etc.), el sentido último de ese devenir: la salvación. Semejante planteamiento histórico busca sobre todo la inteligencia de lo que ha acaecido y de lo que sigue acaeciendo todavía; por eso, la historia de la salvación no se considera en teología como una serie de acontecimientos que describir, sino como una categoría empleada en la interpretación del fenómeno humano. La historia de la humanidad es historia de la salvación en cuanto que cada uno de los hombres, bajo el influjo de Cristo y por la gloria de Cristo, están llamados a la unión con Cristo crucificado y glorificado, esto es, a la participación del misterio pascual. El cristocentrismo de la antropología se manifiesta ya en la creación del hombre, pero aparece especialmente en la nueva creación: tanto la una como la otra tiene lugar por Cristo, en Cristo y hacia Cristo. Estas fórmulas paulinas han sido interpretadas, desde la época patrística, con ayuda de las diversas categorías de la causalidad. El fenómeno humano recibe de esta manera su inteligibilidad plena a la luz del Verbo que lo produce, del Verbo en cuya perfección participa, del Verbo hacia cuya unión va caminando. Por consiguiente, es imposible construir una antropología completa sin tener en cuenta la dimensión cristológica del hombre; precisamente en el misterio de Cristo es donde encontramos reunidas las dos características de la teología que, según una frase muchas veces repetida, no es solamente una doctrina sobre Dios para el hombre, sino sobre todo una doctrina sobre el hombre a la luz de Dios. La historia de la salvación no es únicamente una serie de acontecimientos que la humanidad va soportando como un sujeto inerte, sino que es el desarrollo del compromiso libre, con que el hombre responde a la llamada de Dios. La revelación es decir la relación sobrenatural instaurada con la humanidad por iniciativa de Dios mismo, puede ser representada en un diálogo en el cual el Verbo de Dios se expresa en la encarnación y, por tanto, en el evangelio. El coloquio paterno y santo, interrumpido entre Dios y el hombre a causa del pecado original, ha sido maravillosamente reanudado en el curso de la historia. La historia de la salvación narra precisamente este largo y variado diálogo, que nace de Dios y teje con el hombre una admirable y múltiple conversación. Este coloquio ha sido descrito por el concilio como una participación en el diálogo trinitario, en cuanto que los hombres, por Cristo, tienen acceso al Padre y llegan a ser hijos en el Hijo (DV 2). 3
  4. 4. Así pues, la historia de la salvación tiene que interpretarse como el desarrollo de unas actitudes intersubjetivas, que implican la aceptación o la repulsa de una relación, el abrirse o el cerrarse a la comunión. El concepto-clave de semejante visión es la persona, entendida como un ser consciente de sí mismo, que dispone de sí mismo y se va construyendo progresivamente, tomando una postura con sus opciones libres frente a los valores y a las demás personas, y sobre todo frente a Dios. Esta visión recibe con frecuencia el nombre de «personalista». No queremos con ello sugerir la aplicación de un sistema filosófico (o de determinadas afirmaciones filosóficas) para interpretar la revelación, sino más bien el uso de categorías características en la vida de la persona, que con frecuencia han sido analizadas en las obras de los filósofos que pertenecen a la corriente de la fenomenología personalista. Y esto lo admitimos en nuestra Antropología teológica, no sólo porque las categorías personalistas son más accesibles al pensamiento contemporáneo (no se trata de seguir la moda), sino porque creemos que lo exige el contenido mismo de la revelación. Realmente, la revelación es un mensaje, en donde se apela al consentimiento total del que lo escucha, para que encuentre en Cristo su salvación, es decir el desarrollo pleno de su existencia personal, y se comprometa en el diálogo filial con el Padre. Sería totalmente equivocado pensar que esta orientación personalista que se le da a la teología podría mermar la importancia de la dimensión social del hombre. Es verdad que el punto de vista personalista insiste sobre todo en el diálogo existencial entre el Padre y la persona humana en Cristo Jesús; pero este diálogo es posible únicamente dentro del ambiente que Dios preparó para la salvación humana. Ahora bien, «Dios creó al hombre no para vivir aisladamente, sino para formar sociedad. De la misma manera, Dios ha querido santificar y salvar a los hombres no aisladamente, sin conexión alguna de unos con otros, sino constituyendo un pueblo que lo confesara en verdad y le sirviera santa- mente» (GS 32; cf. LG 9). Por consiguiente, la antropología teológica tiene que considerar la índole comunitaria de la imagen de Dios, que es el fundamento no sólo del dogma del pecado original, sino también de la dimensión eclesial de la vida de gracia. «FUNDAMENTOS» DE LA ANTROPOLOGÍA TEOLÓGICA La antropología teológica considera todo el mensaje cristiano desde el punto de vista de la persona humana a la que Dios se comunica. Abraza, pues, toda la teología sistemática, desde la doctrina sobre la palabra de Dios hasta la escatología, incluyendo también la descripción del camino que tiene que recorrer la actividad humana hasta llegar a la plena unión con Cristo, esto es, la teología moral y espiritual. Sin embargo, en nuestro tratado nos limitaremos a desarrollar los fundamentos de la antropología teológica: consideraremos, pues, al hombre en su condición creada, en su primordial vocación a la amistad con Dios, su caída en el pecado, su ascensión laboriosa y gratuita hacia la unión con Cristo, en quien, reconciliado con el Padre, puede ir creciendo hasta la plenitud 4
  5. 5. escatológica. Todo este conjunto doctrinal es el centro de cristalización que permite estructurar todo el mensaje cristiano como antropología teológica. De esta manera, nuestro libro se inserta en la síntesis que inspira la enseñanza en la facultad de teología de la Pontificia Universidad Gregoriana. El primer paso de esa síntesis presenta la figura de Cristo, que se revela a sí mismo como Hijo del Padre y como dador, junto con el Padre, del Espíritu. El segundo paso concentra la atención sobre Cristo, que, presente en la Iglesia, actúa por medio de la predicación y de los sacramentos. El tercer paso se refiere a Cristo, que une consigo y conduce a los hombres hacia la unión escatológica. La inclusión en esta síntesis explica la razón de que supongamos ya estudiada la eclesiología en nuestro libro, de que no entremos en los detalles de la doctrina sobre las virtudes cristianas ni en los de la escatología. La atención, que prestamos a la historia de la salvación, característica de nuestra exposición (cf. n. 6), inspira la división general de la obra. En efecto, la revelación explica la condición humana contándonos una historia, que empieza con la creación de Adán y termina con el triunfo escatológico del Cordero' apocalíptico. En esa historia distingue Pablo dos fases: la primera, en donde el hombre existe bajo el signo de Adán, y la segunda, cuyo centro es Cristo, el último Adán (1 Cor 15,45-49; Rom 5,12-21). Siguiendo esta dirección, también nosotros vemos en la polarización en torno a las figuras de Adán y de Cristo no sólo dos etapas de un devenir, sino más bien dos estratos de la misma realidad humana. Empezamos, pues, describiendo los elementos más fundamentales de esta realidad, que se refiere a la condición de criatura, a la perfección específica del hombre que es imagen de Dios, v al desequilibrio característico que afecta a la persona humana a, causa del pecado; a esta parte le hemos dado el título de El, hombre bajo el signo de Adán. La completaremos luego con la segunda parte bajo el epígrafe de El hombre bajo el signo de Cristo, en donde consideraremos la comunión con Dios, restituida después del pecado, mediante la inserción en el segundo Adán, Cristo Jesús. Antropología teológica y otras antropologías 1. El saber teológico sobre el hombre en relación a otros saberes - Se ha dicho que el hombre es un microcosmos. Todo lo que existe está en él y así lo confirma nuestro conocimiento sobre el hombre. El hombre es el objeto más estudiado y más desconocido. Las ciencias positivas lo estudian materialmente: biología, paleontología, etc. Las ciencias sociales estudian su comportamiento: sociología, historia, etc. También las ciencias del hombre: psicología racional, filosofía de la religión, etc.; éstas necesitan recurrir a métodos introspectivos, a la propia experiencia, no pueden limitarse a métodos exclusivamente positivos, y no deben asimilarse a las ciencias positivas. 5
  6. 6. - Nuestro estudio sobre el hombre no pertenece a ninguno de estos grupos. Es un conocimiento teológico, tiene un estatuto distinto. - Antropología teológica y filosófica. El tratado teológico sobre el hombre es diferente de la antropología filosófica, aunque tiene que ver con ella. La teología considera al hombre en su relación con Dios como su principio y su fin, y fundamenta sus afirmaciones en la Revelación. La filosofía se apoya en la reflexión racional, que se desarrolla a partir de los datos ofrecidos por el análisis experimental y fenomenológico. - La teología se halla en condiciones de abordar ante todo la cuestión del origen del hombre, para estudiar luego su naturaleza y constitución. La filosofía y las ciencias antropológicas en general recorren un camino inverso. Consideran primero las manifestaciones naturales del hombre, intentan después determinar su esencia, y se preguntan finalmente sobre su origen. - La diversidad de fuentes de información no impide que teología y filosofía puedan moverse en este campo, como en tantos otros, dentro de un horizonte común. Sus intereses, aunque no su método, se asocian a partir de la unidad temática que acerca a ambas disciplinas, y hace que sus respectivas visiones del hombre tengan un carácter complementario. - La teología procura informarse del estado de la investigación antropológica, y usa los datos válidamente comprobados con el fin de presentar la imagen religiosa y espiritual del hombre lo más coherentemente posible con las ideas culturales solventes. La antropología filosófica podrá a su vez tener en cuenta numerosos elementos y conclusiones que se encuentran en el tratamiento teológico del hombre, pues las claves últimas para comprender el ser humano no pueden ser suministradas por la ciencia profana: el misterio del hombre es en definitiva un asunto teológico. 2. El método propio de la Antropología teológica - Es el método de la teología. La teología se apoya sobre la fe, que tiene dos momentos: recibir la fe (ex auditu), y buscar entender (fides quaerens intellectum). La fe en cada época es comprendida en un contexto distinto, porque varía el conocimiento de los hombres. Por eso, aunque la fe no varíe, la teología sí. La teología se hace mediante el diálogo con la cultura del momento (lo que no quiere decir que sea inválido lo anterior). La teología depende del contexto cultural y nace de este diálogo. - La teología estudia los misterios de la fe, y tiene un método sapiencial: contempla los misterios de la fe, piensa y se pregunta por ellos desde el contexto cultural concreto; y, además, esos misterios dan luz sobre el hombre. Es una meditación de los misterios de la fe desde el contexto cultural. Así, no se puede entender al hombre si no es desde el 6
  7. 7. Misterio Pascual. La Antropología teológica estudia al hombre desde los misterios de la fe, y la figura de Cristo ilumina lo que es el hombre, porque él es su modelo. - En la concepción más genuinamente cristiana del término, la revelación no tiene otro objeto sino Dios mismo, que se da a conocer mediante Cristo, Verbo encarnado, para que los hombres, en el Espíritu Santo, por medio del mismo Cristo tengan acceso al Padre (DV, 2). El hombre, en una primera aproximación, es el destinatario de la revelación y de la salvación que ésta anuncia y realiza, no su objeto directo. Pero, por otro lado, el conocimiento de Dios y de la salvación que en Cristo se nos ofrece nos descubre la definitiva vocación del ser humano, el designio de Dios sobre él, con una profundidad que de otro modo no nos hubiera sido nunca accesible. - En este sentido el hombre, precisamente en cuanto destinatario de la revelación divina, se convierte también en objeto de la misma. Sólo a la luz de la salvación que Cristo nos trae descubrimos a qué estamos llamados y, por consiguiente, quiénes somos: “Cristo, el nuevo Adán, en la misma revelación del misterio del Padre y de su amor manifiesta plenamente el hombre al propio hombre y le descubre la sublimidad de su vocación” (GS, 22). La revelación cristiana presupone el hombre y, por tanto, una cierta idea que éste tendrá de sí mismo; pero la novedad de la encarnación del Hijo no puede dejar de enriquecer e iluminar esta visión. - Por tanto, a partir de la revelación el cristianismo puede, y aún debe, reivindicar una noción propia del hombre, que en muchos aspectos coincidirá con la que ofrezcan la filosofía y las ciencias humanas y que deberá enriquecerse con sus aportaciones, pero que poseerá una irrenunciable originalidad. En este sentido hablamos de “antropología cristiana”. 3. Los reduccionismos de algunas filosofías - Las principales cosmovisiones actuales proceden de ampliar indebidamente a toda la realidad la experiencia de cuatro niveles fundamentales. Todas las cosmovisiones tienen razón en lo que afirman: porque se puede contemplar la realidad desde su nivel. Pero se equivocan cuando niegan que exista algo superior a su nivel y se encierran en su propio campo de experiencia. Son reduccionismos: reducen la riqueza de la realidad al negar los niveles superiores o querer explicarlos con las categorías que son válidas para los inferiores. a) Materialismo constructivista. Muy extendida entre las personas que tienen una formación científica. Consiste en ver toda la realidad desde la experiencia de la bioquímica y la física atómicas. Contemplan el mundo como si fuera una inmensa construcción, un conglomerado material íntimamente ordenado, un mecano, un artefacto 7
  8. 8. muy complicado construido con piezas muy sencillas. Todo lo que se construye con él depende absolutamente de las piezas con que se construye. No hay más. - Desde hace dos siglos, las ciencias modernas han descubierto, en sucesivos pasos, la composición del mundo material, tanto de la materia inerte como de la viva. Y han llegado a la conclusión de que todo está compuesto de lo mismo. Esta idea ha sido reforzada por la teoría del Big Bang, que habla de un origen común del universo, y de un despliegue de toda la realidad visible a partir de una enorme concentración de energía primitiva. - Gracias a un formidable empeño científico, sabemos cómo está compuesto casi todo el cosmos visible. Y es muy fácil caer en la tentación de decir que el universo es sólo una inmensa construcción hecha con las piezas elementales que conocemos. Y que todo se puede explicar por las propiedades de esas piezas elementales. Esto supone una reducción sutil, porque un coche no está hecho sólo de piezas, sino también con una idea de lo que es un coche. Un coche no es sólo un conjunto de piezas, por la misma razón que el Quijote no es sólo un conjunto ordenado de letras. - En esta cosmovisión materialista, el punto de partida desde el que se contempla toda la realidad son las partículas subatómicas que componen los átomos y las moléculas, tal como nos las describe la física. Se quiere ver toda la realidad desde la física y se da por supuesto que todo se puede explicar acudiendo a las propiedades elementales con las que trabajamos en la física. Una roca, una planta, un perro o un hombre son sólo, en definitiva, un enorme compuesto físico-químico. Y las propiedades del conjunto deben depender de las propiedades elementales. - Esta es la tesis de algunos conocidos científicos, como los premios nobel Erwin Schrödinger (Qué es la vida) y Jacques Monod (Azar y necesidad), y los astrofísicos Stephen Hawking (Historia del tiempo) y Carl Sagan (Cosmos). Aplican a todo el universo su conocimiento de la composición de la materia, y lo reducen a lo que les resulta más familiar. Todo lo ven desde algunas propiedades de la materia. - Ciertamente, aportan algo cuando afirman que todo lo visible está compuesto de lo mismo. En cambio, son reduccionistas cuando dicen que toda la realidad es sólo una composición material compleja, por dos motivos: 1) Olvidan la complejidad de la realidad y, en particular, las ideas que dan la posibilidad y forma a las cosas, como la del coche, sin la cual no se puede explicar la posibilidad de la construcción. Se conforman con una explicación material, pero también la forma de las cosas necesita una explicación. Hoy tenemos, además, otro acercamiento al problema, a medida que conocemos mejor la composición de los códigos genéticos: hay en ellos cierta información, algún tipo de leyes de reordenación; si no, la evolución no hubiera podido progresar de manera creciente. 2) Al negar que pueda haber algo no material en el universo, reducen todas las dimensiones de la persona humana a fenómenos físicos, aunque todavía no podamos explicarlos. Una 8
  9. 9. versión particular de esta tendencia es el intenso debate sobre la inteligencia artificial. Algunos científicos piensan que la inteligencia humana es como la de un procesador complejo (Chomsky, Marvin Minsky), y que muy pronto todas sus funciones podrán ser imitadas, aunque hoy aparezcan dificultades notables. Esto les lleva a ver al hombre como un mecanismo complejo, y a desconocer las articuladas funciones intelectuales que se manifiestan en la conciencia: dan por supuesto que dependen, en definitiva, de la composición material, aunque no puedan demostrarlo. - Los ideales materialistas y mecanicistas se han difuminado un poco en los últimos veinte años a causa del principio de incertidumbre de Heisenberg, por el problema de las condiciones de partida (Arecchi), y por la aparición de la problemática del caos (Ilya Prygoguine), que afecta a muchas disciplinas científicas. Somos más conscientes que nunca de los límites de nuestro conocimiento científico. Y ha desaparecido la utopía mecanicista que pensaba que un día podríamos conocer y controlar todo el universo como si fuera un inmenso mecanismo. Teorema de Gödel. b) Naturalismo vitalista. Esta cosmovisión es muy antigua, y siempre ha estado presente en la historia humana. Su punto de referencia es el fenómeno de la vida, especialmente, de los impulsos vitales. Percibe el mundo como algo vivo y en movimiento. El animismo antiguo, que todavía pervive en muchas culturas primitivas, ve vida y almas en todo lo que se mueve: los ríos, los mares, los volcanes, la tierra, las nubes, los astros. Toda la naturaleza en su conjunto y la tierra se nos presenta en movimiento y, por tanto, viva. Todo tiene alma. También las religiones que divinizan la naturaleza la contemplan como un inmenso ser vivo: la diosa madre tierra es un ser que todo lo abarca. - A finales del siglo XVIII y principios del XIX surgieron algunas formas románticas de carácter vitalista: exaltación de la naturaleza y cierto culto a los impulsos vitales y a los sentimientos nacionales, a veces, con recuperación de formas paganas. Era una reacción contra el racionalismo agobiante de la Ilustración, defendiendo los derechos de los sentimientos e impulsos vitales. Además de calar en muchas expresiones literarias románticas, esta corriente irracionalista llega a Nietzsche. Pero actualmente son formas abandonadas por ser consideradas ingenuas y socialmente improductivas. - Al aparecer la teoría de la evolución, a mediados del siglo XIX, asistimos a una nueva expresión del naturalismo vitalista, con un tono mucho más sobrio y científico. La imagen de un movimiento de crecimiento ascendente desde la materia hasta el hombre ha cambiado la mentalidad de nuestra época. Para muchas personas, ese movimiento ascendente expresa la entera historia del cosmos. Piensan que hay un impulso interior en el conjunto de la naturaleza que la empuja constantemente hacia arriba y que es la explicación de todo lo que significa vida. 9
  10. 10. - Esta idea encontró expresiones filosóficas importantes en la primera mitad del siglo XX, en Bergson, en el último Max Scheler, y en Ortega y Gasset, al que se suele llamar de manera vaga “vitalista”. También tuvo expresiones de tipo histórico o sociológico, como el libro de Oswald Spengler (La decadencia de occidente), que era una aplicación de la idea de la evolución a la historia de las civilizaciones. - Estas aplicaciones político-culturales derivó, inevitablemente, en expresiones nacionalistas y racistas: si la evolución es la ley fundamental presente en todo, cabe pensar que algunas razas son superiores a otras. Quienes defendían estas ideas (no sólo los nazis) se enfrentaron a la tradición ilustrada liberal y a la cristiana; y quedaron totalmente desacreditados después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial: desaparecieron con ella del espacio cultural, aunque no del espacio científico. - En el ámbito cultural han surgido otras formas de vitalismo más vagas. Existe un vitalismo ecologista que, legítimamente, quiere proteger la naturaleza y, a veces, la trata como si fuera una totalidad viva, en términos que recuerdan las antiguas religiones telúricas. También existe la expresión, con algún fundamento, de James Lovelock, que piensa que el planeta tierra (Gaia) se comporta, de hecho, como un ser vivo, con movimientos homeostáticos (Gaia's defense). - En el ámbito científico, ha aparecido la sociobiología, mucho más modesta en sus planteamientos que las anteriores, pero con gran fuerza seductora en medios científicos: su fundador, Edmund Wilson (La sociobiología, nueva síntesis), y también otros, como Richard Dawkins (El relojero ciego; El gen egoísta), y R. Foley (Humanos antes de la humanidad). Estos autores creen que el impulso fundamental que gobierna la vida es el principio de conservación del patrimonio genético. Este principio explicaría todo el comportamiento animal y la aparición de todas las formas de la vida, incluyendo la inteligencia y todas las expresiones culturales. Y elaboran relatos donde lo explican todo, desde la aparición del bipedismo hasta la convivencia familiar y social, de una manera ingenua pero sencilla y exitosa. - Se puede considerar vitalistas a estos autores sólo en el sentido de que hablan de un impulso biológico que no pertenece a las categorías de la física o de la química. En todo lo demás tienden al materialismo constructivista, y están muy próximos a otros científicos divulgadores como Hawking o Sagan. Pero, al reconocer la existencia de un impulso no expresable en términos bioquímicos, están defendiendo la existencia de un plano de la realidad que es superior al de la física y la química. Están hablando de una propiedad que no está en la física, sino que se manifiesta sólo en los procesos de la vida. Si es así, no hay razones para negar que pueda haber en el universo otros planos superiores con otras propiedades irreductibles. 10
  11. 11. - Indudablemente, los distintos vitalismos expresan muchas verdades: la unidad de la naturaleza, el vigor de las fuerzas naturales y la importancia del misterio de la evolución. En cambio, son reduccionistas cuando consideran que en el universo sólo hay fuerzas vitales ciegas y, en ese mismo sentido, inhumanas. c) El panteísmo espiritualista. Existe otra forma muy antigua de concebir el universo que proviene de las religiones orientales. Está presente en el hinduísmo y caracteriza al budismo y al taoísmo. La experiencia básica de esta cosmovisión es la meditación trascendental. Es decir, la penetración en las profundidades de la conciencia. Cuando se vive esta experiencia, se perciben, de alguna manera, las dimensiones inmensas del universo espiritual, especialmente en la esfera cognoscitiva. Y se cree entrar en contacto con el sustrato más profundo de la realidad. Se percibe un fondo espiritual, que parece común a todas las conciencias y a toda la realidad. Se tiende a afirmar que ese todo (Atmen) es la conciencia universal, presente en todas las conciencias, y la vida presente en todas las formas de vida. Toda la realidad es presencia, emanación, degradación o división del todo espiritual. Y anhela integrarse, de nuevo, en él. Todo es, en el fondo lo mismo: procede de lo mismo y vuelve a lo mismo. Pero aquí se trata de un todo espiritual. Es un panteísmo espiritualista. - Esta intuición llega hasta la filosofía griega a través del orfismo e influye en la filosofía de Platón. Y, posteriormente, en toda la tradición platónica, donde toma muchas formas, también al entrar en contacto con la revelación bíblica (Filón de Alejandría). Presenta algunas semejanzas con las religiones telúricas ya mencionadas, que piensan la tierra como la diosa madre, pues en ambas cosmovisiones podría hablarse de un alma del mundo. Pero la diferencia es notable: en las religiones telúricas, la experiencia básica es la de las fuerzas de la vida (psiquismo inferior), mientras que en el panteísmo espiritualista la experiencia básica es la de la autoconciencia (psiquismo superior). En las religiones telúricas el alma es sólo vida, impulso y animación ciega, mientras que en el panteísmo espiritualista es, sobre todo, conciencia. - Recuerda también a la filosofía hegeliana, cuando habla del espíritu absoluto. Pero ésta no parte propiamente de la experiencia de la meditación trascendental: es un espiritualismo totalmente teórico. Su experiencia básica es el dinamismo de la cultura como saber objetivado, e interpretado con las formas de una teología cristiana secularizada. En Hegel no hay meditación trascendental, sino sólo especulación. Su espíritu es el espíritu objetivo de la cultura, no el de la conciencia. - Hoy la cosmovisión espiritualista se sigue expresando principalmente en las religiones orientales y en sus derivados, y está muy presente en Occidente. Desde hace un siglo, pero con más intensidad en las últimas décadas, el budismo llega con nueva vitalidad y se presenta como alternativa real para satisfacer las necesidades y anhelos espirituales. Aunque se trata de un budismo, o de un hinduismo, fuertemente depurado debido a su 11
  12. 12. contacto con la tradición cristiana, como sucede, por ejemplo, en la religiosidad hindú de Gandhi, Tagore y Krishnamurti. - Al acercarse a Occidente, estas religiones pierden en gran medida la carga supersticiosa y mitológica con que han sido revestidas por la historia. Y tienden a convertirse en técnicas de autoayuda y concentración, con una especie de metafísica panteísta, pero sin una divinidad personal. Hay una conciencia, pero no una persona; es un todo pero no un alguien; en el fondo, son panteísmos sin Dios. No hay un interlocutor personal y un diálogo, porque todo es lo mismo y está llamado a confundirse. - Estas religiones impregnan la mentalidad de muchos nuevos movimientos religiosos, sobre todo el New Age (Nueva Era), que desea hacer una síntesis superadora y ecuménica de todas las religiones, y pierde con ello la referencia a un Dios personal. También está presente, de algún modo, en algunas expresiones de la religión islámica que se reciben en Occidente, como la espiritualidad sufí. Y, en general, impregna las diversas formas del misticismo natural, que no perciben la alteridad de lo divino, la distinción entre Dios y el mundo. - El panteísmo espiritualista expresa una verdad, la profunda impregnación de inteligencia que tiene el cosmos. Reconoce la misteriosa comunión de todo lo que existe. Y sabe descubrir la hondura de la conciencia humana. Pero, al diluirla en el todo común, desaparece la dimensión personal. Cada hombre es sólo una partícula provisional llamada a disolverse en el todo. Por eso, la historia carece de sentido y de relieve. No tienen interés las personas ni las relaciones entre ellas. No permanecen las distancias ni las diferencias, no destacan las personalidades. Todo está llamado a juntarse. La aspiración final es una piadosa confusión: que todo sea lo mismo. d) La visión personalista cristiana. Mientras que las dos primeras cosmovisiones reducen el ser del hombre a sustratos inferiores de la naturaleza, la cosmovisión espiritualista lo difumina en la totalidad espiritual. Para entender la idea de hombre que transmite la cultura occidental es necesario recurrir a otra cosmovisión que la ha inspirado y que todavía está presente: la cosmovisión cristiana, que es profundamente personalista. - La cosmovisión cristiana no se basa directamente en una experiencia, sino en una revelación divina. Se acepte o no la existencia de esa revelación, hay que reconocer que ha permitido mirar las realidades del universo con ojos nuevos; y que nuestra idea del universo personal, de lo que es el hombre y su dignidad, y de lo que son las relaciones humanas se basa en ella. Es la única cosmovisión que permite fundamentar la personalidad humana y el universo de las realidades personales. No hay que olvidar que la palabra persona procede de la teología cristiana. - Se basa en tres puntos fundamentales: 12
  13. 13. a) Dios es creador, y ha hecho el mundo cuando ha querido. Que Dios es creador significa que Dios es un ser personal, alguien y no algo, que ha creado el mundo libremente, y que no se confunde con el mundo sino que lo trasciende. Por eso puede actuar en el mundo y en la historia cuando quiere y como quiere. Dios es el fundamento de todo, pero no se confunde con el todo. Está en el fondo de todo lo que existe, pero no es el fondo de todo lo que existe. Las cosas no son parte de Dios y Dios no es una parte de las cosas. Entre Dios y las cosas creadas hay una distancia, porque las ha creado con su voluntad, no proceden de Él como si fueran los efluvios de un gas. b) Dios es Trino, es decir una comunión vital de tres personas. Es la gran revelación que nos ha transmitido Jesucristo, al presentarse como Hijo de Dios, lleno de su Espíritu Santo. Por Jesucristo sabemos que en el misterio de Dios hay una comunión de tres Personas. Esta verdad ilumina toda nuestra idea del cosmos y especialmente nuestra idea del hombre, de su capacidad de relación y de la vida social. En la entraña de la realidad, el ser más importante de todos los seres, Dios, no tanto contiene sino que es una comunión de tres personas. Dios es un ser vivo. c) El hombre ha sido hecho a imagen de Dios. Hecho a semejanza de Dios y con una huella y parecido de Dios. Esto significa, entre otras cosas, que es la imagen de un Dios creador y de un Dios Trino. Esto tiene consecuencias antropológicas importantísimas: - Que el hombre es imagen de un Dios creador y trascendente significa que, a semejanza de Dios, es un sujeto creador. Por un lado, un sujeto, un actor; por otro, creador, con capacidad de hacer algo nuevo, con libertad para hacer realidad los frutos de su inteligencia. Y precisamente porque hay algo de Dios en cada hombre, los hombres, aunque están dentro del mundo, no se reducen al mundo, lo trascienden. Hay en ellos algo que no viene del mundo, que no es parte del mundo, que no se reduce al mundo. Este es el fundamento de la peculiar dignidad del hombre, de todo hombre. - La comunión de personas de la Trinidad se refleja, de algún modo, en las comunidades humanas. Es el modelo de las comunidades humanas. Y el hecho de que cada persona divina exista en relación a las otras nos da una idea de lo que significa ser persona en Dios. Cada persona de la Trinidad, en cuanto relación subsistente, expresa la máxima realización personal. Y es el modelo de realización de las personas creadas. Por eso, la realización humana consiste “en la entrega sincera de sí mismo a los demás” (GS, 24). La entrega mutua de las personas divinas es el modelo de comportamiento de la persona humana. Cada hombre ha sido creado por Dios y para Dios. Por eso, tiene, con respecto al creador, una relación original que lo funda como persona, como ser abierto al diálogo. Y en esa apertura funda su capacidad de relación, de comunicación y amor con otras personas, con otros hombres. A imitación de la Trinidad, los hombres son naturalmente sociables y están llamados a comprenderse y amarse. 13
  14. 14. - De Dios se dice que “es amor” (1 Jn 4,8). Por eso, la palabra amor es la más importante del universo personal: expresa lo que tiene que ser la comunión entre personas. Las comunidades humanas están llamadas a reflejar la comunión divina. Y para eso necesitan participar de algún modo en el misterio de la Trinidad. La idea cristiana del amor no parte de la experiencia de la amistad o del amor conyugal, sino de la revelación del amor divino. - La revelación cristiana permite fundamentar el universo personal: sustentar auténticamente la personalidad de cada hombre, con su propia intimidad y creatividad, y expresar en qué consiste la plenitud de sus relaciones. Esta cosmovisión aporta un ideal de realización y responde a los anhelos de trascendencia y plenitud (plenitud de realización y de amor) del ser humano. La connaturalidad de esos ideales con los anhelos humanos es un indicio de su verdad, pero no es suficiente para demostrarla: la cosmovisión cristiana parte de la fe, y sólo se asume cuando se acepta a Jesucristo como Hijo y revelador de Dios Padre, y salvador del hombre, dándonos su Espíritu. 14

