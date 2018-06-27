Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book details Author : Doug Dillon Pages : 212 pages Publisher : Old St. Augustine Publications 2015-03-23 Language : English
Description this book This is a book of true life events, stories taken from Carl Jung's life and the lives of others that vividly demonstrate our potential to connect with unseen worlds.
This is a book of true life events, stories taken from Carl Jung’s life and the lives of others that vividly demonstrate our potential to connect with unseen worlds. Jung’s experiences, because of his fame as a world renowned psychiatrist, set the stage for the presentation of all paranormal adventures offered here. And his fascinating theory of synchronicity serves to give a depth of meaning to the nature of all strange coincidences, including those woven into the enclosed chapters.
  2. 2. Book details Author : Doug Dillon Pages : 212 pages Publisher : Old St. Augustine Publications 2015-03-23 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0692389180 ISBN-13 : 9780692389188
  This is a book of true life events, stories taken from Carl Jung's life and the lives of others that vividly demonstrate our potential to connect with unseen worlds. Jung's experiences, because of his fame as a world renowned psychiatrist, set the stage for the presentation of all paranormal adventures offered here. Jung's experiences, because of his fame as a world renowned psychiatrist, set the stage for the presentation of all paranormal adventures offered here. And his fascinating theory of synchronicity serves to give a depth of meaning to the nature of all strange coincidences, including those woven into the enclosed chapters.
×