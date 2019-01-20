Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica Listen to Their Virgin Captive and spoken erotica new releases on your iPh...
spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica Brothers Gavin, Slade, and Dex fall hard for Gavin's new secretary, beauti...
spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica Written By: Lexi Blake, Shayla Black. Narrated By: Serena Daniels Publishe...
spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica Download Full Version Their Virgin Captive Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica

5 views

Published on

Listen to Their Virgin Captive and spoken erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any spoken erotica FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica

  1. 1. spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica Listen to Their Virgin Captive and spoken erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any spoken erotica FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica Brothers Gavin, Slade, and Dex fall hard for Gavin's new secretary, beautiful Hannah Craig. The oil executives know they must give her time to get to know them before she can choose one . . . who will seduce the virgin and keep her for his own. But when a dangerous predator begins stalking the small-town beauty, they work together to protect her, abducting Hannah and spiriting her to an isolated hideaway. Once alone with her, none of them can contain their burning desire. Though Slade and Dex don't mind sharing, Gavin's tragic past has put distance between him and his brothers. Now, they're hoping that not only will Hannah love them back, but maybe mend their fractured family as well. After overcoming her initial fears, the men teach her wild pleasure she's never imagined. She grows closer to each, their devotion melting her inhibitions. Hannah finds herself embracing love with all three men-and hoping she can heal Gavin's wounded soul. But her newfound happiness turns to terror when her stalker finds her. Will Gavin, Slade and Dex lose their woman to a menace that threatens everything they hold dear, or will they finally unite to make Hannah theirs forever?
  3. 3. spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica Written By: Lexi Blake, Shayla Black. Narrated By: Serena Daniels Publisher: Tantor Media Date: June 2013 Duration: 7 hours 31 minutes
  4. 4. spoken erotica : Their Virgin Captive | Erotica Download Full Version Their Virgin Captive Audio OR Listen now

×