MEDULLA OBLONGATA Dr. Prabhakar Yadav Associate Professor Department of Human Anatomy B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sci...
PARTS OF BRAIN • Forebrain 1. Cerebrum 2. Thalamus 3. Hypothalamus • Midbrain • Hindbrain 1. Pons 2. Medulla oblongata 3. ...
Brain stem= Midbrain + pons + Medulla oblongata
Occupies: posterior cranial fossa Connects : spinal cord with forebrain. Function of Brain stem 1. Conduit for ascending a...
Medulla oblongata: Connection: Superiorly- pons Inferiorly- spinal cord (At origin of anterior and posterior roots of 1st ...
Central canal of spinal cord : continues into lower half of medulla Upper half – forms cavity of 4th ventricle
Anterior surface: Anterior median fissure – continuous with anterior median fissure of spina cord On each side of it – Pyr...
Pyramids taper inferiorly Decussation of pyramids- Majority of descending fibres cross opposite side posterolateral to pyr...
Anterior external arcuate fibers: – emerge from anterior median fissure above decussation- pass laterally to enter cerebel...
Posterior to olive – inferiro crebellar peduncle – connects medulla to cerebellum
Roots of 1. Glossopharyngeal nerve 2. Vagus nerve & 3. Cranial root of accessory nerve emerge in groove between olive and ...
Posterior surface superior half- lower part of 4th ventricle Inferior half – continuous with posterior aspect of spinal co...
a. At level of decussation of pyramids b. At level of decussation of lemnisci c. At level of olives d. At level just infer...
Level of Decussation of Pyramids A transverse section through decussation of pyramids (Great motor decussation). In superi...
• As these fibers decusssate, they break the continuity between anterior column of the gray matter & gray matter that surr...
• Apex of posterior horn gets swollen up to form Spinal nucleus of trigeminal nerve. • Substantia gelatinosa is continuous...
Zone containing a network of fibres & scattered nerve cells within it the lateral white column adjacent to spinal nucleus ...
Ascending tracts: conduct the impulses from the periphery to the brain through the cord. Important ascending tracts fall i...
Level of Decussation of Lemnisci (sensory decussation): Transverse section passes through decussation of lemnisci (Great s...
 Lemnisci are formed from Internal arcuate fibers. • Decussation of lemnisci takes place anterior to central gray matter ...
• Dorsolateral to cuneate nucleus lies Accessory cuneate nucleus -receives lateral fibres of the fasciculus cuneatus & giv...
Level of the Olives: Transverse section through the olives passes across the inferior part of the fourth ventricle. Amount...
Olivary Nuclear Complex • Largest nucleus of this complex is Inferior olivary nucleus - shaped like a crumpled bag with it...
Vestibulocochlear Nuclei: Vestibular nuclear complex is made up of: (1) medial vestibular nucleus, (2) inferior vestibular...
Nucleus Ambiguus: consists of large motor neurons, situated deep within the reticular formation. Gives origin to the motor...
Central Gray Matter Lies beneath the floor of the fourth ventricle. Passing from medial to lateral, structures recognized ...
Pyramids containing corticospinal & some corticonuclear fibers are situated in anterior part of medulla Corticospinal fibe...
• Inferior cerebellar peduncle is situated in the posterolateral corner of the section on the lateral side of the fourth v...
• Reticular formation, consisting of a diffuse mixture of nerve fibers & small groups of nerve cells, is deeply placed pos...
Level Just Inferior to the Pons (ponto-medullary junction): • Inferior vestibular nucleus is replaced by Lateral vestibula...
Blood Supply of the Medulla The medulla is supplied by the following arteries: • Two vertebral arteries. • Anterior and po...
Lateral medullary (posterior inferior cerebellar artery) syndrome of Wallenberg Posterior inferior cerebellar artery suppl...
Medial Medullary Syndrome: Medial part of the medulla oblongata is supplied by the vertebral artery. Thrombosis of the med...
