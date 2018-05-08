This books ( 101 Things I Learned In Business School [READ] ) Made by Michael W. Preis

About Books

101 Things I Learned (TM) in Business School will cover a wide range of lessons that are basic enough for the novice business student as well as inspiring to the experienced practitioner. The unique packaging of this book will attract people of all ages who have always wondered whether business school would be a smart career choice for them. Judging by the growing number of people taking the GMATs (the entrance exam for business school) each year, clearly more people than ever are thinking about heading in this direction. Subjects include accounting, finance, marketing, management, leadership, human relations, and much more - in short, everything one would expect to encounter in business school.

To Download Please Click http://mantaninlove.blogspot.sg/?book=0446550280

