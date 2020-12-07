My sql 8.0.22 tips

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MySQL 8.0.22 Tips para mayor productividad Alejandro F. Colomer
Establecer acciones por defecto al crear enlace a las llaves foráneas
Resultado Observe que por defecto al crear la relación de tablas ya MySQL creo las acciones de llaves foráneas
Segundo Tip => Es preferible crear tablas en vista Modelo
Se crea un diagrama y con la barra de herramientas se crean las tablas y relaciones
Para migrar el modelo a la base de datos, Click en Database->Synchronize Model… y selecciona Next a todas las pantallas Cu...
Es fácil de acceder a una base de datos desde el icono de notificación de MySQL en la barra de tareas
Tip 3: Embellezar los Scripts
