Download Read Nicaragua El Salvador 1:700 000/1:250 000 water proof map. (International Travel Maps) | Ebook Ebook Online

Download Here http://bestpdfbooks.download/read/?book=1553413504

Very detail map and was printed both sides. One side is Nicaragua 1: 700 000 and other side is El Salvador 1: 250 000. Printed in water proof paper. It include: Border Crossing points, Place of interests, Ferries.... Also have insets of Isla De Ometepe, Leon, San Juan Del Sur, San Salvador.

