EDINBURGH CASTLE
Edinburgh Castle was built in 850 BC on top of an impressive volcanic rock.
Edinburgh Castle is located in the center of the City of Edinburgh.
Edinburgh Castle is an old fortress that has been used for military purposes
The Castle is open to visitors and is manager by the Historic Scotland organization.
Edinburgh castle

