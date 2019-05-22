Beyond Snapshots: How to Take That Fancy DSLR Camera Off Auto and Photograph Your Life like a Pro by Rachel Devine

Ready to Capture Your Story with Beautiful Photos? Let professional photographers Rachel Devine and Peta Mazey show you how to use that fancy DSLR to photograph the story of your life, from falling in love and having a baby, to the everyday moments that are no less precious. You’ll learn: • Common beginner mistakes and how to avoid them • How to take portraits of your children, friends, pets—even yourself • How to capture light to make your photos more dramatic • How to make colors pop, eyes sparkle, and skin tones more realistic • How to capture the uniqueness and wonder of your family, friends, and world After all, why trust your memories to regular snapshots when with just a little knowledge, you can create beautiful photographs? Be inspired to see the beauty around you, every day.

