Μαθηματικά Δ΄ 8. 47. ΄΄Γνωρίζω αριθμούς ως το 1.000.000΄΄

Μαθηματικά Δ΄- Ενότητα 8η - Μάθημα 47ο :  Θεωρία  Παραδείγματα  Φ...
΢ςνέσιζε ηοςρ απιθμούρ ζηα κοςηάκια Ποιόρ απιθμόρ είναι; 7 Χ 100.000 + 5 Χ 1.000 + 8 Χ 100 + 9 Χ 10 + 6 Χ 1 = ...............
2 YÂÓı‡ÌÈÛË - OÈ ·ÚÈıÌÔ› Ì¤¯ÚÈ ÙÔ 1.000.000 ∞ÚÈıÌÔ› ˆ˜ ÙÔ 1.000.000 ÌÂ ÁÚ¿ÌÌ·Ù·, ÌÂ Ï¤ÍÂÈ˜ ÛÙÔÓ ¿‚·Î·. 8 ·. [...] O Ù¤Ù·Ú...
ΟΝΟΜΑΤΕΠΩΝΥΜΟ:_________________________________________ 22/5/2013 1. Συµπληρώνω τον πίνακα. Ονοµασία Αριθµός Ε ΕΧ Χ Χ Ε Μ ...
ΟΝΟΜΑΤΕΠΩΝΥΜΟ:_________________________________________ 22/5/2013 4. Κάνω τις πράξεις. 5. Χρησιµοποιώντας από µία φορά τα ...
Οι αριθµοί µέχρι το 1.000.000(Επανάληψη) Τι πρέπει να ξέρω από την ∆΄τάξη 1.Με ποιους τρόπους µπορώ να γράψω έναν αριθµό: ...
Ο κ. Πέτρος θέλει να πάρει από το λογαριασµό που έχει στην τράπεζα 100.000 ευρώ. Πόσα χαρτονοµίσµατα θα πάρει, αν ζητήσει:...
- 112 - Στον κατάλογο των «ΣΥΝΕΧΟΜΕΝΩΝ ΑΡΙΘΜΩΝ» συνεχίζουμε με την ομάδα των ΕΞΑΨΗΦΙΩΝ (6Ψ) … ΠΕΝΤΑΨΗΦΙΟΙ ………99.990, 99.99...
- 113 - ΑΓΩΝΑΣ ∆ΡΟΜΟΥ _________ Α Ν Τ Ο Χ Η Σ _________ Ας το δυσκολέψουμε λίγο ;) Σε αυτόν τον αγώνα αγωνίζονται 9 Αθλητέ...
Αρβανιτίδης Θεόδωρος, www.atheo.gr - Μαθηματικά Ε΄   9 Μάθημα 2ο Πώς μπορώ να γράψω έναν αριθμό. Η αξία των ψηφίων ενός αρ...
Αρβανιτίδης Θεόδωρος, www.atheo.gr - Μαθηματικά Ε΄   10 Θυμάμαι ακόμη ότι :  150.001 = 100.000 + 50.000 + 1  27.850 = 20...
Αρβανιτίδης Θεόδωρος, www.atheo.gr - Μαθηματικά Ε΄   11 5. Να αναλύσεις τους αριθμούς όπως το παράδειγμα : 98.765 = 90.000...
Αρβανιτίδης Θεόδωρος, www.atheo.gr - Μαθηματικά Ε΄   12 9. Να συμπληρώσεις τα κενά στον παρακάτω πίνακα : 10.Μπορείς να βά...
291 291 47. ´Ãíùñßæù ôïõò áñéèìïýò ùò ôï 1.000.000 3 3 8 1 4 5 0 0 5 2 5 0 0 07 4 0 0 7 5 0 3 0 0 5 0 2 90 0 1 0 8 9 2 9 9...
292 292 Ãíùñßæù ôïõò áñéèìïýò ùò ôï 1.000.000 ¢óêçóç 1 Ó÷çìáôßæù äýï áñéèìïýò ìåãáëýôåñïõò êáé äýï áñéèìïýò ìéêñüôåñïõò áð...
293 293 Ãíùñßæù ôïõò áñéèìïýò ùò ôï 1.000.000 Ëýóç 999.400 999.600 999.800 1.000.000 657.600 757.600 857.600 957.600 Óôçí ...
294 294 Ãíùñßæù ôïõò áñéèìïýò ùò ôï 1.000.000 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 5 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 21 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 6 ôåôñ...
2.οι αριθμοί μέχρι το 1.000.000 ΔΗΜΟΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΟΣ ΑΝΑΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ ΑΠΟ http://anoixtosxoleio.weebly.com/epsilonnu972tauetataualp...
Πως μπορώ να γράψω έναν αριθμό.  Ένας αριθμός μπορεί να γραφεί με τρεις διαφορετικούς τρόπους : 1) Μπορεί να γραφεί με ψη...
Η αξία των ψηφίων ενός αριθμού  Σε έναν αριθμό κάθε ψηφίο έχει διαφορετική αξία ανάλογα με τη θέση του. Στον παρακάτω πίν...
Οι αριθμοί ανάλογα με το πλήθος των ψηφίων τους χωρίζουμε σε :  μονοψήφιους, όταν έχουν ένα ψηφίο, π.χ. 6  διψήφιους, ότ...
Μαθηματικά Δ΄ 8. 47. ΄΄Γνωρίζω αριθμούς ως το 1.000.000΄΄

Μαθηματικά Δ΄ 8. 47. ΄΄Γνωρίζω αριθμούς ως το 1.000.000΄΄

  Μαθηματικά Δ΄- Ενότητα 8η - Μάθημα 47ο :  Θεωρία  Παραδείγματα  Φύλλα εργασιών
  2. 2. ΢ςνέσιζε ηοςρ απιθμούρ ζηα κοςηάκια Ποιόρ απιθμόρ είναι; 7 Χ 100.000 + 5 Χ 1.000 + 8 Χ 100 + 9 Χ 10 + 6 Χ 1 = .......................................................................................................................................... 567.200 = ................................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................................................... 1.000.000 = .............................................................................................................................. Εθηακόζιερ πένηε χιλιάδερ εξακόζια δέκα = ......................................................................... Ένα εκαηομμύπιο οχηακόζιερ χιλιάδερ = .................................................................................... 200 χιλιάδερ και 40 χιλιάδερ = ........................................................................................... 999.999 + 1 = .................................................................................................................... 500.000 + 10 = ................................................................................................................... μεγαλύηεπο από ην 600.000 =................................................................................... μικπόηεπο από ην 600.000 =......................................................................................... 800.000 Γξάςε κε γξάκκαηα πνηνί είλαη νη αξηζκνί Κάλε ηηο πξάμεηο Γξάςε κε λνύκεξα πνηόο αξηζκόο είλαη Με ηνπο αξηζκνύο 5 8 1 4 7 3 θηηάμε έλαλ αξηζκό μεγαλύηεπο από ην 600.000 θαη έλαλ αξηζκό μικπόηεπο από ην 600.000 Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.2 eva-edu
  3. 3. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.3
  4. 4. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.4
  5. 5. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.5
  6. 6. 2 YÂÓı‡ÌÈÛË - OÈ ·ÚÈıÌÔ› Ì¤¯ÚÈ ÙÔ 1.000.000 ∞ÚÈıÌÔ› ˆ˜ ÙÔ 1.000.000 ÌÂ ÁÚ¿ÌÌ·Ù·, ÌÂ Ï¤ÍÂÈ˜ ÛÙÔÓ ¿‚·Î·. 8 ·. [...] O Ù¤Ù·ÚÙÔ˜ Ï·Ó‹ÙË˜ ‹Ù·Ó Ô Ï·Ó‹ÙË˜ ÙÔ˘ ÂÈ¯ÂÈÚËÌ·Ù›·. ∞˘Ùﬁ˜ Ô ¿ÓıÚˆÔ˜ ‹Ù·Ó ÙﬁÛÔ ··Û¯ÔÏËÌ¤ÓÔ˜ Ô˘, ﬁÙ·Ó ¤ÊÙ·ÛÂ Ô ÌÈÎÚﬁ˜ Ú›ÁÎÈ·˜, ‰Â Û‹ÎˆÛÂ Î·Ó ÙÔ ÎÂÊ¿ÏÈ. – 1.000.000 Ú·ÁÌ·Ù¿ÎÈ· ·ﬁ ·˘Ù¿ Ô˘ ‚Ï¤- Ô˘ÌÂ Î·ÌÈ¿ ÊÔÚ¿ ÛÙÔÓ Ô˘Ú·Óﬁ. – ª‡ÁÂ˜, Ì¤ÏÈÛÛÂ˜ ‹ ·ÛÙ¤ÚÈ·; – ¡·È, ÙÔ ‚Ú‹ÎÂ˜, ·ÛÙ¤ÚÈ·. – ∫·È ÙÈ Ù· Î¿ÓÂÈ˜ ¤Ó· ÂÎ·ÙÔÌÌ‡ÚÈÔ ·ÛÙ¤ÚÈ·; – ΔÈ Ù· Î¿Óˆ; Δ›ÔÙ·. ªÔ˘ ·Ó‹ÎÔ˘Ó. 109 ¯ÈÏÈ¿‰Â˜ Î·È 391 ¯ÈÏÈ¿‰Â˜ Î¿ÓÔ˘Ó ÌÈÛﬁ ÂÎ·ÙÔÌÌ‡ÚÈÔ. ¶ÂÓ‹ÓÙ· ¯ÈÏÈ¿‰Â˜ ÂÓÂÓ‹ÓÙ· Î·È ÂÎ·ÙﬁÓ Û·Ú¿ÓÙ· ‰‡Ô ¯ÈÏÈ¿‰Â˜ ‰¤Î· Î¿ÓÔ˘Ó 192.100. – ∫·ÏËÌ¤Ú·. 228 ¯ÈÏÈ¿‰Â˜ Î·È Â‚‰ÔÌ‹ÓÙ· ÂÓ- ÓÈ¿ ¯ÈÏÈ¿‰Â˜, ÙÚÈ·ÎﬁÛÈÂ˜ ÂÊÙ¿ ¯ÈÏÈ¿‰Â˜. O˘Ê! ª·˜ Î¿ÓÔ˘Ó Û¯Â‰ﬁÓ 1 ÂÎ·ÙÔÌÌ‡ÚÈÔ. – ŒÓ· ÂÎ·ÙÔÌÌ‡ÚÈÔ ÙÈ; – ∫·ÏËÌ¤Ú·. ñ ¶Ò˜ ÌÔÚÔ‡ÌÂ Ó· ÁÚ¿„Ô˘ÌÂ ÛÙÔÓ ¿‚·Î· ÙÔÓ ·ÚÈıÌﬁ «Û¯Â‰ﬁÓ 1 ÂÎ·ÙÔÌÌ‡ÚÈÔ»; ñ °Ú¿Êˆ ÙÔ˘˜ ·ÚÈıÌÔ‡˜ Ô˘ ˘¿Ú¯Ô˘Ó ÛÙÔ˘˜ ‰È·ÏﬁÁÔ˘˜. M 1.000.000 E 100.000 ¢ 10.000 M 1.000 E 100 ¢ 10 M 1 Ãπ§π∞¢∂™ ªO¡∞¢∂™∂∫∞ΔOªªÀƒπ∞ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.6
  7. 7. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.7
  8. 8. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.8
  9. 9. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.9
  10. 10. ΟΝΟΜΑΤΕΠΩΝΥΜΟ:_________________________________________ 22/5/2013 1. Συµπληρώνω τον πίνακα. Ονοµασία Αριθµός Ε ΕΧ Χ Χ Ε Μ επτακόσιες είκοσι έξι χιλιάδες εκατόν τριάντα οκτώ 406.239 621.004 τριακόσιες σαράντα µία χιλιάδες είκοσι επτά 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 952.613 2. Αναλύω τους αριθµούς όπως στο παράδειγµα. 298.765 = (2 ● 100.000) + (9 ● 10.000) + (8 ● 1.000) + (7 ● 100) + (6 ● 10) + (5 ● 1) 634.156= ___________________________________________________________________ 809.104= ___________________________________________________________________ 634.001= ___________________________________________________________________ 400.070= ___________________________________________________________________ 3. Συµπληρώνω τα κενά µε τους αριθµούς που λείπουν. _________ – _________ – 700.000 – 800.000 – 900.00 - __________ 899.997 – 899.998 – _________ – _________ – _________ - __________ _________ – _________ – _________ – 645.228 – 645.258 – 645.288 - __________ _________ – 568.500 – 569.000 – 569.500 – __________ - __________ - __________ _________ – 998.960 – 998.980 – 999.000 – __________ - __________ - __________ 450.000 – 500.000 – 550.000 – __________ – __________ - __________ - ________ 255.000 – 260.000 – 265.000 – __________ – __________ - __________ - ________ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.10
  11. 11. ΟΝΟΜΑΤΕΠΩΝΥΜΟ:_________________________________________ 22/5/2013 4. Κάνω τις πράξεις. 5. Χρησιµοποιώντας από µία φορά τα ψηφία 2, 3, 5, 8, 7, 0, κατασκευάζω πέντε αριθµούς που: α. είναι µεγαλύτεροι από το 300.000 .................................................................................................................................... β. είναι µεγαλύτεροι από το 800.000 .................................................................................................................................... γ. είναι µεγαλύτεροι από το 300.000 και µικρότεροι από το 400.000 .................................................................................................................................... 6. Χρησιµοποιώντας από µία φορά όλα τα ψηφία 0, 1, 4, 5, 6, 9, κατασκευάζω δέκα αριθµούς µεγαλύτερους από το 600.000 και µικρότερους από το 700.000. Στη συνέχεια τους βάζω στη σειρά από τον µεγαλύτερο προς το µικρότερο. _____________ > _____________ > _____________ > ____________ >_____________ > _____________ > _____________ > _____________ > ____________ >_____________ 7. Συµπληρώνω τα κενά µε το κατάλληλο ψηφίο. 642.__14 > 642.614 59__.969 > 597.969 8__ __.765 < 810.765 786.16__ < 786.165 672.1__4 > 672.176 534.__65 > 534.465 8. Συµπληρώνω τα κενά. α. ___________ + 480.000 = 800.000 β. 700.000 ─ ____________ = 540.000 γ. 430.000 + ___________ = 710.000 δ. ___________ ─ 270.000 = 300.000 e-selides 625.999 + 1 = ……………………………… 625.999 + 10 = ……………………………… 625.999 + 100 = ……………………………… 625.999 + 1.000 = ……………………………… 625.999 + 10.000 = ……………………………… 560.000 - 1 = ……………………………… 560.000 - 10 = ……………………………… 560.000 - 100 = ……………………………… 560.000 - 1.000 = ……………………………… 560.000 - 10.000 = ……………………………… Παλάνης Αθανάσιος Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.11
  12. 12. Οι αριθµοί µέχρι το 1.000.000(Επανάληψη) Τι πρέπει να ξέρω από την ∆΄τάξη 1.Με ποιους τρόπους µπορώ να γράψω έναν αριθµό: µε ψηφία(3.456) µε λέξεις(πενήντα τρία) µε ψηφία και λέξεις(5 χιλιάδες 300) 2.Ποια είναι η αξία των ψηφίων ενός αριθµού: Κάθε ψηφίο ανάλογα µε τη θέση του έχει διαφορετική αξία. Ασκήσεις - Προβλήµατα Ανέλυσε τους αριθµούς σύµφωνα µε το παράδειγµα: 85.479= 80.000+5.000+400+70+9 560.000= 26.986= 897= Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.12
  13. 13. Ο κ. Πέτρος θέλει να πάρει από το λογαριασµό που έχει στην τράπεζα 100.000 ευρώ. Πόσα χαρτονοµίσµατα θα πάρει, αν ζητήσει: α. µόνο χαρτονοµίσµατα των 100 ευρώ; β. µόνο χαρτονοµίσµατα των 200 ευρώ; Dimitris Zarkadas Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.13
  14. 14. - 112 - Στον κατάλογο των «ΣΥΝΕΧΟΜΕΝΩΝ ΑΡΙΘΜΩΝ» συνεχίζουμε με την ομάδα των ΕΞΑΨΗΦΙΩΝ (6Ψ) … ΠΕΝΤΑΨΗΦΙΟΙ ………99.990, 99.991, 99.992, 99.993, 99.994, 99.995, 99.996, 99.997, 99.998, 99.999 ΕΞΑΨΗΦΙΟΙ (6Ψ) 100.000, 100.001, 100.002, 100.003… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… 100.096, 100.097, 100.098, 100.099, 100.100, 100.101, 100.102, 100.103… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… 100.996, 100.997, 100.998, 100.999, 101.000, 101.001, 101.002, 101.003… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… 199.996, 199.997, 199.998, 199.999, 200.000, 200.001, 200.002, 200.003… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………… 999.994, 999.995, 999.996, 999.997, 999.998, 999.999 > ΕΠΤΑΨΗΦΙΟΙ 1.000.000…… (ΕΝΑ ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΟ! ! !) ΜΟΥΣΙΚΟ ∆ΙΑΛΕΙΜΜΑ  Νομίζω ότι είναι η ιδανική στιγμή για να χορέψουμε με τους αριθμούς άλλη μία φορά! ! ! Βάλε να παίξει το τραγούδι Νο 4 «Ο χορός των Αριθμών» στο φοβερό DVD του -ΠΡΟΠΟΝΗΤΗ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΩΝ-και ας αρχίσουν οι χοροί ! ! ! Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.14
  15. 15. - 113 - ΑΓΩΝΑΣ ∆ΡΟΜΟΥ _________ Α Ν Τ Ο Χ Η Σ _________ Ας το δυσκολέψουμε λίγο ;) Σε αυτόν τον αγώνα αγωνίζονται 9 Αθλητές και ο νικητής είναι αυτός που θα αντέξει να τρέξει περισσότερα μέτρα!!! Γνωρίζουμε τα εξής: Ο Αθλητής Νο1 έτρεξε 7.500 μέτρα. Ο Αθλητής Νο2 έτρεξε 3.500 μέτρα παραπάνω από τον Νο1. Ο Αθλητής Νο3 έτρεξε τα διπλάσια μέτρα από τον Νο2. Ο Αθλητής Νο4 έτρεξε τα μισά μέτρα από τον Νο2. Ο Αθλητής Νο5 έτρεξε 1.000 μέτρα λιγότερα από τον Νο2. Ο Αθλητής Νο6 έτρεξε τα τριπλάσια μέτρα από τον Νο5. Ο Αθλητής Νο7 έτρεξε τα μισά μέτρα από τον Νο6. Ο Αθλητής Νο8 έτρεξε 5.000 μέτρα παραπάνω από τον Νο7. Ο Αθλητής Νο9 έτρεξε τα μισά μέτρα από τον Νο1.  Συμπλήρωσε την τελική κατάταξη με αντιστοίχηση : Ο Αθλητής Νο1   7.500 μέτρα Ο Αθλητής Νο2   6.250 μέτρα Ο Αθλητής Νο3   5.500 μέτρα  3.250 μέτρα Ο Αθλητής Νο4   30.000 μέτρα Ο Αθλητής Νο5   11.000 μέτρα Ο Αθλητής Νο6   15.000 μέτρα  9.250 μέτρα Ο Αθλητής Νο7   20.000 μέτρα Ο Αθλητής Νο8   22.000 μέτρα Ο Αθλητής Νο9   10.000 μέτρα Ποιος Αθλητής ήταν ο Νικητής ; ; ; …………………………………………… Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Προπονητής Μαθηματικών - proponitismathimatikon.blogspot.com Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.15
  16. 16. Αρβανιτίδης Θεόδωρος, www.atheo.gr - Μαθηματικά Ε΄   9 Μάθημα 2ο Πώς μπορώ να γράψω έναν αριθμό. Η αξία των ψηφίων ενός αριθμού. Παράδειγμα Αναλύω του παρακάτω αριθμούς : 125.345, 48.899, 7.999, 999.999, 1.000.000 Αριθμός Εκατομμύρια Χιλιάδες Μονάδες Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ 125.345 - - - 1 2 5 3 4 5 48.899 - - - - 4 8 8 9 9 7.999 - - - - - 7 9 9 9 999.999 - - - 9 9 9 9 9 9 1.000.000 - - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ένας αριθμός μπορεί να γραφεί με τρεις διαφορετικούς τρόπους :  Μπορεί να γραφεί με ψηφία (π.χ. 46.500)  Με λέξεις (π.χ. σαράντα έξι χιλιάδες πεντακόσια)  Με μεικτό τρόπο, με ψηφία και με λέξεις (π.χ. 46 χιλιάδες 500). Με ψηφία Με λέξεις Με ψηφία και λέξεις 46.500 Σαράντα έξι χιλιάδες πεντακόσια 46 χιλιάδες 500 350.000 Τριακόσιες πενήντα χιλιάδες 350 χιλιάδες 123.000 Εκατόν είκοσι τρεις χιλιάδες 123 χιλιάδες Σε έναν αριθμό κάθε ψηφίο έχει διαφορετική αξία ανάλογα με τη θέση του. Στον παρακάτω πίνακα βλέπουμε την αξία κάθε ψηφίου ανάλογα με τη θέση που έχει στον αριθμό. Εκατομμύρια Χιλιάδες Μονάδες Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ 100.000.000 10.000.000 1.000.000 100.000 10.000 1.000 100 10 1 Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.16
  17. 17. Αρβανιτίδης Θεόδωρος, www.atheo.gr - Μαθηματικά Ε΄   10 Θυμάμαι ακόμη ότι :  150.001 = 100.000 + 50.000 + 1  27.850 = 20.000 + 7.000 + 800 + 50  345.000 = 300.000 + 40.000 + 5.000  890.999 = 800.000 + 90.000 + 900 + 90 + 9  125.000 = 100.000 + 20.000 + 5.000  100.020 = 100.000 + 20  999.999 = 900.000 + 90.000 + 9.000 + 900 + 90 + 9  Κλπ. Ασκήσεις 1. Να αναλύσεις τους αριθμούς που υπάρχουν στον πίνακα και στη συνέχεια να τους βάλεις στη σειρά από το μεγαλύτερο στο μικρότερο. Αριθμός Εκατομμύρια Χιλιάδες Μονάδες Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ 345.899 298.987 123 2.909 554.321 …………………………………………………………………………………........................... 2. Να συμπληρώσεις τα κενά στον παρακάτω πίνακα : Με ψηφία Με λέξεις Με ψηφία και λέξεις 543.000 400.100 900.450 3. Να συμπληρώσεις τον παρακάτω πίνακα: Με ψηφία Με λέξεις Με ψηφία και λέξεις 1.000.000 Τριακόσιες πενήντα χιλιάδες δύο 550 χιλιάδες 45 980.020 Διακόσιες χιλιάδες σαράντα τρία 600 χιλιάδες 300 4. Να βάλεις τα σύμβολα της ανισότητας ή ισότητας στους παρακάτω αριθμούς : α) 4.352.205 …… 4.325.520 γ) 4.325.025 …… 4.325.025 β) 4.325.502 …… 4.352.025 δ) 2.600.000 …… 2.601.000 Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.17
  18. 18. Αρβανιτίδης Θεόδωρος, www.atheo.gr - Μαθηματικά Ε΄   11 5. Να αναλύσεις τους αριθμούς όπως το παράδειγμα : 98.765 = 90.000 + 8.000 + 700 + 60 + 5  23.897 = ……………………………………………………………………..  123.456 = ……………………………………………………………………..  987.654 = ……………………………………………………………………..  234.567 = ……………………………………………………………………..  765.543 = ……………………………………………………………………..  800.004 = …………………………………………………………………….. 6. Ποια η αξία του αριθμού 6 στους παρακάτω αριθμούς ;  123.456 ………………………………  234.567 ………………………………  345.678 ………………………………  456.789 ………………………………  567.890 ……………………………… 7. Να χωρίσεις τους παρακάτω αριθμούς σε τριψήφια τμήματα, βάζοντας τελείες. Στη συνέχεια να τους βάλεις σε σειρά από τον μικρότερο στον μεγαλύτερο : 243254350 54699007 1000000000 ………………………………………………………………………………………….. 56000800 439000876 470980701 ………………………………………………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 8. Να αντιστοιχίσετε τα ισοδύναμα : 10 δεκάδες • • 1 εκατοντάδα εκατομμυρίων 10 μονάδες χιλιάδων • • 1 εκατοντάδα χιλιάδων 10 μονάδες εκατομμυρίων • • 1 εκατοντάδα 10 δεκάδες χιλιάδων • • 1 δεκάδα χιλιάδων 10 δεκάδες εκατομμυρίων • • 1 δεκάδα εκατομμυρίων Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.18
  19. 19. Αρβανιτίδης Θεόδωρος, www.atheo.gr - Μαθηματικά Ε΄   12 9. Να συμπληρώσεις τα κενά στον παρακάτω πίνακα : 10.Μπορείς να βάλεις στο γνωστό μας πίνακα τους παρακάτω αριθμούς και να τους διαβάσεις ; α) 9.740.417 γ) 1.000.900.000 β) 3.508.928 δ) 125.750.000 Γράφουμε Διαβάζουμε 250.000.000 Διακόσια πενήντα εκατομμύρια Ανάλυση του αριθμού Ο αριθμός με ψηφία Ο αριθμός με ψηφία και λέξεις 10.000.000 + 50.000 + 7.000 100εκατ. 75χιλ. 100.000 + 1.000.000 + 700.000 + 50.000 101.507.000 110εκατ. 705χιλ. 110.750.000 Δισεκατομμύρια Εκατομμύρια Χιλιάδες Μονάδες Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ Ε Δ Μ 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.19
  20. 20. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.20
  21. 21. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.21
  22. 22. Βρεττός Κολύρης Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.22
  23. 23. Βρεττός Κολύρης Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.23
  24. 24. 291 291 47. ´Ãíùñßæù ôïõò áñéèìïýò ùò ôï 1.000.000 3 3 8 1 4 5 0 0 5 2 5 0 0 07 4 0 0 7 5 0 3 0 0 5 0 2 90 0 1 0 8 9 2 9 99 9 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 20 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 20 2 7 0 9 8 05 4 4 8 3 0 4 7 3 2 6 4 3 1 0 7 Σύστημα Παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.24
  25. 25. 292 292 Ãíùñßæù ôïõò áñéèìïýò ùò ôï 1.000.000 ¢óêçóç 1 Ó÷çìáôßæù äýï áñéèìïýò ìåãáëýôåñïõò êáé äýï áñéèìïýò ìéêñüôåñïõò áðü ôï 650.000, áðü ôá ðáñáêÜôù øçößá: 1, 5, 9, 0, 4, 8 Ëýóç Ïé ìéêñüôåñïé áñéèìïß åßíáé: 159.048, 549.081 Ïé ìåãáëýôåñïé áñéèìïß åßíáé: 951.048, 840.951 923.804 830.924 849.032 204.839 238.904 324.098 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 20 ¢óêçóç 2 Óõìðëçñþíù ôá êåíÜ êïõôÜêéá: 999.400 999.600 757.600 857.600 Σύστημα Παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.25
  26. 26. 293 293 Ãíùñßæù ôïõò áñéèìïýò ùò ôï 1.000.000 Ëýóç 999.400 999.600 999.800 1.000.000 657.600 757.600 857.600 957.600 Óôçí ðñþôç óåéñÜ: áíåâáßíù êáôÜ 200 ìïíÜäåò (999.400+200=999.600) Óôç äåýôåñç óåéñÜ: áíåâáßíù êáôÜ 100.000 ìïíÜäåò (757.600+100.000=857.600) ¢ñá ôá êïõôÜêéá ãßíïíôáé: ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 4 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 21 999.994 999.995 906.500 907.000 698.750 699.000 907.500 908.000 900.000 900.010 900.020 900.030 999.999 100.000 700.000 700.250 Σύστημα Παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.26
  27. 27. 294 294 Ãíùñßæù ôïõò áñéèìïýò ùò ôï 1.000.000 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 5 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 21 ÁðÜíôçóç óôçí Üóêçóç 6 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 21 á. 30.200 4.070 800.005 â. Ï áñéèìüò ðïõ ðñïêýðôåé áí ðñïóèÝóù üëåò ôéò êÜñôåò åßíáé ï: 834.275 ã. 8 3 4 1.000 2 100 7 10 5 1 Σύστημα Παιδείας ΟΡΟΣΗΜΟ Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.27
  28. 28. 2.οι αριθμοί μέχρι το 1.000.000 ΔΗΜΟΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΟΣ ΑΝΑΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ ΑΠΟ http://anoixtosxoleio.weebly.com/epsilonnu972tauetataualpha-1.html#.UjslpOXONBF Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.28
  29. 29. Πως μπορώ να γράψω έναν αριθμό.  Ένας αριθμός μπορεί να γραφεί με τρεις διαφορετικούς τρόπους : 1) Μπορεί να γραφεί με ψηφία (π.χ. 46.500) 2) Με λέξεις (π.χ. σαράντα έξι χιλιάδες πεντακόσια) 3) Με μεικτό τρόπο, με ψηφία και με λέξεις (π.χ. 46 χιλιάδες 500). Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.29
  31. 31. Η αξία των ψηφίων ενός αριθμού  Σε έναν αριθμό κάθε ψηφίο έχει διαφορετική αξία ανάλογα με τη θέση του. Στον παρακάτω πίνακα βλέπουμε την αξία κάθε ψηφίου ανάλογα με τη θέση που έχει στον αριθμό. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.31
  33. 33. Οι αριθμοί ανάλογα με το πλήθος των ψηφίων τους χωρίζουμε σε :  μονοψήφιους, όταν έχουν ένα ψηφίο, π.χ. 6  διψήφιους, όταν έχουν δύο ψηφία, π.χ. 78  τριψήφιους, όταν έχουν τρία ψηφία, π.χ. 354  πολυψήφιους, όταν έχουν περισσότερα από τρία ψηφία, π.χ. 3.336, 4.345.007 Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://xristx.blogspot.gr σελ.33
×