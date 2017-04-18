http://xristx.blogspot.gr/ Μαθηματικά Δ΄- Ενότητα 9η - Μάθημα 55ο :  Θεωρία  Παραδείγματα  Φύλλα εργασιών Επιμέλεια: Χρ...
Σσνέτιζε ηα μοηίβα με ηον ίδιο ηρόπο eva-edu
- 171 - ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΟ λέγεται μία σειρά που ακολουθεί έναν ΚΑΝΟΝΑ! Αυτό το ΜΟΤΙΒ...
- 172 - Ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ μπορεί να είναι «σχηματικός»             … Μπορούμε να καταλάβουμε τον κανόνα από την ομάδα...
- 173 - Ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ μπορεί να είναι «αριθμητικός»       . . . ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ είναι: Επόμενος αριθμός= Προηγούμενος + 2 Άρα ...
- 174 - Ποιο από τα παρακάτω ρολόγια ταιριάζει στα παρακάτω μοτίβα ώστε να επαληθεύεται πάντα ο ίδιος κανόνας;. . . Α Β Γ ...
- 175 - Ομοίως. . . Ποιο από τα παρακάτω ρολόγια ταιριάζει στα παρακάτω μοτίβα ώστε να επαληθεύεται πάντα ο ίδιος κανόνας;...
- 176 - Θα βρούμε κι άλλα Μ Ο Τ Ι Β Α παίζοντας Μ Π Ι Λ Ι Α Ρ ∆ Ο Οι μπάλες χωρίζονται με αριθμούς (1 έως 15) και με χρώμα...
Ασλανίδου Μηλίτσα
Μαθηματικά Δ΄ 9. 55. ΄΄Μοτίβα΄΄

  http://xristx.blogspot.gr/ Μαθηματικά Δ΄- Ενότητα 9η - Μάθημα 55ο :  Θεωρία  Παραδείγματα  Φύλλα εργασιών
  Σσνέτιζε ηα μοηίβα με ηον ίδιο ηρόπο eva-edu
  3. 3. - 171 - ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΑ ΜΟΤΙΒΟ λέγεται μία σειρά που ακολουθεί έναν ΚΑΝΟΝΑ! Αυτό το ΜΟΤΙΒΟ ακολουθεί τον ΚΑΝΟΝΑ « Μπλε – Πράσινο – Μπλε – Πράσινο . . . » Με βάση αυτόν τον κανόνα θα μπορούσαμε να συνεχίσουμε την ακολουθία για πάντα… Μπλε μπάλα , Πράσινη Μπάλα κ.λ.π. . . Στο παρακάτω ΜΟΤΙΒΟ ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ δεν είναι το χρώμα . . . … αλλά το είδος : «Μπάλα Μπάσκετ – Μπάλα Ποδοσφαίρου – Μπάλα Μπάσκετ..» Ακολουθώντας τον ίδιο κανόνα θα μπορούσαμε να συνεχίσουμε για πάντα! ΠΟΙΟΝ ΚΑΝΟΝΑ ακολουθεί το παρακάτω ΜΟΤΙΒΟ ; ; ; …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.3
  4. 4. - 172 - Ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ μπορεί να είναι «σχηματικός»             … Μπορούμε να καταλάβουμε τον κανόνα από την ομάδα σχημάτων που ΕΠΑΝΑΛΑΜΒΑΝΕΤΑΙ… Σε Αυτή την περίπτωση είναι :     Άρα στην προηγούμενη ακολουθία το επόμενο σχήμα μετά το τελευταίο () που συνεχίζει τον κανόνα είναι το  μετά το  συνεχίζει τον κανόνα το  μετά το  συνεχίζει τον κανόνα το  μετά το  έρχεται ξανά το  κ.λ.π Άλλο παράδειγμα:                 … Στο παρακάτω ΜΟΤΙΒΟ ποιο στυλό συνεχίζει τον κανόνα ??? Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.4
  5. 5. - 173 - Ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ μπορεί να είναι «αριθμητικός»       . . . ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ είναι: Επόμενος αριθμός= Προηγούμενος + 2 Άρα στο παραπάνω ΜΟΤΙΒΟ ο επόμενος αριθμός είναι το 12 1 3 9 27 81 … ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ είναι: Επόμενος αριθμός= Προηγούμενος x 3 Άρα σε αυτό το ΜΟΤΙΒΟ ο επόμενος αριθμός είναι το 243  1 2 4 8 16 32 … … Ποιος είναι ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ; : ……………………………………………………… Ποιος είναι ο επόμενος αριθμός:…… Ο Μεθεπόμενος:……… 0 5 10 15 20 25 … … Ποιος είναι ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ; : ……………………………………………………… Ποιος είναι ο επόμενος αριθμός:…… Ο Μεθεπόμενος:……… 10:00 10:15 10:30 10:45 11:00 11:15 … … Ποιος είναι ο ΚΑΝΟΝΑΣ; : ……………………………………………………… Ποιά είναι η επόμενη ώρα: …… …… Η Μεθεπόμενη: …… …… Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.5
  6. 6. - 174 - Ποιο από τα παρακάτω ρολόγια ταιριάζει στα παρακάτω μοτίβα ώστε να επαληθεύεται πάντα ο ίδιος κανόνας;. . . Α Β Γ ∆ Ε Αν δυσκολεύεσαι, σκέψου πόσα λεπτά πέρασαν από το προηγούμενο ρολόι μέχρι την ώρα στο επόμενο ρολόι… Θα παρατηρήσεις ότι κάθε φορά περνάνε τα ίδια λεπτά! Πρόσθεσε τα ίδια λεπτά για να καταλήξεις στο σωστό!!! Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.6
  7. 7. - 175 - Ομοίως. . . Ποιο από τα παρακάτω ρολόγια ταιριάζει στα παρακάτω μοτίβα ώστε να επαληθεύεται πάντα ο ίδιος κανόνας;. . . Αυτή τη φορά περνάνε ώρες και λεπτά Αλλά πάντα τα ίδια σε κάθε ακολουθία… Βρες τον ΚΑΝΟΝΑ και μετά θα είναι πολύ πιο εύκολο να συνεχίσεις στο ίδιο μοτίβο. . . Α Β Γ ∆ Ε Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.7
  8. 8. - 176 - Θα βρούμε κι άλλα Μ Ο Τ Ι Β Α παίζοντας Μ Π Ι Λ Ι Α Ρ ∆ Ο Οι μπάλες χωρίζονται με αριθμούς (1 έως 15) και με χρώματα (Μονόχρωμες:,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8- ∆ίχρωμες:9,10,11,12,13,14,15) Σε κάθε παιχνίδι θα ακολουθούμε ένα ΜΟΤΙΒΟ ! ! ! … ∆ηλαδή θα βάζουμε τις μπάλες στην τρύπα με μια συγκεκριμένη σειρά…  Παιχνίδι Νο1 Ξεκινάμε από την μπάλα Νο1 και συνεχίζουμε με τον ΚΑΝΟΝΑ +2 -1(Για την επόμενη μπάλα προσθέτουμε 2 και για την μεθεπόμενη αφαιρούμε 1) Γράψε την ακολουθία: Πρώτη +2 -1 +2 -1 +2…     ……  ……  …… ……  ……  ……  ……  ……  ……  ……  ……  Παιχνίδι Νο2 Ξεκινάμε από την μπάλα Νο1 και συνεχίζουμε με τον ΚΑΝΟΝΑ Μονόχρωμη-∆ίχρωμη και με αριθμητική σειρά : Μονόχρωμη ∆ίχρωμη Μονόχρωμη ∆ίχρωμη Μονόχρωμη…     ……  ……  …… ……  ……  ……  ……  ……  ……  ……  …… Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.8
  Ασλανίδου Μηλίτσα
×