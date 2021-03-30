Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN EN CONTADURÍA PÚBLICA DISEÑO DE UNA ESTRUCTURA DE CONTROL INTERNO DE PROCEDIMIENTO CONTABLE...
DEFENSA DE PROYECTO VIA FORO
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias

15 views

Published on

DEFENSA DE PROYECTO VIA FORO

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion final del proyectos y sistematizacion de experiencias

  1. 1. PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN EN CONTADURÍA PÚBLICA DISEÑO DE UNA ESTRUCTURA DE CONTROL INTERNO DE PROCEDIMIENTO CONTABLE EN LA EMPRESA D´ NORJAY,C.A. Participantes: Arroyo Yadira C.I: V- 25.471.492 Mogollón Keiber C.I: V-22.189.588 Partidas Jairelvis C.I.: V- 26.577.165 Torres Alejandra C.I.: V- 23.807.654 Urbina María C.I.: V-26.015.358 Tutor Académico: Maribel cordero Tutor Externo: Norelvis G. Chirinos Barquisimeto, Marzo 2021
  2. 2. DEFENSA DE PROYECTO VIA FORO

×