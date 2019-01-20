Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica Listen to Kaleb and spoken erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any s...
spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica Zoey Stranford might’ve had a crush on the sexy boy next door since middle school, but sh...
spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica Written By: Nicole Edwards. Narrated By: Freddie Bates, Elizabeth Grace Saunders Publishe...
spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica Download Full Version Kaleb Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica

7 views

Published on

Listen to Kaleb and spoken erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any spoken erotica FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica

  1. 1. spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica Listen to Kaleb and spoken erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any spoken erotica FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica Zoey Stranford might’ve had a crush on the sexy boy next door since middle school, but she’s a woman now, and that crush has turned into a full-blown case of lust. So why is it that at twenty-nine her libido decides to ramp into high gear, making her only focus the intensely sexy, scorching hot boy next door—who is definitely not a boy anymore? The problem is, Zoey and Kaleb have been best friends for as long as she can remember. Not to mention that Kaleb and his brothers are trying to buy Stranford land to build a new resort, and she’s more than a little uncertain about his intentions. ​ Kaleb Walker has had his eye on Zoey for close to twenty years, but never before has he considered taking their friendship to the next level, no matter how many fantasies he’s had about her over the years. Suddenly he is hell-bent on having her—in as many ways as possible. Kaleb finds himself in a precarious situation. His brothers have nominated him to pursue Zoey’s father about the land needed to get their new resort off the ground. When he learns Carl Stranford is on the brink of foreclosure and Zoey might lose her house and the land, Kaleb must convince her to put aside her pride and let him help her. ​ It doesn’t take long before the flames start burning bright and hot, and the two of them burn up the nights and the days as they explore each other’s forbidden fantasies. But can their friendship survive a business transaction or the new friends-with-benefits clause? Or will they realize that they’ve been overlooking something much deeper that’s been right in front of them all along? ​ Warning! This book contains graphic material that is not suitable for anyone under the age of eighteen.
  3. 3. spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica Written By: Nicole Edwards. Narrated By: Freddie Bates, Elizabeth Grace Saunders Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: July 2014 Duration: 7 hours 47 minutes
  4. 4. spoken erotica : Kaleb | Erotica Download Full Version Kaleb Audio OR Get now

×