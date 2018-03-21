Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO TECNOLOGICO DE EJIDO PROGRAMAS NACIONALES DE FORMACION CODIGO: 091101 UNIDAD CURRICULAR: COMPUTACI...
# 901651 2,7E+07 DUGARTE DUGARTE ELIMAR 5,38 # 901715 2,8E+07 DUGARTE ESPINOZA YANIRETH COROMOTO 14,8 # 900779 2,3E+07 DUG...
# 901622 2,9E+07 MENDEZ MORA LEIDY DIANA 8,78 # 901643 2,8E+07 MOLINA PERNIA NAYARIT LIZET 7,4 MORENO NESTOR 14,8 # 901520...
# 901689 2E+07 RODRIGUEZ DIAZ JHONNY ALEJANDRO 2 # 901644 2,7E+07 RONDON RAMIREZ ABIGAIL ANNERIS 10,8 # 901686 1,8E+07 SAL...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Seccion c2017b

10 views

Published on

Notas seccion C

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Seccion c2017b

  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO TECNOLOGICO DE EJIDO PROGRAMAS NACIONALES DE FORMACION CODIGO: 091101 UNIDAD CURRICULAR: COMPUTACION GENERAL SECCION: C A C 1 901619 2,7E+07 ALDANA BRACAMONTE LUZ PAOLA 17,8 2 901658 2,8E+07 ANGULO RANGEL ROSSIMAR 13,4 3 901626 2,6E+07 BASTIDAS GUTIERREZ JOSE RAFAEL 8,78 4 901061 2,3E+07 BUSTAMANTE VIVAS PATRICIA 0 5 901656 2,8E+07 CADENAS MEJIA DANIELA VALENTINA 5,38 6 901612 1,9E+07 CARRERO BETANCOURT CESAR AUGUSTO 0 7 901637 2,7E+07 CARRERO VILLARREAL WUENYIMAR NATALI 13,6 8 901616 2,7E+07 CHAVARRI ROJAS JENIFER JOSEFINA 5,38 9 901623 2,7E+07 CONTRERAS RAMIREZ DARIANA ALEJANDRA 17,8 Listado de Alumnos Inscritos N Codigo Cedula Apellidos Nombres Calf.
  2. 2. # 901651 2,7E+07 DUGARTE DUGARTE ELIMAR 5,38 # 901715 2,8E+07 DUGARTE ESPINOZA YANIRETH COROMOTO 14,8 # 900779 2,3E+07 DUGARTE VALERO ESTEFANI CAROLINA 0 # 901633 1,8E+07 DURAN GUILLEN GUSTAVO ENRIQUE 2 # 901687 2,7E+07 ESCOBAR SANCHEZ VIVIANA JISELL 14,4 # 901627 2,8E+07 ESTUPI�AN ACEVEDO DANIEL ANDRES 13,4 # 901631 2,7E+07 FERNANDEZ ALBORNOZ JESSYMAR ANDREINA 5 # 901650 2,8E+07 GONZALEZ QUINTERO ISABEL PATRICIA 12,5 # 901618 2,5E+07 GUTIERREZ RONDON SKARLYTT HEILYMAR 7 # 901629 2,4E+07 HERNANDEZ MOLINA GERARDO JOSE 15,7 IBARRA KAENDRY 2 # 901636 2,7E+07 JAUREGUI QUINTERO MANUEL ALEJANDRO 13,9 # 900950 2,6E+07 MANRIQUE RIVAS GERALDINE 0 # 901630 2,7E+07 MARIN HURTADO STEPHANIE CAROLINA 17,1 # 901659 3E+07 MARQUEZ YARI DARWIN ANTONIO 0 # 901642 2,6E+07 MEDINA COLMENARES GENESIS DANIELA 3,5
  3. 3. # 901622 2,9E+07 MENDEZ MORA LEIDY DIANA 8,78 # 901643 2,8E+07 MOLINA PERNIA NAYARIT LIZET 7,4 MORENO NESTOR 14,8 # 901520 2,4E+07 NAVARRO BELLO LAURA VIRGINIA 4,4 # 901647 2,8E+07 PAREDES MARQUEZ MAYLIN COROMOTO 18,3 # 901657 2,1E+07 PARRA ALTUVE ALBIS CAROLINA 17 # 901635 2E+07 PARRA RIVAS GERARLYTH ARIAM 15,6 # 901615 2,7E+07 PE�A FUENTES JESUS ALENJANDRO 2 # 901667 2E+07 PE�A MOLINA LAURA KATHERINE 2 # 901639 2,7E+07 PEREZ MONTOYA YEISO XAVIER 0 # 901628 2,7E+07 PEREZ URBINA SAMUEL ALEJANDRO 17,8 # 901684 2E+07 PUENTES DAVILA KARINA 13,3 # 901661 2E+07 RANGEL SANCHEZ BRENDA CAROLINA 17,4 # 901638 2,8E+07 REINOZA GARCIA ENDER JOSE 2 ROJAS LILIBETH 15,6 # 901621 2,7E+07 RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ GABRIEL REINALDO 2
  4. 4. # 901689 2E+07 RODRIGUEZ DIAZ JHONNY ALEJANDRO 2 # 901644 2,7E+07 RONDON RAMIREZ ABIGAIL ANNERIS 10,8 # 901686 1,8E+07 SALINAS ROJAS CARLA YARME 0 # 901664 2,1E+07 SANTIAGO GIL JENIREE ALBANIS 0 # 901613 2,7E+07 SILVA RODRIGUEZ VICTOR DANIEL 17,8 # 901655 2,7E+07 UZCATEGUI RAMIREZ JEREMY ANDRE 12 # 901632 2,7E+07 VANEGAS AVENDA�O SONIA ALEJANDRA 17,1 # 901614 2,3E+07 VARELA RAMIREZ MARIANELA 0 # 901397 2,7E+07 VAZQUEZ CASTILLO ANGILET ANDREINA 8,78 # 901617 2,9E+07 VIELMA UZCATEGUI ANABEL ROMINA 14,8 # 901624 2,8E+07 VIELMA RANGEL EMILY DEL VALLE 14,8 # 901620 2,8E+07 VILLAFA�E PUENTE MICHAELLE ALEJANDRO 13,3 # 901625 2,1E+07 VILLAMIZAR D�VILA IRIS ANDREINA 13,3 # 901575 2,7E+07 VILORIA CUEVAS PERLA MARGARITA 0

×