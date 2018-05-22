This books ( Harvesting Intangible Assets: Uncover Hidden Revenue in Your Company’s Intellectual Property [NEWS] ) Made by Andrew J. Sherman

About Books

Harvesting Intangible Assets Reveals how companies can implement IP-driven growth and licensing strategies, foster a culture of innovation, turn R&D into revenue, and much more. This title Shares insights and expertise from the author work with some of the companies who have capitalized on intellectual assets such as patents, trademarks, and, customer information.

To Download Please Click https://cbookdownload3.blogspot.jp/?book=0814416993

