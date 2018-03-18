Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Language of Flirting Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness The Language of Flirting Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness LI...
The Language of Flirting In 1966 Leonard Louis Levinson wrote the historic phrase "flirt: when a girl does not know what s...
The Language of Flirting
The Language of Flirting
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Language of Flirting Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

24 views

Published on

The Language of Flirting Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Language of Flirting Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

  1. 1. The Language of Flirting Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness The Language of Flirting Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Language of Flirting In 1966 Leonard Louis Levinson wrote the historic phrase "flirt: when a girl does not know what she wants, but tries to get it by all means" � and it was difficult to find a truer formulation of the basic essence of flirting. Flirting as a special way of sexual behavior has been known since ancient times. And we invite you to get acquainted with the most effective techniques of seduction and flirting by listening to this book.
  3. 3. The Language of Flirting
  4. 4. The Language of Flirting

×