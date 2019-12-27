Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. What Women Fear Audiobook download free | What Women Fear Audiobook mp3 From a challenge of faith to a means of transformation: Did God really say you couldn't eat from any tree in the garden? This seed of doubt planted so long ago bears the fruit of fear on some level every day - the idea that our actions could ruin something beautiful and God might not have control over things. In What Women Fear, acclaimed writer and speaker Angie Smith admits, "Fear is a major part of my testimony" as she talks openly about significant struggles she has experienced. Giving a voice to the problem, she says, "I truly believe every single one of us struggles with some type of fear, whether it's fear of flying of fear of being 'found out.' Maybe you don't worry about dying, but you get sick thinking about the fact that you might fail." Instead of suggesting that those who love the Lord would never fear, Angie blends her own experiences with those of men and women throughout Scripture to help us start dealing more effectively with these true, human emotions. Whether it's a constant What if? type of worry, being afraid of abandonment or betrayal, fear of trusting God's plan, or many others encountered in the rhythm of our daily lives, Angie walks you through stories of others who have simultaneously loved God and struggles with faith. Journey with her as she explores the difficult and life-giving questions God asked of those who walked a similar road. Discover how to redeem this struggle as only God can - that He will be glorified, and you will be transformed.
  Written By: Angie Smith. Narrated By: Pam Turlow Publisher: Oasis Audio Date: September 2012 Duration: 5 hours 41 minutes
