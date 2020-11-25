Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Treball de l’aparell excretor
Ronyó El ronyo : condueix la sang de l'aparell circulatori i permeten l'excreció a través de l'orina de diversos de l'orga...
Que malalties aporta Aporta pedres en el ronyo es formen per : Les pedres al ronyó són masses sòlides de mida reduïda que ...
Ureters Els urèters són tubs musculars que impulsen l'orina des dels ronyons fins a la bufeta urinària. En els éssers huma...
Bufeta urinària La bufeta urinària dita bufeta, bufa o veixiga és un òrgan buit múscul-membranós que forma part del tracte...
Fins ací el treball de l’aparell excretor 😋😋😋
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Treball de l'aparell excretor ivan

13 views

Published on

Naturals

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Treball de l'aparell excretor ivan

  1. 1. Treball de l’aparell excretor
  2. 2. Ronyó El ronyo : condueix la sang de l'aparell circulatori i permeten l'excreció a través de l'orina de diversos de l'organisme mitjançant d'un sistema complex que inclou mecanismes de filtració, absorció i excreció.
  3. 3. Que malalties aporta Aporta pedres en el ronyo es formen per : Les pedres al ronyó són masses sòlides de mida reduïda que es poden formar en les vies urinàries d'una persona.
  4. 4. Ureters Els urèters són tubs musculars que impulsen l'orina des dels ronyons fins a la bufeta urinària. En els éssers humans adults, els urèters tenen generalment uns 25-30 cm de llarg i 3-4 mm de diàmetre.
  5. 5. Bufeta urinària La bufeta urinària dita bufeta, bufa o veixiga és un òrgan buit múscul-membranós que forma part del tracte urinari i que rep l'orina dels urèters i l'expulsa a través de la uretra a l'exterior del cos durant la micció.
  6. 6. Fins ací el treball de l’aparell excretor 😋😋😋

×