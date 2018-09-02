Download Any Format For Kindle Alzheimer s Disease: What If There Was a Cure?: The Story of Ketones For Full PDF Online

Download Here https://korbansandal.blogspot.com/?book=1591203198

In this updated second edition Dr. Newport, a neonatal practitioner, continues the story of Steve s progress and provides the most recent research on such topics as possible causes of Alzheimer s due to the herpes simplex virus and nitrosamine substances and how infection, inflammation and genetic makeup may affect an individual s response to fatty acid therapy. Among many other updates, she details the latest clinical trials aimed at removing beta amyloid that accumulates in the Alzheimer s brain. Dr. Newport s story of Steve s reprieve from Alzheimer s provides a real breakthrough for carers eager to learn about readily available fatty acids in foods that may reverse the ravages of this dreaded disease. Changes in loved ones may take many forms, including improved memory, return of personality, resumption of activities and social interaction and relief from certain physical symptoms. Because ketone esters, a synthesised form of these powerful fatty acids, work faster and more comprehensively than fatty acids in foods, Dr. Newport has become an ardent advocate for ketone ester research and, also, reports the latest developments in ketone research. Carers of those who suffer from Alzheimer s disease are searching desperately for hope, relief and a cure. They will find all that in this book that summaries Dr. Newport s research and Steve s reprieve, the importance of medium-chain fatty acids (like coconut oil) and how Alzheimer s patients can make the transition to a healthy diet rich in these vital fats.

