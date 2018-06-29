About Books About For Books My Rows and Piles of Coins (Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Books) by M.Tololwa- Mollel Free :

HardCover. Pub Date: 1999 Pages: 32 in Publisher: Clarion Books I emptied my secret money box. Arranged the coins in piles and the piles in rows ... The market is full of wonderful things. but Saruni is saving his precious coins for a red and blue bicycle. How happy he will be when he can help his mother carry heavy loads to market on his very own bicycle-and how disappointed he is to discover that he hasn t saved nearly enough! Determination and generosity are at the heart of this satisfying tale. set in Tanzania and illustrated with glowing watercolors that capture the warmth of Saruni s family and the excitement of market day. A Tanzanian boy saves his coins to buy a bicycle so that he can help his parents carry goods to market. but then he discovers that in spite of all he has saved. he still does not have enough money.

Creator : M.Tololwa- Mollel

