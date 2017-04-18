12. aparato-digestivo

Obst. Zulma Dávila Quiroga.
 El plegamiento cefalocaudal y lateral del embrión hace que una porción de la cav. Del saco vitelino revestida de endode...
  El desarrollo del intestino primitivo se describe 4 secciones:  El intestino faríngeo o faringe: desde membrana bucof...
  El endodermo forma el revestimiento epitelial del tubo digestivo y origina: cél. Como hepatocitos, cél. Exocrinas y en...
 Son capas dobles de peritoneo que rodean un órgano y lo conectan con la pared del cuerpo. Estos órg. Son intraperitonea...
  El embrión tiene 4 sem. Aparece la yema pulmonar en la pared ventral del intestino anterior.  De forma gradual el tab...
  De esta manera el intestino anterior queda dividido en una porción ventral = primordio respiratorio, y una porción dor...
 Aparece como una dilatación fusiforme del intestino anterior 4 sem.  Posteriormente su aspecto y su posición cambian c...
  Durante esta rotación la pared posterior original del estómago crece más rápidamente que la porción anterior originand...
 Dado que el estómago esta unido a la pared dorsal del cuerpo por el mesogastrio dorsal y la pared ventral mediante el m...
 Así mismo, esta rotación tira el mesogastrio ventral hacia la derecha. Cuando continua en la 5ta sem. Aparece el primo...
  La parte terminal de intestino anterior y la parte cefálica del intestino medio lo forman.  Cuando el estomago rota e...
 El primordio hepático aparece a la mitad de la 3era sem. Como una prominencia del epitelio endodérmico en el extremo di...
 En la sem. 10ma. Del desarrollo, el peso del hígado es el 10% del peso total del cuerpo. Se atribuye:  Al gran número ...
  Lo forman dos yemas, una dorsal y otra ventral, a partir del revestimiento endodérmico del duodeno. PÁNCREAS
 Cuando el duodeno adopta la forma de C, la yema pancreática ventral se desplaza hacia la parte dorsal, de manera pareci...
  5ta sem el intestino medio esta suspendido de la pared abdominal dorsal mediante el mesenterio corto y se comunica con...
  El desarrollo se caracteriza por la rápida elongación del intestino y su mesenterio = asa intestinal primaria.  La ra...
 El desarrollo del asa intestinal primaria se elonga rápidamente, principalmente la rama cefálica. Este rápido crecimie...
  Origina el tercio distal del colon transverso, el colon descendente, el colon sigmoides, el recto y la parte superior ...
 CONTINUA…  La cloaca es una cavidad revestida de endodermo cuyo borde ventral está cubierto por ectodermo superficial. ...
  Atresias esofágicas y las fístulas traqueo esofágicas:  La atresia del esófago impide que el líquido amniótico pase =...
 Estenosis pilórica: la musculatura circular del estómago y la musculatura longitudinal se hipertrofian en la región del...
  Las variaciones en la lobulación del hígado son habituales.  La presencia de conductos hepáticos accesorios y duplica...
  PANCREAS ANULAR: comprime el duodeno y lo obstruye por completo. La porción izquierda de la yema ventral migra en dire...
  ONFALOCELE: 2,5 de cada 10,000 nacidos vivos ANOMALIAS DE LA PARED DEL CUERPO
  FÍSTULAS RECTOURETRALES Y FÍSTULAS RECTOVAGINALES: 1 de cada 5,000 nacidos vivos.  ATRESIAS RECTOANALES.  EL ANO IMP...
GRACIAS….
  El plegamiento cefalocaudal y lateral del embrión hace que una porción de la cav. Del saco vitelino revestida de endodermo = intestino primitivo.  Dos porciones de la cavidad revestida por el endodermo permanecen fuera = saco vitelino y el alantoides. DIVISIONES DEL TUBO INTESTINAL
  El desarrollo del intestino primitivo se describe 4 secciones:  El intestino faríngeo o faringe: desde membrana bucofaríngea hasta el divertículo respiratorio.  El intestino anterior: hasta la evaginación del hígado.  El intestino medio: hasta las 2/3 partes derechas del colon transverso con la tercera parte izquierda del mismo en el adulto.  El intestino posterior: tercera parte izq. Del colon transverso hasta la memb. Cloacal. CONTINUA…
  El endodermo forma el revestimiento epitelial del tubo digestivo y origina: cél. Como hepatocitos, cél. Exocrinas y endocrinas del páncreas.  El tejido conjuntivo de las glándulas deriva del mesodermo visceral. Así el músculo, el tej. Conjuntivo y componentes peritoneales de la pared del intestino. CONTINUA…
  Son capas dobles de peritoneo que rodean un órgano y lo conectan con la pared del cuerpo. Estos órg. Son intraperitoneales. Los órg. Que descansan sobre la pared posterior del cuerpo y solo tienen cubierta por peritoneo su superficie anterior = retroperitoneales. Los ligamentos peritoneales son capas dobles de peritoneo (mesenterios). MESENTERIOS
  El embrión tiene 4 sem. Aparece la yema pulmonar en la pared ventral del intestino anterior.  De forma gradual el tabique traqueoesofágico separa este divertículo de la parte dorsal de intestino anterior. ESÓFAGO
  De esta manera el intestino anterior queda dividido en una porción ventral = primordio respiratorio, y una porción dorsal = esófago.  Al principio el esófago es corto, pero cuando el corazón y pulmones descienden se alarga rápidamente. CONTINUA…
  Aparece como una dilatación fusiforme del intestino anterior 4 sem.  Posteriormente su aspecto y su posición cambian considerablemente.  El estómago rota 90° alrededor de su eje longitudinal en sentido de las agujas del reloj, esto hace que su lado izquierdo mire hacia la parte anterior y su lado derecho, hacia la parte posterior. ESTÓMAGO
  Durante esta rotación la pared posterior original del estómago crece más rápidamente que la porción anterior originando las curvaturas menor y mayor.  Inicialmente los extremos cefálico y caudal del estómago se disponen en la línea media.  Posteriormente la parte caudal o pilórica se desplaza hacia la derecha y hacia arriba.  La porción cefálica o cardíaca se desplaza hacia la izquierda y hacia abajo. Así asume su posición normal. CONTINUA…
  Dado que el estómago esta unido a la pared dorsal del cuerpo por el mesogastrio dorsal y la pared ventral mediante el mesogastrio ventral. Su rotación y crecimiento alteran la posición de estos mesenterios.  La rotación alrededor del eje longitudinal tira el mesogastrio dorsal hacia la izq. Lo que origina un espacio detrás del estómago = BOLSA OMENTRAL (transcavidad de los epiplones o saco peritoneal menor). CONTINUA…
  Así mismo, esta rotación tira el mesogastrio ventral hacia la derecha. Cuando continua en la 5ta sem. Aparece el primordio del bazo, entre las 2 hojas del mesogastrio (mesodermo). CONTINUA..
  La parte terminal de intestino anterior y la parte cefálica del intestino medio lo forman.  Cuando el estomago rota el duodeno adquiere la forma de una C y rota hacia la derecha.  Esta rotación con el crecimiento de la cabeza del páncreas, desplazan el duodeno desde su posición inicial en la línea media hasta el lado derecho de la cav. Abd.  Durante el 2do mes la luz del duodeno se oblitera por proliferación de las cél. De sus paredes. Poco después se recanaliza. DUODENO
  El primordio hepático aparece a la mitad de la 3era sem. Como una prominencia del epitelio endodérmico en el extremo distal del intestino anterior, llamada divertículo hepático o yema hepática.  La conexión entre el divertículo hepático y el intestino anterior (duodeno) se estrecha y forma el conducto colédoco.  Este forma una pequeña excrecencia ventral que origina la vesícula biliar y el conducto cístico. HÍGADO Y VESÍCULA BILIAR
  En la sem. 10ma. Del desarrollo, el peso del hígado es el 10% del peso total del cuerpo. Se atribuye:  Al gran número de sinusoides y  A la función hematopoyética.  Esta actividad disminuye gradualmente en los 2 últimos meses de vida intrauterina.  Al nacimiento pesa el 5% del peso corporal total.  Otra función importante se inicia 12va. sem. La fabricación de bilis. CONTINUA…
  Lo forman dos yemas, una dorsal y otra ventral, a partir del revestimiento endodérmico del duodeno. PÁNCREAS
  Cuando el duodeno adopta la forma de C, la yema pancreática ventral se desplaza hacia la parte dorsal, de manera parecida a como lo hace la entrada del conducto colédoco.  Finalmente la yema ventral pasa a situarse justo por debajo y detrás de la yema dorsal.  Mas adelante el parénquima y el sistema de conductos de las yemas se fusionan.  En el 3er. Mes de vida fetal a partir del tejido pancreático parenquimatoso se desarrollan los islotes pancreáticos ( islotes de Langerhans).  La secreción de insulina se inicia en el 5to mes.  Las cél. Secretoras de glucagón y cél de somatostatina también se desarrollan de cél parenquimatosas. CONTINUA…
  5ta sem el intestino medio esta suspendido de la pared abdominal dorsal mediante el mesenterio corto y se comunica con el saco vitelino a través del conducto vitelino o conducto umbilical.  En el adulto el intestino medio empieza en la parte distal respecto del punto donde el conducto colédoco entra dentro del duodeno y termina en el punto de unión entre las dos terceras partes proximales del colon transverso y el tercio distal. INTESTINO MEDIO
  El desarrollo se caracteriza por la rápida elongación del intestino y su mesenterio = asa intestinal primaria.  La rama cefálica del asa se desarrolla y forma la parte distal del duodeno, el yeyuno y parte del íleon.  La rama caudal se transforma en la porción inferior del íleon, el ciego, el apéndice, el colon ascendente y los dos tercios proximales del colon transverso. CONTINUA…
  El desarrollo del asa intestinal primaria se elonga rápidamente, principalmente la rama cefálica. Este rápido crecimiento y elongación del hígado hacen que la cav. Abd. Se vuelva demasiado pequeña para contener todas las asas intestinales, de manera que estas entran en la cav. Extraembrionaria a través del cordón umbilical en la 6ta sem. = HERNIA UMBILICAL FISIOLÓGICA. HERNIA FISIOLÓGICA
  Origina el tercio distal del colon transverso, el colon descendente, el colon sigmoides, el recto y la parte superior del conducto anal.  El endodermo del intestino post. Forma el revestimiento interno de la vejiga y la uretra.  La porción terminal entra en la región posterior de la cloaca, el conducto anorrectal primitivo, mientras que el alantoides entra en la parte anterior, el seno urogenital primitivo. INTESTINO POSTERIOR
  La cloaca es una cavidad revestida de endodermo cuyo borde ventral está cubierto por ectodermo superficial. Este límite forma la membrana cloacal.  Al final de la 7ma sem la membrana cloacal se rompe y crea la abertura anal del intestino posterior y una abertura ventral para el seno urogenital.  Entre estas dos aberturas la punta del tabique urorrectal forma el cuerpo perineal.  Los 2/3 del conducto anal deriva del endodermo del int. Post. La parte inferior del ectodermo circundante de la región del proctodeo de la superficie de parte de la cloaca prolifera y se invagina = depresión anal.
  Atresias esofágicas y las fístulas traqueo esofágicas:  La atresia del esófago impide que el líquido amniótico pase =polihidramnios. ANOMALIAS ESOFÁGICAS
  Estenosis pilórica: la musculatura circular del estómago y la musculatura longitudinal se hipertrofian en la región del píloro. Anomalías mas habitual entre los niños. ANOMALIAS DEL ESTÓMAGO
  Las variaciones en la lobulación del hígado son habituales.  La presencia de conductos hepáticos accesorios y duplicaciones de la vesícula biliar, son comunes.  Atresia biliar extrahepática.  Atresia e hipoplasia del conducto colédoco intrahepático. ANOMALIAS DEL HÍGADO Y LA VESÍCULA BILIAR
  PANCREAS ANULAR: comprime el duodeno y lo obstruye por completo. La porción izquierda de la yema ventral migra en dirección opuesta.  TEJIDO PANCREÁTICO ACCESORIO: ANOMALIAS DEL PANCREAS
  ONFALOCELE: 2,5 de cada 10,000 nacidos vivos ANOMALIAS DE LA PARED DEL CUERPO
  FÍSTULAS RECTOURETRALES Y FÍSTULAS RECTOVAGINALES: 1 de cada 5,000 nacidos vivos.  ATRESIAS RECTOANALES.  EL ANO IMPERFORADO: ANOMALIAS DEL INTESTINO POSTERIOR
