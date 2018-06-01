Synnopsis :

Paperback. Pub Date :2013-09-10 Pages: 696 Language: English Publisher: Mosby With concise. focused coverage of nursing in the community. this easy-to-read textbook provides the essential information you need to know for clinical practice - from nursing roles and care settings to vulnerable population groups. It features a practical. community-oriented approach. with an emphasis on health promotion and disease prevention.



Author : Marcia Stanhope RN DSN FAAN

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Marcia Stanhope RN DSN FAAN ( 3? )

Link Download : https://zxcfablernoph23.blogspot.com/?book=0323100945

