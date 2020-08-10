Successfully reported this slideshow.
Docente:Yadisney Campos c. O NÚMEROS RACIONALES
✓ Para fraccionarios homogéneos se suma los numeradores entre si y se coloca el mismo denominador. ✓ Para fraccionarios ho...
SUMA Y RESTA DE suma 1. Extraer m.c.m de los denominadores, que será el denominador 2. Tomar el m.c.m y lo dividimos por c...
MULTIPLICACION: El producto entre dos o más números racionales es otro número racional, cuyo numerador y denominador, son ...
hetereogéneas • Para dividir dos números racionales, se multiplica al dividendo (primera fracción) por el inverso del divi...
En la recta númerica Se determina los números enteros entre los cuales se encuentra el numero racional, si en la fracción,...
Ejemplos
bibliografía http://sumarestafraccionesh.blogspot.com.co/ https://www.slideshare.net/jorgenaidu/operaciones -entre-nmeros-...
Operaciones con fraccionarios
Operaciones con fraccionarios

