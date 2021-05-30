Successfully reported this slideshow.
APOMETR IA DESDOBRAMENTO CONSCIENTE
Desdobramentos O QUE É APOMETRIA Apometria é uma técnica de desdobramento anímico. O êxito da Apometria reside na utilizaç...
Os desdobramentos podem ser: a) conscientes : Este, caracteriza-se pela lembrança exata do ocorrido, quando ao retornar ao...
c) voluntários: Se a própria pessoa promove este distanciamento. Analisemos algo bastante singular, nem todos os desdobram...
Origens e História. O conceito Apometria, sua sistematização elaborada em leis e sua prática são, historicamente, recentes...
uma projeção astral bem controlada, da qual participam o operador, o paciente e os guias espirituais dos mesmos (...) A se...
O primeiro autor O INÍCIO Durante o ano de 1965, esteve em Porto Alegre, um psiquista porto-riquenho chamado Luiz Rodrigue...
De hipnometria à apometria Assim, a descrição da prática denominada hipnometria, segundo os relatos, apresentou-se, no pri...
Podemos observar na pesquisa de campo que os médiuns-apômetras ao darem início a projeção astral ou viagem cósmica, ou ain...
Definição de apometria Parágrafo único: o termo Apometria está basicamente definido como o conjunto de técnicas e procedim...
COMO TUDO COMEÇO U Assim, a projeção astral ou desdobramento, utilizando a técnica apométrica vem se difundido entre os gr...
PROCEDIMENTO O atendimento fraterno é realizado em dia específico - terças-feiras – no Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Cami...
“Tratamento em Desdobramento em Serviço”: a técnica singular do Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho”. Segundo um dos en...
OPINIÃO DO MÉDIUM Este processo torna-se mais compreensivo na voz do médium que teria chegado ao Grupo Espírita “Os Cirine...
PRINCÍPIOS MORAIS Identificados com os princípios morais, éticos e científicos da Doutrina Espírita e reconhecido o compro...
Médiuns apômetras O discurso dos médiuns, médiuns-apômetras e coordenadores das equipes de atendimento discorrem sobre o m...
Técnica O operador posiciona-se diante de um ou vários médiuns. Imagina fortemente o desejo de desdobrá-los. Impulsiona os...
OS NÍVEIS DE CONSCIÊNCIA Todo o agregado espiritual se divide em níveis de consciência, que nada mais são do que arquivos ...
O tratamento O médium (...) visita o paciente. Sondando o local e a situação do paciente o médium descreve ao orientador o...
O QUE É DESDOBRAMENTO MÚLTIPLO O Desdobramento Múltiplo é a técnica de desdobramento e incorporação em separado de cada co...
COMO SE PROCESSA O DESDOBRAMEN TO MÚLTIPLO 1º - Pedimos o desdobramento do paciente, em níveis ou corpos, contando de 7 pa...
CONDIÇOES PSICOFÍSICAS PRELIMINARES ISOLAMENTO: procure realizar suas experiências sozinho, isolado em um ambiente que lhe...
Técnica- PROJEÇÃO PARA CURA 1. Procure um local seguro, onde possa apoiar as costas, onde tenha como o seu corpo se encost...
PRIMEIRA LEI APLICAÇÃO DA TÉCNICA APOMÉTRICA É a aplicação da Primeira Lei da Apometria, a Lei do Desdobramento Espiritual...
ACOPLAMENTO DO ESPÍRITO DESDOBRADO É aplicação da Segunda Lei da Apometria, a Lei do Acoplamento Físico. Se o espírito da ...
LEIS DA APOMETRI A Primeira Lei: LEI DO DESDOBRAMENTO ESPIRITUAL. Separação do corpo espiritual - corpo astral - de seu co...
Segunda Lei: LEI DO ACOPLAMENTO FÍSICO. Sempre que se der comando para que se reintegre no corpo físico o espírito de uma ...
Terceira Lei: LEI DA AÇÃO À DISTANCIA, PELO ESPÍRITO DESDOBRADO. Toda vez que se ordenar ao espírito desdobrado do médium ...
Quarta Lei: LEI DA FORMAÇÃO DOS CAMPOS-DE-FORÇA. Toda vez que mentalizarmos a formação de uma barreira magnética, por meio...
Quinta Lei: LEI DA REVITALIZAÇÃO DOS MÉDIUNS. Toda vez que tocarmos o corpo do médium (cabeça, mãos), mentalizando a trans...
Sexta Lei: LEI DA CONDUÇÃO DO ESPÍRITO DESDOBRADO, DE PACIENTE ENCARNADO, PARA OS PLANOS MAIS ALTOS, EM HOSPITAIS DO ASTRA...
Sétima Lei: LEI DA AÇÃO DOS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS SOCORRISTAS SOBRE OS PACIENTES DESDOBRADOS. Espíritos socorristas agem...
Oitava Lei: LEI DO AJUSTAMENTO DE SINTONIA VIBRATÓRIA DOS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS COM O MÉDIUM OU COM OUTROS ESPÍRITOS DES...
Oitava lei - continuação • Tão logo projetamos energias em forma de pulsos, por contagem, a sintonia se estabelece, causan...
Nona Lei: LEI DO DESLOCAMENTO DE UM ESPÍRITO NO ESPAÇO E NO TEMPO. Se ordenarmos a um espírito incorporado a volta a deter...
NONA LEI – CONTINUAÇÃO O deslocamento de um espírito no espaço e tempo é muito importante para esclarecer certos acontecim...
Décima Lei: LEI DA DISSOCIAÇÃO DO ESPAÇO-TEMPO. Se, por aceleração do fator Tempo, colocarmos no Futuro um espírito incorp...
DÉCIMA LEI- CONTINUAÇÃO O afastamento do espaço normal não acontece de maneira progressiva, e sim por saltos, até se insta...
• Décima primeira Lei: LEI DA AÇÃO TELÚRICA SOBRE OS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS QUE EVITAM A REENCARNAÇÃO. • Toda vez que um ...
• Décima segunda Lei: LEI DO CHOQUE DO TEMPO. • Toda vez que levarmos ao Passado espírito desencarnado e incorporado em mé...
Décima terceira Lei: LEI DA INFLUÊNCIA DOS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS, EM SOFRIMENTO, VIVENDO AINDA NO PASSADO, SOBRE O PRESE...
Décima quarta Lei: Lei da limitação do Fluxo de Energia. Esta Lei consta do livro: "Energia e Espírito: Teoria e prática d...
Apometria

Discussão sobre os corpos espirituais e técnicas apométricas

  1. 1. APOMETR IA DESDOBRAMENTO CONSCIENTE
  2. 2. Desdobramentos O QUE É APOMETRIA Apometria é uma técnica de desdobramento anímico. O êxito da Apometria reside na utilização da faculdade mediúnica para entrarmos em contato com o mundo espiritual da maneira mais fácil e objetiva. Embora não sendo propriamente uma técnica mediúnica, pode ser aplicada como tal, toda vez que desejarmos entrar em contato com o mundo espiritual.
  3. 3. Os desdobramentos podem ser: a) conscientes : Este, caracteriza-se pela lembrança exata do ocorrido, quando ao retornar ao corpo o ser recorda-se dos fatos e atividades por ele desempenhadas no ato do desdobramento. O sujeito é capaz de ver o seu “Duplo”, bem próximo, ou seja, de ver a ele mesmo no momento 5 exato em que se inicia o desdobramento. Facilmente nestes casos, sente-se levantando geralmente a cabeça primeiramente e o restante do corpo, depois. Alguns flutuam e vêem o corpo carnal abaixo deitado, outros veem-se ao lado dos corpos, todavia esta recordação é bastante profunda e a consciência e altamente límpida neste instante. Existe uma ligação ainda profunda dos fluidos perispirituais entre o corpo e o perispírito, facilitando assim, as recordações pós-desdobramento. b) inconscientes: Ao retornar o ser de nada recorda-se. Temos que nos lembrar que na maioria das vezes a atividade que desempenha o ser no momento desdobrado, fica como experiências para o próprio ser como espírito, sendo lembrado em alguns momentos para o despertar de algumas dificuldades e veem como intuições, ideias. Os fluidos perispirituais são neste caso bem mais tênues e a dificuldade de recordação imediata fica um pouco mais árdua, todavia as informações e as experiências ficam armazenadas na memória perispiritual, vindo a tona futuramente. Em realidade a palavra inconsciente, é colocada por deficiência de linguagem, pois, inconsciência não existe, tendo em vista o despertar do espírito, levando consigo todas as experiências efetivadas pelo mesmo, então colocamos a palavra inconsciente aqui, é somente para atestarmos a temporária inconsciência do ser enquanto encarnado.
  4. 4. c) voluntários: Se a própria pessoa promove este distanciamento. Analisemos algo bastante singular, nem todos os desdobramentos voluntários há consciência, pois como dissemos acima poderão haver algumas lembranças do ocorrido, existem ainda muitas dificuldades, no momento em que o espírito através de seu perispírito aproxima-se novamente de seu corpo, pela densidade ainda dos órgãos cerebrais é possível haver bloqueio dessas experiências. É necessário salientar que o ser encarnado na terra, ainda se encontra distante de controlar todos os seus potenciais, e por isso também há este esquecimento. Haja vista, algumas pessoas até provocarem o desdobramento e no momento de consciência terem medo e retornarem ao corpo apressadamente, dificultando ainda mais a recordação. Os desdobramentos podem também ocorrer nos momentos de reflexões, onde nos encontramos analisando profundamente nossos atos e cuja atividade nos propicia encontrar com seres que nos querem orientar para o bem, parte de nosso perispírito expande-se e vai captar as experiências e orientações devidas. d) provocados: Através de processos hipnóticos e magnéticos, agentes desencarnados ou até mesmo encarnados podem propiciar o desdobramento do ser encarnado. Os bons Espíritos podem provocar o desdobramento ou auxiliá-los sempre com finalidades superiores. Mas espíritos obsessores também podem provocá-los para produzir efeitos malefícios. Afinizando-se com as deficiências morais dos desencarnados, propiciamos assim, uma maior facilidade para que os espíritos malfeitores possam provocar o desligamento do corpo físico atraindo o ser encarnado para suas experiências fora do corpo. A lei que exerce esta dependência é a de afinidade. e) emancipação Letárgica: Decorre da emancipação parcial do espírito, podendo ser causada por fatores físicos ou espirituais. Neste caso o corpo perde temporariamente a sensibilidade e o movimento, a pessoa nada sente, pois os fluidos perispiríticos estão muito tênues em relação a ligação com o corpo. O ser não vê o mundo exterior com os olhos físicos, torna-se por alguns instantes incapaz da vida consciente. Apesar da vitalidade do corpo continuar executando-se. Há flacidez geral dos membros. Se suspendermos um braço, ele ao ser solto cairá. e) emancipação Cataléptica: Como acima, também resulta da emancipação parcial do espírito. Nela, existe a perda momentânea da sensibilidade, como na letargia, todavia existe uma rigidez dos membros. A inteligência pode se manifestar nestes casos. Difere da letárgica, por não envolver o corpo todo, podendo ser localizado numa parte do corpo, onde for menor o envolvimento dos fluidos perispirituais.
  5. 5. Origens e História. O conceito Apometria, sua sistematização elaborada em leis e sua prática são, historicamente, recentes. Embora seja grande a inópia de fontes, dificultando uma verificação mais profunda por meio bibliográfico e documental, todas as referências encontradas apontam para as mesmas datas, locais e processos. Dessa forma, verificamos a presença de duas datas marcantes para o desenvolvimento da Técnica Apométrica (1963 e 1975), como também dois nomes foram essenciais para sua constituição, na origem, e seu alargamento processual prático teórico – Luis J. Rodriguez e José Lacerda de Azevedo.
  6. 6. uma projeção astral bem controlada, da qual participam o operador, o paciente e os guias espirituais dos mesmos (...) A separação do espírito nessa projeção astral se obtém sem necessidade das sugestões e da sugestionabilidade do hipnotismo (RODRIGUES apud COSTA, p.21, 2008).
  7. 7. O primeiro autor O INÍCIO Durante o ano de 1965, esteve em Porto Alegre, um psiquista porto-riquenho chamado Luiz Rodrigues e realizou palestra no Hospital Espírita, demonstrando uma técnica denominada Hipnometria, que vinha empregando nos enfermos em geral, obtendo resultados satisfatórios. O Dr. José Lacerda testou a técnica e utilizando a sua criteriosa metodologia, aprimorou solidamente a técnica inicial e passou a chamá-la de apometria. O termo Apometria vem do grego Apó - preposição que significa além de, fora de, e Metron - relativo a medida. Representa o clássico desdobramento entre o corpo físico e os corpos espirituais do ser humano.
  8. 8. De hipnometria à apometria Assim, a descrição da prática denominada hipnometria, segundo os relatos, apresentou-se, no primeiro momento, muito estreita a filosofia e a “ciência espírita”(KARDEC, 1994, p.129, item 109) no que diz respeito ao sonambulismo, a mediunidade e a emancipação do espírito como se encontram no Livro dos Espíritos e no Livro dos Médiuns (AZEVEDO, 1999 & COSTA, 2008). Entretanto, nas conclusões do Dr. José Lacerda de Azevedo e Vitor Ronaldo Costa, foi com o desenvolvimento dos trabalhos e análise etimológica dos conceitos que ocorreu a mudança da terminologia Hipnometria para a conceituação Apometria com a justificativa de o sufixo grego hipnos reportar ao sono o que, na explicação dos médicos não acontece, ou não deveria acontecer.
  9. 9. Podemos observar na pesquisa de campo que os médiuns-apômetras ao darem início a projeção astral ou viagem cósmica, ou ainda desdobramento, como os espiritistas denominam, também, não nos afigurou, em nenhum momento, qualquer aspecto de sono ou sonolência durante as sessões. Entretanto, a prática da técnica apométrica na Casa do Jardim pelo médico-espírita José Lacerda de Azevedo e sua equipe começou a encontrar grandes dificuldades na relação com o corpo clínico e técnico do Hospital Espírita de Porto Alegre. A nossa intenção no campo cientifico era a de levar os resultados para os médicos, e não para os espíritas, pois que estes últimos, em parte, são conhecedores do assunto. Infelizmente, como a Psiquiatria é a especialidade menos avançada da Medicina e, cheia de preconceitos, jamais encontrei um profissional do quadro hospitalar que se interessasse pelo assunto. Tanto era assim, que eu representava a Divisão de Pesquisas Psíquicas, perante a Presidência da instituição quando, na verdade, eu era subordinado ao Diretor Médico. Porém, em função de me qualificarem de charlatão, assustavam-se e omitiam-se ao meu respeito (AZEVEDO45 apud COSTA, p.52-53, 2008).
  10. 10. Definição de apometria Parágrafo único: o termo Apometria está basicamente definido como o conjunto de técnicas e procedimentos, sintetizados nas Leis da Apometria por José Lacerda de Azevedo na sua obra Espírito Matéria - Novos Horizontes para a Medicina (CASA DO JARDIM, 2008).
  11. 11. COMO TUDO COMEÇO U Assim, a projeção astral ou desdobramento, utilizando a técnica apométrica vem se difundido entre os grupos e instituições de vários matizes religiosos e espiritualistas em geral – inclusive adeptos sem religião –, provocando muitos debates intra e inter-religiosos, como também discussões quanto à presença de alguns dos seus aspectos nas investigações acadêmicas. A prática da técnica apométrica, segundo os pressupostos definidos por José Lacerda de Azevedo, só teria vindo ao conhecimento do Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho” da Cidade de Cajazeiras - PB, em agosto de 1997 após assistirem uma palestra de Vitor Ronaldo Costa, em um dos Congressos Espíritas realizado na cidade de Natal – RN.
  12. 12. PROCEDIMENTO O atendimento fraterno é realizado em dia específico - terças-feiras – no Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho” e constitui-se do encontro de um paciente-assistido e um membro do Grupo para um diálogo-entrevista onde se prima pelo esforço de fortalecer emocional e espiritualmente o paciente-assistido dando-lhe orientações para os dias de diagnóstico e tratamento espiritual adequado ao caso – pode ser com a técnica apométrica ou não. A fluidoterapia é assim denominada pelos espíritas no Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho” e constitui-se de parte do tratamento espiritual realizado pela aplicação de energias através da aplicação de passes, em geral, também conhecidos por imposição das mãos. Realizada em dia específico - sextas-feiras – no Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho” e constitui- se do encontro dos pacientes-assistidos em tratamento para lerem e analisarem o conteúdo do E.S.E.. Dados colhidos na contagem in loco e presente nos memoriais apresentados pela Presidente do Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho”. Registro no CNAS: 2300200478/86-59 de 11 de março de 1987.
  13. 13. “Tratamento em Desdobramento em Serviço”: a técnica singular do Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho”. Segundo um dos entrevistados, a técnica apométrica é “(...) a aplicação anímicomediúnica, representada pelo desdobramento (afastamento) entre o corpo físico e os corpos espirituais do ser humano, podendo ser aplicada em todas as criaturas (...)” (VARUNA, 75 anos, 2009). Esta definição é uma metáphrasis do conceito encontrado em Azevedo (1999) do qual são utilizados parte dos procedimentos para aplicação e o desenvolvimento da técnica, como também alguns dos conceitos para as “patologias espirituais- biopsíquicas” 57, catalogadas pelo autor supra citado. Com a compreensão dos membros do Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho” de que a Apometria é uma técnica, observamos o seu uso na realização do “tratamento em desdobramento em serviço” de forma adaptada, mediante a análise da bibliografia disponível comparada as observações in loco. Todavia, a realização do tratamento é desenvolvida por determinados médiuns com faculdades apontadas como clarividência sonambúlica e ou dupla vista (KARDEC, 1992; 1982; 1993) e aptos ao desdobramento ou viagem extática ou projeção astral. Esses médiuns, conforme suas próprias narrativas descobriram sua capacidade mediúnica desde a tenra idade e de uma forma um tanto quanto conturbada, como uma das médiuns revela ao narrar: “minha faculdade mediúnica a descobri com 14 anos, sendo que desde minha infância sofria muito vendo e ouvindo espíritos” (PAVATI, 38 anos, 2009).
  14. 14. OPINIÃO DO MÉDIUM Este processo torna-se mais compreensivo na voz do médium que teria chegado ao Grupo Espírita “Os Cirineus do Caminho” em condições semelhantes, antes mesmo da puberdade. A descoberta das minhas faculdades mediúnicas foi problemática, tendo em vista que era algo novo para mim e meus familiares, só sendo devidamente compreendido e controlado após longo período de estudo e prática. A capacidade de desdobramento primordial nos trabalhos apométricos, se desenvolveu de forma natural e sem tanto impacto, tendo em vista que só veio a desabrochar de forma concreta após algum tempo de estudo no campo da mediunidade aonde eu já vinha trabalhando as outras capacidades mediuanímicas 58 (GANESHA, 20 anos, 2009).
  15. 15. PRINCÍPIOS MORAIS Identificados com os princípios morais, éticos e científicos da Doutrina Espírita e reconhecido o compromisso e a disponibilidade da pessoa em assumir a tarefa fundamentada nos princípios cristãos de Amar e Servir. Apresentando esse perfil iniciará um curso que, gradualmente, lhe oportunizará as condições necessárias a uma participação segura e eficaz pela aquisição do conhecimento Doutrinário na codificação [espírita], nos livros complementares e na instrução científica oferecida pela metodologia Apométrica (ÁGNIS, 70 anos, 2009).
  16. 16. Médiuns apômetras O discurso dos médiuns, médiuns-apômetras e coordenadores das equipes de atendimento discorrem sobre o mesmo ponto: é essencial uma preparação longa, teórica e prática, para o ingresso nessas equipes de atendimento, por isso Inicialmente, a criatura precisa manifestar o ânimo de querer abraçar a Doutrina Espírita, seja este desejo advindo de qualquer circunstância pessoal (...) A pessoa vai passar a observar as normas estatutárias e regulamentais da Casa e, se aceitá-las, de bom grado, decide pela militância dentro do Grupo. Depois de seguir as regras do ensino espírita, fazendo o curso básico, fazendo o ESDE60 e outros não menos importantes, essa criatura passa a ser aceita nos Estudos e Desenvolvimento da Mediunidade e, finalmente, comprovada a sua escolha pela Doutrina Espírita, essa pessoa adquire condições de participar dos estudos apométricos (VARUNA, 75 anos, 2009)
  17. 17. Técnica O operador posiciona-se diante de um ou vários médiuns. Imagina fortemente o desejo de desdobrá-los. Impulsiona os braços vigorosamente (como se estivesse empurrando alguém), enquanto pronuncia em voz alta a contagem progressiva de um a sete (...) a mesma técnica é válida para desdobrar o paciente, quer ele esteja presente ou não (COSTA, 2008, p.391).
  18. 18. OS NÍVEIS DE CONSCIÊNCIA Todo o agregado espiritual se divide em níveis de consciência, que nada mais são do que arquivos de memória, informações que o ser, no decorrer de toda a sua evolução arquivou. São conhecimentos bons ou ruins, sentimentos como o amor ou o ódio, enfim, tudo o que possa servir para o crescimento espiritual e o aumento da capacidade de discernimento entre as coisas boas e más. O cérebro físico não consegue interpretar por completo o conhecimento que os níveis de consciência detém, tornando a criatura encarnada, muito frágil e suscetível a traumas e complexos, que são gerados por informações de experiências mal sucedidas e, às vezes, trágicas. Nos fundamentando na multiplicidade das encarnações, pelas quais o homem passa, temos a absoluta certeza de que muitas dessas experiências boas ou más, de alguma forma, em maior ou menor grau, conseguem ser interpretadas pelo cérebro do encarnado, na forma de fantasias, pensamentos, desejos, frustrações, automatismos, etc. O cérebro físico, repassa muitas vezes ao ser encarnado, de forma muito mascarada, traumas de uma encarnação anterior muito conturbada e cheia de más experiências que se refletem na presente encarnação de formas diversas, tais como, sensações e complexos que se não forem reciclados a tempo, poderão proporcionar, ao encarnado, grandes distúrbios, tanto de ordem mental como de ordem física.
  19. 19. O tratamento O médium (...) visita o paciente. Sondando o local e a situação do paciente o médium descreve ao orientador o que está conseguindo notar de anormal no corpo ou no ambiente onde está o necessitado. Após o diagnóstico que é obtido com a ajuda do instrutor espiritual é traçado o tratamento sempre com a orientação do mesmo (GANESHA, 20 anos, 2009).
  20. 20. O QUE É DESDOBRAMENTO MÚLTIPLO O Desdobramento Múltiplo é a técnica de desdobramento e incorporação em separado de cada corpo ou nível de que se compõe o agregado espiritual. O processo é simples, basta desdobrar o paciente pela técnica da Apometria e proceder à primeira incorporação, que quase sempre é o duplo etérico envolvendo e trazendo em si os demais corpos do espírito. Aplica-se energia na cabeça do médium incorporado comandando-se o desdobramento e incorporação do segundo corpo em outro médium, usa se a mesma técnica para o terceiro e quarto. Como forma de verificação se os corpos estão desdobrados focalizamos com a mente, os cordões de ligação dos corpos e aplicamos energia, tracionando-os, se os médiuns acusaram imediatamente uma sensação desagradável na nuca, algo como um puxão acompanhado de dor é porque estão desdobrados.
  21. 21. COMO SE PROCESSA O DESDOBRAMEN TO MÚLTIPLO 1º - Pedimos o desdobramento do paciente, em níveis ou corpos, contando de 7 para 1. Pela vidência, observa-se que se abre o primeiro leque, ou sanfoninha, são os corpos espirituais, às vezes aparecem desalinhados. 2º - Pedimos o desdobramento em sub-níveis, contando de 1 a 7, abrem-se mais alguns leques, correspondentes aos corpos Mental Superior, Mental Inferior, Astral e Duplo Etérico. Cada conjunto deles, corresponde a uma experiência encarnada. 3º - O mentor do paciente permitirá a incorporação no médium, daquele nível mais necessitado de atendimento. 4º - Identifica-se quem é, perguntando se ele pertence ao encarnado, pode-se puxar o cordão na nuca da entidade, pois às vezes ele não se considera parte do agregado espiritual ou condomínio espiritual. 5º - Para realinhamento dos níveis, projeta-se luz amarelo limão nos cordões. Pergunta-se se a energia chegou ao corpo físico. Se não chegou, tem outro pepino, sinal de mais outro nível a ser incorporado e doutrinado. 6º - O tratamento se necessário, é feito com a aplicação de água fluidificada, cromoterapia, recomposição, realinhamento e regulagem da rotação dos chakras e aplicação de micro organizadores florais ou diatetes (equipamentos auxiliares de cura, são aparelhos que servem como agentes curadores que são fixados no bulbo do corpo espiritual do ser que deles precisa). 7º - A doutrinação varia conforme o caso, normalmente é um realinhamento com a proposta reencarnatória, se a entidade não se identifica com a proposta encarnada, pede-se que assuma a configuração do corpo encarnado.
  22. 22. CONDIÇOES PSICOFÍSICAS PRELIMINARES ISOLAMENTO: procure realizar suas experiências sozinho, isolado em um ambiente que lhe seja cômodo e confiável, sem riscos de perturbação. POSIÇÃO DO CORPO FÍSICO: a melhor posição para a projeção consciente é o decúbito dorsal, com os braços estendidos ao longo do corpo, as palmas voltadas para baixo e as pernas entreabertas. SALIVAÇÃO: para evitar o excesso de salivação, use a técnica dos iogues: encoste a ponta da língua suavemente no palato anterior (céu da boca), por trás dos dentes superiores. OLHOS: feche os olhos como se fosse dormir. ALIMENTAÇÃO: evite a ingestão de alimentos densos pelo menos duas horas antes de deitar. Evite também a ingestão de bebidas e alimentos mais diuréticos. RESPIRAÇÃO: respire profunda e tranqüilamente, sempre pelo nariz. Evite a respiração toráxica. O ideal é a respiração diafragmática. Procure criar o hábito de assoar o nariz antes de deitar-se, a fim de desobstruir as fossas nasais e deixar a respiração livre. BANHO: é sempre positivo tomar banho antes de realizar os exercícios projetivos. COBERTAS: evite o excesso de cobertas sobre seu corpo físico. OBJETOS: evite deitar com objetos anexados ao seu corpo físico como: anel, brincos, óculos, relógios etc. ILUMINAÇÃO: o ambiente deve estar na penumbra. LIVROS: é sempre positivo manter uma estante de livros especializados de Projeciologia ou Espiritualismo no ambiente. ILUSTRAÇÕES: é bastante positivo ter nas paredes do quarto quadros que expressem idéias espirituais ou cósmicas, como gravuras de chacras, mandalas, espaço sideral etc. COR: a cor azul na decoração do quarto é positiva para o projetor, pois tem um efeito calmante e induz ao relaxamento. SILÊNCIO: o ambiente deve ser silencioso. Entretanto, uma música calma é útil para a exteriorização, pois tem um
  23. 23. Técnica- PROJEÇÃO PARA CURA 1. Procure um local seguro, onde possa apoiar as costas, onde tenha como o seu corpo se encostar e ter amparo. 2. Faça um pequeno relaxamento, começando pela cabeça e vá até os pés. 3. Crie uma rede de segurança- diga à sua mente que irá sair do corpo por x minutos e assim que acabar o tempo, terá retorno ao corpo, sentindo-se equilibrado(a), energizado(a), completamente consciente e em conexão com o corpo. 4. Faça uma contagem de 01 a 10 para ir se projetando para fora do corpo, criando um campo energético que parte de seus chakras coronário e frontal – Pode imaginar cores lilás, azul e até mesmo prateada serem impulsionadas a partir desses centros de força. 5. Imagine-se saindo para o local que irá sentir segurança, tratamento, apoio, amparo. 6. Perceba-se sendo tratado por espíritos superiores, elementais, sábios, ou seja, amigos da luz. 7. Sinta essa transformação chegar ao seu corpo. 8. Faça uma contagem mental para ir se aproximando ao seu corpo novamente e percebendo a conexão parte a parte. 9. Faça uma nova contagem, sentindo cada parte ser acoplada. 10. Anote cada sensação, cada sentimento, cada experiência e percepção.
  24. 24. PRIMEIRA LEI APLICAÇÃO DA TÉCNICA APOMÉTRICA É a aplicação da Primeira Lei da Apometria, a Lei do Desdobramento Espiritual, a técnica é simples. Com o comando, emitem-se pulsos energéticos através de contagem em voz alta - tantos (e tantos números) quantos forem necessários. De modo geral, bastam sete - ou seja, contagem de 1 a 7. Com essa técnica, obteremos a separação do corpo espiritual (corpo astral), de qualquer criatura humana, de seu corpo físico, podemos então, assistir os desencarnados na erraticidade, com vantagens inestimáveis tanto para eles como para os encarnados que lhes sofrem as obsessões. Com o auxílio desta técnica, os corpos espirituais de encarnados também podem ser incorporados em médiuns, de modo a serem tratados espiritualmente inclusive serem enviados a hospitais astrais para tratamento.
  25. 25. ACOPLAMENTO DO ESPÍRITO DESDOBRADO É aplicação da Segunda Lei da Apometria, a Lei do Acoplamento Físico. Se o espírito da pessoa desdobrada estiver longe do corpo, comanda-se primeiramente a sua volta para perto do corpo físico. Em seguida projetam-se impulsos (ou pulsos) energéticos através de contagem, ao mesmo tempo que se comanda a reintegração no corpo físico. Bastam sete a dez impulsos de energia (contagem de 1 a 7 ou 10) para que se opere a reintegração. Caso não seja completada a reintegração, a pessoa sente tonturas, mal-estar ou sensação de vazio que pode durar algumas horas. Via de regra, há reintegração espontânea em poucos minutos (mesmo sem comando); não existe o perigo de alguém permanecer desdobrado, pois o corpo físico exerce atração automática sobre o corpo astral. Apesar disso não se deve deixar uma pessoa desdobrada, ou, mesmo, mal acoplada, para evitar ocorrência de indisposições de qualquer natureza, ainda que passageiras. Assim, ao menor sintoma de que o acoplamento não tenha sido perfeito, ou mesmo que se suspeite disso, convém repetir o comando de acoplamento e fazer nova contagem.
  26. 26. LEIS DA APOMETRI A Primeira Lei: LEI DO DESDOBRAMENTO ESPIRITUAL. Separação do corpo espiritual - corpo astral - de seu corpo físico. Ao Projetar-se pulsos energéticos através de contagem lenta, dar-se-á o desdobramento completo do paciente, conservando ele a sua consciência. • Técnica: é muito simples. Com o comando, emitem-se impulsos energéticos através de contagem em voz alta – tantos (e tantos números) quantos forem necessários. De um modo geral, bastam sete – ou seja, contagem de 1 a 7. • Comentário: Nesta lei geral se baseia a Apometria. No campo dos fenômenos anímicos a técnica de sua aplicação representa uma verdadeira descoberta. Ela possibilita explorar e investigar o plano astral, com bastante facilidade. Não há condições, é evidente, de nos aprofundarmos até abismos trevosos do interior do planeta, nem nos permite a ascensão a píncaros espirituais, mas com ela podemos assistir os desencarnados na erraticidade, com vantagens inestimáveis tanto para eles como para os encarnados que lhes sofrem as obsessões. • Através do desdobramento dos médiuns, temos um acesso mais fácil e eficaz às entidades do astral, pois podemos senti-los, compreende-los e fazer-nos sentir com mais facilidade.
  27. 27. Segunda Lei: LEI DO ACOPLAMENTO FÍSICO. Sempre que se der comando para que se reintegre no corpo físico o espírito de uma pessoa desdobrada, dar- se-á imediato e completo acoplamento no corpo físico (o comando é acompanhado de contagem progressiva). Técnica: Se o espírito da pessoa desdobrada estiver longe do corpo, comanda- se primeiro a sua volta para perto do mesmo. Em seguida, projetam-se impulsos (ou pulsos) energéticos através de contagem, ao mesmo tempo que se comanda a reintegração no corpo físico. Comentário: Caso não seja completada a reintegração plena, a pessoa pode sentir tonturas, mal-estar ou sensação de vazio que pode durar algumas horas. Via de regra, há reintegração espontânea e em poucos minutos, mesmo sem qualquer comando. Não existe o perigo de alguém permanecer desdobrado, pois o corpo físico exerce poderosa atração automática sobre o corpo astral. Em alguns casos especiais, mesmo com médiuns bem treinados, pode ocorrer alguma demora para que ocorra a plena reintegração. Nestes casos segura-se a pessoa pelas mãos e conta-se novamente de 1 a 7, chamando-os pelo nome e determinando, com energia amorosa, que retorne ao corpo físico. Permite aos médiuns um acoplamento melhor, fazendo com que retornemos às nossas próprias vibrações com mais rapidez e facilidade, sem ficarmos com miasmas ou mal estares indesejados.
  28. 28. Terceira Lei: LEI DA AÇÃO À DISTANCIA, PELO ESPÍRITO DESDOBRADO. Toda vez que se ordenar ao espírito desdobrado do médium uma visita a lugar distante, fazendo com que esse comando se acompanhe de pulsos energéticos através de contagem pausada, o espírito desdobrado obedecerá à ordem, conservando sua consciência e tendo percepção clara e completa do ambiente (espiritual ou não) para onde foi enviado. Nota importante: Esta lei, de ordinário, só funciona em sensitivos videntes os quais, vias de regra, conservam a vidência quando desdobrados. Técnica: Ordena-se ao médium desdobrado a visita a determinado lugar, ao mesmo tempo em que se emite energia em contagem lenta. O médium se deslocará em corpo astral, seguindo os pulsos da contagem até atingir o local determinado. Comentário: Como ele mantém sua vidência, quando solicitado, fornece informações bastante acuradas, do local visitado, astral e físico, com maior precisão do ambiente astral. Esta técnica é muito útil para realizar diagnósticos à distância e procedimentos objetivando o saneamento psíquico do ambiente visitado e prestar auxílio a pessoas físicas e espíritos desencarnados. Nas viagens astrais sob comando, temos acesso a lugares físicos ou astrais para melhor compreendermos o que se passa com o assistido, ou seu acompanhante, e para melhor podermos ajudá-los.
  29. 29. Quarta Lei: LEI DA FORMAÇÃO DOS CAMPOS-DE-FORÇA. Toda vez que mentalizarmos a formação de uma barreira magnética, por meio de impulsos energéticos através de contagem, formar-se-ão campos-de-força de natureza magnética, circunscrevendo a região espacial visada na forma que o operador imaginou. Técnica: Mentalizamos fortemente uma barragem magnética e projetamos energias para sua concretização, através de contagem até sete. Comentário: A densidade desses campos e, por conseqüência, sua ação é proporcional à força mental que os gerou. Usa-se esta técnica, com ótimos resultados para proteger ambientes de trabalho, espiritual ou físico, bem como para a contenção de espíritos rebeldes. Os antigos egípcios eram peritos nesta técnica, pois seus campos-de-força, feitos para proteger túmulos, imantação de múmias, etc, duram até hoje. A forma do campo tem grande importância. Os piramidais (os tetraédricos), são poderosos. Com os campos de força ativados, estaremos mais protegidos e amparados pela equipe espiritual socorrista, tendo uma assistência ainda maior para os trabalhadores, assistidos e necessitados (obsessores). Quando enquadramos uma entidade numa pirâmide espelhada, é para sua proteção acima de tudo.
  30. 30. Quinta Lei: LEI DA REVITALIZAÇÃO DOS MÉDIUNS. Toda vez que tocarmos o corpo do médium (cabeça, mãos), mentalizando a transferência de nossa força vital, acompanhando-a de contagem de pulsos, essa energia será transferida. O médium ao recebê-la, sentir-se-á revitalizado. Técnica: Pensamos fortemente na transferência de energia vital de nosso corpo para o organismo físico do médium. Em seguida tomamos suas mãos ou colocamos nossas mãos sobre suas cabeças, fazendo a contagem lenta. A cada número pronunciado, massa de energia vital - oriunda de nosso próprio metabolismo – é transferida para o médium. Comentário: Usamos esta técnica, habitualmente, depois da aplicação de passes magnéticos em pacientes muito desvitalizados. Com isso, é possível fazer os médiuns trabalharem por duas a três horas consecutivas, sem desgaste apreciável. A cada 30 minutos se transfere energia vital para os médiuns individualmente, os quais, deste modo, podem trabalhar sem grande desgaste. Com a Revitalização do médium estaremos sempre dispostos e prontos para o trabalho, mesmo que ele se alongue um pouco mais.
  31. 31. Sexta Lei: LEI DA CONDUÇÃO DO ESPÍRITO DESDOBRADO, DE PACIENTE ENCARNADO, PARA OS PLANOS MAIS ALTOS, EM HOSPITAIS DO ASTRAL. Espíritos desdobrados de pacientes encarnados somente poderão subir a planos superiores dos astral se estiverem livres de amarras/ligas magnéticas. Técnica: Quando desejamos encaminhar ao plano astral, especialmente à hospitais espirituais, consulentes cujo corpo astral estiver envolvido em laços, amarras e toda sorte de peias de natureza magnética, colocadas por obsessores ou por sua própria mente enferma, faz-se necessário limpá-los. Isso se consegue, facilmente, pela ação dirigida dos médiuns desdobrados ou por comandos do próprio dirigente do trabalho. Nestes casos basta dar o comando mental, contando de 1 a 7, em raras exceções até 21, determinando a dissolução de todas as amarras. Comentário: Temos observado que os passes usuais em casas espíritas não resolvem esses casos, porém são de grande auxílio, pois já preparam o assistido para o trabalho apométrico. Conduzindo espíritos de encarnados desdobrados para hospitais do astral, estaremos ajudando os assistidos a terem um tratamento necessário nos corpos que estejam precisando de reequilíbrio, orientação e harmonização; tratamento este feito pelos espíritos socorristas, trabalhadores do hospital. Lembramos que para isso ocorrer, se faz necessário a limpeza das peias magnéticas, aparelhos colocados indevidamente, laços, amarras assim como da elevação de seu padrão vibratório, o que já implica numa melhora superficial.
  32. 32. Sétima Lei: LEI DA AÇÃO DOS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS SOCORRISTAS SOBRE OS PACIENTES DESDOBRADOS. Espíritos socorristas agem com muito mais facilidade sobre os enfermos se estes estiverem desdobrados, pois que uns e outros, dessa forma, se encontram na mesma dimensão espacial. Técnica: Desdobrados os espíritos dos consulentes, através de pulsos energéticos, como já visto anteriormente, basta solicitar às equipes de socorristas, diagnóstico e tratamento dos males que os afligem. Comentário: Os médiuns videntes, via de regra, acompanham e mesmo auxiliam nos diagnósticos e procedimentos terapêuticos prescritos. Quando solicitados passam informações ao diretor dos trabalhos e pedem sua intervenção quando necessária. Uma vez desdobrados, podemos receber o auxílio dos espíritos socorristas com muito mais facilidade, segurança e eficácia (tanto médiuns como assistidos).
  33. 33. Oitava Lei: LEI DO AJUSTAMENTO DE SINTONIA VIBRATÓRIA DOS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS COM O MÉDIUM OU COM OUTROS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS, OU DE AJUSTAMENTO DESTES COM O AMBIENTE. Pode-se fazer a ligação vibratória de espíritos desencarnados com médiuns ou entre espíritos desencarnados, bem como sintonizar esses espíritos com o meio onde forem colocados, para que percebam e sintam • Técnica: Quando se quiser entrar em contato com desencarnado de nível vibratório compatível com nosso estado evolutivo, presente no ambiente, projeta-se energia em forma de pulsos rítmicos, ao mesmo tempo em que se comanda a ligação psíquica. • Comentário: Por essa técnica se estabelece a sintonia vibratória entre médium e desencarnado, facilitando muito a comunicação. Ela abre canal sintônico entre a freqüência fundamental do médium e do espírito. Emitidos por contagem, os pulsos energéticos fazem variar a freqüência do médium como acontece nos receptores de rádio, quando giramos o dial, do capacitor variável, até estabelecer ressonância com a estação emissora que se deseja. Se o espírito comunicante for enfermo, sofredor ou maldoso, portanto de baixo padrão vibratório, tão logo aconteça a desincorporação devemos elevar o padrão vibratório dos médiuns. Se isso não for feito, ele ficará por algum tempo sofrendo as limitações do espírito comunicante. Nesses trabalhos, muitas vezes, nos despontamos com espíritos revoltados, vingativos e mesmo maldosos que não aceitam dialogar ou modificar suas condutas através de doutrinação, por mais lógica, ética e amorosa que seja. Neste caso somos levados a fazer com que sintam o ambiente, isto é, entrem em sintonia com as vibrações negativas que estão emitindo, no presente ou em ressonância com as vibrações opressivas que desencadearam no passado.
  34. 34. Oitava lei - continuação • Tão logo projetamos energias em forma de pulsos, por contagem, a sintonia se estabelece, causando grande constrangimento ao espírito agressor. Assim constrangido, o espírito permanecerá nesta situação até que o campo vibratório se desfaça por ordem do operador. Assim tratados os espíritos revoltados, criticados por companheiros da Doutrina Espírita que dizem que com tais procedimentos, estamos julgando nosso próximo e interferindo em seu livre arbítrio. Sem qualquer intenção de contender, temos respondido que nossa ação sempre visa o bem do espírito revoltado ou agressor e que o direito de exercício do livre arbítrio termina quando invadimos ou violamos a liberdade/direito do nosso próximo. Não fosse assim, a sociedade, da qual somos parte ativa, não deveria coibir a ação criminosa dos delinqüentes no pleno exercício da razão. • Ajustando a sintonia vibratória dos espíritos encarnados com os médiuns, facilitamos a aproximação e o melhor atendimento destes. Ajustando a sintonia com outros espíritos desencarnados, facilitamos sua visão e audição para perceberem entes queridos e receberem a ajuda que precisam; e ajustando a sintonia com outros ambientes, podemos envia-los a lugares que foram importantes para eles, fazendo com que caiam em si sobre certos acontecimentos, ou ainda envia-los para lugares onde possam ser tratados de acordo com sua necessidade. (no caso de magos negros, podemos faze-los reencontrar seus mestres para que possam conver-sar com eles e compreender que estão no caminho errado e o quanto estão perdendo com isso). Ou, ainda, fazê-los sentir as vibrações negativas que estão emitindo e as vibrações opressivas que desencadearam no passado.
  35. 35. Nona Lei: LEI DO DESLOCAMENTO DE UM ESPÍRITO NO ESPAÇO E NO TEMPO. Se ordenarmos a um espírito incorporado a volta a determinada época do Passado, acompanhando-a de emissão de pulsos energéticos através de contagem, o espírito retorna no Tempo à época do Passado que lhe foi determinada. Comentário: Só se obriga um espírito a retornar ao passado para mostrar-lhe suas vivências, suas vítimas, sua conduta cruel, os acontecimentos traumáticos que viveu nesta ou em vidas passadas, com o objetivo de esclarece-lo sobre as leis éticas que regem a vida ou, no caso de espíritos encarnados, para superar síndromes ocorrentes nesta vida com causa em vivências passadas. No caso de consulentes, parece-nos que a técnica funciona com mais objetividade e segurança do que aquelas usualmente empregada em “Terapia de Vidas Passadas” pelo fato de que o operador auxiliado por sensitivos treinados e/ou por mentores espirituais incorporados ou não, consegue atingir com grande objetividade os fatos mais relevantes determinantes das síndromes. Outrossim, a orientação de um mentor espiritual auxilia-nos a não cair no erro de tocar em pontos ou feridas que não devam, de momento, ser relembradas.
  36. 36. NONA LEI – CONTINUAÇÃO O deslocamento de um espírito no espaço e tempo é muito importante para esclarecer certos acontecimentos que provocaram certos desafetos, certos acontecimentos traumáticos, esclarecer as leis éticas que regem a vida, e no caso de espíritos encarnados, superar síndromes ocorrentes nesta vida, com causa em vidas passadas (com muito mais segurança do que numa terapia de vidas passadas, pois o assistido não revive as cenas, com suas emoções, apenas toma conhecimento delas através de uma incorporação num médium, onde as sensações, medos, traumas são esclarecidos e trabalhados e o nível é enviado ao hospital, retornando equilibrado quando do acoplamento). Nesta lei, além do envio mental das entidades ao passado, podemos trabalhar obsessores e níveis de consciência que se encontram depressivos, desencantados e cansados, enviando-os ao “futuro”. A técnica consiste em mostrarmos uma luz azul à sua frente e pedir que ele se encaminhe para ela e se deixe envolver nela. Mostramos então a imagem de Jesus (que na verdade representa a “sua” parte divina) e fazemo-los sentir essa vibração serena, suave, que os enche de esperança, fé, e força para prosseguirem na caminhada. Assim envolvidos, os trazemos de volta. Normalmente, eles retornam mais confiantes, seguros e bem. No caso de níveis, ao serem acoplados todos os corpos, o assistido levará consigo todos esses sentimentos de amor, esperança e tranqüilidade.
  37. 37. Décima Lei: LEI DA DISSOCIAÇÃO DO ESPAÇO-TEMPO. Se, por aceleração do fator Tempo, colocarmos no Futuro um espírito incorporado, sob comando de pulsos energéticos, ele sofre um salto quântico, caindo em região astral compatível com seu campo vibratório e peso específico - ficando imediatamente sob a ação da energia de que é portador. Técnica: É muito simples: projetamos energias magnéticas por pulsos rítmicos através da conta-gem, sobre o espírito incorporado, ao mesmo tempo em que se lhe dá ordem para saltar para o Futuro. Comentário: Segundo o Dr. Lacerda, esta técnica só deve ser empregada com espíritos desencarndos, visando esclarecê- los. Ela vem sendo usada para espíritos encarnado, incorporados em médiuns, sem que tenhamos notado qualquer prejuízo ao consulente. A grande diferença são os resultados: no caso do desencarnado o efeito pode ser altamente positivo e imediato quanto a mudança de conduta. No caso do encarnado os resultados, até agora, são poucos animadores. Cremos que isto se deve ao fato de que há filtros ou barreiras poderosas, bloqueando a passagem da mensagem do cérebro do campo astral (inconsciente?) para o cérebro físico, sede da memória e consciência atual. Um espírito ao ser desassociado do espaço em que se encontra, através da aceleração do fator Tempo dá um verdadeiro salto quântico.
  38. 38. DÉCIMA LEI- CONTINUAÇÃO O afastamento do espaço normal não acontece de maneira progressiva, e sim por saltos, até se instalar num espaço do Futuro. Se o espírito é muito revoltado e cruel, entra em sintonia com vibratória com mundos hostis, de baixíssima vibração, pois ao acelerar-se o tempo, a carga harmônica que ele resgataria normalmente e que seria distribuída ao longo desse tempo, fica acumulada, toda ela, de uma só vez sobre ele. Esta é a causa da terrível opressão, da qual eles se queixam quando projetados ao encontro de sua carga kármica. Devemos ter muito cuidado e ética cristã (amor e responsabilidade) na aplicação desta técnica. Se o desligamento com o médium ocorrer, de repente, ele poderá ser “esmagado” por essa força e seu corpo astral poderá ser transformado em “ovóide”. Devemos ter o cuidado de traze-lo de volta, lentamente a época presente. Caso contrário, estaremos violando a Lei Cósmica e, conseqüentemente, criando problemas para nós próprios. (Exemplo do caminhão de tijolos) Ao colocarmos um espírito desencarnado incorporado no futuro (se ele continuar acumulando negatividade indo pelo caminho escolhido), estaremos mostrando a ele sua carga (energia cármica negativa) acumulada e o resultado que ela trará.
  39. 39. • Décima primeira Lei: LEI DA AÇÃO TELÚRICA SOBRE OS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS QUE EVITAM A REENCARNAÇÃO. • Toda vez que um espírito desencarnado possuidor de mente e inteligência bastante fortes consegue resistir à Lei da Reencarnação, sustando a aplicação dela nele próprio, por largos períodos de tempo (para atender a interesses mesquinhos de poder e domínio de seres desencarnados e encarnados), começa a sofrer a atração da massa magnética planetária, sintonizando-se, em processo lento mas progressivo, com o Planeta. Técnica: Esta lei não é aplicada pela ação do operador, mas é um determinismo que se abate, automaticamente, sobre todos os que ousam violar as Leis Divinas por longos períodos do Tempo Cósmico. O operador age apenas alertando o espírito transgressor das Leis Cósmicas, mostrando-lhe, através de um espelho ou 1 autovisão, o estado a que está sendo levado por sua ação maléfica. Comentário: Ninguém burla as Leis Divinas impunemente. Quem se contrapõe ao ciclo das reencarnações, repelindo oportunidades evolutivas; quem abomina, como repugnante a experiência e o aprendizado na carne; quem prefere as ilusões do poder, através do domínio tirânico de seres encarnados ou não, ou de vastas regiões do astral inferior, aferra-se inconscientemente e automaticamente, à massa do Planeta e se afunda nele em trágico retrocesso. Este fenômeno só acontece com espíritos detentores de inteligência e poder mental suficiente para sustar as próprias encarnações durante séculos, prejudicando a própria evolução. O esclarecimento desta lei às entidades desencarnadas, os ajuda a tomar o rumo certo em suas decisões.
  40. 40. • Décima segunda Lei: LEI DO CHOQUE DO TEMPO. • Toda vez que levarmos ao Passado espírito desencarnado e incorporado em médium, fica ele sujeito a outra equação de Tempo. Nessa situação, cessa o desenrolar da seqüência do Tempo tal como o conhecemos, ficando o fenômeno temporal atual (presente) sobreposto ao Passado. Técnica: Consiste no emprego de pulsos energéticos através de contagem. Comentário: A compreensão desta lei, bem como de outras que envolvem deslocamentos ao passado e futuro implica em aceitar que o binômio Tempo-Espaço não se aplica à dimensão astral. Esta é a razão pelo qual os espíritos, mesmo evoluídos, têm dificuldade de se situar na nossa dimensão de tempo. Por outro lado, é comum, em trabalhos espirituais, nos depararmos com espíritos vivendo no passado remoto, sem se aperceberem que o Tempo passou. No caso desta lei, o espírito é levado ao Passado. O Dr. Lacerda explica que o deslocamento para o Passado cria tensão de energia potencial entre a situação presente e os deslocamentos para o Passado. Enqto o espírito permanecer incorporado ao médium, nada lhe acontece, apenas passa a viver e vislumbrar a nova situação que lhe foi imposta. No entanto, se for bruscamente desligado do médium, sai do campo de proteção do mediador e fica como que solto na outra dimensão espaço-tempo. Recebe, então, em cheio a energia potencial criada pelo deslocamento, energia esta sorte o bastante para coloca-lo numa espécie de “coma”. Exemplo do mago do antigo Egito.
  41. 41. Décima terceira Lei: LEI DA INFLUÊNCIA DOS ESPÍRITOS DESENCARNADOS, EM SOFRIMENTO, VIVENDO AINDA NO PASSADO, SOBRE O PRESENTE DOS DOENTES OBSIDIADOS. Enquanto houver espíritos em sofrimento no Passado de um obsidiado, tratamentos de desobsessão não alcançarão pleno êxito, continuando o enfermo encarnado com períodos de melhora, seguidos por outros de profunda depressão ou de agitação psicomotora. Técnica: Em primeiro lugar, procede-se ao atendimento dos obsessores que se encontram em volta do paciente, retirando-os para estâncias do astral especializadas no tratamento de tais casos. O encaminhamento de tais espíritos se faz através de comandos mentais, acompanhados de contagem, geralmente de 1 a 12, e da intenção de encaminhar os espíritos obsessores para casas de socorro do mundo astral. Uma maneira prática vem sendo usada com bastante sucesso pela maioria dos operadores apométricos da “Casa do Jardim”, consistem em mentalizar um cone ou sino sobre o enfermo e sua residência, local de trabalho, etc, e, mediante impulsos mentais, acompanhados de contagem em voz alta, determinar o giro do sino ou cone, de maneira a criar um poderoso vórtice capaz de sugar os espíritos obsessores e encaminhá-los às casas de socorro do astral. A mentalização de uma rede magnética também pode ser usada com sucesso. Comentário: Não se deve jamais deixar obsessores soltos. Deixa-los soltos após breve doutrinação evangelizadora (como feito habitualmente em casas espíritas) é pouco produtivo. Não é com um diálogo de poucos minutos, ou mesmo com orações, que se demovem perseguidores resistentes ou magos negros. Em casos de obsessões complexas, em que cobranças de ações cometidas em passado delituoso, são feitas por legiões de espíritos vingadores, são necessários sucessivos trabalhos, abrindo faixas de vidas passadas, uma após outra, até que todos sejam afastados. A cura definitiva só ocorrerá com a evangelização do enfermo que, esclarecido e iluminado pela Boa Nova do Cristo, passará a vibrar em amor e vivendo o amor, criará um campo protetor que o tornará imune à ataques conscientes ou insconcientes. Nesta lei, esclarecemos espíritos desencarnados que se encontram presos ao passados e ligados a vidas passadas dos assistidos.
  42. 42. Décima quarta Lei: Lei da limitação do Fluxo de Energia. Esta Lei consta do livro: "Energia e Espírito: Teoria e prática da Apometria" de José Lacerda de Azevedo. Enunciado: "O Fluxo de energia produzido pela mente, em nível cósmico, é diretamente proporcional à energia cósmica multiplicada pela energia de zoom-animal e inversamente proporcional à energia barôntica (baros-peso) oriunda da estrutura humana e, conseqüentemente, de baixa frequência". Se é a energia mental resultante de todas as energias postas em jogo. K é a energia kapa proveniente da energia cósmica e da espiritualidade Z é a energia Zôo proveniente dos trabalhadores β é a energia barôntica proveniente das influências negativas a que estão sujeitos os trabalhadores. Comentários: Como vemos esta lei que talvez pudéssemos chamá-la de "Lei da limitação do vetor, pela ação dos fatores barônticos, inerentes a condição da imperfeição humana", não tem aplicação prática, como técnica, mas é da maior importância para o êxito da aplicação das técnicas decorrentes das demais Leis da Apometria. Segundo Lacerda de Azevedo, o vetor barôntico é parte habitual dos encarnados (médiuns, operadores e consulentes), podendo ser considerado como uma constante em nossas vidas. Ele é de origem barôntica, isto é, de baixo padrão vibratório e, consequentemente, mais denso e pesado. Basicamente é fruto do egoísmo, vaidade, ira, pensamentos negativos e falta de controle emocional tão comum e fortemente presente no homem profano. Quanto mais denso for este fator negativo, mais pesado se torna, mais inércia possui e mais reduz e, limita a ação de produto dos dois vetores positivos K e Z, com os quais se amalgama. Regra de ouro da apometria: “Aqui, no entanto, devemos clarinar um vigoroso alerta, para os entusiasmos que possamos estar provocando. Como fundamento de todo esse trabalho – como, de resto, de todo trabalho espiritual – deve estar o amor. Ele é o alicerce. Sempre. As técnicas que apontamos são eficientes, não temos dúvidas. O controle dessas energias sutis é fascinante, reconhecemos. Mas se tudo não estiver impregnado de caridade, de nada valerá. Mais: ao lado da caridade, e como conseqüência natural dela, deverá se fazer presente a humildade, a disposição de servir no anonimato. Se faltar amor e disposição de servir pelo prazer de servir, corremos perigo de incorrer na má aplicação das técnicas e do próprio caudal de energia cósmica, tornando-nos satânicos por discordância com a Harmonia Universal. Advertimos que através da obediência dos preceitos evangélicos, somente através dela, experimentadores e dirigentes podem desfrutar de condições seguras para devassar esses arcanos secretos da natureza, com adequada utilização dessas “forças desconhecidas”.

