Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best�Women's�Fiction�Audiobook�Free�Download�Mp3�|�Distant�Shores�Audiobook��|�Fiction�&� Literature�Audiobook Women's�fic...
Distant�Shores Elizabeth�and�Jackson�Shore�married�young,�raised�two�daughters,�and�weathered�the�storms�of�youth�as�they�...
Distant�Shores
Distant�Shores
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Women's Fiction Audiobook Free Download Mp3 | Distant Shores | Audiobook Fiction & Literature Audiobook

5 views

Published on

Best Women's Fiction Audiobook Free Download Mp3 | Distant Shores | Audiobook Fiction & Literature Audiobook
Listen to Best Women's Fiction Audiobook Free: Distant Shores Download Women's Fiction audiobooks to your computer, tablet or mobile phone. Bestsellers and latest releases. Women's Fiction audiobook mp3
Distant Shores Audiobook Free
Distant Shores Audiobook Download
Distant Shores Audiobook Streaming
Distant Shores Audiobook Trial

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Women's Fiction Audiobook Free Download Mp3 | Distant Shores | Audiobook Fiction & Literature Audiobook

  1. 1. Best�Women's�Fiction�Audiobook�Free�Download�Mp3�|�Distant�Shores�Audiobook��|�Fiction�&� Literature�Audiobook Women's�fiction�is�an�umbrella�term�for�women�centered�books�that�focus�on�women's�life�experience�that�are�marketed�to�female� readers,�and�includes�many�mainstream�novels.�It�is�distinct�from�Women's�writing,�which�refers�to�literature�written�by�(rather�than� promoted�to)�women. LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Distant�Shores Elizabeth�and�Jackson�Shore�married�young,�raised�two�daughters,�and�weathered�the�storms�of�youth�as�they�built� a�future�together.�But�after�the�children�leave�home,�they�quietly�drift�apart.�When�Jack�accepts�a�wonderful�new�job� offer,�Elizabeth�puts�her�needs�aside�to�follow�him�across�the�country.�Until�the�sudden�death�of�her�father�changes� everything.�Grieving�and�alone,�she�retreats�to�an�isolated�beach�house�where�she�packs�away�the�last�remnants�of� her�parents'�lives.�There,�the�pieces�of�a�past�she�never�knew�unfold�to�reveal�a�tender�story�of�lasting�devotion,�the� kind�of�steadfast�commitment�that�Elizabeth�admits�is�missing�from�her�own�marriage.�Faced�with�her�own� disillusionment,�she�makes�a�terrifying�decision,�risking�everything�she�has�for�a�second�chance�at�happiness.
  3. 3. Distant�Shores
  4. 4. Distant�Shores

×