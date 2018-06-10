Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books LINK IN ...
Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books Jo Harding can't remember the last year of her life. And her husb...
Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books Written By: Amanda Reynolds. Narrated By: Rachel Atkins Publisher...
Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books Download Full Version Close to Me Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books

9 views

Published on

Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books

  1. 1. Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books Jo Harding can't remember the last year of her life. And her husband wants to keep it that way. When Jo falls down the stairs at home, she wakes up in the hospital with partial amnesia. In fact, she finds that she's lost an entire year of memories. She can't remember what she did, or anything that happened the night she fell. A lot can happen in a year, and she begins to discover that she may have been leading a double life before the accident. As she questions the details of the past year and why her family wants her to stay in the dark, she begins to realize she might not be as good a wife and mother as she might have hoped . . .
  3. 3. Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books Written By: Amanda Reynolds. Narrated By: Rachel Atkins Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: December 2017 Duration: 10 hours 5 minutes
  4. 4. Close to Me Audiobook Free | Close to Me free audi books Download Full Version Close to Me Audio OR Get now

×