Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014, Set
Book Details Author : O. Ray Whittington Pages : 3264 Publisher : Wiley Brand : ISBN : 111858385X Publication Date : 2013-...
Description Published annually, this comprehensive two-volume paperback reviews all four parts of the CPA exam. Many of th...
if you want to download or read Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014, Set, click button download in the last page
Download or read Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014, Set by click link below https://ebooklibraryastri7u83i.blogspot.c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014 Set

4 views

Published on

Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014, Set

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014 Set

  1. 1. Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014, Set
  2. 2. Book Details Author : O. Ray Whittington Pages : 3264 Publisher : Wiley Brand : ISBN : 111858385X Publication Date : 2013-6-17
  3. 3. Description Published annually, this comprehensive two-volume paperback reviews all four parts of the CPA exam. Many of the questions are taken directly from previous CPA exams, including new question formats like the Tak Based Simulations. Volume I contains all study guides and outlines while Volume II contains all problem solutions. With 2,700 multiple choice questions and new simulation-style problems, these study guides provide all the information candidates need to master in order to pass the new Uniform CPA Examination format.Covers all requirements and divides the exam into 44 self-contained modules for flexible study. Covers the new inclusion of IFRS material to the CPA exam. Includes new AICPA rask based simulation questions. Offers nearly three times as many examples as other CPA exam study guides
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014, Set, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Wiley CPA Examination Review 2013-2014, Set by click link below https://ebooklibraryastri7u83i.blogspot.com/111858385X OR

×