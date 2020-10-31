Successfully reported this slideshow.
Perimeter of an ellipse
Assume a perimeter formula takes the form k k k P m a b  where a and b are the semi-axes, and the other parameters are t...
This formula must converge to 4a when a becomes very much larger than b. k k k P m a b  4P ma a  Similarly the formula...
The formula must also reduce to the circle perimeter formula when a = b = r. 2 4 4 2k kk k k r r r r    1 2 2 2k kk k ...
1 1 2 2k                 1 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 2 k k Log Log Log Log Log Log k Log Log             ...
      2 2 Log k Log Log   The choice of Log is immaterial. All will produce the same answer. k = 1.53492853566138...
  1 4 kk k P a b  The approximation tests well against another, trusted approximation. Ratio of semi-axes Percent diff...
How many decimal places should be used for the value of k ? This table shows the relative error in parts per million intro...
Therefore this single-parameter formula has accuracy comparable to the better known multi-parameter formulae found online....
dtcoulson@gmail.com Presentation by Dave Coulson, originally 2009, revised 2020.
Perimeter of an ellipse
