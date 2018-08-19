Successfully reported this slideshow.
It's about turning off the voices of the world and listening to the one that matters most: your own.
  An intelligent, timely, and prescriptive book that shows how people's attitude toward food often reflects their attitude toward other areas in their life-jobs, relationships, money-and how they can let go of trying to please others and satisfy their true appetites. ​ What if you could stop eating, stop working at a bad job, stop a bad relationship-stop anything when you have had enough? Understanding WHY you eat can lead to real and lasting change-both in weight loss and all other areas of life. In You Are WHY You Eat, food becomes a digestible metaphor. Most of us are unable to walk away-from a plate of food or a bad situation. But instead of staying and trying to please others all the time, what would happen if you listened to your inner voice? ​ Dr. Ramani Durvasula reveals that how you eat and live often ties directly into the desire to please your stakeholders- parents, partners, friends, and society. Understanding WHY you eat will lead to real change and let you take back your life. ​ In You Are WHY You Eat, Dr. Ramani takes a fresh, brave, and edgy approach to self-help. Through real-life anecdotes and thought-provoking exercises, she gives you the tools you need to live on your terms. This powerful book will help you trust your gut, while making that gut smaller at the same time. And it will teach you to live a life that is bolder, more authentic, and less riddled with regret. ​ This book is about learning how to quit, when to quit, when to walk away, and how to acknowledge when you are full.
  Written By: Dr. Ramani Durvasula. Narrated By: Jane Jacobs Publisher: Tantor Media Date: March 2013 Duration: 11 hours 22 minutes
