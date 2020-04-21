How to appear confident in front of camera by navanee viswa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to Chennai
How to face camera with confidence for your videos? April 21st 2020 via Zoom at 11:00 AM
3 Navanee Viswa https://www.linkedin.com/in/navaneeviswa/
4 V ideos are the predominant content form. Why Videos?
Understand Preparation First Video What are we going to see today? 5
6 Understand Your camera is a person
7 ‣ Treat your camera as a person ‣ Look straight in to the camera ‣ Talk as if you are talking to your friend Understand
8 Preparation Preparation is half done.
9 Preparation ‣ Will you meet your prospect without preparation? ‣ Write Bullet points to cover if you are well versed ‣ O...
10 First Video Look at the lens.
11 Few References
Framing ‣ Subject in the centre of the frame Or ‣ Use of “Rule of Thirds” and keep the subject’s eye in any one of the 4 i...
17 ‣ Expect failures ‣ It won’t be perfect for the first few times ‣ The more times you attempt the better you become ‣ Ed...
18 ‣ Post a screenshot and share your views on this Webinar on Linkedin(Can you write 100 words?) Linkedin
Navanee Viswa Studied Civil Engg, now “CEO & Video Marketing Strategist” at our Organisation “Studio Navans” which provide...
You can reach me at ‣ Navanee Viswa ‣ navan@studionavans.com ‣ www.studionavans.com
When you are off to create videos on your own there are challenges. In this presentation, I have made some tips to make that mindshift to look natural in front of the camera.

