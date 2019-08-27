[Pdf/ePub] Bridging Generations download ebook

Download Bridging Generations Ebook Online

Author : Roy O Williams

Why do 70% of family wealth transfers fail?It’s a startling statistic. Years of blood, sweat and tears, passion and purpose poured into your endeavors. Instead of seeing those efforts bring value and benefit to the world and to future generations, more often than not what results is heartache, pain, and loss. It doesn’t have to be this way! Bridging the Generations – Transitioning Family Wealth and Values for a Sustainable Legacy provides you with insight, strategies and compelling stories on how your wealth can be successfully passed on from one generation to the next with the family unity intact. You’ll benefit from learning:· How true wealth is more than an impressive financial balance sheet· How to put the family center and front· Five pillars to create a successful wealth transfer and succession for your family· Real life stories of wealth transfers and successions done well and done poorly· Strategies you can apply now in your own transition planningThis is a book every successful leader who will transfer wealth, and every professional advisor, and those who stands to inherit significant wealth would benefit from reading.

