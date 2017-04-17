Μαθηματικά Δ΄ 8. 50 - 51. ΄΄Μετρώ το χρόνο 1 & 2΄΄

Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr/ Μαθηματικά Δ΄- Ενότητα 8η - Μαθήματα 50ο - 51ο :  Θεωρία  Παραδείγ...
αναλογικό πολόι τηθιακό πολόι Γπάτε ζηα κοςηάκια ηην ώπα όπυρ ηην δείσνει ηο τηθιακό πολόι 1 ώξα = 60 ιεπηά 1 ιεπηό = 60 δ...
Και πζντε Και δζκα Και τζταρτο Και είκοςι Και εικοςιπζντε Και μισή Παρά εικοςιπζντε Παρά είκοςι Παρά τζταρτο Παρά δζκα Παρ...
Σν ΢άββαην ζην ιηκάλη ηεο Αζήλαο ήξζαλ 3 πινία. Ση ώξα ήξζε ην δεύηεξν πινίν; ...............................................
1 ιεπηό θαη 25 δεπηεξόιεπηα = ............................................................. δεπηεξόιεπηα 2 ώξεο 20΄΄ + 7 ώ...
1 σιλιεηία = 1.000 σπόνια 1 αιώναρ = 100 σπόνια 1 σπόνορ = 12 μήνερ 1 μήναρ = 30 ή 31 ημέπερ 1 ημέπα = 24 ώπερ (12 ώπερ ηη...
200 ρξόληα = ................. αηώλεο 24 κήλεο = ................ ρξόληα 1.600 ρξόληα = ............ρηιηεηία θαη ............
Σο γενεαλογικό μος δένηπο. Ζ οικογένειά μος Η Δύα είλαη 5 ρξόληα κηθξόηεξε από ηε Βίθπ. Γξάςε ζην θνπηάθη πνηά ρξνληά γελλ...
- 147 - ΜΕΤΡΗΣΗ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ Θυμάσαι από την προηγούμενη χρονιά, τον τρόπο που μετράμε την ώρα στο αναλογικό ρολόι (με τους δείκ...
- 148 - Παρακάτω θα δεις μερικές αντιστοιχίες της ώρας σε αναλογικό ρολόι (αριστερά) και σε ψηφιακό ρολόι (δεξιά) Η ώρα εί...
- 149 - Το ψηφιακό ρολόι μετράει ηλεκτρονικά ένα-ένα τα λεπτά και μόλις συμπληρώσει 60 λεπτά περνάει στην επόμενη ώρα . . ...
- 150 - Άλλα ψηφιακά ρολόγια λειτουργούν με εικοσιτετράωρο σύστημα και άλλα λειτουργούν με δωδεκάωρο σύστημα (π.μ. και μ.μ...
- 151 - Συμπλήρωσε τα κενά στον παρακάτω πίνακα: 24ωρο σύστημα 12ωρο σύστημα Ω Ρ Α ∆ΥΟ ΠΑΡΑ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΟ Μετά Μεσημβρίας ΕΠΤΑ Κ...
- 152 - “ Μερικά ψηφιακά ρολόγια δείχνουν και τα δευτερόλεπτα ! ” Η ώρα είναι: 11 και πενήντα εννέα λεπτά και ένα δευτερόλ...
- 153 - Συνεχίζουμε ακάθεκτοι! 1 ώρα και 20 λεπτά = 60 λεπτά + 20 λεπτά = 80 λεπτά 3 ώρες και 5 λεπτά = 180 λεπτά + 5 λεπτ...
- 154 - Μπράβο ! ! ! Αφού μπορούμε και μετατρέπουμε τις ώρες σε λεπτά και τα λεπτά σε δευτερόλεπτα, θα μπορούμε να κάνουμε...
- 155 - Θυμάσαι τους συμμιγής αριθμούς ; ; ; Με παρόμοιο τρόπο μπορούμε να εκφράσουμε τον χρόνο και να κάνουμε κάθετες πρά...
- 156 - Για να δούμε τι μπορούμε να κάνουμε μόνοι μας . . . Ώρες Λεπτά ∆ευτερόλεπτα 15 λεπτά 30 δευτερόλεπτα + 30 λεπτά 15...
- 157 -  Μια ΜΕΡΑ έχει 24 ώρες ! ! ! Ένας ΜΗΝΑΣ έχει 30 μέρες (μερικοί έχουν και 31)  Ένας ...
- 158 - «Χρονολογικά» Προβλήματα 1) Αφού ένας Χρόνος έχει 365 μέρες, πόσα λεπτά έχει ;;; ( ∆ημιουργούμε υποερωτήματα – υπο...
- 159 - Ο άνθρωπος χρησιμοποιεί τις ΧΡΟΝΟΛΟΓΙΕΣ για να μετράει τα χρόνια που πέρασαν (ΠΑΡΕΛΘΟΝ), αλλά και τα χρόνια που θα...
- 160 - *** Ρώτησε όσους μπορείς «Ποιά χρονιά έχουν γεννηθεί» και βάλε όλες τις χρονολογίες που μάζεψες σε μία γραμμή.  ...
Κεφ. 51 ( Μετρώ το χρόνο 1 και 2 )Κεφ. 51 ( Μετρώ το χρόνο 1 και 2 )Κεφ. 51 ( Μετρώ το χρόνο 1 και 2 )Κεφ. 51 ( Μετρώ το χ...
Μετρώ το χρόνοΜετρώ το χρόνοΜετρώ το χρόνοΜετρώ το χρόνο Να τα μάθω καλά: 7 μήνες με 31 μέρες7 μήνες με 31 μέρες7 μήνες με...
Μετρώ το χρόνο (2)Μετρώ το χρόνο (2)Μετρώ το χρόνο (2)Μετρώ το χρόνο (2) Φύλλο εργασίας 1. Συμπλήρωσε τον παρακάτω πίνακα ...
2.Γράψε με γράμματα τις ημερομηνίες όπως το παράδειγμα: 25-4 25 Απριλίου 4-9 ………………………. 15-11 ………………………… 3.Συμπληρώνω την ...
304 304 50. Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (1) • Ï ÍéêÞôáò Ýìåéíå óôç ãéáãéÜ ôïõ 3 þñåò. • Ôï ñïëüé Ýäåé÷íå 17:45. • Ç Çñþ Ýìåéíå óôï ðÜñê...
305 305 Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (1) ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 26 ¢óêçóç 1 ÊÜíù ôéò ðñÜîåéò: • 1 þñá + 3 þñåò 20...
306 306 Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (1) ÍéêÞôáò: 130 äåõôåñüëåðôá Óáë: 120 äåõôåñüëåðôá ÐÝôñïò: 60 + 65 = 125 äåõôåñüëåðôá Ðñþôïò ôåñìÜ...
307 307 51. Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (2) ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 28 • Äåí ôåëåéþíåé ìÝóá óôï 2006. Èá ôåëåéþóå...
308 308 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 28 Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (2) ¢óêçóç 2 ÓõìðëÞñùóå ôá êåíÜ: 260 ÷ñüíéá →→→→→ ...
309 309 Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (2) • Áñ÷áéüôåñï åßíáé ôï ×ñõóáëåöÜíôéíï ¢ãáëìá ôïõ Äßá óôçí Ïëõìðßá. ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 5 ôåôñ. ...
Τι είναι συμμιγείς αριθμοί; • Συμμιγείς είναι οι αριθμοί που περιέχουν και νούμερα και λέξεις • Παράδειγμα • Τον αριθμό 8,...
Πρόσθεση Συμμιγών Βήμα 1ο μετατρέπω την ώρα 8:10 σε συμμιγή 8 ώρες και 10 λεπτά Βήμα 2ο : Σκέφτομαι Πρέπει να κάνω πρόσθεσ...
Αφαίρεση Συμμιγών Βήμα 1ο : Για να βρω τη χρονικό διάστημα που μεσολαβεί θα κάνω αφαίρεση. Βήμα 2ο : Μετατρέπω τις ημερομη...
• Βήμα 3ο :Βάζω πρώτα την ημερομηνία με το μεγαλύτερο έτος κι από κάτω αυτή με το μικρότερο οπότε θα έχω: 1821 έτος 3 μήνα...
ΠΑΝΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΙΟ ΔΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΜΑΚΕΔΟΝΙΑΣ ΣΧΟΛΗ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΣΤΙΚΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΩΝ ΠΑΙΔΑΓΩΓΙΚΟ ΤΜΗΜΑ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΣΗΣ Φλώρι...
4.Σχέδιο μαθήματος
4.1.Το γνωστικό αντικείμενο Το διδαχθέν κεφάλαιο, είναι το κεφάλαιο 49ο, με τίτλο «Μέτρηση του χρόνου», το οποίο ανήκει στ...
Μαθηματικά Δ΄ Δημοτικού : Ενότητα 6η Κεφάλαιο 50Ο Κεφάλαιο 51ο «Μετρώ το χρόνο{1} (Διακοπή ρεύματος)» Μαθηματικά Ε΄ Δημοτι...
4.2.Υλικά και εποπτικά μέσα Τα υλικά και τα εποπτικά μέσα που χρησιμοποιήθηκαν κατά το διδαχθέν μάθημα είναι: Ηλεκτρονικός...
4.4.Σκοποί και στόχοι του μαθήματος 4.4.1.Διδακτικός σκοπός   Ο διδακτικός σκοπός του κεφαλαίου αυτού αφορά την εμβάθυνση ...
Στην αντιστοίχηση της ώρας σε συμβατικά και ηλεκτρονικά ρολόγια. Στη σύνδεση των κλασμάτων, που είναι ήδη γνωστά στους μαθ...
4.6.Διδακτικές μέθοδοι Στην πρώτη φάση η διδάσκουσα χρησιμοποιεί τις μεθόδους της ανακάλυψης, της επαγωγής και των ερωταπο...
4.7.Πορεία διδασκαλίας Στην παρακάτω πορεία διδασκαλίας περιγράφεται η εξέλιξη της διδασκαλίας του μαθήματος των Μαθηματικ...
Οι παραπάνω ερωτήσεις βασίζονται τόσο στις προϋπάρχουσες γνώσεις των μαθητών (αφού ήδη στην προηγούμενη τάξη ασκήθηκαν στο...
(τρένο ή λεωφορείο), με βάση τον χρόνο που θα χρειαστούν για να διανύσουν την διαδρομή Φλώρινα – Έδεσσα μέσω Αμυνταίου. Πι...
αυτή τους δυσκολία και με σκοπό οι μαθητές να ανακαλύψουν και να κατασκευάσουν μόνοι τους τη νέα γνώση (κίνηση από το συγκ...
Φάση 4η ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΕΦΑΡΜΟΓΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΜΠΕΔΩΣΗΣ Για την καλύτερη εμπέδωση της νέας γνώσης πραγματοποιούνται οι δραστηριότητες πέν...
Φάση 5η ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ Η πορεία διδασκαλίας ολοκληρώνεται με την φάση της αξιολόγησης και πιο ειδικά με μια δραστηριότητα που ...
4.8.Διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης Αρχικά πρέπει να σημειωθεί πως η διδάσκουσα σε όλη τη διάρκεια της διδασκαλίας προσπάθησε μέσα...
Παράρτημα Η διδακτέα ενότητα
Εικόνα1:  Συμβατικό  ρολόι  το  οποίο  παρουσιάζεται  στους  μαθητές  από  την  διδάσκουσα  κατά  την  1η  φάση  και  μοιρ...
Εικόνα 4: Ημερολόγιο του 2007, το οποίο μοιράζεται από την διδάσκουσα στους  μαθητές στην 3η φάση.  Εικόνα 5: Ημερολόγιο τ...
  Εκδρομή στην  Έδεσσα  Το 1ο Πειραματικό Δημοτικό Σχολείο της Φλώρινας σχεδιάζει  να  πάει  εκδρομή  στην  Έδεσσα  με  σκ...
  Μαθηματικά Δ΄- Ενότητα 8η - Μαθήματα 50ο - 51ο :  Θεωρία  Παραδείγματα  Φύλλα εργασιών
  2. 2. αναλογικό πολόι τηθιακό πολόι Γπάτε ζηα κοςηάκια ηην ώπα όπυρ ηην δείσνει ηο τηθιακό πολόι 1 ώξα = 60 ιεπηά 1 ιεπηό = 60 δεπηεξόιεπηα eva-edu Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.2
  3. 3. Και πζντε Και δζκα Και τζταρτο Και είκοςι Και εικοςιπζντε Και μισή Παρά εικοςιπζντε Παρά είκοςι Παρά τζταρτο Παρά δζκα Παρά πζντε ακριβώς και Γηάβαζε ηελ ώξα θαη κάζε ηελ πνιύ θαιά Σξάβεμε κηα γξακκή ζηελ ώξα πνπ δείρλεη ην θάζε ξνιόη π α π ά eva-edu Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.3
  4. 4. Σν ΢άββαην ζην ιηκάλη ηεο Αζήλαο ήξζαλ 3 πινία. Ση ώξα ήξζε ην δεύηεξν πινίν; ....................................................................................... Πόζε ώξα πέξαζε από ηε ζηηγκή πνπ έθπγε ην πξώην πινίν κέρξη λα έξζεη ην δεύηεξν πινίν;.................................................................................................................. Η Δύα θαη ε Φσηεηλή μεθίλεζαλ λα δηαβάδνπλ ζηηο 5 ε ώξα ην απόγεπκα. Σειείσζαλ ην δηάβαζκα 1 ώξα κεηά. Ση ώξα ζα δείρλεη ην ξνιόη; Σν πξώην δηάιεηκκα ζην ζρνιείν ηειείσζε ζηηο δέθα θαη ηέηαξν. Θα έρνπκε δηάιεηκκα μαλά κεηά από 1 ώξα θαη έλα ηέηαξην. Ση ώξα ζα δείρλεη ην ξνιόη; Λύζε ην πξόβιεκα θαη απάληεζε ζηηο εξσηήζεηο eva-edu Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.4
  5. 5. 1 ιεπηό θαη 25 δεπηεξόιεπηα = ............................................................. δεπηεξόιεπηα 2 ώξεο 20΄΄ + 7 ώξεο 30΄΄ = .......................................................................................... 8 ώξεο 40΄΄ - 4 ώξεο 10΄΄ = ............................................................................................. Γπάτε ηι ώπα δείσνει ηο τηθιακό πολόι για ηο ππόγπαμμά ζος Ξππλάσ πεγαίλσ ζρνιείν ηξώσ ην κεζεκέξη δηαβάδσ ηα καζήκαηα πεγαίλσ βόιηα θνηκάκαη Βξεο πόζν θάλεη eva-edu Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.5
  6. 6. 1 σιλιεηία = 1.000 σπόνια 1 αιώναρ = 100 σπόνια 1 σπόνορ = 12 μήνερ 1 μήναρ = 30 ή 31 ημέπερ 1 ημέπα = 24 ώπερ (12 ώπερ ηην ημέπα και 12 ώπερ ηη νύσηα) 1 ώπα = 60 λεπηά 1 λεπηό = 60 δεςηεπόλεπηα ΜΖΝΔ΢ Η Δύα γελλήζεθε ζηηο 14 Ννεκβξίνπ ηνπ 2000 θαη ε Βίθπ γελλήζεθε ηελ 1 Ιαλνπαξίνπ ηνπ 1995. Πόζα ρξόληα κεγαιύηεξε είλαη ε Βίθπ από ηελ Δύα; 14/11/2000 1/1/1995 eva-edu Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.6
  7. 7. 200 ρξόληα = ................. αηώλεο 24 κήλεο = ................ ρξόληα 1.600 ρξόληα = ............ρηιηεηία θαη ...............αηώλεο 5.709 = ............ρηιηεηίεο ............ αηώλεο ............ ρξόληα Δύα βξεο πόζν ρξνλώλ είζαη ζήκεξα; ΢πκπιήξσζε πόζν είλαη Ο Μέγαο Αιέμαλδξνο πέζαλε ην 323 π.Χ. Πόζα ρξόληα έρνπλ πεξάζεη κέρξη ζήκεξα; eva-edu Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.7
  8. 8. Σο γενεαλογικό μος δένηπο. Ζ οικογένειά μος Η Δύα είλαη 5 ρξόληα κηθξόηεξε από ηε Βίθπ. Γξάςε ζην θνπηάθη πνηά ρξνληά γελλήζεθε. Πόζα ρξόληα έδεζε ν παππνύο Βαγγέιεο; ................................................................. Πνηόο είλαη κεγαιύηεξνο ε κακά Ρνύια ή ν κπακπάο Κώζηαο;...................................... Ο ζείνο ΢ηέθαλνο παληξεύηεθε 30 ρξνλώλ. Πνηό έηνο παληξεύηεθε;............................. Παπποφσ Βαγγζλθσ 1935-1985 Γιαγιά Βάγια 1940 Γιαγιά Μαρίκα 1943-2008 Παπποφσ Γιώργοσ 1938 - 2006 Μαμά Ροφλα 1965 Μπαμπάσ Κώςτασ 1963 Θείοσ ΢τζφανοσ 1967 Εφα Βίκυ 1995 γζννθςανγζννθςαν γζννθςαν Κάλε ηηο πξάμεηο θαη απάληεζε ζηηο εξσηήζεηο Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.8 eva - edu
  9. 9. Ενότητα 50 Ευνίκη ΤοκατλήΕπιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.9
  10. 10. Όνομα:…………………………………… Ευνίκη ΤοκατλήΕπιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.10
  11. 11. Ευνίκη ΤοκατλήΕπιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.11
  12. 12. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.12
  13. 13. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.13
  14. 14. - 147 - ΜΕΤΡΗΣΗ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ Θυμάσαι από την προηγούμενη χρονιά, τον τρόπο που μετράμε την ώρα στο αναλογικό ρολόι (με τους δείκτες); Οι κίτρινοι αριθμοί μέσα στους μαύρους κύκλους είναι οι αριθμοί που έχει το αναλογικό ρολόι. Ανάλογα σε ποιόν αριθμό βρίσκεται ο μικρός δείκτης καταλαβαίνουμε τις ώρες και ανάλογα σε ποιόν αριθμό βρίσκεται ο μεγάλος δείκτης, καταλαβαίνουμε τα λεπτά… Π.χ. Ο Μικρός δείκτης  στο 4 και ο Μεγάλος  στο 1  η ώρα είναι τέσσερις και πέντε. Ο Μικρός δείκτης  στο 9 και ο Μεγάλος  στο 8  η ώρα είναι εννέα παρά είκοσι. Οι αριθμοί με το κόκκινο χρώμα , είναι η αντιστοιχία των αριθμών του ψηφιακού (ηλεκτρονικού) ρολογιού, χωρίς δείκτες. Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.14
  15. 15. - 148 - Παρακάτω θα δεις μερικές αντιστοιχίες της ώρας σε αναλογικό ρολόι (αριστερά) και σε ψηφιακό ρολόι (δεξιά) Η ώρα είναι: 12 και τέταρτο ή 12 και 15 λεπτά Η ώρα είναι: 11 και μισή ή 11 και 30 λεπτά Η ώρα είναι: 7 παρά τέταρτο ή 6 και 45 λεπτά Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.15
  16. 16. - 149 - Το ψηφιακό ρολόι μετράει ηλεκτρονικά ένα-ένα τα λεπτά και μόλις συμπληρώσει 60 λεπτά περνάει στην επόμενη ώρα . . . Άρα ξεκινώντας από το 00:00 που είναι 12 τα μεσάνυχτα  Αντιστοίχισε στο αναλογικό  Αν περάσουν 50 λεπτά το ρολόι θα γράφει. . .  και η ώρα θα είναι . . . 12 και 50 λεπτά ή 1 παρά δέκα, Αντιστοίχισε στο αναλογικό  Από τις 00:50 αν περάσουν 15 λεπτά το ρολόι θα γράφει και η ώρα θα είναι . . . …………………………… ή …………………………… Αντιστοίχισε στο αναλογικό  Από τις … : … αν περάσουν 45 λεπτά το ρολόι θα γράφει και η ώρα θα είναι . . . …………………………… ή …………………………… Αντιστοίχισε στο αναλογικό  Από τις … : … αν περάσουν 30 λεπτά το ρολόι θα γράφει και η ώρα θα είναι . . . …………………………… ή …………………………… Αντιστοίχισε στο αναλογικό  Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.16
  17. 17. - 150 - Άλλα ψηφιακά ρολόγια λειτουργούν με εικοσιτετράωρο σύστημα και άλλα λειτουργούν με δωδεκάωρο σύστημα (π.μ. και μ.μ.). . . ΟΙ ∆ΙΑΦΟΡΕΣ ΤΟΥΣ : 24ωρο σύστημα 12ωρο σύστημα Όταν η ώρα πάει 12:00 το μεσημέρι, στην επόμενη ώρα θα δείχνει 13:00 ή Μία μετά το μεσημέρι στην επόμενη ώρα 14:00 ή ∆ύο μετά το μεσημέρι 15:00  Τρείς ακριβώς 16:00Τέσσερις ακριβώς 17:00  Πέντε ακριβώς 18:00  Έξι ακριβώς 19:00  Επτά ακριβώς 20:00  Οκτώ ακριβώς 21:00  Εννέα ακριβώς 22:00  ∆έκα ακριβώς 23:00  Έντεκα ακριβώς και ξαναγυρίζει στην ώρα: 00:00  12 τα μεσάνυχτα 01:00  Μία ακριβώς 02:00  ∆ύο ακριβώς 03:00  Τρείς ακριβώς κ.λ.π. Όταν η ώρα πάει 12:00 το μεσημέρι, στην επόμενη ώρα θα δείχνει 01:00μ.μ. που είναι Μία το μεσημέρι ή Μία μετά μεσημβρίας (μ.μ.) στην επόμενη ώρα 02:00μ.μ. 03:00μ.μ. 3 μετά μεσημβρίας 04:00μ.μ. 4 μετά μεσημβρίας 05:00μ.μ. 5 μετά μεσημβρίας 06:00μ.μ. 6 μετά μεσημβρίας 07:00μ.μ. 7 μετά μεσημβρίας 08:00μ.μ. 8 μετά μεσημβρίας 09:00μ.μ. 9 μετά μεσημβρίας 10:00μ.μ. 10 μετά μεσημβρίας 11:00μ.μ. 11 μετά μεσημβρίας γυρίζει στο π.μ(προ μεσημβρίας) 12:00π.μ.  12 τα μεσάνυχτα 01:00π.μ. 1 προ μεσημβρίας 02:00π.μ. 2 προ μεσημβρίας 03:00π.μ. 3 προ μεσημβρίας κ.λ.π. Ξεχωρίζουμε τις πρωινές ώρες από τους αριθμούς: 00:00 έως 12:00 πριν το μεσημέρι 12:01 έως 23:59 μετά το μεσημέρι Ξεχωρίζουμε τις πρωινές ώρες από το σύμβολo π.μ: 12:00 τα μεσάνυχτα έως 12:00 το μεσημέρι  π.μ. 12:01μ.μ. έως 11:59μ.μ.  μετά μεσημβρίας Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.17
  18. 18. - 151 - Συμπλήρωσε τα κενά στον παρακάτω πίνακα: 24ωρο σύστημα 12ωρο σύστημα Ω Ρ Α ∆ΥΟ ΠΑΡΑ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΟ Μετά Μεσημβρίας ΕΠΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΙΣΗ Προ Μεσημβρίας …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… ∆Ω∆ΕΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΕΝΤΕ Μετά Μεσημβρίας …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… ∆Ω∆ΕΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΕΝΤΕ Προ Μεσημβρίας Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.18
  19. 19. - 152 - “ Μερικά ψηφιακά ρολόγια δείχνουν και τα δευτερόλεπτα ! ” Η ώρα είναι: 11 και πενήντα εννέα λεπτά και ένα δευτερόλεπτο Προσθέτουν μία ώρα μόλις περάσουν 60 λεπτά και Προσθέτουν ένα λεπτό μόλις περάσουν 60 δευτερόλεπτα! Ας μετρήσουμε συνεχόμενα ένα λεπτό από 11:59 μέχρι 12:00!!! 11:59:01  11:59:02  11:59:03  11:59:04  11:59:05  11:59:06  11:59:07  11:59:08  11:59:09  11:59:10  11:59:11  11:59:12  11:59:13  11:59:14  11:59:15  11:59:16  11:59:17  11:59:18  11:59:19  11:59:20  11:59:21  11:59:22  11:59:23  11:59:24  11:59:25  11:59:26  11:59:27  11:59:28  11:59:29  11:59:30  11:59:31  11:59:32  11:59:33  11:59:34  11:59:35  11:59:36  11:59:37  11:59:38  11:59:39  11:59:40  11:59:41  11:59:42  11:59:43  11:59:44  11:59:45  11:59:46  11:59:47  11:59:48  11:59:49  11:59:50  11:59:51  11:59:52  11:59:53  11:59:54  11:59:55  11:59:56  11:59:57  11:59:58  11:59:59  12:00:00 Άρα λοιπόν: Η μία ώρα περιέχει 60 λεπτά Το ένα λεπτό περιέχει 60 δευτερόλεπτα ! 1 ώρα = 60 λεπτά 1 λεπτό = 60 δευτερόλεπτα 2 ώρες = 120 λεπτά 2 λεπτά = 120 δευτερόλεπτα 3 ώρες = 180 λεπτά 3 λεπτά = 180 δευτερόλεπτα 4 ώρες = ……… λεπτά 4 λεπτά = ……… δευτερόλεπτα 5 ώρες = ……… λεπτά 5 λεπτά = ……… δευτερόλεπτα … ώρες = ……… λεπτά … λεπτά = ……… δευτερόλεπτα Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.19
  20. 20. - 153 - Συνεχίζουμε ακάθεκτοι! 1 ώρα και 20 λεπτά = 60 λεπτά + 20 λεπτά = 80 λεπτά 3 ώρες και 5 λεπτά = 180 λεπτά + 5 λεπτά = 185 λεπτά 2 ώρες και 30 λεπτά = ………………………………… = ……… λεπτά 1 λεπτό και 30 δευτερόλεπτά =60 + 30 = 90 δευτερόλεπτά 12 λεπτά και 15 δευτερόλεπτά = (12Χ60) + 15 = 720 + 15 = 735 δευτερόλεπτα 9 λεπτά και 59 δευτερόλεπτά = ………………………………………… = ……… δευτερόλεπτα …………………………………………             Περισσότερες ασκήσεις για τους μικρούς πρωταθλητές …στο πλήρες πακέτο του Προπονητή Μαθηματικών ;) … . . . Κατευθείαν στην πόρτα σας, συμπληρώνοντας την φόρμα παραγγελίας στο proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.20
  21. 21. - 154 - Μπράβο ! ! ! Αφού μπορούμε και μετατρέπουμε τις ώρες σε λεπτά και τα λεπτά σε δευτερόλεπτα, θα μπορούμε να κάνουμε και το αντίστροφο ! ! ! Να μετατρέψουμε τα δευτερόλεπτα σε λεπτά και τα λεπτά σε ώρες. . .(κάνοντας διαίρεση) 180 λεπτά = ?ώρες = 180:60 = 3 ώρες!!! 360 λεπτά = …… ώρες …………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… 720 λεπτά = …… ώρες …………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1440 λεπτά = …… ώρες ………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Αν παρατηρήσουμε προσεκτικά, θα δούμε ότι διπλασιάζονται : 3 ώρες = 180 λεπτά…… ( 2Χ3 ) 6 ώρες = 360 λεπτά ( 2 Χ 180 ) ( 2 Χ 6 ) 12 ώρες = 720 λεπτά ( 2 Χ 360 ) ( 2 Χ 12 ) 24 ώρες = 1440 λεπτά ( 2 Χ 720 ) Ένα έξυπνο κολπάκι για να κάνουμε γρήγορες μετατροπές ;) Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.21
  22. 22. - 155 - Θυμάσαι τους συμμιγής αριθμούς ; ; ; Με παρόμοιο τρόπο μπορούμε να εκφράσουμε τον χρόνο και να κάνουμε κάθετες πράξεις και μετατροπές. ΑΛΛΑ ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ! Όταν μετρούσαμε το μήκος, μόλις περνάγαμε τα 100 εκ. συμπληρώναμε ένα(1)μέτρο και η πράξη γινόταν όπως φαίνεται δίπλα    Με τις μονάδες του χρόνου είναι λίγο διαφορετικά . . . Μόλις περνάμε τα 60 λεπτά συμπληρώνουμε 1 ώρα και η πράξη γίνεται όπως φαίνεται      δίπλα... Παρακάτω, βλέπουμε άλλο ένα παραδείγματα    Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.22
  23. 23. - 156 - Για να δούμε τι μπορούμε να κάνουμε μόνοι μας . . . Ώρες Λεπτά ∆ευτερόλεπτα 15 λεπτά 30 δευτερόλεπτα + 30 λεπτά 15 δευτερόλεπτα … … Η συνέχεια των ασκήσεων, και όχι μόνο… στο πλήρες πακέτο του Προπονητή Μαθηματικών … Το πλήρες πακέτο του Προπονητή Μαθηματικών περιλαμβάνει: - Το DVD με τα εκπαιδευτικά και διασκεδαστικά video clips - Ένθετα με εργασίες εμπέδωσης και τις ασκήσεις των ΑΓΩΝΩΝ - Τις Λύσεις των προβλημάτων - Τον «μαγικό» αποκωδικοποιητή των μυστικών μηνυμάτων που υπάρχουν μέσα στα βοηθήματα Με ελάχιστα χρήματα στο σπίτι σας, συμπληρώνοντας την φόρμα στο proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com ! Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.23
  24. 24. - 157 -  Μια ΜΕΡΑ έχει 24 ώρες ! ! ! Ένας ΜΗΝΑΣ έχει 30 μέρες (μερικοί έχουν και 31)  Ένας ΧΡΟΝΟΣ έχει 12 μήνες       επίσης ένας ΧΡΟΝΟΣ έχει 365 μέρες!         …………    ένας ΑΙΩΝΑΣ έχει 100 χρόνια!    ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.24
  25. 25. - 158 - «Χρονολογικά» Προβλήματα 1) Αφού ένας Χρόνος έχει 365 μέρες, πόσα λεπτά έχει ;;; ( ∆ημιουργούμε υποερωτήματα – υποπροβλήματα ) * Πόσες ώρες έχει ………………………………………………………………………… ένας χρόνος ; ; ; ………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… * * Πόσα λεπτά έχουν ………………………………………………………………… αυτές οι ώρες ; ; ; ………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2) Αφού ένας Αιώνας έχει 100 χρόνια, πόσες ώρες έχει ;; * ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ** ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Είναι πολλά τα λεπτά ! ! ! Γι αυτό τα χρόνια αργούν να περάσουν. Αλλά ακόμα κι έτσι, δεν πρέπει να τα αφήνουμε να περνούν χωρίς να κάνουμε σημαντικά και όμορφα πράγματα στη ζωή μας. ∆εν πρέπει να αφήνουμε ούτε ένα λεπτό από αυτά να πάει χαμένο !!! Να κάνουμε πράγματα που μας κάνουν χαρούμενους και πράγματα που μας κάνουν όλο και καλύτερους … Ο Π Ω Σ. . . Η Π Ρ Ο Π Ο Ν Η Σ Η ! ! ! Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.25
  26. 26. - 159 - Ο άνθρωπος χρησιμοποιεί τις ΧΡΟΝΟΛΟΓΙΕΣ για να μετράει τα χρόνια που πέρασαν (ΠΑΡΕΛΘΟΝ), αλλά και τα χρόνια που θα έρθουν (ΜΕΛΛΟΝ) …Ας κάνουμε ένα ταξίδι στο παρελθόν…          Οι χρονολογίες ξεκινούν από ένα γεγονός ΤΗ ΓΕΝΝΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ Άρα θεωρούμε τη γέννηση του Χριστού ως χρονολογία «0» και ξεκινάμε να μετράμε: 1 χρόνο μετά τη γέννηση  1 μ.Χ. (Μετά Χριστόν) 2 χρόνια μετά τη γέννηση  2 μ.Χ (Μετά Χριστόν) κ.λ.π. και φτάνουμε 1999μ.Χ, 2000μ.χ, 2001……,2010 μ.Χ, 2011κ.λ.π. Για τα γεγονότα που έγιναν πριν από το γεγονός της γέννησης, μετράμε προς τα πίσω: 1 χρόνο πριν τη γέννηση  1 π.Χ. (Προ Χριστού) 2 χρόνια πριν τη γέννηση  2 π.Χ (Προ Χριστού) κ.λ.π. Αν απλώναμε τα χρόνια σε μια γραμμή θα ήταν κάπως έτσι…: Ένα γεγονός που έγινε το 100πΧ , έγινε προγενέστερα, δηλαδή πριν, από το γεγονός που έγινε το 10πΧ. Ενώ ένα γεγονός που έγινε το 100μΧ, έγινε μεταγενέστερα, δηλαδή μετά, από το γεγονός που έγινε το 10 μΧ. Στην παρακάτω γραμμή υπάρχουν κάποιες σημαντικές γεννήσεις Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.26
  27. 27. - 160 - *** Ρώτησε όσους μπορείς «Ποιά χρονιά έχουν γεννηθεί» και βάλε όλες τις χρονολογίες που μάζεψες σε μία γραμμή.   - Βρες ποιος είναι μεγαλύτερος και ποιος μικρότερος. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… - Βρες πόσα χρόνια έχουν περάσει από την χρονιά που γεννήθηκε ο καθένας μέχρι σήμερα. (∆εν είναι δύσκολο, αρκεί να αφαιρέσουμε από την σημερινή χρονολογία! ;) ) …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… - Βρες πόσα χρόνια διαφορά έχουν μεταξύ τους ;) …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Πριν προχωρήσεις, πήγαινε στο παράρτημα 4, κόψε αριθμούς, δείκτες, ψηφιακό και αναλογικό ρολόι και «κάνε παιχνίδι» ! ! ! Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.27
  28. 28. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.28
  29. 29. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.29
  30. 30. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.30
  31. 31. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.31
  32. 32. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.32
  33. 33. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.33
  34. 34. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.34
  35. 35. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.35
  36. 36. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.36
  37. 37. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.37
  38. 38. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.38
  39. 39. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.39
  40. 40. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.40
  41. 41. Κεφ. 51 ( Μετρώ το χρόνο 1 και 2 )Κεφ. 51 ( Μετρώ το χρόνο 1 και 2 )Κεφ. 51 ( Μετρώ το χρόνο 1 και 2 )Κεφ. 51 ( Μετρώ το χρόνο 1 και 2 ) Όνομα: ………………………………….. Ημερομηνία : ……………. 1.Συμπληρώνω τα παρακάτω κενά: 125 λεπτά = …..ώρες ….. λεπτά 1 ώρα και 20 λεπτά = ……… λεπτά 80 λεπτά = …… ώρες ….. λεπτά 24 μήνες = ……. χρόνια 2 αιώνες = ……….. χρόνια 2 χρόνια 9 μήνες = ……… μήνες 2 Κάνω τις πράξεις: 9 ώρες 45 λεπτά 23 ώρες 10 λεπτά +2 ώρες 29 λεπτά - 6 ώρες 35 λεπτά 4 έτη 10 μήνες 32 έτη 8 μήνες 12 μέρες +9 έτη 6 μήνες - 5 έτη 9 μήνες 20 μέρες 3.Τοποθέτησε τα παρακάτω γεγονότα σε σειρά ξεκινώντας από αυτό που έγινε πρώτο και ολοκληρώνοντας με το πιο πρόσφατο σε μας: 1821 : Ελληνική Επανάσταση 331π.Χ : μάχη στα Γαυγάμηλα 568 π.Χ. : Δημοκρατία του Κλεισθένη 480 π.Χ. : μάχη Θερμοπυλών ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Λαµπριάδου Μαρία Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.41
  42. 42. Μετρώ το χρόνοΜετρώ το χρόνοΜετρώ το χρόνοΜετρώ το χρόνο Να τα μάθω καλά: 7 μήνες με 31 μέρες7 μήνες με 31 μέρες7 μήνες με 31 μέρες7 μήνες με 31 μέρες 1 χρόνος = 12 μήνες 4 μήνες με 30 μέρες1 χρόνος = 12 μήνες 4 μήνες με 30 μέρες1 χρόνος = 12 μήνες 4 μήνες με 30 μέρες1 χρόνος = 12 μήνες 4 μήνες με 30 μέρες 1 μήνας1 μήνας1 μήνας1 μήνας με 28 ή 29 μέρεςμε 28 ή 29 μέρεςμε 28 ή 29 μέρεςμε 28 ή 29 μέρες 1 χρόνος = 52 εβδομάδες1 χρόνος = 52 εβδομάδες1 χρόνος = 52 εβδομάδες1 χρόνος = 52 εβδομάδες 1 χρόνος = 365 ή 366 ημέρες1 χρόνος = 365 ή 366 ημέρες1 χρόνος = 365 ή 366 ημέρες1 χρόνος = 365 ή 366 ημέρες 1 εβδομάδα = 7 ημέρες1 εβδομάδα = 7 ημέρες1 εβδομάδα = 7 ημέρες1 εβδομάδα = 7 ημέρες 1 ημέρα = 24 ώρες1 ημέρα = 24 ώρες1 ημέρα = 24 ώρες1 ημέρα = 24 ώρες 1 ώρα = 60 λεπτά1 ώρα = 60 λεπτά1 ώρα = 60 λεπτά1 ώρα = 60 λεπτά 1 λεπτό = 60 δευτερόλεπτα1 λεπτό = 60 δευτερόλεπτα1 λεπτό = 60 δευτερόλεπτα1 λεπτό = 60 δευτερόλεπτα ΑσκήσειςΑσκήσειςΑσκήσειςΑσκήσεις 1. Τοποθέτησε τα ακόλουθα χρονικά διαστήματα από το μικρότερο στο μεγαλύτερο, αφού τα μετατρέψεις σε λεπτά: 45 λεπτά μισή ώρα 1 ώρα 15 λεπτά 2 ώρες …………………………………………………………………………………… 2.Το προηγούμενο Σάββατο η Αργυρώ παρακολούθησε μια ταινία που άρχισε στις 21 : 05 και τέλειωσε ύστερα από 1 ώρα και 50 λεπτά. α) Πρωί ή βράδυ προβλήθηκε η ταινία; β) Τι ώρα τελείωσε; ……………………………………………………………………….. …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… ΛΑΜΠΡΙΑ∆ΟΥ ΜΑΡΙΑ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.42
  43. 43. Μετρώ το χρόνο (2)Μετρώ το χρόνο (2)Μετρώ το χρόνο (2)Μετρώ το χρόνο (2) Φύλλο εργασίας 1. Συμπλήρωσε τον παρακάτω πίνακα με τα γενέθλια των συμμαθητών σου και τα δικά σου: α) Ποιος μήνας έχει τα περισσότερα γενέθλια; ………………………… ………………………… ………………….. β)Ποιος μήνας έχει τα λιγότερα γενέθλια; ………………………… ………………………… …………………… γ) Πόσα παιδιά έχουν γενέθλια τον Οκτώβριο; ………………………… ………………………… ………………… δ)Πόσα παιδιά έχουν γενέθλια το καλοκαίρι; ………………………… ………………………… …………………… ΟΝΟΜΑ ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.43
  44. 44. 2.Γράψε με γράμματα τις ημερομηνίες όπως το παράδειγμα: 25-4 25 Απριλίου 4-9 ………………………. 15-11 ………………………… 3.Συμπληρώνω την ώρα στα ρολόγια: 21 : 30 15 : 10 17 : 45 14 : 35 20 : 15 13 : 00 Όνομα :……………………………. ΛΑΜΠΡΙΑ∆ΟΥ ΜΑΡΙΑ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.44
  45. 45. 304 304 50. Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (1) • Ï ÍéêÞôáò Ýìåéíå óôç ãéáãéÜ ôïõ 3 þñåò. • Ôï ñïëüé Ýäåé÷íå 17:45. • Ç Çñþ Ýìåéíå óôï ðÜñêï 45 ëåðôÜ. ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 26 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 26 Σύστημα παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.45
  46. 46. 305 305 Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (1) ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 26 ¢óêçóç 1 ÊÜíù ôéò ðñÜîåéò: • 1 þñá + 3 þñåò 20’ • 2 þñåò 12’ + 3 þñåò 50’ • 4 þñåò – 2 þñåò 30’ Ëýóç • 1 þñá + 3 þñåò 20’ = 4 þñåò 20’ • 2 þñåò 12’ + 3 þñåò 50’ = 6 þñåò 02’ • 4 þñåò – 2 þñåò 30’ = 1 þñá 30’ • 1þñá 15’ + 3 þñåò 48’ = 5 þñåò 03’ • 15’ - 10’ = 05’ • 2 þñåò + 5 þñåò 50’ = 7 þñåò 50’ • 8 þñåò - 3 þñåò 50’ = 4þñåò 10’ • 1 þñá 27’ + 4þñåò 37’ = 6 þñåò 04’ • 9 þñåò 20’ - 8 þñåò 30’ = 50’ ¢óêçóç 2 Ï Êþóôáò êáé ï Ãéþñãïò, áíá÷þñçóáí ôçí ßäéá þñá áðü ôçí ÁèÞíá ãéá ôç ×áëêßäá, ï êÜèÝíáò ìå ôï áõôïêßíçôï ôùí ãïíéþí ôïõò. Ï Êþóôáò Ýêáíå 1 þñá 15’ êáé ï Ãéþñãïò Ýêáíå 70’ ãéá íá öôÜ- óïõí óôç ×áëêßäá. Ðïéïò Ýöôáóå ðéï ãñÞãïñá; Ëýóç Ï Ãéþñãïò Ýêáíå 70’, äçëáäÞ 1 þñá êáé 10’. ¢ñá Ýöôáóå ðéï ãñÞãïñá áðü ôïí Êþóôá óôç ×áëêßäá. Σύστημα παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.46
  47. 47. 306 306 Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (1) ÍéêÞôáò: 130 äåõôåñüëåðôá Óáë: 120 äåõôåñüëåðôá ÐÝôñïò: 60 + 65 = 125 äåõôåñüëåðôá Ðñþôïò ôåñìÜôéóå ï Óáë, äéüôé êÜëõøå ôçí ßäéá áðüóôáóç óôï ëéãüôåñï ÷ñüíï. ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 4 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 27 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 5 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 27 Áðü ôéò 5:30 ð.ì. Ýùò 5:30 ì.ì. ìåóïëáâïýí 12 þñåò. Áðü ôéò 5:30 ì.ì. Ýùò 7:15 ì.ì. ìåóïëáâåß 1þñá êáé 45 ëåðôÜ. 12 þñåò + 1 þñá 45’ = 13 þñåò êáé 45 ëåðôÜ ÓõíïëéêÜ 13 þñåò êáé 45 ëåðôÜ ìåóïëáâïýí áðü ôéò 5:30 ð.ì. Ýùò ôéò 7:15 ì.ì. ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 6 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 27 • Ôï ìÜèçìá îåêéíÜåé óôéò 10:05 • Óôéò 11:45 ôñþåé ôõñüðéôá. • Óôéò 18:00 ðçãáßíåé óôï Ùäåßï. • Óôéò 19:45 ôåëåéþíåé ôá ìáèÞìáôÜ ôïõ. ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 7 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 27 Äåí óõìöùíïýìå ìå ôï äåýôåñï ðáéäß, ãéáôß 1,05 þñåò èá åß÷áìå áí ç ìßá þñá åß÷å 100 ëåðôÜ êáé ü÷é 60. Σύστημα παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.47
  48. 48. 307 307 51. Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (2) ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 28 • Äåí ôåëåéþíåé ìÝóá óôï 2006. Èá ôåëåéþóåé ôïí ÖåâñïõÜñéï ôïõ 2007. ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 28 Åßíáé ÍïÝìâñéïò ôïõ 2006. ÃåííÞèçêá ôï ìÞíá ÌÜñôéï ôïõ Ýôïõò 1996. Åßìáé 10 ÷ñïíþí êáé 8 ìçíþí. ¢óêçóç 1 ÓõìðëÞñùóå ôï ðáñáêÜôù ìïôßâï: Ëýóç Σύστημα παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.48
  49. 49. 308 308 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 28 Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (2) ¢óêçóç 2 ÓõìðëÞñùóå ôá êåíÜ: 260 ÷ñüíéá →→→→→ ..... áéþíåò ....... ÷ñüíéá 34 ìÞíåò →→→→→ ..... ÷ñüíéá ....... ìÞíåò 16 çìÝñåò →→→→→ ..... åâäïìÜäåò ....... çìÝñåò 260 ÷ñüíéá → ..... áéþíåò ....... ÷ñüíéá (äéüôé 260 = 2 ÷ 100 + 60) 34 ìÞíåò → ..... ÷ñüíéá ....... ìÞíåò (äéüôé 34 = 2 ÷ 12 + 10) 16 çìÝñåò → ..... åâäïìÜäåò ....... çìÝñåò (äéüôé 16 = 2 ÷ 7 + 2) Ëýóç 2 60 2 10 2 2 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 4 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 28 Σύστημα παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.49
  50. 50. 309 309 Ìåôñþ ôï ÷ñüíï (2) • Áñ÷áéüôåñï åßíáé ôï ×ñõóáëåöÜíôéíï ¢ãáëìá ôïõ Äßá óôçí Ïëõìðßá. ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 5 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 29 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 6 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 29 (2006 + 438 = 2.444 ÷ñüíéá) ¸÷ïõí ðåñÜóåé 2.444 ÷ñüíéá Þ 24 áéþíåò êáé 44 ÷ñüíéá. ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 7 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 29 • Ôñåéò áéþíåò êáé 93 ÷ñüíéá: 393 ÷ñüíéá 15 áéþíåò êáé 3 ÷ñüíéá: 1.500 + 3 = 1.503 ÷ñüíéá 1.503 + 393 = 1896 Σύστημα παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.50
  51. 51. Λεμονιάς Χαριστός 2011 Μαθηματικά
  52. 52. Τι είναι συμμιγείς αριθμοί; • Συμμιγείς είναι οι αριθμοί που περιέχουν και νούμερα και λέξεις • Παράδειγμα • Τον αριθμό 8,75 κιλά μπορώ να τον γράψω: • 8 κιλά και 750 γραμμάρια Συμμιγής Αριθμός Παρατηρώ ότι γράφω ξεχωριστά την μονάδα από τη υποδιαίρεσή της
  53. 53. Πρόσθεση Συμμιγών Βήμα 1ο μετατρέπω την ώρα 8:10 σε συμμιγή 8 ώρες και 10 λεπτά Βήμα 2ο : Σκέφτομαι Πρέπει να κάνω πρόσθεση για να βρω τη ώρα που θα χτυπήσει το κουδούνι. Θα προσθέσω τις 8 ώρες και 10 λεπτά με τα 90 λεπτά που μεσολάβησαν 8 ώρες και 10 λεπτά + 0 ώρες και 90 λεπτά Προσέχω οι ώρες να είναι κάτω από τις ώρες και τα λεπτά κάτω από τα λεπτά Κάνω την πράξη της πρόσθεσης με τον τρόπο που ξέρω , πρώτα τα λεπτά και μετά τις ώρες 90+10 =100 100 λεπτά 8+0 = 8 8 ώρες Ξέρω ότι η μια ώρα έχει 60 λεπτά. Εδώ όμως το αποτέλεσμα είναι πάνω από 60. Άρα θα αφαιρέσω 60 λεπτά (1ώρα) από τα 100 και θα τα βάλω στη στήλη των ωρών. Οπότε στη θέση των λεπτών θα μείνουν: 100-60=40 λεπτά 8+1 ώρα = 9 409 601 ώρα Άρα το κουδούνι χτύπησε στις 9:40
  54. 54. Αφαίρεση Συμμιγών Βήμα 1ο : Για να βρω τη χρονικό διάστημα που μεσολαβεί θα κάνω αφαίρεση. Βήμα 2ο : Μετατρέπω τις ημερομηνίες σε συμμιγής αριθμούς. Προσέχω πρώτα να γράφω τις χρονολογίες, μετά τους μήνες με την αριθμητική τους σειρά και τέλος τις ημέρες 25 Μαρτίου 1821 = 1821 έτος 3 μήνας 25 ημέρα 28 Οκτωβρίου 1940 = 1940 έτος 10 μήνας 28 ημέρα
  55. 55. • Βήμα 3ο :Βάζω πρώτα την ημερομηνία με το μεγαλύτερο έτος κι από κάτω αυτή με το μικρότερο οπότε θα έχω: 1821 έτος 3 μήνας 25 ημέρα 1940 έτος 10 μήνας 28 ημέρα - Ξεκινάω να κάνω την αφαίρεση πρώτα από τις ημέρες, μετά κάνω τους μήνες και μετά τα έτη 28 – 25 = 3 3 10 – 3 = 7 7 1940 – 1821 =119 25 Μαρτίου 1821 = 1821 έτος 3 μήνας 25 ημέρα 28 Οκτωβρίου 1940 = 1940 έτος 10 μήνας 28 ημέρα 119 Απάντηση :Επομένως είχαν περάσει 119 χρόνια 7 μήνες και 3 ημέρες
  56. 56. ΠΑΝΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΙΟ ΔΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΜΑΚΕΔΟΝΙΑΣ ΣΧΟΛΗ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΣΤΙΚΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΩΝ ΠΑΙΔΑΓΩΓΙΚΟ ΤΜΗΜΑ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΣΗΣ Φλώρινα, Μάιος 2008 Μάθημα: ΔΙΔΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΩΝ Σχολείο: 1ο Πειραματικό Δημοτικό Σχολείο Φλώρινας Τάξη: Γ΄1 Ημερομηνία Διδασκαλίας: 06/05/2008 Ώρα Διδασκαλίας: 4η Φοιτήτρια: Μπαμπίλη Βασιλική Α.Μ.: 1840 Εξάμηνο: Στ΄ Παν. Έτος: 2007-2008 Υπεύθυνος Καθηγητής: κ. Λεμονίδης Χαράλαμπος Αποσπασμένη Εκπαιδευτικός: κ. Καππάτου Νατάσα
  57. 57. 4.Σχέδιο μαθήματος
  58. 58. 4.1.Το γνωστικό αντικείμενο Το διδαχθέν κεφάλαιο, είναι το κεφάλαιο 49ο, με τίτλο «Μέτρηση του χρόνου», το οποίο ανήκει στην Γ΄ περίοδο και πιο ειδικά στην 8η ενότητα του βιβλίου του μαθητή, ενώ οι εργασίες που αναφέρονται στο αντίστοιχο μάθημα ανήκουν στο δ΄ τεύχος του τετραδίου εργασιών. Τα κεφάλαια που προηγούνται του κεφαλαίου 49ου και βρίσκονται στην ίδια ενότητα με αυτό, είναι τα κεφάλαια 46ο (Πολλαπλασιασμοί), 47ο (Διαιρέσεις), 48ο (Μοτίβα) και αυτά που έπονται τα κεφάλαια 50ο (Μέτρηση της επιφάνειας) και 51ο (Προβλήματα). Επίσης, αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως το θέμα αυτό δεν διδάσκεται σε άλλα σημεία της Γ τάξης του Δημοτικού. Το περιεχόμενο που πραγματεύεται το κεφάλαιο «Μέτρηση του Χρόνου» αποτελεί αντικείμενο διδασκαλίας και όλων των υπόλοιπων τάξεων. Πιο ειδικά: Μαθηματικά Α΄ Δημοτικού : Ενότητα 6η Κεφάλαιο 41ο «Ο Χρόνος» Μαθηματικά Β΄ Δημοτικού : Ενότητα 5η Κεφάλαιο 32ο Κεφάλαιο 33ο «Μετρώ το χρόνο που πέρασε (Τα γενέθλια)» Ενότητα 8η Κεφάλαιο 48ο <<Διαβάζω το ρολόι: η ώρα «και μισή» (Το κουδούνι του σχολείου)>> «Γνωρίζω καλύτερα τις μονάδες  μέτρησης χρόνου(Μέρα με τη  μέρα)» 
  59. 59. Μαθηματικά Δ΄ Δημοτικού : Ενότητα 6η Κεφάλαιο 50Ο Κεφάλαιο 51ο «Μετρώ το χρόνο{1} (Διακοπή ρεύματος)» Μαθηματικά Ε΄ Δημοτικού : Ενότητα 9η Κεφάλαιο 51ο «Μονάδες μέτρησης χρόνου- Μετατροπές (Η ελιά του Πλάτωνα)» Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού : Ενότητα 5η Κεφάλαιο 51ο «Σταμάτα μια στιγμή!(Μετρώ το χρόνο)» «Μετρώ το χρόνο{2} (Γενεαλογικό  δέντρο)» 
  60. 60. 4.2.Υλικά και εποπτικά μέσα Τα υλικά και τα εποπτικά μέσα που χρησιμοποιήθηκαν κατά το διδαχθέν μάθημα είναι: Ηλεκτρονικός Υπολογιστής Προβολέας (projector) USB DISK Πίνακας Μαρκαδόρος Βιβλίο μαθητή Τετράδιο εργασιών Βιβλίο δασκάλου Φυλλάδια εργασιών για τους μαθητές Χάρτινα συμβατικά ρολόγια με δείκτες Ημερολόγια του 2007 και του 2008 Διάφορα έντυπα(διαφημιστικά, προγράμματα, εισιτήρια, λογαριασμοί) 4.3.Χρονική διάρκεια της διδασκαλίας Όπως κάθε διδακτική, έτσι και η συγκεκριμένη διδασκαλία διήρκησε 45 λεπτά. Πιο ειδικά, η χρονική διάρκεια της κάθε φάσης είναι: Ανακοίνωση των στόχων της διδασκαλίας – διερευνητική αξιολόγηση των γνώσεων των μαθητών (4 λεπτά) Εισαγωγή στην νέα έννοια – πραγματοποίηση εισαγωγικής δραστηριότητας (14 λεπτά) Επισημοποίηση – ανακοίνωση της νέας γνώσης (14 λεπτά) Ασκήσεις εφαρμογής και εμπέδωσης (6 λεπτά) Αξιολόγηση (7 λεπτά)
  61. 61. 4.4.Σκοποί και στόχοι του μαθήματος 4.4.1.Διδακτικός σκοπός   Ο διδακτικός σκοπός του κεφαλαίου αυτού αφορά την εμβάθυνση και επέκταση των ικανοτήτων των παιδιών στη μέτρηση του χρόνου με μονάδα μέτρησης την ώρα και τα λεπτά.   4.4.2.Γενικοί  στόχοι     Οι διδακτικοί στόχοι του κεφαλαίου αυτού είναι να γίνουν οι μαθητές ικανοί να: Αναγνωρίζουν και να λένε την ώρα με προσέγγιση του πλησιέστερου λεπτού. Λύνουν προβλήματα στα οποία υπάρχει έννοια του χρόνου. Υπολογίζουν τη διάρκεια που έχει ένα γεγονός ή που μεσολαβεί από ένα γεγονός σε ένα άλλο. Κατασκευάζουν ένα πρόγραμμα με βάση τον χρόνο. Χωρίζουν το εικοσιτετράωρο (από τα μεσάνυχτα μέχρι τα μεσάνυχτα) σε περιόδους π.μ. και μ.μ. Συνδέουν το χρόνο με τα κλάσματα στις μισές ώρες και το τέταρτο. 4.4.3. Eιδικοί στόχοι   Οι ειδικοί στόχοι του μαθήματος , είναι να ασκηθούν τα παιδιά: Στην ανάγνωση σχεδιαγραμμάτων και στην εκτέλεση των πράξεων της πρόσθεσης και της αφαίρεσης. Στην ένταξη των ωρών σε περιόδους π.μ. και μ.μ (π.χ. 13:00= 1 μ.μ.). Στον εντοπισμό χρονικών διαστημάτων πάνω στο ημερολόγιο.
  62. 62. Στην αντιστοίχηση της ώρας σε συμβατικά και ηλεκτρονικά ρολόγια. Στη σύνδεση των κλασμάτων, που είναι ήδη γνωστά στους μαθητές, με την ώρα. 4.5.Προαπαιτούμενες – προϋπάρχουσες γνώσεις      Για την διεξαγωγή της συγκεκριμένης διδασκαλίας απαιτείται οι μαθητές να είναι ικανοί να: Τοποθετούν σε σειρά τις διαδοχικές φάσεις της εξέλιξης γεγονότων μικρής και μεγάλης χρονικής διάρκειας. Εκτιμούν κατά προσέγγιση την χρονική διάρκεια των γεγονότων. Χειρίζονται σωστά το ακόλουθο λεξιλόγιο, πάντοτε μέσα στο ανάλογο επικοινωνιακό πλαίσιο: « μέρα-νύχτα (ημερονύχτιο)», «πρωί-μεσημέρι- απόγευμα-βράδυ», «προχθές-χθες-σήμερα-αύριο-μεθαύριο», «πριν- τώρα-μετά-ύστερα», «νωρίς-νωρίτερα-αργά-αργότερα», «χρόνος-έτος», «ημέρες της εβδομάδας», «μήνες», «εποχές». Αντιλαμβάνονται την έννοια του πριν και μετά στη χρονική εξέλιξη γεγονότων. Γνωρίζουν τις ημέρες της εβδομάδας και τις εποχές με τη σειρά. Εξοικειωθούν με τις μονάδες μέτρησης χρόνου, το ημερολόγιο και να υπολογίζουν απλές χρονικές διάρκειες. Να εξοικειωθούν με τη χρήση του ρολογιού και να διαβάζουν την ώρα είτε είναι ακριβώς είτε είναι και μισή. Όσον αφορά τις προϋπάρχουσες κοινωνικές γνώσεις των μαθητών σχετικά με τη μέτρηση του χρόνου αυτές θεωρούνται δεδομένες. Τα παιδιά έρχονται σε επαφή με την έννοια του χρόνου από πολύ μικρή ηλικία. Ήδη από την προσχολική ηλικία αντιλαμβάνονται πως η ώρα του φαγητού είναι κάποια συγκεκριμένη χρονική στιγμή και στο περιβάλλον τους ακούν συνεχώς τους ενήλικες να μιλούν για το χρόνο μέσω των υποχρεώσεων τους. Αλλά και στην σχολική ηλικία καθημερινά οργανώνουν τον χρόνο τους και χρησιμοποιούν λεξιλόγιο που σχετίζεται με το χρόνο για να είναι στην ώρα τους στο σχολείο, στο φροντιστήριο αγγλικών, στο σημείο συνάντησης που δίνουν με τους φίλους τους για παιχνίδι και γνωρίζουν πως το Σαββατοκύριακο δεν έχουν σχολείο.
  63. 63. 4.6.Διδακτικές μέθοδοι Στην πρώτη φάση η διδάσκουσα χρησιμοποιεί τις μεθόδους της ανακάλυψης, της επαγωγής και των ερωταποκρίσεων για να συνειδητοποιήσουν μόνοι τους οι μαθητές την σπουδαιότητα του ρολογιού και συνακόλουθα της μέτρησης του χρόνου μέσα από την κίνηση από το συγκεκριμένο προς το αφηρημένο καθώς και να ανακαλέσει προηγούμενες γνώσεις. Στην επόμενη φάση γίνεται χρήση των μεθόδων της χρήσης Ν/Τ και του προβληματισμού αφού μέσω του Η/Υ και του projector παρουσιάζεται ο χάρτης που πλαισιώνει την άσκηση που διαπραγματεύεται μια προβληματική κατάσταση. Πρέπει να σημειωθεί πως πριν αρχίσουν οι μαθητές την επίλυση της άσκησης μέσω της μεθόδου των ερωταποκρίσεων, η διδάσκουσα κάνει κάποιες εισαγωγικές ερωτήσεις στα παιδιά, οι οποίες τους βοηθούν στην καλύτερη απάντηση των ζητημάτων της άσκησης. Τόσο στην πρώτη όσο και στην δεύτερη δραστηριότητα της τρίτης φάσης χρησιμοποιούνται οι μέθοδοι της χρήσης Ν/Τ, της ανακάλυψης, της επαγωγής, του προβληματισμού και των ερωταποκρίσεων έτσι ώστε με τη βοήθεια του Η/Υ, του projector και των ερωταποκρίσεων να παρουσιαστούν στους μαθητές με μορφή προβληματισμού διάφορα έντυπα τα οποία θα βοηθήσουν τα παιδιά να ανακαλύψουν μόνα τους από την παρατήρηση στο συμπέρασμα πως το εικοσιτετράωρο χωρίζεται σε περιόδους π.μ. και μ.μ. και πως για τη μέτρηση του χρόνου μας βοηθάει και το ημερολόγιο. Στην τέταρτη φάση μέσω της μεθόδου των ερωταποκρίσεων οι μαθητές λύνουν τις ασκήσεις του βιβλίου και στην τελευταία φάση της αξιολόγησης εργάζονται σιωπηρά για να ολοκληρώσουν την δραστηριότητα που έχει ως στόχο την ένταξη των ωρών σε περιόδους π.μ. και μ.μ (π.χ. 13:00= 1 μ.μ.) και αντίστροφα.
  64. 64. 4.7.Πορεία διδασκαλίας Στην παρακάτω πορεία διδασκαλίας περιγράφεται η εξέλιξη της διδασκαλίας του μαθήματος των Μαθηματικών έτσι όπως σχεδιάστηκε να γίνει. Όπως αναφέρεται και παρακάτω, στην αυτοαξιολόγηση της διδασκαλίας, πραγματοποιήθηκαν αυτά που είχαν σχεδιαστεί κάνοντας όμως κάποιες προσαρμογές σύμφωνα με το επίπεδο και τους ρυθμούς μάθησης των μαθητών και χωρίς να αλλάξουν οι στόχοι. Φάση 1η ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΣΤΟΧΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΙΑΣ - ΔΙΕΡΕΥΝΗΤΙΚΗ ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΓΝΩΣΕΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΜΑΘΗΤΩΝ Η διδάσκουσα μετά την αυτοπαρουσίαση της, ανακοινώνει τους στόχους της διδασκαλίας μέσω της συζήτησης που πραγματοποιείται με αφορμή το Πάσχα και το χρονικό διάστημα που μεσολάβησε από αυτό. Σχετικά με την διερευνητική αξιολόγηση των γνώσεων των μαθητών, η διδάσκουσα παρουσιάζει στα παιδιά διάφορα ρολόγια (συμβατικά και ηλεκτρονικά), ζητώντας να της πουν τι μετράμε με το ρολόι και εάν η χρήση του στην καθημερινή μας ζωή καθίσταται αναγκαία. Έτσι οι μαθητές συνειδητοποιούν την χρησιμότητα του συγκεκριμένου μαθήματος και γενικότερα της διδασκαλίας των Μαθηματικών, κατανοώντας ότι αυτά που μαθαίνουν δεν είναι αναίτια, ούτε ξεκομμένα από την πραγματικότητα. Στη συνέχεια και ενώ βλέπουν τα παιδιά τους δείκτες του ρολογιού στο συμβατικό ρολόι της διδάσκουσας ζητείται από αυτά να πουν πόσα λεπτά έχει η μία ώρα (μετά τις απαντήσεις η διδάσκουσα γράφει στον πίνακα 1 ώρα = 60 λεπτά).
  65. 65. Οι παραπάνω ερωτήσεις βασίζονται τόσο στις προϋπάρχουσες γνώσεις των μαθητών (αφού ήδη στην προηγούμενη τάξη ασκήθηκαν στο να κατανοούν και να συγκρίνουν χρονικές διάρκειες αλλά και να αναγνωρίζουν σε συμβατικά και ηλεκτρονικά ρολόγια την ένδειξη σε ολόκληρες ώρες, σε μισές ώρες και σε τέταρτα), όσο και στην καθημερινή τους εμπειρία. Φάση 2η ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΝΕΑ ΕΝΝΟΙΑ – ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΙΚΗΣ ΔΡΑΣΤΗΡΙΟΤΗΤΑΣ Στην φάση αυτή επιλέγεται από την διδάσκουσα να μην πραγματοποιηθεί αυτούσια η εισαγωγική άσκηση του βιβλίου, αλλά να δημιουργηθεί μια δραστηριότητα που να λαμβάνει υπόψη το κοινωνικό και πολιτισμικό περιβάλλον μέσα στο οποίο διεξάγεται η διδασκαλία και μάθηση των Μαθηματικών καθώς και την παιδαγωγική και διδακτική αρχή ότι κάποιος μαθαίνει καλύτερα όταν οι καταστάσεις τις οποίες αντιμετωπίζει, του είναι οικείες και έχει θετικά συναισθήματα για αυτές. Στην παρούσα φάση γίνεται χρήση νέων τεχνολογιών ( Η/Υ και projector) έτσι ώστε καταρχήν οι μαθητές να έχουν μια γενικότερη οπτική αντίληψη του χάρτη του Ν. Φλώρινας που θα παρουσιαστεί σε power point και αφετέρου να προσελκυστεί η προσοχή και το ενδιαφέρον των παιδιών. Επιπλέον ο χάρτης αυτός, πλαισιωμένος από μία άσκηση/πρόβλημα (κατασκευασμένη/νο από την διδάσκουσα), μοιράζεται στα παιδιά έτσι ώστε να έχουν μια πιο άμεση επαφή με τον χάρτη, να μπορούν να σημειώνουν πάνω σε αυτόν και να έχουν μικρές σιωπηρές στιγμές σκέψης. Το πρόβλημα αυτό αφορά μια υποθετική μελλοντική εκδρομή του 1ου Πειραματικού Δημοτικού Σχολείου της Φλώρινας στην Έδεσσα και πιο ειδικά την επιλογή του μέσου μεταφοράς που θα χρησιμοποιήσουν οι μαθητές
  66. 66. (τρένο ή λεωφορείο), με βάση τον χρόνο που θα χρειαστούν για να διανύσουν την διαδρομή Φλώρινα – Έδεσσα μέσω Αμυνταίου. Πιο ειδικά, πριν την διανομή των φυλλαδίων με την άσκηση η διδάσκουσα προσπαθώντας να συμβάλει στην κατανόηση του προβλήματος, κάνει ερωτήσεις στους μαθητές που αφορούν τον χάρτη και το σχεδιάγραμμα (μέσω της μεθόδου του προβληματισμού). Φάση 3η ΕΠΙΣΗΜΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ – ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΓΝΩΣΗΣ Στη φάση αυτή, για την καλύτερη επίτευξη της επισημοποίησης – ανακοίνωσης της νέας γνώσης, και λαμβάνοντας υπόψη τις δραστηριότητες δύο και τρία του βιβλίου του μαθητή, η διδάσκουσα δημιουργεί δύο άλλες δραστηριότητες. Αυτές έχουν ως στόχο την εξυπηρέτηση τόσο της μεθόδου της ανακάλυψης όσο και της δημιουργίας ενός ευχάριστου κλίματος για τα παιδιά, με καταστάσεις οικείες και εμπνευσμένες από την καθημερινή ζωή. Για τους παραπάνω λοιπόν λόγους, η διδάσκουσα μοιράζει στον κάθε μαθητή από ένα χάρτινο συμβατικό ρολόι με δείκτες και τους ρωτά ποιους αριθμούς βλέπουν πάνω σε αυτό το ρολόι(αριθμοί από το 1 έως το 12). Παράλληλα προβάλλεται μέσω του Η/Υ και του projector μία σελίδα από πρόγραμμα τηλεόρασης. Έτσι οι μαθητές καλούνται να σχηματίσουν στα χάρτινα ρολόγια τους την ώρα που ο Σέρτζιο θα δει τις σειρές Πόκεμον, Τομ και Τζέρι, τα Στρουμφάκια καθώς, τις Ειδήσεις στη 13.00 καθώς και το Fort Boyard και στη συνέχεια να σηκώσουν ψηλά τα ρολόγια τους για να δουν οι συμμαθητές τους και η διδάσκουσα τις σχηματισμένες ώρες. Αναμένεται τα παιδιά να μην δυσκολευτούν στο σχηματισμό των πρωινών ωρών αλλά κυρίως των απογευματινών. Με αφορμή
  67. 67. αυτή τους δυσκολία και με σκοπό οι μαθητές να ανακαλύψουν και να κατασκευάσουν μόνοι τους τη νέα γνώση (κίνηση από το συγκεκριμένο στο αφηρημένο), παρεμβαίνει η διδάσκουσα και αφήνει μια υπόνοια αμφισβήτησης του προγράμματος. Στη συνέχεια, ρωτά τους μαθητές αν πιστεύουν ότι είναι λάθος το συγκεκριμένο πρόγραμμα τηλεόρασης(διδακτικό συμβόλαιο). Τότε προβάλλονται και άλλα προγράμματα άλλων ημερών στα οποία οι μαθητές παρατηρούν πως όπως ακριβώς και στο πρώτο (αμφισβητούμενο) μετά τις 12 το μεσημέρι οι ώρες αναγράφονται με τους αριθμούς 13.00, 14.00 κτλ. Στη συνέχεια η διδάσκουσα δείχνει στα παιδιά και ένα ηλεκτρονικό ρολόι στο οποίο συμβαίνει ακριβώς το ίδιο. Έτσι αφού οι μαθητές κατανοήσουν πως το πρόγραμμα είναι έγκυρο, τους ζητείται να απαντήσουν για ποιο λόγο μετά τις 12 στο πρόγραμμα και στο ηλεκτρονικό ρολόι αναγράφονται οι ώρες 13.00, 14.00, 15.00 κτλ. και τι σημαίνουν τα γράμματα π.μ., μ.μ. Μετά από συζήτηση οι μαθητές καταλήγουν στο συμπέρασμα πως η παραπάνω σύμβαση δηλώνει πως οι ώρες 12.00, 13.00 κτλ. είναι ώρες μετά τις 12 το μεσημέρι και πως από τις 12 τα μεσάνυχτα έως τις 12 το μεσημέρι χρησιμοποιούμε το π.μ. ενώ από τις 12 το μεσημέρι μέχρι τις 12 τα μεσάνυχτα το μ.μ. Μετά από αυτά, η διδάσκουσα σχεδιάζει στον πίνακα σε έναν άξονα τις 24 ώρες της ημέρας κάνοντας διαχωρισμό μεταξύ των ωρών π.μ. και των ωρών μ.μ. και γράφει ενδεικτικά με δύο τρόπους κάποιες απογευματινές ώρες (π.χ. 13.00 – 1.00 μ.μ). Στην επόμενη δραστηριότητα αυτής της φάσης, η διδάσκουσα μοιράζει στον κάθε μαθητή από ένα ημερολόγιο του 2007 και του 2008 παρουσιάζοντας μέσω του Η/Υ και του projector διάφορα έντυπα (λογαριασμούς, εισιτήρια, προγράμματα κ.α.) και ζητά από τα παιδιά να κυκλώσουν στα ημερολόγια του 2007 και του 2008,τις ημερομηνίες που υπάρχουν στα διάφορα έντυπα. Στη συνέχεια, ο κάθε μαθητής ελέγχει το ημερολόγιο του διπλανού του ώστε να γίνει η επαλήθευση και στο τέλος αυτής της διαδικασίας περνά η διδάσκουσα και ελέγχει. Τέλος, οι μαθητές καταλήγουν στο συμπέρασμα πως για τη μέτρηση του χρόνου μας βοηθάει και το ημερολόγιο (κίνηση από συγκεκριμένο προς αφηρημένο).
  68. 68. Φάση 4η ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΕΦΑΡΜΟΓΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΜΠΕΔΩΣΗΣ Για την καλύτερη εμπέδωση της νέας γνώσης πραγματοποιούνται οι δραστηριότητες πέντε, ένα και δύο του τετραδίου εργασιών. Πριν ανοίξουν οι μαθητές το τετράδιο εργασιών και κάνουν την δραστηριότητα 5 η διδάσκουσα τους παραπέμπει να δουν τα χάρτινα ρολόγια τους και να της πουν πόσα λεπτά είναι το τέταρτο, η μισή ώρα, τα τρία τέταρτα και η μία ώρα. Στη συνέχεια τα παιδιά ανοίγουν τα τετράδια εργασιών τους και πραγματοποιούν τη δραστηριότητα 5. Πριν όμως οι μαθητές ξεκινήσουν την επίλυση της άσκησης συζητούν μαζί με τη διδάσκουσα για το κλάσμα του πρώτου ρολογιού. Οι μαθητές λύνουν την άσκηση σιωπηρά και όταν όλοι έχουν τελειώσει γίνεται συζήτηση για τις απαντήσεις. Με το ίδιο τρόπο πραγματοποιούνται και οι δραστηριότητες 1 και 2, όπου στην πρώτη οι μαθητές ασκούνται στην αντιστοίχιση της ώρας σε συμβατικά και ηλεκτρονικά ρολόγια και στη δεύτερη στο να διαβάζουν το μηνιαίο ημερολόγιο, να βρίσκουν πληροφορίες και να τις καταγράφουν.
  69. 69. Φάση 5η ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ Η πορεία διδασκαλίας ολοκληρώνεται με την φάση της αξιολόγησης και πιο ειδικά με μια δραστηριότητα που δημιουργήθηκε από την διδάσκουσα και έχει ως στόχο την αξιολόγηση των όσων έμαθαν τα παιδιά μέσα από την δημιουργία ενός κλίματος ενδιαφέροντος, με καταστάσεις οικείες και εμπνευσμένες από την καθημερινή ζωή. Σύμφωνα με αυτή, μοιράζονται στους μαθητές διάφορα έντυπα(διαφημιστικά, προγράμματα τηλεόρασης κτλ.) στα οποία έχουν υπογραμμιστεί κάποιες ώρες όπως 20.00, 14.00, 1.00 μ.μ. και ζητείται να γράψουν τις ώρες αυτές με άλλο όμως τρόπο. Πρέπει να σημειωθεί πως τα έντυπα μοιράζονται στα παιδιά αφού η διδάσκουσα εξηγήσει την άσκηση και πραγματοποιηθούν κάποια παραδείγματα, διότι αναμενόμενο είναι ότι αφού οι μαθητές πάρουν τα έντυπα στα χέρια τους, το ενδιαφέρον τους να επικεντρωθεί απόλυτα σε αυτά. Κατά την διάρκεια της δραστηριότητας αυτής η διδάσκουσα περνά από κάθε θρανίο , καθοδηγεί τους μαθητές όταν χρειάζεται, λύνει τις απορίες τους και τέλος ελέγχει τις απαντήσεις τους. Ο κάθε μαθητής διορθώνει το τετράδιο του συμμαθητή του και αφού ολοκληρωθεί αυτή η διαδικασία η διδάσκουσα περνά από κάθε θρανίο για να ελέγξει τυχόν λάθη. Ο έλεγχος αυτός της διδάσκουσας έχει ως σκοπό να βοηθήσει τους μαθητές που δυσκολεύονται να προσπαθήσουν (ζώνη επικείμενης ανάπτυξης) και αυτούς που έχουν κάνει λάθη να καταλάβουν τα λάθη τους.
  70. 70. 4.8.Διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης Αρχικά πρέπει να σημειωθεί πως η διδάσκουσα σε όλη τη διάρκεια της διδασκαλίας προσπάθησε μέσα από την καθοδήγηση σε αυτούς να οδηγήσει τους μαθητές στην αυτοαξιολόγηση. Ήδη από την 1η φάση η διδάσκουσα μέσω ερωτήσεων πετυχαίνει την διερευνητική αξιολόγηση της προϋπάρχουσας γνώσης των μαθητών και την κατανόηση από μέρους των παιδιών της σπουδαιότητας της μέτρησης του χρόνου στην καθημερινότητα μας. Στην 2η φάση η αξιολόγηση συντελείται μέσω φύλλου εργασίας που έχει κατασκευάσει η διδάσκουσα καθώς και με ερωτήσεις που σχετίζονται με τον χάρτη που πλαισιώνει την άσκηση/πρόβλημα του φύλλου εργασίας. Στην επόμενη φάση και πιο ειδικά στην πρώτη δραστηριότητα η διδάσκουσα ζητά από τους μαθητές να σχηματίσουν στα συμβατικά ρολόγια που τους έχουν μοιραστεί διάφορες ώρες και στην δεύτερη δραστηριότητα της ίδιας φάσης να βρουν στα ημερολόγια τις ημερομηνίες που αναγράφονται στα διάφορα έντυπα και στο τέλος κάθε μαθητής να ελέγξει τις απαντήσεις του διπλανού του. Όσον αφορά την αξιολόγηση στην 4η φάση, αυτή επιτυγχάνεται μέσω των ερωτήσεων από μέρους της διδάσκουσας προς τους μαθητές, για της απαντήσεις τόσο της 1ης δραστηριότητας όσο και της 5ης. Στην τελευταία φάση, πραγματοποιείται η αξιολόγηση των όσων έμαθαν τα παιδιά μέσα από την ένταξη των ωρών σε περιόδους π.μ. και μ.μ (π.χ. 13:00= 1 μ.μ.) και αντίστροφα. Οι απαντήσεις του κάθε μαθητή ελέγχονται από τον διπλανό του καθώς και από την διδάσκουσα. Πρέπει να σημειωθεί πως σε όλη την διάρκεια της διδασκαλίας εφαρμόζονται διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης, με την διδάσκουσα να περνά από τα θρανία όλων των μαθητών ώστε να καθοδηγεί αυτούς όταν χρειάζεται και να ελέγξει παράλληλα τις επιδόσεις τους οι9 οποίες μάλιστα είναι ιδιαίτερα υψηλές(με αυτό τον τρόπο η διδάσκουσα μαθαίνει κατά πόσο θα πρέπει να επιμείνει στο θέμα που πραγματεύεται η κάθε φάση).
  71. 71. Παράρτημα Η διδακτέα ενότητα
  72. 72. Εικόνα1:  Συμβατικό  ρολόι  το  οποίο  παρουσιάζεται  στους  μαθητές  από  την  διδάσκουσα  κατά  την  1η  φάση  και  μοιράζεται  σε αυτούς στην 3η  φάση. Εικόνα 2: Ηλεκτρονικό  ρολόι  το  οποίο  παρουσιάζεται  στους  μαθητές  από  την  διδάσκουσα  κατά  την  1η   φάση  και  μετά  το  πέρας του μαθήματος. Εικόνα 3: Η ώρα στο συμβατικό και  στο ηλεκτρονικό ρολόι.
  73. 73. Εικόνα 4: Ημερολόγιο του 2007, το οποίο μοιράζεται από την διδάσκουσα στους  μαθητές στην 3η φάση.  Εικόνα 5: Ημερολόγιο του 2008, το οποίο μοιράζεται από την διδάσκουσα στους  μαθητές στην 3η φάση. 
  74. 74.   Εκδρομή στην  Έδεσσα  Το 1ο Πειραματικό Δημοτικό Σχολείο της Φλώρινας σχεδιάζει  να  πάει  εκδρομή  στην  Έδεσσα  με  σκοπό  να  επισκεφτεί  τους  καταρράκτες.  Όμως  πρώτα  οι  μαθητές  θα  πρέπει  να  αποφασίσουν αν θα χρησιμοποιήσουν το τρένο ή το λεωφορείο,  με  κριτήριο  τον  χρόνο  που  χρειάζεται  το  κάθε  μέσο  για  να  διανύσει την απόσταση Φλώρινα  – Έδεσσα . Μπορείς να τους  βοηθήσεις ;                                                                                                                                                                     Εάν οι μαθητές επέλεγαν να πάνε με  το τρένο στην Έδεσσα,  πόση ώρα συνολικά  θα έκαναν για να φτάσουν στον προορισμό τους ;  Απάντηση  ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………      Εάν οι μαθητές πήγαιναν με το λεωφορείο στην Έδεσσα πόση ώρα              συνολικά θα έκαναν;  Απάντηση  ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………    Το τρένο ή το λεωφορείο είναι πιο γρήγορο;   Απάντηση  ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………  Φύλλο εργασίας κατασκευασμένο από την διδάσκουσα το οποίο μοιράζεται  στους μαθητές στην 2η  φάση. 

×