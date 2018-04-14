Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄. Επανάληψη 6ης ενότηταςQ ΄΄Γεωμετρία, κεφ. 56 - 71΄΄

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://st-taksh.blogspot.gr Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Επανάληψη 6ης Ενότητας : ΄΄Γεωμετρία΄΄ κεφ. 56 - 71
Περιεχόμενα Θεωρία - Φύλλα εργασιών σελ. 3 - 127 Επαναληπτικά σελ. 128 - 137
Aνακεφαλαίωση ΠOΛYΓΩNA TETPAΠΛEYPA ΓΩNIEΣ KYBOΣ OPΘOΓΩNIO KYΛINΔPOΣ ΠAPAΛΛHΛEΠIΠEΔO Γεωμετρία Σχημα...τίζω άποψη ...
1 Βασικές Γεωμετρικές έννοιες Σημείο Με την άκρη του μολυβιού μου ακουμπώντας την σε ένα κομμάτι χαρτί αφήνω ένα σημάδι το...
2 Δύο ευθείες που βρίσκονται στο ίδιο επίπεδο : • θα είναι παράλληλες x // y • θα τέμνονται σε ένα σημείο : η ευθεία ε1 τέ...
3 Γωνία Γωνία είναι το σύνολο των σημείων που περιέχεται ανάμεσα σε δύο ημιευθείες με κοινή αρχή. Η κοινή αρχή λέγεται κορ...
4 Γωνία – Διχοτόμος γωνίας Η διχοτόμος ευθεία ή απλά διχοτόμος μιας γωνίας στην ευκλείδεια γεωμετρία είναι μια ημιευθεία π...
5 Με κέντρο το σημείο Ο γράφουμε τυχαίο κύκλο. Έστω Α και Β τα σημεία τομής του κύκλου με τις πλευρές τις γωνίας. Σχεδιάζω...
6 Α). Κατάταξη τριγώνων σύμφωνα με τις πλευρές • Ισόπλευρο είναι το τρίγωνο που έχει και τις τρεις πλευρές του ίσες. ( ΠΡΣ...
7 Τοποθετούμε το μοιρογνωμόνιο στην κορυφή Α και κατασκευάζουμε τη γωνία Α =70ο . Μετράμε με το χάρακα πάνω στην πλευρά Αχ...
8 Ύψος – ύψη του τριγώνου : Από την κορυφή Γ φέρνουμε κάθετο στην πλευρά ΑΒ. Αυτή τέμνει την ΑΒ στο σημείο Δ. Το ευθύγραμμ...
9 Άθροισμα γωνιών τριγώνου Το άθροισμα των γωνιών ενός τριγώνου είναι 180ο . οξυγώνιο αμβλυγώνιο ορθογώνιο τρίγωνο ΑΒΓ : Α...
10 Έχουν όλες τις απέναντι πλευρές τους παράλληλες. • Τραπέζια : απλό τραπέζιο ορθογώνιο τραπέζιο ισοσκελές τραπέζιο Έχουν...
11 Άθροισμα γωνιών παραλληλογράμμων Χαράζω τη διαγώνιο ΑΓ και το τετράπλευρο ΑΒΓΔ χωρίζεται σε δύο τρίγωνα, ΑΒΓ και ΑΔΓ, ά...
12 Περίμετρος τετραγώνου Για να υπολογίσω την περίμετρο ενός τετραγώνου : • Προσθέτω τις τέσσερις πλευρές του. • Πολλαπλασ...
13 Χαράζουμε το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΔΕ=4 εκ. Τοποθετούμε το τρίγωνό μας στην κορυφή Δ και φέρνουμε την κάθετο ΔΗ=3 εκ. Τοποθε...
14 Εμβαδό ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου Για να βρω το εμβαδό ενός ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου πολλαπλασιάζω τη βάση με το ύψ...
15 Μετράμε με το χάρακα πάνω στην πλευρά Αχ 3 εκ. και σημειώνουμε την κορυφή Δ. Από την κορυφή Δ φέρνουμε παράλληλο ευθύγρ...
16 Τραπέζιο Τα τραπέζια είναι τα τετράπλευρα που έχουν δύο πλευρές τους παράλληλες. Περίμετρος τραπεζίου Για να βρω την πε...
17 Περίμετρος ρόμβου Για να βρω την περίμετρο ενός ρόμβου, προσθέτω τις τέσσερις πλευρές του ή πολλαπλασιάζω την πλευρά το...
18 Άθροισμα γωνιών πολυγώνου Χαράζουμε τις διαγώνιες από μια κορυφή προς τις άλλες κορυφές του πολυγώνου Παρατηρούμε ότι σ...
19 Άλλα πολύγωνα Χαρακτηριστικά πολυγώνων Στον παρακάτω πίνακα παρουσιάζονται τα χαρακτηριστικά των πιο κοινών πολυγώνων. ...
20 Κατασκευή κύκλου Για να σχεδιάσουμε έναν κύκλο κέντρου ( Ο ) και ακτίνας ( α ), χρησιμοποιούμε τον διαβήτη. Τοποθετούμε...
21 Ο παραπάνω κύβος: Το παραπάνω ορθογώνιο παραλληλεπίπεδο: Έχει 3 διαστάσεις (μήκος, πλάτος, ύψος) Έχει 3 διαστάσεις: (μή...
ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ  Περίμετρος τετραγώνου = _____________________________  Εμβαδόν τετραγώνου = ______________________________...
ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 4. Να βρεις το εμβαδόν των τριγώνων: Α ΑΒ= 3εκ. ΒΓ= 4εκ. ΑΓ=5εκ. Β Γ Ύψος= 2,6 εκ. Α ΑΓ=7εκ. ΒΓ=4εκ. Δ ΑΒ=5εκ...
Λαμπριάδου Μαρία ΟΝΟΜΑ: ……………………………….. Περίμετρος τετραγώνου = ……………………………. Εμβαδόν τετραγώνου = …………………………………. Περίμετρος...
ΜΑΚΡΥΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΤΑΞΗ ΣΤ’ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ «ΓΕΩΜΕΤΡΙΑ» (ΜΕΤΡΩ ΕΠΙΦΑΝΕΙΕΣ)  Βασική μονάδα μέτρησης εμβαδού είναι το τετραγων...
ΜΑΚΡΥΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ● 1.000.000 ● 10.000 ● 1.000.000 ● 100 ● 100 ● 100 1τ.χμ. 1τ.μ. 1 τ.δεκ 1τ.εκ 1τ.χιλ. : 1.000.000 : 1...
ΣΧΕΔΙΑΖΩ ΓΩΝΙΕΣ ΚΕΦ. 58 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 5. Μπορείς να σχεδιάσεις δυο γωνίες: η μια 400 και η άλλη 600 . Να σχε...
ΣΧΕΔΙΑΖΩ ΓΩΝΙΕΣ ΚΕΦ. 58 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 8. Σε καθεμιά από τις παρακάτω περιπτώσεις δίνονται οι δυο γωνίες ενός...
ΟΝΟΜΑΤΕΠΩΝΥΜΟ:____________________________ ΤΑΞΗ ΣΤ΄ Παλάνης Αθανάσιος ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ Κεφ. 62 Βρίσκω το εμβαδό του παραλληλογρά...
ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΤΡΙΓΩΝΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 63 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 5 . Μπορείς να υπολογίσεις το εμβαδόν των τριγώνων που υπάρ...
ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΤΡΙΓΩΝΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 63 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ Πορθογωνίου=30εκ. 3 εκ 8 εκ. 6. Μπορείς να βρεις το εμβαδόν...
ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΤΡΙΓΩΝΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 63 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 8. Μπορείς να χαράξεις τα ύψη στα παρακάτω τρίγωνα; Χρησιμ...
Δ Ζ Α Η Ι Θ Γ Α ΘΕΩΡΙΑ ΚΥΚΛΟΥ-ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΚΥΚΛΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΣΚΟΥ διάμετρος ακτίνα Ο ΚΥΚΛΟΣ είναι το σύνολο των σημείων του επιπέδου π...
ΠΕΡΙΠΤΩΣΕΙΣ ΛΥΣΗΣ ΠΡΟΒΛΗΜΑΤΩΝ ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ 1) Να κατασκευάσετε σε μιλιμετρέ χαρτί 3 κύκλους με ακτίνα 4 εκ, 5 εκ, και 6 εκ. 2)...
ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΚΥΚΛΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΣΚΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 65 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 6 . Μπορείς να υπολογίσεις το εμβαδόν του ζωτικού χώ...
ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΚΥΚΛΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΣΚΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 65 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 7. Μπορείς να βρεις πόσα λουλούδια θα χρειαστούν για...
ΟΓΚΟΣ – ΧΩΡΗΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ – ΚΥΒΙΚΟ ΜΕΤΡΟ ΓΕΡΟΝΤΑΚΗ ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΙΝΑ – 2Ο ΔΗΜ. ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ΝΑΞΟΥ Όνομα: ________________________________ Η...
ΚΕΦ. 71 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΟΓΚΟΣ ΚΥΛΙΝΔΡΟΥ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 3. Μια βιομηχανία ντομάτας τυποποιεί το προϊόν της σε κυλινδρικά κουτά...
ΚΕΦ. 71 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΟΓΚΟΣ ΚΥΛΙΝΔΡΟΥ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 4. Η τιμή του αργού πετρελαίου υπολογίζεται σε δολάρια ανά βαρέλι. Ένα...
ΚΕΦ. 71 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΟΓΚΟΣ ΚΥΛΙΝΔΡΟΥ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 5. Μια δεξαμενή νερού σε σχήμα κυλίνδρου έχει ακτίνα 4 μέτρα και ύψος ...
Γεώργιος Π. Μαυροειδάκος
Γεώργιος Π. Μαυροειδάκος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
273 273 56. ÃåùìåôñéêÜ ó÷Þìáôá - Ðïëýãùíá ÃåùìåôñéêÜ ó÷Þìáôá Ôá êëåéóôÜ ó÷Þìáôá ðïõ Ý÷ïõí ôïõëÜ÷éóôïí 3 ðëåõñÝò êáé 3 ãùíß...
274 274 57. Ãùíßåò ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 11 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 11 Ìéá ãùíßá ìðï...
275 275 58.Ó÷åäéÜæù ãùíßåò ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 13 Ï ó÷åäéáóìüò èá ãßíåé ùò åîÞò: ÖÝñíïíôáò ôéò ä...
276 276 Èá õðïëïãßóù ôç ãùíßá ΑΟ∆ ∧ . ΑΟΒ ΑΟΓ ΒΟΓ 112 81 31 ∧ ∧ ∧ = − = ° − ° = ° ΑΟ∆ ΑΟΓ ΟΓ ∆ 112 31 143 ∧ ∧ ∧ = + = ° + ...
277 277 59. Måãåèýíù - ìéêñáßíù ó÷Þìáôá ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 15 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, ...
278 278 Måãåèýíù - ìéêñáßíù ó÷Þìáôá ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 16 Êëßìáêá: 1:4 Ãéá íá ìåãåèýíïõìå Þ íá ìéêñ...
279 279 60. ÁîïíéêÞ óõììåôñßá ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 17 Ôüóï óôç öýóç üóï êáé óôéò áíèñþðéíåò êáôáóêåõÝ...
280 280 ÓõíÝ÷åéá áðÜíôçóçò Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 25 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 17 ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâë...
281 281 61. Ìåôñþ åðéöÜíåéåò ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 19 Åìâáäü ìéáò åðßðåäçò åðéöÜíåéáò åßíáé ï áñéèìüò ...
282 282 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 19 Ôá èñáíßá ôçò ôÜîçò åßíáé 12 êáé ï áñéèìüò ôùí ìáèçôþí åßíáé 24. 1. È...
283 283 62. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäüí ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ Ôï åìâáäüí åíüò ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ åßíáé ßóï ìå ôï ãéíüìåíï ìéáò âÜóçò ôïõ åð...
284 284 Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäüí ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 21 Ôï åìâáäüí åíüò ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ å...
285 285 Ôï ó÷Þìá åßíáé óõììåôñéêü ùò ðñüò Üîïíá. Èá õðïëïãßóù ëïéðüí ôï åìâáäüí ôïõ ó÷Þìáôïò ðïõ âñßóêåôáé áñéóôåñÜ Þ äåîé...
286 286 ÊñéôÞñéï Áîéïëüãçóçò 1. Íá óõíå÷ßóåéò ôï ó÷Ýäéï: ................................................ 2. ÐáñáôÞñçóå ôá...
287 287 6. Ìå ôçí âïÞèåéá ôïõ ãíþìïíá óýãêñéíå êáé ãñÜøå ðüóåò ìïßñåò åßíáé ç êáèåìßá áðü ôéò ðáñá- êÜôù ãùíßåò. 7. Íá õðï...
290 290 ÌÁÈÇÌÁÔÉÊÁ ÃÉÁ ÔÇÍ ÓÔ’ ÔÁÎÇ ÄÇÌÏÔÉÊÏÕ Ðåñéå÷üìåíá: 63. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñéãþíïõ ....................................
291 291 63. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñéãþíïõ ¸íá ôñßãùíï ìå âÜóç â êáé ýøïò õ Ý÷åé ôç ìéóÞ åðéöÜíåéá áðü Ýíá ðáñáëëçëüãñáììï ìå ä...
292 292 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 23 Ãéá íá âñïýìå ôá ýøç ôïõ ôñéãþíïõ,ðñÝðåé íá ôñáâÞîïõìå êÜèåôç ãñáììÞ ...
293 293 Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñéãþíïõ Ôï ýøïò åßíáé ôï Üèñïéóìá ôçò êáôáêüñõöçò ðëåõñÜò ôïõ ôåôñáãþíïõ êáé ôçò áðüóôáóçò ôïõ ó...
294 294 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 25 64. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñáðåæßïõ ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, ó...
295 295 ¢óêçóç 3 Íá ÷ùñßóåéò ôá äéðëáíÜ ó÷Þìáôá óå ìéêñüôåñá ãíùóôÜ ó÷Þìáôá Ýôóé þóôå íá ìðïñåßò íá âñåßò ôï åìâáäü ôùí áñ...
296 296 ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 25 Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñáðåæßïõ Ôï åìâáäü êÜèå ôñéãþíïõ åßíáé: = = + ⋅...
297 297 65. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 27 ÊÜëõðôå åðéöÜíåéá ßóç ìå ôï ...
298 298 á. Ï åóùôåñéêüò êýêëïò ôïõ ó÷åäßïõ öáßíåôáé íá Ý÷åé ìåãáëýôåñï åìâáäü. â. Èá õðïëïãßóù ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ìéêñïý êýêëïõ...
299 299 66. Êýâïò êáé ïñèïãþíéï ðáñáëëçëåðßðåäï: Ýäñåò êáé áíáðôýãìáôá ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 29 Êýâïò ...
  1. 1. Επιμέλεια: Χρήστος Χαρμπής http://st-taksh.blogspot.gr Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Επανάληψη 6ης Ενότητας : ΄΄Γεωμετρία΄΄ κεφ. 56 - 71
  2. 2. Περιεχόμενα Θεωρία - Φύλλα εργασιών σελ. 3 - 127 Επαναληπτικά σελ. 128 - 137
  3. 3. Aνακεφαλαίωση ΠOΛYΓΩNA TETPAΠΛEYPA ΓΩNIEΣ KYBOΣ OPΘOΓΩNIO KYΛINΔPOΣ ΠAPAΛΛHΛEΠIΠEΔO Γεωμετρία Σχημα...τίζω άποψη τρίγωνο άθροισμα γωνιών τριγώνου άθροισμα γωνιών τετράπλευρου τετράπλευρο πεντάγωνο κανονικό πεντάγωνο εξάγωνο οκτάγωνο τετράγωνο ορθογώνιο παραλληλόγραμμο ρόμβος παραλληλόγραμμο τραπέζιο τετράπλευρο EMBAΔO ΣYMMETPIA KΛIMAKA MEΓEΘYNΣH-ΣMIKPYNΣH στη φύση στις ανθρώπινες κατασκευές στα σχήματα Κλίμακα είναι ο λόγος: απόσταση στο σχέδιο απόσταση στην πραγματικότητα Για τη μεγέθυνση ή τη σμίκρυνση ενός σχήματος τηρούμε αναλογία με την κλίμακα 6 έδρες, 12 ακμές, 8 κορυφές Όγκος κύβου (με ακμή α) = α3 ( Η χωρητικότητα του κ. δεκ. είναι 1 λίτρο.) 6 έδρες, 12 ακμές, 8 κορυφές Όγκος ορθογωνίου παραλληλεπιπέδου (με διαστάσεις μήκος α, πλά­ τος β, ύψος γ) = α . β . γ Όγκος κυλίνδρου (με ύψος υ και ακτίνα βάσης α) = π . α2 . υ 169 10_0169_MATHIMATIKA_ST_DHM.indb 169 1/20/14 4:23 PM
  4. 4. 1 Βασικές Γεωμετρικές έννοιες Σημείο Με την άκρη του μολυβιού μου ακουμπώντας την σε ένα κομμάτι χαρτί αφήνω ένα σημάδι το οποίο το λέω σημείο . Το σημείο το δίνω όνομα γράφοντας πάνω απ’ αυτό ένα κεφαλαίο γράμμα της αλφαβήτου. π.χ. Α • Ευθύγραμμο τμήμα Το τμήμα της ευθείας γραμμής που ενώνει δύο σημεία, λέγεται ευθύγραμμο τμήμα. Στο ευθύγραμμο τμήμα γνωρίζω την αρχή και το τέλος του. π.χ. Α Β • • Το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα συμβολίζεται με τα δύο γράμματα που μας δείχνουν την αρχή και το τέλος του, π.χ. ΑΒ Ημιευθεία Ένα ευθύγραμμα τμήμα που έχει μόνο αρχή, αλλά δεν έχει τέλος ή έχει τέλος και δεν έχει αρχή, λέγεται ημιευθεία. π.χ. Α • x y • Β Η ημιευθεία συμβολίζεται με το κεφαλαίο γράμμα, που δηλώνει την αρχή ή το τέλος και ένα μικρό γράμμα, Αx , yB κ.λ.π. Ευθεία Εάν προεκτείνω απεριόριστα ένα ευθύγραμμα τμήμα, ώστε να μη γνωρίζω την αρχή και το τέλος του, το νέο σχήμα λέγεται ευθεία. π.χ. ε Την ευθεία την συμβολίζω με ένα μικρό γράμμα της αλφαβήτου. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  5. 5. 2 Δύο ευθείες που βρίσκονται στο ίδιο επίπεδο : • θα είναι παράλληλες x // y • θα τέμνονται σε ένα σημείο : η ευθεία ε1 τέμνει την ε2 στο σημείο Α. • θα τέμνονται κάθετα : η ευθεία θ τέμνει κάθετα την ζ στο σημείο Β. Σχέση σημείου και ευθείας Από ένα σημείο περνάνε άπειρες ευθείες, ενώ από δύο σημεία περνάει μόνο μία ευθεία. Απόσταση σημείου από ευθεία Απόσταση σημείου από ευθεία ονομάζουμε το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα που ενώνει κάθετα το σημείο με την ευθεία. Από το σημείο Α φέρνω την κάθετη στην ευθεία ε. Το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΑΒ είναι η απόσταση του σημείου Α από την ευθεία ε. Μέσο ευθύγραμμου τμήματος - Μεσοκάθετος Μέσο ευθυγράμμου τμήματος είναι το σημείο του ευθυγράμμου τμήματος που ισαπέχει από τα άκρα του. Το μέσο είναι μοναδικό σημείο σε κάθε ευθύγραμμο τμήμα. Το σημείο Μ είναι το μέσο του ευθύγραμμου τμήματος ΑΒ. Μεσοκάθετος ευθυγράμμου τμήματος είναι η ευθεία που διέρχεται από το μέσο του και σχηματίζει με το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ορθή γωνία. Κάθε σημείο της μεσοκαθέτου έχει την ιδιότητα να ισαπέχει από τα άκρα του ευθυγράμμου τμήματος. Η ευθεία ε είναι η μεσοκάθετος του ευθύγραμμου τμήματος ΑΒ. Α ε Α ΒΜ Β Μ x ε1ε2 θ ζΑ y Β Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  6. 6. 3 Γωνία Γωνία είναι το σύνολο των σημείων που περιέχεται ανάμεσα σε δύο ημιευθείες με κοινή αρχή. Η κοινή αρχή λέγεται κορυφή της γωνίας. Την κορυφή της γωνίας τη συμβολίζουμε με κεφαλαίο γράμμα της αλφαβήτας. Συμβολισμός : Οι γωνίες συμβολίζονται συνήθως με τα μικρά γράμματα φ, θ, ω και από πάνω το γωνιακό σύμβολο ^. Π.χ. ϕ , θ . Μονάδα μέτρησης της γωνίας είναι η μοίρα. Κάθε γωνία που είναι μικρότερη από 90ο λέγεται οξεία γωνία. Η γωνία xÂy είναι οξεία γωνία. Κάθε γωνία που είναι ίση με 90ο λέγεται ορθή γωνία. Η γωνία κ B λ είναι ορθή γωνία. Κάθε γωνία μεγαλύτερη από 90ο λέγεται αμβλεία γωνία. Η γωνία μΓ ν είναι αμβλεία γωνία. Κατασκευή γωνίας Για να κατασκευάσω μία γωνία πρέπει να ξέρω πόσες μοίρες είναι. Φτιάχνω τη βάση της γωνίας και σημειώνω την κορυφή της γωνίας. Κατόπιν τοποθετώ το μοιρογνωμόνιο στην κορυφή και σημειώνω το μέτρο της γωνίας. Μετά ενώνω την κορυφή με το σημείο που μέτρησα ως μέτρο της γωνίας. Έτσι σχηματίζω τη γωνία που θέλω. π.χ. Θέλω να κατασκευάσω μία γωνία 70ο , με βάση το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΑΒ μήκους 4 εκατ. Πρώτα σχεδιάζω το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΑΒ. Με κορυφή το Α τοποθετώ το μοιρογνωμόνιό μου και σημαδεύω τις 70ο . Ενώνω το σημείο Α με το σημάδι και σχηματίζω τη γωνία των 70ο . x νΓ κ Β y μ λ A Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  7. 7. 4 Γωνία – Διχοτόμος γωνίας Η διχοτόμος ευθεία ή απλά διχοτόμος μιας γωνίας στην ευκλείδεια γεωμετρία είναι μια ημιευθεία που ξεκινά από την κορυφή της γωνίας, βρίσκεται στο εσωτερικό της και την χωρίζει σε δύο ίσες γωνίες. Η γωνία xÔy, έχει την Οz διχοτόμο της. Η γωνία Ô χωρίζεται σε δύο ίσες γωνίες. Κατασκευή Διχοτόμου γωνίας Για να κατασκευάσω τη διχοτόμο ακολουθώ τους παρακάτω τρόπους : 1. Σχεδιάζω τη γωνία σε ένα φύλλο χαρτιού. Κατόπιν διπλώνω το χαρτί έτσι ώστε η ευθεία της τσάκισης να περάσει από την κορυφή της γωνίας και ταυτόχρονα η μία πλευρά της γωνίας να συμπέσει με την άλλη πλευρά της. Η γραμμή που σχηματίζεται στο δίπλωμα του χαρτιού είναι και η διχοτόμος της γωνίας. 2. Μετράω τη γωνία xÔy και βρίσκουμε το μέτρο της. Με το μοιρογνωμόνιο βρίσκω και σημαδεύω το μέσο της γωνίας xÔy. Κατόπιν ενώνω και σχηματίζω τη διχοτόμο της γωνίας. 3. Ακολουθώ με προσοχή τα παρακάτω βήματα : Η xÔy γωνία την οποία θα διχοτομήσουμε. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  8. 8. 5 Με κέντρο το σημείο Ο γράφουμε τυχαίο κύκλο. Έστω Α και Β τα σημεία τομής του κύκλου με τις πλευρές τις γωνίας. Σχεδιάζω το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΑΒ ( χορδή του κύκλου ) και έστω Μ το μέσον αυτής. Σχεδιάζω την ημιευθεία η οποία ξεκινάει από το Ο και περνάει από το σημείο Μ. Η ημιευθεία διχοτομεί την γωνία xΟy. Αφού σβήσω τον κύκλο που σχεδίασα, τα σημεία και τα ευθύγραμμα τμήματα μένει μόνο η διχοτόμος που σχεδίασα. Τρίγωνο Στοιχεία του τριγώνου Κάθε τρίγωνο έχει : • Τρεις πλευρές : ΑΒ, ΒΓ, ΓΑ. • Τρεις γωνίες : Α , B , Γ . • Τρεις κορυφές : Α, Β, Γ. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  9. 9. 6 Α). Κατάταξη τριγώνων σύμφωνα με τις πλευρές • Ισόπλευρο είναι το τρίγωνο που έχει και τις τρεις πλευρές του ίσες. ( ΠΡΣ ) • Ισοσκελές είναι το τρίγωνο που έχει δύο μόνο πλευρές του ίσες. ( ΝΞΟ ) • Σκαληνό είναι το τρίγωνο που έχει τις τρεις πλευρές του άνισες. ( ΚΛΜ ) ισόπλευρο ισοσκελές σκαληνό Β). Κατάταξη τριγώνων σύμφωνα με τις γωνίες τους • Οξυγώνιο τρίγωνο είναι το τρίγωνο που έχει όλες τις γωνίες του οξείες. • Αμβλυγώνιο τρίγωνο είναι το τρίγωνο που έχει μία του γωνία αμβλεία. • Ορθογώνιο τρίγωνο είναι το τρίγωνο που έχει μία ορθή γωνία. οξυγώνιο αμβλυγώνιο ορθογώνιο Κατασκευή τριγώνου Για να κατασκευάσω ένα τρίγωνο πρέπει : • Να γνωρίζω δύο του πλευρές και την περιεχόμενη σ’ αυτές γωνία. π.χ. Να κατασκευάσεις το τρίγωνο ΑΒΓ, που έχει ΑΒ=4 εκ., ΑΓ=3 εκ. και γωνία Α =70ο . Σχεδιάζω το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΑΒ μήκους 4 εκατ. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  10. 10. 7 Τοποθετούμε το μοιρογνωμόνιο στην κορυφή Α και κατασκευάζουμε τη γωνία Α =70ο . Μετράμε με το χάρακα πάνω στην πλευρά Αχ 3 εκ. και σημειώνουμε την κορυφή Γ. Ενώνουμε τις κορυφές Β και Γ. • Να γνωρίζω τη βάση του και τις δύο γωνίες που βρίσκονται σ’ αυτή. π.χ. Να κατασκευάσεις το τρίγωνο ΔΕΖ, που έχει ΔΕ=4 εκ., γωνία Δ =70ο και γωνία Ε =40ο . Χαράζουμε το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΔΕ=4 εκ. Τοποθετούμε το μοιρογνωμόνιο στην κορυφή Δ και κατασκευάζουμε τη γωνία Δ=70ο . Τοποθετούμε το μοιρογνωμόνιο στην κορυφή Ε και κατασκευάζουμε τη γωνία Ε =40ο . Στο σημείο που τέμνονται οι πλευρές Δχ και Εψ των γωνιών σημειώνουμε την κορυφή Ζ. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  11. 11. 8 Ύψος – ύψη του τριγώνου : Από την κορυφή Γ φέρνουμε κάθετο στην πλευρά ΑΒ. Αυτή τέμνει την ΑΒ στο σημείο Δ. Το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΓΔ είναι το ύψος του τριγώνου και η πλευρά ΑΒ η βάση του. Σε κάθε τρίγωνο μπορούμε να φέρουμε τρία ύψη από τις τρεις κορυφές. Αν χαράξουμε τα τρία ύψη (ΑΕ, ΒΖ, ΓΔ) του τριγώνου ΑΒΓ παρατηρούμε ότι τέμνονται στο σημείο Ο. Διχοτόμος – Διάμεσος ενός τριγώνου Διάμεσος ονομάζουμε το ευθύγραμμο που ενώνει την κορυφή του τριγώνου με το μέσο της απέναντι πλευράς. Σε κάθε τρίγωνο ορίζονται τρεις διάμεσοι, που διέρχονται από ένα κοινό σημείο το οποίο ονομάζεται κέντρο βάρους του τριγώνου. Διχοτόμο ονομάζουμε την ευθύγραμμο τμήμα που χωρίζει την γωνία του τριγώνου σε δύο ίσα μέρη. Σε κάθε τρίγωνο ορίζονται τρεις διχοτόμοι, που διέρχονται από ένα κοινό σημείο το οποίο ονομάζεται έγγεντρο του τριγώνου. ΑΗ = Διάμεσος, ΔΘ = Διχοτόμος της γωνίας Δ Περίμετρος του τριγώνου Το άθροισμα των μηκών των πλευρών ενός τριγώνου λέγεται περίμετρος. ισόπλευρο ισοσκελές σκαληνό Τρίγωνο ΠΡΣ : ΠΡ + ΡΣ + ΣΠ = 5 + 5 + 5 = 15 εκατ. Τρίγωνο ΝΞΟ : ΝΞ + ΞΟ + ΟΝ = 5 + 6,5 + 6,5 = 18 εκατ. Τρίγωνο ΚΛΜ : ΚΛ + ΛΜ + ΜΚ = 5 + 4,5 + 3,5 = 13 εκατ. διάμεσος διχοτόμος Α Β ΓΗ Δ Ε ΖΘ Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  12. 12. 9 Άθροισμα γωνιών τριγώνου Το άθροισμα των γωνιών ενός τριγώνου είναι 180ο . οξυγώνιο αμβλυγώνιο ορθογώνιο τρίγωνο ΑΒΓ : Α + Β + Γ = 50ο + 60ο + 70ο = 180ο τρίγωνο ΔΕΖ : Δ + Ε + Ζ = 30ο + 50ο + 100ο = 180ο τρίγωνο ΗΘΙ : Η + Θ + Ι = 90ο + 40ο + 50ο = 180ο Εμβαδό τριγώνου Για να βρω το Εμβαδό ενός τριγώνου πρέπει να ξέρω τη βάση του και το ύψος του. Αν τα γνωρίζω αυτά, τότε αντικαθιστώ στον τύπο : Ε = 2 υβ • ( β = βάση, υ = ύψος ), Ε = 2 ΓΔ•ΑΒ Τετράπλευρα Τα τετράπλευρα τα χωρίζουμε σε τρεις κατηγορίες : • Παραλληλόγραμμα : τετράγωνο ρόμβος ορθογώνιο παραλληλόγραμμο πλάγιο παραλληλόγραμμο Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  13. 13. 10 Έχουν όλες τις απέναντι πλευρές τους παράλληλες. • Τραπέζια : απλό τραπέζιο ορθογώνιο τραπέζιο ισοσκελές τραπέζιο Έχουν τις δύο μόνο απέναντι πλευρές τους παράλληλες. • Απλό τετράπλευρο : Τα απλά τετράπλευρα δεν είναι ούτε παραλληλόγραμμα ούτε τραπέζια Βασικά στοιχεία παραλληλογράμμων • Έχουν τέσσερις κορυφές. Α, Β, Γ, Δ. • Έχουν τέσσερις πλευρές. ΑΒ, ΒΓ, ΓΔ, ΔΑ. • Έχουν τέσσερις γωνίες. Α , B , Γ , Δ . • Έχουν δύο διαγώνιες. ΑΓ, ΒΔ. Βασικές ιδιότητες παραλληλογράμμων • Οι απέναντι πλευρές είναι ίσες. • Οι απέναντι γωνίες είναι ίσες. • Το ορθογώνιο παραλληλόγραμμο έχει όλες τις γωνίες του ορθές. • Μία διαγώνιος χωρίζει το παραλληλόγραμμο σε δύο ίσα τρίγωνα. • Το τετράγωνο έχει όλες τις πλευρές του ίσες και οι γωνίες του είναι ορθές. • Ο ρόμβος έχει όλες του τις πλευρές ίσες και τις απέναντι γωνίες του ίσες. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  14. 14. 11 Άθροισμα γωνιών παραλληλογράμμων Χαράζω τη διαγώνιο ΑΓ και το τετράπλευρο ΑΒΓΔ χωρίζεται σε δύο τρίγωνα, ΑΒΓ και ΑΔΓ, άρα 180ο + 180ο = 360ο . Διαγώνιος είναι το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα που ενώνει τις απέναντι γωνίες του τετράπλευρου και δεν είναι πλευρά. Τετράγωνο Τετράγωνο είναι το παραλληλόγραμμο που είναι ορθογώνιο και ρόμβος. Σε κάθε τετράγωνο ισχύει : • Οι απέναντι πλευρές είναι παράλληλες. • Όλες οι πλευρές είναι ίσες. • Όλες οι γωνίες του είναι ορθές. • Οι διαγώνιοι είναι ίσες, κάθετες, διχοτομούνται, διχοτομούν τις γωνίες του και είναι άξονες συμμετρίας του. Κατασκευή τετραγώνο Α Β Σχεδιάζω ένα ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΑΒ = 4 εκατ.. Με τη βοήθεια του τριγώνου και από το σημείο Β φέρνω κάθετη και σχεδιάζω την ΒΓ = 4 εκατ. η οποία είναι ίση με την ΑΒ = 4 εκατ.. Με τη βοήθεια του τριγώνου και από το σημείο Γ φέρνω κάθετη και σχεδιάζω την ΓΔ = 4 εκατ. η οποία είναι ίση με την ΑΒ = ΒΓ = 4 εκατ.. Με τη βοήθεια του τριγώνου και από το σημείο Δ φέρνω κάθετη και σχεδιάζω την ΔΑ = 4 εκατ. η οποία είναι ίση με την ΑΒ = ΒΓ = ΓΔ = 4 εκατ.. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  15. 15. 12 Περίμετρος τετραγώνου Για να υπολογίσω την περίμετρο ενός τετραγώνου : • Προσθέτω τις τέσσερις πλευρές του. • Πολλαπλασιάζω την πλευρά του με το 4. • Περίμετρος τετραγώνου = 3 + 3 + 3 + 3 = 12 εκατ. ή • Περίμετρος τετραγώνου = 4 • 3 = 12 εκατ. Εμβαδό τετραγώνου Για να υπολογίσω το εμβαδό του τετραγώνου, πολλαπλασιάζω την βάση με το ύψος του. Επειδή όμως στο τετράγωνο οι τέσσερις πλευρές του είναι ίσες, πολλαπλασιάζω την πλευρά του επί την πλευρά του. Ορθογώνιο παραλληλόγραμμο Το ορθογώνιο παραλληλόγραμμο έχει όλες του τις γωνίες του ορθές και τις απέναντι πλευρές του ίσες και παράλληλες. Κατασκευή ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου Για να κατασκευάσω ορθογώνιο παραλληλόγραμμο ακολουθώ την παρακάτω σειρά : • π.χ. Να κατασκευάσεις το ορθογώνιο παραλληλόγραμμο ΔΕΖΗ, που έχει πλευρές ΔΕ=4 εκ., ΔΗ=3 εκατ. . Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  16. 16. 13 Χαράζουμε το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΔΕ=4 εκ. Τοποθετούμε το τρίγωνό μας στην κορυφή Δ και φέρνουμε την κάθετο ΔΗ=3 εκ. Τοποθετούμε το τρίγωνό μας στην κορυφή Η και φέρνουμε την κάθετο ΗΖ=4 εκ. Ενώνουμε τις κορυφές Ε και Ζ. Περίμετρος ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου Για να βρω την περίμετρο ενός ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου, προσθέτω τις τέσσερις πλευρές του ή προσθέτω το διπλάσιο των δύο πλευρών του ή πολλαπλασιάζω το άθροισμα μήκος και πλάτος επί 2. Περίμετρος ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου = 5 + 3 + 5 + 3 = 16 εκατ. ή Περίμετρος ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου = 2 • 5 + 2 • 3 = 10 + 6 = 16 εκατ. ή Περίμετρος ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου = ( 5 + 3 ) • 2 = 8 • 2 = 16 εκατ. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  17. 17. 14 Εμβαδό ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου Για να βρω το εμβαδό ενός ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου πολλαπλασιάζω τη βάση με το ύψος του, το μήκος με το πλάτος. Πλάγιο Παραλληλόγραμμο Ένα παραλληλόγραμμο έχει : • Τις απέναντι πλευρές του ίσες. • Τις απέναντι γωνίες του ίσες. • Μία διαγώνιος χωρίζει το παραλληλόγραμμο σε δύο ίσα τρίγωνα. Κατασκευή πλάγιου παραλληλογράμμου Για να κατασκευάσω ένα παραλληλόγραμμο πρέπει να ξέρω τις δύο πλευρές του και την περιεχόμενη σ’ αυτές γωνία. π.χ. Να κατασκευάσεις το πλάγιο παραλληλόγραμμο ΑΒΓΔ, που έχει πλευρές ΑΒ=4 εκ., ΑΔ=3 εκ. και γωνία Α =70ο . Χαράζουμε το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΑΒ=4 εκ. Τοποθετούμε το μοιρογνωμόνιο στην κορυφή Α κατασκευάζουμε τη γωνία Α =70ο . Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  18. 18. 15 Μετράμε με το χάρακα πάνω στην πλευρά Αχ 3 εκ. και σημειώνουμε την κορυφή Δ. Από την κορυφή Δ φέρνουμε παράλληλο ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΔΓ=4 εκ. Ενώνουμε τις κορυφές Β και Γ. Περίμετρος πλάγιου παραλληλογράμμου Για να βρω την περίμετρο ενός παραλληλογράμμου, κάνω ότι έκανα και με το ορθογώνιο παραλληλόγραμμο. Περίμετρος παραλληλογράμμου = 5 + 3,5 + 5 + 3,5 = 17 εκατ. ή Περίμετρος παραλληλογράμμου = 5 • 2 + 3,5 • 2 = 10 + 7 = 17 εκατ. ή Περίμετρος παραλληλογράμμου = ( 5 + 3,5 ) • 2 = 8,5 • 2 = 17 εκατ. Εμβαδό πλάγιου παραλληλογράμμου Για να βρω το εμβαδό παραλληλογράμμου πολλαπλασιάζω τη βάση επί το ύψος του. Ε = β • υ Ε = ΔΓ • ΑΕ Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  19. 19. 16 Τραπέζιο Τα τραπέζια είναι τα τετράπλευρα που έχουν δύο πλευρές τους παράλληλες. Περίμετρος τραπεζίου Για να βρω την περίμετρο ενός τραπεζίου προσθέτω τις τέσσερις πλευρές του. π.χ. περίμετρος = ΑΒ + ΒΓ + ΓΔ + ΔΑ Εμβαδό τραπεζίου Για να βρω το εμβαδό ενός τραπεζίου, προσθέτω τις δύο βάσεις του και τις πολλαπλασιάζω με το ύψος του. Μετά διαιρώ το γινόμενο με το 2. Ε = 2 )( υβ •Β+ Ε = 2 )( ΑΗ•ΔΓ+ΑΒ Ρόμβος Ένας ρόμβος έχει : • Όλες τις πλευρές του ίσες. • Είναι παραλληλόγραμμο με τις διαγώνιούς του κάθετες. ΑΒ = ΒΓ = ΓΔ = ΔΑ ΑΓ είναι κάθετη στην ΒΔ Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  20. 20. 17 Περίμετρος ρόμβου Για να βρω την περίμετρο ενός ρόμβου, προσθέτω τις τέσσερις πλευρές του ή πολλαπλασιάζω την πλευρά του επί 4. Περίμετρος ρόμβου = 2,5 + 2,5 + 2,5 + 2,5 = 10 εκατ. Περίμετρος ρόμβου = 2,5 • 4 = 10 εκατ. Εμβαδό ρόμβου Για να βρω το εμβαδό ενός ρόμβου, πολλαπλασιάζω τις δύο διαγωνίου του και διαιρώ με το 2. Ε = 2 21 δδ + π.χ. Πολύγωνα Τι είναι πολύγωνο; Πολύγωνο είναι το γεωμετρικό σχήμα που έχει πολλές πλευρές και γωνίες. Τα πολύγωνα ονομάζονται ανάλογα με τον αριθμό των γωνιών και των πλευρών που έχουν Το σχήμα που βλέπεται δίπλα είναι ένα πεντάγωνο, γιατί έχει πέντε γωνίες και πλευρές. Κανονικά πολύγωνα Κανονικά πολύγωνα λέγονται αυτά που έχουν όλες τις γωνίες και τις πλευρές τους ίσες μεταξύ τους. Το σχήμα αυτό είναι ένα κανονικό εξάγωνο, γιατί κάθε γωνία του είναι 120ο και κάθε πλευρά του 3 εκ. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  21. 21. 18 Άθροισμα γωνιών πολυγώνου Χαράζουμε τις διαγώνιες από μια κορυφή προς τις άλλες κορυφές του πολυγώνου Παρατηρούμε ότι σχηματίζονται τρίγωνα. Στο παράδειγμά μας δημιουργούνται τρία τρίγωνα. Γνωρίζουμε ότι το άθροισμα των γωνιών ενός τριγώνου είναι 180ο . Πολλαπλασιάζουμε τον αριθμό των τριγώνων επί 180ο . άρα: το άθροισμα των γωνιών του πενταγώνου ΑΒΓΔΕ είναι... 180ο Χ 3 = 540ο Περίμετρος Πολυγώνων Για να υπολογίσουμε την περίμετρο ενός πολυγώνου, προσθέτουμε όλες τις πλευρές του. άρα, Περίμετρος= 2,2+3+3,2+3+3,4= 14,8 εκ. Για να υπολογίσουμε την περίμετρο ενός κανονικού πολυγώνου, πολλαπλασιάζουμε το μήκος μιας πλευράς επί τον αριθμό των πλευρών του. άρα, Περίμετρος= 6 Χ 3 = 18 εκ. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  22. 22. 19 Άλλα πολύγωνα Χαρακτηριστικά πολυγώνων Στον παρακάτω πίνακα παρουσιάζονται τα χαρακτηριστικά των πιο κοινών πολυγώνων. Πολύγωνο πλευρές γωνίες διαγώνιοι* τρίγωνα άθροισμα γωνιών τρίγωνο 3 3 0 1 1X180ο = 180ο τετράπλευρο 4 4 1 2 2X180ο = 360ο πεντάγωνο 5 5 2 3 3X180ο = 540ο εξάγωνο 6 6 3 4 4X180ο = 720ο επτάγωνο 7 7 4 5 5X180ο = 900ο οκτάγωνο 8 8 5 6 6X180ο =1080ο * διαγώνιες από μία κορυφή πεντάγωνο εξάγωνο επτάγωνο οκτάγωνο Πηγές : http://11dim-evosm.thess.sch.gr/ Κύκλος Κύκλο ονομάζουμε το σχήμα που όλα του τα σημεία ισαπέχουν από ένα σταθερό σημείο. Το σταθερό σημείο ονομάζεται κέντρο του κύκλου και η σταθερή απόσταση ακτίνα. Ακτίνα του κύκλου είναι το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα που ενώνει το κέντρο του κύκλου με ένα σημείο της περιφέρειάς του. Κυκλικός δίσκος είναι όλα τα σημεία της επιφάνειας του κύκλου. Τόξο ονομάζουμε το τμήμα του κύκλου που ορίζεται από δύο σημεία του. Χορδή ονομάζουμε το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα που ενώνει δύο σημεία του κύκλου. Διάμετρο ονομάζουμε την χορδή του κύκλου που περνά από το κέντρο του. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  23. 23. 20 Κατασκευή κύκλου Για να σχεδιάσουμε έναν κύκλο κέντρου ( Ο ) και ακτίνας ( α ), χρησιμοποιούμε τον διαβήτη. Τοποθετούμε τη μύτη του διαβήτη στο κέντρο ( Ο ), κανονίζουμε το άνοιγμά του να είναι όσο η ακτίνα ( α ) και γράφουμε τον κύκλο. ακτίνα του κύκλου : ΟΒ, ΟΓ διάμετρος του κύκλου : ΒΓ Μήκος κύκλου Για να υπολογίσουμε το μήκος του κύκλου πολλαπλασιάζουμε τη διάμετρο ( δ ) με τον αριθμό 3,14 ( π ). Μήκος κύκλου = π • δ ή Μήκος κύκλου = π • ( 2 • α ) Εμβαδό κυκλικού δίσκου Το εμβαδό του κυκλικού δίσκου είναι ίσο με το γινόμενο του αριθμού π επί το τετράγωνο της ακτίνας του. Ε ( κυκλικού δίσκου ) = π • α2 ή Ε ( κυκλικού δίσκου ) = π • α • α όπου π = 3,14 και α η ακτίνα του κυκλικού δίσκου Στερεά Τα γεωμετρικά στερεά που μαθαίνουμε στο Δημοτικό σχολείο είναι ο κύβος, το ορθογώνιο παραλληλεπίπεδο, ο κύλινδρος και η σφαίρα. Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  24. 24. 21 Ο παραπάνω κύβος: Το παραπάνω ορθογώνιο παραλληλεπίπεδο: Έχει 3 διαστάσεις (μήκος, πλάτος, ύψος) Έχει 3 διαστάσεις: (μήκος, πλάτος, ύψος) Έχει 6 έδρες, ίσες μεταξύ τους Έχει 6 έδρες, οι απέναντι ίσες Έχει 12 ακμές, ίσες μεταξύ τους Έχει 12 ακμές, οι απέναντι ίσες Έχει 8 κορυφές Έχει 8 κορυφές Εμβαδό στερεών σωμάτων Αν ¨ ξεδιπλώσουμε ¨ τα στερεά εμφανίζονται τα παρακάτω σχήματα : Ε ( κύβου ) = 6 • α2 ( όπου α η πλευρά του τετραγώνου ) ( ο κύβος αποτελείται από 6 ίσα τετράγωνα ) Ε ( τετραγώνου ) = α 2 Ε (ορθ. παρ/δου ) = Ε1 + Ε2 + Ε3 Ε1 = Εμβαδό 2 βάσεων Ε2 = Εμβαδό 2 πλαγίων Ε3 = Εμβαδό 2 β ( το ορθογώνιο παραλληλεπίπεδο έχει τις απέναντι βάσεις του ίσες ) Ε = βάση • ύψος Ε ( κυλίνδρου ) = Ε ( βάσεων ) + Ε (παρ. επιφάνειας) Ε ( βάσεων ) = π • α2 Ε (παρ. επιφάνειας) = β • υ ( όπου β = π • δ ) ( α = ακτίνα του κύκλου, δ = διάμετρος, δ = 2 • α ) Όγκος στερεών Δημιουργός: Θεόδωρος Αρβανιτίδης http://atheo.gr/
  25. 25. ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ  Περίμετρος τετραγώνου = _____________________________  Εμβαδόν τετραγώνου = _______________________________  Περίμετρος παραλληλογράμμου = ______________________  Εμβαδόν παραλληλογράμμου = ________________________  Εμβαδόν τριγώνου = _________________________________  Εμβαδόν τραπεζίου = ________________________________  Εμβαδόν κύκλου = __________________________________ Προβλήματα 1.Το σχήμα δείχνει έναν κήπο σχήματος τραπεζίου. Να βρεις το εμβαδόν του κήπου. 24,5μ. ύψος:12μ 36μ. 2.Το τραπέζι του σπιτιού της Μαρίας έχει διάμετρο 1,20μ. Πόσο είναι το εμβαδόν του; 3.Ένα πεζοδρόμιο μήκους 75 μ. και πλάτους 20 δεκ. πρόκειται να στρωθεί με τετράγωνες πλάκες πλευράς 50 εκατοστών. Πόσες πλάκες θα χρειαστεί; Όνομα______________ Επώνυμο____________ Ημερομηνία _________ Βαθμός __
  26. 26. ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 4. Να βρεις το εμβαδόν των τριγώνων: Α ΑΒ= 3εκ. ΒΓ= 4εκ. ΑΓ=5εκ. Β Γ Ύψος= 2,6 εκ. Α ΑΓ=7εκ. ΒΓ=4εκ. Δ ΑΒ=5εκ. ΒΔ=3εκ. Β Γ 5. Να βρεις το εμβαδόν (κίτρινο χρώμα) που είναι το παρτέρι ενός σιντριβανιού. Να βρεις τις πραγματικές του διαστάσεις όταν η κλίμακα σχεδίασης είναι 1/50. ΟΑ=3εκ. ΟΒ=7εκ. Β Α Ο
  27. 27. Λαμπριάδου Μαρία ΟΝΟΜΑ: ……………………………….. Περίμετρος τετραγώνου = ……………………………. Εμβαδόν τετραγώνου = …………………………………. Περίμετρος παραλληλογράμμου =…………………………….. Εμβαδόν παραλληλογράμμου = ……………………… Εμβαδόν τριγώνου =…………………………………. Εμβαδόν τραπεζίου =…………… Εμβαδόν κύκλου = ……………… Προβλήματα 1.Το σχήμα δείχνει ένα κήπο σχήματος τραπεζίου, μέσα σε μια τετράγωνη πλατεία. Να βρεις το εμβαδόν του κήπου. 14,5μ. 26μ. 2.Το τραπέζι του σπιτιού της Άννας έχει διάμετρο 1μ. Πόσο είναι το εμβαδόν του; 1 3.Ένα πεζοδρόμιο μήκους 15μ και πλάτους 0,8μ. πρόκειται να στρωθεί με τετράγωνες πλάκες πλευράς 0.5μ. Πόσες πλάκες θα χρειαστεί;
  28. 28. ΜΑΚΡΥΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΤΑΞΗ ΣΤ’ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ «ΓΕΩΜΕΤΡΙΑ» (ΜΕΤΡΩ ΕΠΙΦΑΝΕΙΕΣ)  Βασική μονάδα μέτρησης εμβαδού είναι το τετραγωνικό μέτρο (τ.μ. ή m2)  Υποδιαιρέσεις του τετραγωνικού μέτρου είναι: το τετραγωνικό δεκατόμετρο (τ.δεκ.) για το οποίο ισχύει: 1 τ.μ.= 100 τ.δεκ. ή 1τ.δεκ.= τ.μ. το τετραγωνικό εκατοστόμετρο (τ.εκ.) για το οποίο ισχύει: 1 τ.μ.= 10.000τ.εκ. ή 1 τ.εκ.= τ.μ. το τετραγωνικό χιλιοστόμετρο (τ.χιλ.) για το οποίο ισχύει: 1 τ.μ.= 1.000.000 τ.χιλ. ή τ.μ  Πολλαπλάσια του τετραγωνικού μέτρου είναι: Το τετραγωνικό χιλιόμετρο (τ.χμ.) για το οποίο ισχύει: 1 τ.χμ.= 1.000.000 τ.μ. ή 1 τ.μ.= τ.χμ. το στρέμμα για το οποίο ισχύει: 1 στρέμμα= 1.000 τ.μ. 1τ.μ.=100τ.δεκ.=10.000τ.εκ.=1.000.000τ.χιλ. 1τ.δεκ.=100τ.εκ.=10.000τ.χιλ. 1τ.εκ.=100τ.χιλ.
  29. 29. ΜΑΚΡΥΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ● 1.000.000 ● 10.000 ● 1.000.000 ● 100 ● 100 ● 100 1τ.χμ. 1τ.μ. 1 τ.δεκ 1τ.εκ 1τ.χιλ. : 1.000.000 : 100 : 100 : 100 : 10.000 : 1.000.000  Για να πάμε από μεγαλύτερη μονάδα σε μικρότερη, πολλαπλασιάζουμε με κατάλληλο αριθμό.  Για να πάμε μικρότερη μονάδα σε μεγαλύτερη, διαιρούμε με κατάλληλο αριθμό. Εκφράζουμε το εμβαδό με : συμμιγή: 18τ.μ. 5.000τ.εκ. δεκαδικό: 18,5τ.μ. φυσικό: 185.000τ.εκ. μεικτό: 18 τ.μ κλασματικό τ.μ. Όταν κάνουμε πράξεις ανάμεσα σε εμβαδά, πρέπει να είναι όλα στην ίδια μονάδα και εκφρασμένα με την ίδια μορφή αριθμού.  ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ (ορθογωνίου παραλλη/μου)= μήκος χ πλάτος  ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ (τετραγώνου) = πλευρά χ πλευρά ή (πλευρά)2 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ 1) Το πάτωμα στο δωμάτιο του Γιώργου είναι τετράγωνο με πλευρά 6,5 μ. Πόσα τ.μ. είναι το εμβαδόν του δωματίου του; 2) Ένα οικόπεδο έχει σχήμα τετραγώνου με περίμετρο 96 μ. Πόσα τ.μ. είναι το εμβαδόν του οικοπέδου; 3) Ένα οικόπεδο έχει σχήμα ορθογωνίου με μήκος 32 μ. και πλάτος 24 μ. Αν ο ιδιοκτήτης του το πούλησε προς 350€ το τ.μ., να βρείτε πόσα χρήματα πήρε. 4) Θέλω να τοποθετήσω στο πάτωμα της κουζίνας μου τετράγωνα πλακάκια, που το καθένα έχει περίμετρο 58 εκ. Αν χρειάστηκα 384 τέτοια πλακάκια, τότε ποιο είναι το εμβαδόν του πατώματος της κουζίνας μου; 5) Ο κ. Γιώργος έχει ένα οικόπεδο σχήματος ορθογωνίου με μήκος 24μ. και πλάτος 18μ. Λόγω διαπλάτυνσης του δρόμου που περνάει μπροστά από το οικόπεδο, θα χάσει τα του οικοπέδου. Πόσα τ.μ. είναι το οικόπεδο που μένει;
  30. 30. ΣΧΕΔΙΑΖΩ ΓΩΝΙΕΣ ΚΕΦ. 58 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 5. Μπορείς να σχεδιάσεις δυο γωνίες: η μια 400 και η άλλη 600 . Να σχεδιάσεις τώρα το άθροισμα και τη διαφορά τους. 6. Να σχεδιάσεις ένα ισόπλευρο τρίγωνο με πλευρά 2,5 εκ. 7. Να σχεδιάσεις ένα τρίγωνο με μια πλευρά 3 εκ. και με προσκείμενες γωνίες 500 και 700 . 1. Με ποια όργανα σχεδιάζουμε μια γωνία; …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… 2. Πώς προσθέτουμε δυο γωνίες; …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… 3. Πώς αφαιρούμε δυο γωνίες; …………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………… 4.  Το άθροισμα γωνιών τριγώνου είναι ________ .  Το άθροισμα γωνιών οποιουδήποτε τετραπλεύρου είναι ________ .
  31. 31. ΣΧΕΔΙΑΖΩ ΓΩΝΙΕΣ ΚΕΦ. 58 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 8. Σε καθεμιά από τις παρακάτω περιπτώσεις δίνονται οι δυο γωνίες ενός τριγώνου. Να υπολογίσεις την τρίτη γωνία και να συμπληρώσεις το είδος του τριγώνου. Α΄ ΓΩΝΙΑ Β΄ ΓΩΝΙΑ Γ΄ ΓΩΝΙΑ ΕΙΔΟΣ ΤΡΙΓΩΝΟΥ 600 600 400 500 1000 300 9. Σε καθεμιά από τις παρακάτω περιπτώσεις δίνονται οι τρεις γωνίες ενός τετραπλεύρου. Να υπολογίσεις την τέταρτη γωνία. Α΄ ΓΩΝΙΑ Β΄ ΓΩΝΙΑ Γ΄ ΓΩΝΙΑ Δ΄ ΓΩΝΙΑ 800 1000 1200 650 1100 1000 900 1250 850 650 1050 850 10. Στο παρακάτω σχήμα είναι: ΒΑΓ=300 και ΓΑΔ=700. Να βρεις τη γωνία ΒΑΔ. Β Γ Α Δ 11. Στο επόμενο σχήμα είναι: ΧΟΨ=460 και ΧΟΖ=700. Να βρεις τη γωνία ΨΟΖ. Ζ Ψ Χ Ο
  32. 32. ΟΝΟΜΑΤΕΠΩΝΥΜΟ:____________________________ ΤΑΞΗ ΣΤ΄ Παλάνης Αθανάσιος ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ Κεφ. 62 Βρίσκω το εμβαδό του παραλληλογράμμου 1. Συμπληρώνω τον πίνακα που αναφέρεται σε παραλληλόγραμμο. βάση ύψος εμβαδό 3,2 μ. 22,88 τ. μ. 5,4 μ. 25,92 τ. μ. 2,4 μ. 0,25 μ. 0,12 μ. 0,0384 τ. μ. 5 μ. 62 τ. μ. 2. Βρίσκω το εμβαδό του πλάγιου παραλληλογράμμου. ΛΥΣΗ 3. Το παρακάτω σχήμα δείχνει ένα οικόπεδο σχήματος παραλληλογράμμου που πουλιέται προς 200 ευρώ το τ. μ. Πόσο κοστίζει για να το αγοράσουμε; ΛΥΣΗ Κλίμακα 1 : 1.000 Δ ΓΒ Α υ = 2 εκ. β = 5,8 εκ. Δ ΓΒ Α
  33. 33. ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΤΡΙΓΩΝΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 63 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 5 . Μπορείς να υπολογίσεις το εμβαδόν των τριγώνων που υπάρχουν στο εσωτερικό ενός ορθογωνίου; 12 εκ. 8 εκ. 10 εκ. 20 εκ.  Τι διαπιστώνεις; ……………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………… 1. Τι ονομάζουμε ύψος ενός τριγώνου; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 2. Πόσα ύψη υπάρχουν σε ένα τρίγωνο; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 3. Πώς υπολογίζεται το εμβαδόν ενός τριγώνου; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 4. Μπορείς να γράψεις τον τύπο; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 1 2 3
  34. 34. ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΤΡΙΓΩΝΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 63 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ Πορθογωνίου=30εκ. 3 εκ 8 εκ. 6. Μπορείς να βρεις το εμβαδόν του σχήματος; 5εκ. 5εκ. 7. Να υπολογίσεις το εμβαδόν του εγχρώμου σχήματος. 7εκ.
  35. 35. ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΤΡΙΓΩΝΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 63 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 8. Μπορείς να χαράξεις τα ύψη στα παρακάτω τρίγωνα; Χρησιμοποίησε τα κατάλληλα όργανα.
  36. 36. Δ Ζ Α Η Ι Θ Γ Α ΘΕΩΡΙΑ ΚΥΚΛΟΥ-ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΚΥΚΛΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΣΚΟΥ διάμετρος ακτίνα Ο ΚΥΚΛΟΣ είναι το σύνολο των σημείων του επιπέδου που απέχουν από το κέντρο Ο απόσταση ίση με το ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΟΑ. ΑΚΤΙΝΑ είναι οποιοδήποτε ευθύγραμμο τμήμα 0Α που έχει ως αρχή του το κέντρο του κύκλου και τέλος του οποιοδήποτε σημείο του κύκλου. ΔΙΑΜΕΤΡΟΣ είναι οποιαδήποτε ΓΔ που συνδέει δύο σημεία του κύκλου και περνάει από το κέντρο του. ΧΟΡΔΗ είναι οποιοδήποτε ευθύγραμμο τμήμα ΖΗ που συνδέει δύο σημεία του κύκλου χωρίς να περνά από το κέντρο του. ΤΟΞΟ είναι ένα τμήμα του κύκλου ανάμεσα σε δύο σημεία ΘΙ και συμβολίζεται ΘΙ. Ο ΚΥΚΛΙΚΟΣ ΔΙΣΚΟΣ είναι το τμήμα του επιπέδου που περικλείει ο κύκλος με κέντρο Ο και ακτίνα ΟΑ μαζί με τη γραμμή του κύκλου. ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΥΚΛΟΥ  Όλες οι ακτίνες του κύκλου είναι ίσες μεταξύ τους.  Η διάμετρος (δ) είναι διπλάσια της ακτίνας (α). Άρα η ακτίνα (α) είναι το μισό της διαμέτρου (δ). ΜΗΚΟΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΥ - ΜΗΚΟΣ ΚΥΚΛΟΥ λέγεται η περίμετρος του κυκλικού δίσκου και δίνεται από τον τύπο Κ= π • δ - το π είναι το πηλίκο της διαίρεσης του μήκους του κύκλου δια το μήκος της διαμέτρου του και είναι ίσο πάντα, περίπου με 3,14. (ισχύει σε όλους τους κύκλους ανεξαρτήτως ακτίνας). - Άρα ισχύει: δ = Κ : π Διάμετρος = Κύκλος : 3,14 Κ = π • δ Κύκλος = διάμετρος • 3,14 Ε(κυκλικού δίσκου) = π • α 2 (Το εμβαδόν κυκλικού δίσκου είναι ίσο με το γινόμενο του αριθμού π επί το τετράγωνο της ακτίνας.) Μακρυγιάννης Γιάννης
  37. 37. ΠΕΡΙΠΤΩΣΕΙΣ ΛΥΣΗΣ ΠΡΟΒΛΗΜΑΤΩΝ ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ 1) Να κατασκευάσετε σε μιλιμετρέ χαρτί 3 κύκλους με ακτίνα 4 εκ, 5 εκ, και 6 εκ. 2) Μια κυκλική πλατεία έχει διάμετρο 50 μ. Να βρεθεί το εμβαδόν της. 3) Να κατασκευαστεί κύκλος με εμβαδόν 28,26 τ.εκ. 4) Να βρεθεί το μήκος (περίμετρος) μιας κυκλικής πλατείας που έχει εμβαδόν 200,96τ.μ. 5) Να κατασκευαστεί κύκλος που έχει μήκος 43,96 εκ. 6) 1) Να βρεθεί το εμβαδόν κυκλικού δίσκου με ακτίνα 4 εκ. Α Ο Ε = π • α2 Ε = 3,14 • 42 Ε = 3,14 • 16 Ε = 50,24 τ.εκ. 2) Να βρεθεί το μήκος κύκλου με ακτίνα 5 εκ. Α Ο Αφού η ακτίνα είναι 5 εκ., η διάμετρος θα είναι 10 εκ. Από τον τύπο ισχύει: Κ = π • δ Κ = 3,14 • 10 Κ = 31,4 εκ. 3) Να κατασκευαστεί κύκλος με εμβαδόν 78,5 τ.εκ. Για να κατασκευάσουμε έναν κύκλο πρέπει να γνωρίζουμε την ακτίνα του. Από τον τύπο ισχύει: Ε = π • α2 Το τετράγωνο του 25 είναι ο αριθμός 5. Άρα η ακτίνα του κύκλου είναι 5 εκ. α 2 = Ε : π α2 = 78,5 : 3,14 α 2 = 25 78 τ.εκ. Ο Σε μια τριγωνική πλατεία με βάση 36μ. και ύψος 12μ. θα κατασκευαστούν: ένα κυκλικό σιντριβάνι διαμέτρου 10μ. και 4 παρτέρια με λουλούδια σχήματος ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου 5μ. επί 3,5μ. Αν το υπόλοιπο μέρος της πλατείας πλακοστρωθεί με πλάκες πεζοδρομίου διαστάσεων 50εκ. επί 30εκ. να βρεθεί πόσο κοστίζουν οι πλάκες αν η μία κοστίζει 72,4€. Μακρυγιάννης Γιάννης
  38. 38. ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΚΥΚΛΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΣΚΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 65 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 6 . Μπορείς να υπολογίσεις το εμβαδόν του ζωτικού χώρου για τα ζωάκια και το μήκος της περίφραξης που απαιτείται αν η κλίμακα σχεδίασης είναι 1/50; 1. Σε τι διαφέρει ο κύκλος από τον κυκλικό δίσκο; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 2. Ποια είναι η σχέση ακτίνας και διαμέτρου ; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 3. Πώς υπολογίζεται το μήκος του κύκλου; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 4. Πώς υπολογίζεται το εμβαδόν κυκλικού δίσκου; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 5. Μπορείς να γράψεις τον τύπο; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 3εκ.
  39. 39. ΒΡΙΣΚΩ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΑΔΟΝ ΚΥΚΛΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΣΚΟΥ ΚΕΦ. 65 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 7. Μπορείς να βρεις πόσα λουλούδια θα χρειαστούν για να φυτέψουμε το χώρο της τετράγωνης πλατείας που φαίνεται στο σχέδιο με κίτρινο χρώμα αν για κάθε 2 τ.μ. θέλουμε τέσσερα λουλούδια; 15 μ. 8. Να υπολογίσεις το εμβαδόν και το μήκος μιας ρόδας ποδηλάτου όταν έχει ακτίνα 26 εκ.. 3,5 μ.
  40. 40. ΟΓΚΟΣ – ΧΩΡΗΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ – ΚΥΒΙΚΟ ΜΕΤΡΟ ΓΕΡΟΝΤΑΚΗ ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΙΝΑ – 2Ο ΔΗΜ. ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ΝΑΞΟΥ Όνομα: ________________________________ Ημερομηνία: ________________________ 1. Να συμπληρώσετε τις παρακάτω ισότητες: 1μ.=_____________ δεκ.= ______________ εκ.= _________________ χιλ. 1τ.μ.= ____________τ.δεκ.= _____________ τ.εκ.= _______________τ.χιλ. 1κ.μ.= ____________κ.δεκ.= ______________κ.εκ. =______________ κ.χιλ. 2. Να συμπληρώσετε τον παρακάτω πίνακα: κ.μ. κ.δεκ. κ.εκ. κ.χιλ 6 ……………….. ……………….. ……………….. ……………….. 8.000 ……………….. ……………….. ……………….. ……………….. 3.000.000 ……………….. ……………….. ……………….. ……………….. 9.000.000.000 ……………….. ……………….. ……………….. 12.500.000.000 3. Να συμπληρώσετε τις ισότητες: 6.000κ,δεκ.=………………… κ.μ 3.000κ.εκ= …………………. κ.χιλ 4.000κδεκ.= ………………… κ.μ. 7.000κ.χιλ= ………………… κ.εκ 1000κ.δεκ.= ………………… κ.μ 4.000.000κ.χιλ= …………….. κ.δεκ 4.Να συμπληρώσετε τον παρακάτω πίνακα με τις διάφορες ποσότητες νερού: Όγκος Χωρητικότητα Βάρος 2 κ.δεκ ……… λίτρα ………..κιλά ……….. κ.δεκ 25 λίτρα …………κιλά ………… κ.δεκ .……... λίτρα 100 κιλά 4. Γράψε τους παρακάτω συμμιγείς με μορφή δεκαδικού και τους δεκαδικούς με μορφή συμμιγών 2κ.μ 250κ.εδεκ 300κ.εκ = …………………. 6,754302κ.μ=……………………………… 6κ.μ 75κ.δεκ 80κ.εκ=…………………….. 15,004025626κ.μ=………………………… 380κ.δεκ 850κ.εκ 150κ.χιλ=……………… 76,098120κ.δεκ=…………………………... 8κ.μ 45κ.εκ 12κ.χιλ=………………………. 0,760050κ.δεκ=……………………………. 87κ.εκ 453κ.χιλ=…………………………….. 0,328κ.εκ=…………………………………. 4κ.μ 78κ.εκ=………………………………….. 0,000001κ.μ=……………………………… 5.Το δεκαδικό αριθμό 8,673 με ποιο συμμιγή αριθμό θα τον γράψεις, ώστε να φανερώνει: α) μέτρα; ……………………………………………………………………………………. β)τετρ.μέτρα; ………………………………………………………………………………. γ)κυβικά μέτρα;……………………………………………………………………………..
  41. 41. ΚΕΦ. 71 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΟΓΚΟΣ ΚΥΛΙΝΔΡΟΥ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 3. Μια βιομηχανία ντομάτας τυποποιεί το προϊόν της σε κυλινδρικά κουτάκια διαμέτρου βάσης 8 εκατοστών και ύψους 10 εκατοστών και τα τοποθετεί σε κιβώτια διαστάσεων 40, 64 και 20 εκατοστά. Μπορείτε να βρείτε τα κουτάκια των 6 κιβωτίων που θα μεταφέρει το κλάρκ; 1. Πώς υπολογίζω τον όγκο ενός κυλίνδρου; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… 2. Μπορείς να γράψεις τον τύπο υπολογισμού του όγκου ενός κυλίνδρου; ……………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………… ΛΥΣΗ ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΗ ……………………………………………………………
  42. 42. ΚΕΦ. 71 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΟΓΚΟΣ ΚΥΛΙΝΔΡΟΥ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 4. Η τιμή του αργού πετρελαίου υπολογίζεται σε δολάρια ανά βαρέλι. Ένα βαρέλι έχει ακτίνα βάσης 21 εκατοστά και ύψος 114,823 εκατοστά. Σήμερα (10/5/ 2008) η τιμή του βαρελιού είναι 120 δολάρια, ενώ η σχέση ευρώ-δολαρίου είναι: 1ευρώ – 1,6δολάρια . α) Μπορείτε να βρείτε ποια είναι η τιμή του λίτρου του αργού πετρελαίου σε ευρώ; β) Αφού διαβάσετε τις πληροφορίες του πλαισίου να βρείτε πόσα λίτρα βενζίνης, αποστάγματος πετρελαίου και κηροζίνης μας δίνει ένα βαρέλι αργού πετρελαίου με χωρητικότητα 159 λίτρα. Να τι δίνει ένα βαρέλι αργού πετρελαίου: 43% βενζίνη, 21.5% απόσταγμα πετρελαίου, 11.5% υπολείμματα πετρελαίου, 6.9% καύσιμο κινητήρα αεροσκαφών, 4.7% πρώτες ύλες για την παρασκευή προϊόντων γενικής χρήσης (π.χ. καθαριστικά, πλαστικά, υφαντικές ίνες κτλ ), 3.8% φυσικό αέριο, 3.1% άσφαλτος, 2.6% κοκ, 2.3% υγραέριο(LPG), 1.3%κηροζίνη,1.3% λιπαντικά, 0.67% άλλα ΛΥΣΗ ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΗ • ……………………………………………………. • …………………………………………………… • ……………………………………………………
  43. 43. ΚΕΦ. 71 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΟΓΚΟΣ ΚΥΛΙΝΔΡΟΥ ΦΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΜΟΣ 5. Μια δεξαμενή νερού σε σχήμα κυλίνδρου έχει ακτίνα 4 μέτρα και ύψος 9 μέτρα. Πόσες φορές μπορεί να γεμίσει το πυροσβεστικό όχημα τη δεξαμενή του πλήρως, η οποία έχει σχήμα ορθογωνίου παραλληλεπιπέδου και διαστάσεις 6μ., 1,5μ. και 2 μ.; 6. Ένα εργοστάσιο αναψυκτικών γέμισε με αναψυκτικά κυλινδρικά κουτάκια ακτίνας 0,02μ. και ύψους 0,09μ.. Πόσα τέτοια κουτάκια χρησιμοποίησε για να συσκευάσει 25.000 λίτρα αναψυκτικών; ΛΥΣΗ ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΗ ………………………………………………………………………. ΛΥΣΗ ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΗ …………………………………………………………
  44. 44. Γεώργιος Π. Μαυροειδάκος
  45. 45. Γεώργιος Π. Μαυροειδάκος
  46. 46. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  47. 47. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  48. 48. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  49. 49. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  50. 50. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  51. 51. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  52. 52. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  53. 53. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  54. 54. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  55. 55. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  56. 56. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  57. 57. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  58. 58. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  59. 59. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  60. 60. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  61. 61. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  62. 62. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  63. 63. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  64. 64. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  65. 65. Μαθηματικά ΣΤ΄ Δημοτικού Φροντιστήριο "Η Ευθεία της Γνώσης" http://www.eytheia.blogspot.com/ Αγγέλης Αλέξανδρος
  66. 66. 273 273 56. ÃåùìåôñéêÜ ó÷Þìáôá - Ðïëýãùíá ÃåùìåôñéêÜ ó÷Þìáôá Ôá êëåéóôÜ ó÷Þìáôá ðïõ Ý÷ïõí ôïõëÜ÷éóôïí 3 ðëåõñÝò êáé 3 ãùíßåò ëÝãïíôáé ðïëýãùíá. Ôá ðïëýãùíá ðïõ Ý÷ïõí üëåò ôéò ðëåõñÝò êáé ôéò ãùíßåò ôïõò ßóåò ìåôáîý ôïõò ëÝãïíôáé êáíïíéêÜ ðïëýãùíá. Óôá ðïëýãùíá ôï åõèýãñáììï ôìÞìá ðïõ åíþíåé äýï êïñõöÝò, üôáí äåí åßíáé ðëåõñÜ, ëÝãåôáé äéáãþíéïò. Ôá ïíüìáôá ôùí ðïëõãþíùí, åêôüò áðü ôï ôåôñÜðëåõñï, ó÷çìáôßæïíôáé áðü ôïí áñéèìü ôùí ãùíéþí ðïõ Ý÷ïõí êáé ôçí êáôÜëçîç -ãùíï. ¢óêçóç 1 Íá ó÷åäéÜóåôå Ýíá êáíïíéêü ïêôÜãùíï. ëýóç Ó÷åäéÜæù äõï êÜèåôåò äéáãþíéåò. Åíþíù ôá óçìåßá ðïõ áõôÝò ôÝìíïõí ôïí êýêëï êáé ó÷çìáôßæù ôåôñÜãùíï. Áðü ôï êÝíôñï ôïõ êýêëïõ öÝñíù êÜèåôåò óôéò ðëåõñÝò ôïõ ôåñáãþíïõ êáé ôéò ðñïåêôåßíù ìÝ÷ñé íá êüøïõí ôçí ðåñéöÝñåéá.Åíþíù ôá óçìåßá ðïõ ïñßóôçêáí óôçí ðåñéöÝñåéá êáé ó÷çìáôßæù ôï êáíïíéêü ïêôÜãùíï.
  67. 67. 274 274 57. Ãùíßåò ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 11 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 11 Ìéá ãùíßá ìðïñåß íá åßíáé: • ïîåßá (ìéêñüôåñç áðü 90°), • ïñèÞ (ßóç ìå 90°) Þ • áìâëåßá (ìåãáëýôåñç áðü 90°). 3 oñèÝò: ηθι ∧ , Χ ΨΩ ∧ , αβγ ∧ 3 ïîåßåò: ΗΘΙ ∧ , ΠΡΣ ∧ , οξ ν ∧ 3 áìâëåßåò: Τ ΥΦ ∧ , ∆Ε Ζ ∧ , κλ µ ∧ . Óýãêñéóç êáé ìÝôñçóç ãùíéþí Ìðïñïýìå íá óõãêñßíïõìå äýï ãùíßåò ìåôáîý ôïõò áí ôïðïèåôÞóïõìå ôç ìßá ðÜíù óôçí Üëëç, ìå ôçí êïñõöÞ êáé ôç ìßá ðëåõñÜ ôïõò íá óõìðßðôïõí. Ãéá íá ìåôñÞóïõìå ìßá ãùíßá áñêåß íá âÜëïõìå åðÜíù ôçò ôï ìïéñïãíùìüíéï. ÌïíÜäá ìÝôñçóçò ôùí ãùíéþí åßíáé ç ìïßñá (1°): 1° = 60' (ðñþôá ëåðôÜ), 1' = 60'' (äåýôåñá ëåðôÜ). Ìßá ãùíßá ìðïñåß íá åßíáé ïîåßá (ìéêñüôåñç áðü 90°), ïñèÞ (ßóç ìå 90°) Þ áìâëåßá (ìåãáëýôåñç áðü 90°). Ôï ìÝãåèïò ìéáò ãùíßáò åîáñôÜôáé áðü ôï Üíïéãìá ôùí ðëåõñþí ôçò êáé ü÷é áðü ôï ìÞêïò ôïõò. Ïé ìðÜñåò êáé ôï óÞìá ó÷çìáôßæïõí ïñèÞ ãùíßá.
  68. 68. 275 275 58.Ó÷åäéÜæù ãùíßåò ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 13 Ï ó÷åäéáóìüò èá ãßíåé ùò åîÞò: ÖÝñíïíôáò ôéò äýï êÜèåôåò ðïõ ïñßæïõí ôïõò áñéèìïýò 12, 3 êáé 9, Ý÷ù ÷ùñßóåé ôçí ðëÜêá óå 4 ôåôáñôçìüñéá. Óå êÜèå ôåôáñôçìüñéï èá ó÷åäéÜóù 3 ãùíßåò 30° ç êÜèå ìßá. ÖÝñíù ëïéðüí ôï ìïéñïãíùìüíéï óôï êÝíôñï êáé ÷áñÜæù ôéò ãùíßåò 30°, 60°, 120° êáé 150°. Èá ðñïåêôåßíù óôç óõíÝ÷åéá ôéò ðëåõñÝò ðïõ ó÷çìá- ôßæïõí ôéò ãùíßåò áõôÝò êáé ó÷åäéÜæù ôéò ãùíßåò óå ïëüêëçñï ôï ó÷Þìá. ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 13 23°+ã=115° ã= 115°- 23° ã= 92° ÊáôáóêåõÞ ãùíéþí, Üèñïéóìá êáé äéáöïñÜ ãùíéþí Ìðïñïýìå íá ó÷åäéÜóïõìå ãùíßåò óôï ìÝãåèïò ðïõ èÝëïõìå ÷ñçóéìïðïéþíôáò ôï ìïéñïãíùìüíéï êáé ôï ÷Üñáêá. Âñßóêïõìå ôï Üèñïéóìá äýï Þ ðåñéóóüôåñùí ãùíéþí áí áèñïßóïõìå ôá ìåãÝèç ôïõò Þ áí ôéò ôïðïèåôÞóïõìå ôç ìßá äßðëá óôçí Üëëç êáé ìåôñÞóïõìå ôï óõíïëéêü ìÝãåèïò. Âñßóêïõìå ôç äéáöïñÜ äýï ãùíéþí áí áöáéñÝóïõìå ôï ìÝãåèïò ôçò ìéáò áðü ôï ìÝãåèïò ôçò Üëëçò Þ áí ôéò ôïðïèåôÞóïõìå ôç ìßá ðÜíù óôçí Üëëç êáé ìåôñÞóïõìå ôç äéáöïñÜ ôïõò.
  69. 69. 276 276 Èá õðïëïãßóù ôç ãùíßá ΑΟ∆ ∧ . ΑΟΒ ΑΟΓ ΒΟΓ 112 81 31 ∧ ∧ ∧ = − = ° − ° = ° ΑΟ∆ ΑΟΓ ΟΓ ∆ 112 31 143 ∧ ∧ ∧ = + = ° + = ° Ç óôÝãç åßíáé áêáôÜëëçëç áöïý ó÷çìáôßæåé ãùíßá ìåãáëýôåñç ôùí 90°. Ôï 1cm → 50cm Ôá 2cm → 100cm Þ 1m. Ôï ýøïò ôçò óôÝãçò áðü ôç ãñáììÞ ÁÄ èá åßíáé 3,1 ì. ÁðÜíôçóç äñáóôçñéüõçôá ìå ðñïåêôÜóåéò ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 14 Ó÷åäéÜæù ãùíßåò
  70. 70. 277 277 59. Måãåèýíù - ìéêñáßíù ó÷Þìáôá ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 15 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 15 Êëßìáêá: 1:4 ¼ôáí ìåôáöÝñïõìå Ýíá ó÷Þìá óôï ÷áñôß, ìðïñïýìå íá äéáôçñÞóïõìå ôéò ðñáãìáôéêÝò ôïõ äéáóôÜóåéò, ìðïñïýìå üìùò íá ôï ó÷åäéÜóïõìå åßôå ìåãáëýôåñï åßôå ìéêñüôåñï áð' üôé åßíáé ðñáãìáôéêÜ. Ìåãáëþíù Þ ìéêñáßíù ó÷Þìáôá Ãéá íá ìåãåèýíïõìå Þ íá ìéêñýíïõìå Ýíá ó÷Þìá ðñÝðåé íá êñáôÞóïõìå ôçí áíáëïãßá, óýìöùíá ìå ôç ó÷Ýóç ðïõ èÝëïõìå íá Ý÷åé ôï ó÷Ýäéï ìáò ìå ôï ðñáãìáôéêü ó÷Þìá. Êëßìáêá Êëßìáêá ïíïìÜæïõìå ôï ëüãï, äçëáäÞ ôç ó÷Ýóç, ôçò áðüóôáóçò äýï óçìåßùí ôïõ ó÷åäßïõ ðñïò ôçí ðñáãìáôéêÞ áðüóôáóç. ÃñÜöïõìå ðÜíôá ôçí êëßìáêá ðÜíù óôï ó÷Ýäéï, ìå ìïñöÞ äéáßñåóçò Þ êëÜóìáôïò.
  71. 71. 278 278 Måãåèýíù - ìéêñáßíù ó÷Þìáôá ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 16 Êëßìáêá: 1:4 Ãéá íá ìåãåèýíïõìå Þ íá ìéêñýíïõìå Ýíá ó÷Þìá ðñÝðåé íá êñáôÞóïõìå ôçí áíáëïãßá, óýìöùíá ìå ôç ó÷Ýóç ðïõ èÝëïõìå íá Ý÷åé ôï ó÷Ýäéü ìáò ìå ôï ðñáãìáôéêü ó÷Þìá. Êëéìáêá ïíïìÜæïõìå ôï ëüãï, äçëáäÞ ôç ó÷Ýóç, ôçò áðüóôáóçò äýï óçìåßùí ôïõ ó÷åäßïõ ðñïò ôçí ðñáãìáôéêÞ áðüóôáóç. ÃñÜöïõìå ðÜíôá ôçí êëßìáêá ðÜíù óôï ó÷Ýäéï, ìå ìïñöÞ äéáßñåóçò Þ êëÜóìáôïò.
  72. 72. 279 279 60. ÁîïíéêÞ óõììåôñßá ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 17 Ôüóï óôç öýóç üóï êáé óôéò áíèñþðéíåò êáôáóêåõÝò, õðÜñ÷ïõí ó÷Þìáôá Þ áíôéêåßìåíá ðïõ "áðïôåëïýíôáé" áðü äýï üìïéá ôìÞìáôá. ÁîïíéêÞ óõììåôñßá ¼ôáí Ýíá ó÷Þìá ìðïñåß íá ÷ùñéóôåß ìå ìéá åõèåßá ãñáììÞ óå äýï ôìÞìáôá, Ýôóé þóôå ôï Ýíá ôìÞìá íá åßíáé ç áíôáíÜêëáóç ôïõ Üëëïõ, ôüôå ôï ó÷Þìá áõôü åßíáé óõììåôñéêü ùò ðñïò Üîïíá óõììåôñßáò. Ç åõèåßá ãñáììÞ ðïõ ÷ùñßæåé ôï ó÷Þìá áõôü óôá äýï ïíïìÜæåôáé Üîïíáò óõììåôñßáò. ¸íá ó÷Þìá ìðïñåß íá Ý÷åé ðïëëïýò Üîïíåò óõììåôñßáò. ÊÜðïéá óõììåôñéêÜ ó÷Þìáôá Ý÷ïõí Üîïíá óõììåôñßáò ðïõ ôá ôÝìíåé, åíþ Üëëá åßíáé óõììåôñéêÜ ùò ðñïò Üîïíá óõììåôñßáò ðïõ âñßóêåôáé Ýîù áðü áõôÜ.
  73. 73. 280 280 ÓõíÝ÷åéá áðÜíôçóçò Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 25 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 17 ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 18 ÁîïíéêÞ óõììåôñßá Èá ðñÝðåé êÜèå óçìåßï ôïõ åíüò ó÷Þìáôïò íá åßíáé óõììåôñéêü ìå áíôßóôïé÷ï óçìåßï ôïõ Üëëïõ. á) Å, Á, Â, Ä, Ê, Ë, Ì, Ð, Ó, Ô, Õ, Ö, Ø, Ù â) Ç, È, É, Î ã) Ï, × Ôá ó÷Þìáôá â êáé ã.
  74. 74. 281 281 61. Ìåôñþ åðéöÜíåéåò ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 19 Åìâáäü ìéáò åðßðåäçò åðéöÜíåéáò åßíáé ï áñéèìüò ðïõ åêöñÜæåé ôï áðïôÝëåóìá ôçò ìÝôñçóÞò ôçò. á. Èá ìåôñÞóù ôï ìÞêïò êáé ôï ðëÜôïò êáé âñßóêïíôáò ôï ãéíüìåíï õðïëïãßæù ôï åìâáäüí ôçò ôÜîçò. â. Èá ìåôñÞóù ôï ìÞêïò êáé ôï ðëÜôïò ôïõ èñáíßïõ ìïõ êáé ðïëëáðëáóéÜæïíôÜò ôá, âñßóêù ôï åìâáäüí ôïõ. ð.÷ á. áí ôï ìÞêïò åßíáé 6ì. êáé ôï ðëÜôïò 4ì. , ôüôå: ÅôÜîçò = 6x 4=24ô.ì. â. áí ôï ìÞêïò åßíáé 1,5ì., êáé ôï ýøïò 0,50ì. , ôüôå : Åèñáíßïõ = 1,5 x 0,50= 0,75ô.ì. ÁðÜíôçóç: ÅôÜîçò = 6x 4=24ô.ì., Åèñáíßïõ = 1,5x 0,50= 0,75ô.ì. ÌÝôñçóç åðéöÜíåéáò - åìâáäÜ ÅìâáäÜ ìéáò åðßðåäçò åðéöÜíåéáò åßíáé ï áñéèìüò ðïõ åêöñÜæåé ôï áðïôÝëåóìá ôçò ìÝôñçóçò ôçò. ÌïíÜäá ìÝôñçóçò åðéöáíåéþí åßíáé ôï ôåôñáãùíéêü ìÝôñï (ô.ì.). ÕðïäéáéñÝóåéò ôïõ ô.ì. åßíáé: ôï ôåôñáãùíéêü äåêáôüìåôñï (ô.äåê.), ôï ôåôñáãùíéêü åêáôïóôüìåôñï (ô.åê.) êáé ôï ôåôñáãùíéêü ÷éëéïóôüìåôñï (ô.÷éë.) (1 ô.ì. = 100 ô.äåê. = 10.000 ô.åê. = 1.000.000 ô.÷éë.). ÐïëëáðëÜóéï ôïõ ô.ì. åßíáé ôï ôåôñáãùíéêü ÷éëéüìåôñï (ô.÷ì.) (1 ô.÷ì. = 1.000.000 ô.ì.) Ãéá íá åêöñÜóïõìå ôá åìâáäÜ ìðïñïýìå íá ÷ñçóéìïðïéÞóïõìå óõììéãÞ,äåêáäéêü, öõóéêü, ìåéêôü Þ êëáóìáôéêü áñéèìü. Ãéá íá êÜíïõìå üìùò ðñÜîåéò áíÜìåóá óôéò ìåôñÞóåéò ðñÝðåé áõôÝò íá åêöñÜæïíôáé ìå ôçí ßäéá ìïñöÞ áñéèìïý êáé óôçí ßäéá õðïäéáßñåóç.
  75. 75. 282 282 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 19 Ôá èñáíßá ôçò ôÜîçò åßíáé 12 êáé ï áñéèìüò ôùí ìáèçôþí åßíáé 24. 1. Èá õðïëïãßóù ôï óõíïëéêü åìâáäüí üëùí ôùí èñáíßùí. 2. Èá áöáéñÝóù áðü ôï åìâáäüí ôçò ôÜîçò ôïõ åìâáäüí ðïõ õðïëüãéóá óôï âÞìá 1. 3. èá äéáéñÝóù ôï åìâáäüí ôïõ ÷þñïõ ðïõ áðïìÝíåé ìå ôï 24 ðïõ ìáò äåß÷íåé ôïí áñéèìü ôùí ìáèçôþí êáé Ýôóé èá õðïëïãßóù ôï ÷þñï ðïõ áíôéóôïé÷åß óôïí êÜèå ìáèçôÞ. Áí õðïèÝóïõìå üôé Ý÷åé ìÞêïò 25ì. êáé ðëÜôïò 12ì. ôüôå: á. 25÷12 = 300ô.ì. Aí ôá ðáéäéÜ åßíáé 300,ôüôå: â. 300:150=2ô.ì. ÁðÜíôçóç: Ï ÷þñïò ðáé÷íéäéïý ðïõ áíôéóôïé÷åß óôï êÜèå ðáéäß åßíáé 2ô.ì. ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 19 Ìåôñþ åðéöÜíåéåò
  76. 76. 283 283 62. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäüí ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ Ôï åìâáäüí åíüò ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ åßíáé ßóï ìå ôï ãéíüìåíï ìéáò âÜóçò ôïõ åðß ôï áíôßóôïé÷ï ýøïò. Áõôü åêöñÜæåôáé óýíôïìá ìå ôïí ôýðï: ¡ Å(ðáñáëçëëïãñÜììïõ) = â ÷ õ Ãéá íá âñïýìå ôï ýøïò ôïõ ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ, ðñÝðåé íá ôñáâÞîïõìå Ýíá êÜèåôï åõèýãñáììï ôìÞìá ðñïò Ýíá áðü ôá æåõãÜñéá ôùí ðáñÜëëçëùí ðëåõñþí ôïõ. ÁõôÝò ïé ðëåõñÝò ôüôå ëÝãïíôáé âÜóåéò ôïõ êáé ôï êÜèåôï ôìÞìá, ýøïò. Å(ðáñáëçëëïãñÜììïõ) = â ÷ õ=4÷2= 8ô.åê. ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 21 Åìâáäüí ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ Ôï åìâáäü åíüò ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ åßíáé ßóï ìå ôï ãéíüìåíï ìéáò âÜóçò ôïõ åðß ôï áíôßóôïé÷ï ýøïò. Áõôü åêöñÜæåôáé óýíôïìá ìå ôïí ôýðï: Å(ðáñáëçëëïãñÜììïõ) = â ÷ õ Ãéá íá âñïýìå ôï ýøïò åíüò ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ, ðñÝðåé íá ôñáâÞîïõìå Ýíá êÜèåôï åõèýãñáììï ôìÞìá ðñïò Ýíá áðü ôá æåõãÜñéá ôùí ðáñÜëëçëùí ðëåõñþí ôïõ. ÁõôÝò ïé ðëåõñÝò ôüôå ëÝãïíôáé âÜóåéò ôïõ ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ êáé ôï êÜèåôï åõèýãñáììï ôìÞìá, ýøïò.
  77. 77. 284 284 Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäüí ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 21 Ôï åìâáäüí åíüò ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ åßíáé ßóï ìå ôï ãéíüìåíï ìéáò âÜóçò ôïõ åðß ôï áíôßóôïé÷ï ýøïò. Áõôü åêöñÜæåôáé óýíôïìá ìå ôïí ôýðï: ¡ Å(ðáñáëçëëïãñÜììïõ) = â ÷ õ E=â ÷ õ 38,25=â÷4,5 â=38,25:4,5 â=8,5åê. ÁðÜíôçóç: Ç âÜóç åßíáé 8,5åê. 9 15 45 75 3 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 3 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 21 ÊáèÝíá áðü ôá ðáñáëëçëüãñáììá Ý÷åé âÜóç 12ì. êáé ýøïò 16ì. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäüí ôïõ êáé ðïëëáðëáóéÜæïíôÜò ôï ìå ôï 24, áöïý ï ðýñ- ãïò áðïôåëåßôáé áðü 6 ßäéá ðáñáëëçëüãñáììá óå êÜèå ìßá áðü ôéò ôÝóóåñéò ðëåõñÝò ôïõ, âñß- óêù ôç óõíïëéêÞ åðéöÜíåéá ôïõ ìåôáëëéêïý óêå- ëåôïý ðïõ ðñÝðåé íá êáëýøïõìå ìå ðñïóôá- ôåõôéêü ýöáóìá. Å(ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ)=12÷16=192ô.ì. 192÷24=4.608 ô.ì. ÁðÜíôçóç: Èá ðñÝðåé íá êáëýøïõìå 4.608 ô.ì. ìå ðñïóôáôåõôéêü ýöáóìá. ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 22
  78. 78. 285 285 Ôï ó÷Þìá åßíáé óõììåôñéêü ùò ðñüò Üîïíá. Èá õðïëïãßóù ëïéðüí ôï åìâáäüí ôïõ ó÷Þìáôïò ðïõ âñßóêåôáé áñéóôåñÜ Þ äåîéÜ ôïõ Üîïíá óõììåôñßáò êáé èá ôï äéðëáóéÜóù. Èá ðñïóèÝóù ôÝëïò ôï 18% ôïõ ðáñáðÜíù õöÜóìáôïò ðïõ èá ÷ñåéáóôïýìå. Ãéá ôçí áðÜíôçóç ôïõ 2ïõ åñùôÞìáôïò èá õðïëïãßóù ôï êüóôïò åýêïëá áöïý ãíùñßæù ôï êüóôïò ôïõ 1ô.ì. Á ó÷Þìá: 84÷39= 3.276ô.ì. Â ó÷Þìá: 120÷60=7.200ô.ì. Ã ó÷Þìá: 1 69 64 2.208τ.µ. 2 ⋅ = 3.276 7.200 2.208 12.684+ + = 12.684 2 25.368τ.µ.⋅ = Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäüí ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ Èá ÷ñåéáóôþ 18% ðáñáðÜíù ýöáóìá, Üñá: 18 25.368 4.566,24 100 ⋅ = 25.368 4.566,24 29934,24τ.µ.+ = Ôï óõíïëéêü êüóôïò ãéá ôï ýöáóìá èá åßíáé: 29934,24 15 449.013,6€⋅ = ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 22
  79. 79. 286 286 ÊñéôÞñéï Áîéïëüãçóçò 1. Íá óõíå÷ßóåéò ôï ó÷Ýäéï: ................................................ 2. ÐáñáôÞñçóå ôá ðñþôá ó÷Þìáôá êáé äéÜëåîå áðï ôá Üëëá ôñßá ðéï áêïëïõèåß ãéá íá äçìéïõñ- ãçèåß ìïôßâï. 3. ÓõìðëÞñùóå ôá êåíÜ ìå ôïí êáôÜëëçëï áñéèìü: á. 4 16 64 ..... â. 5 ..... 35 50 4. Ðüóá êïõôÜêéá èá Ý÷åé óõíïëéêÜ ôï åðüìåíï ó÷Þìá; 5. Ó÷åäßáóå Ýíá ßäéï ó÷Þìá ìå: á. Ýíá öýëëï ÷áñôß. â. Ýíá êÝñìá.
  80. 80. 287 287 6. Ìå ôçí âïÞèåéá ôïõ ãíþìïíá óýãêñéíå êáé ãñÜøå ðüóåò ìïßñåò åßíáé ç êáèåìßá áðü ôéò ðáñá- êÜôù ãùíßåò. 7. Íá õðïëïãßóåéò óôï ðáñáêÜôù ó÷Þìá ôç ãùíßá “ ÷ “ áí ãíùñßæåéò üôé ç = 0 ΑΒΓ 40 Þ = 0 ΕΒ∆ 80 êáé ç = 0 ΑΒΕ 140 .
  81. 81. 290 290 ÌÁÈÇÌÁÔÉÊÁ ÃÉÁ ÔÇÍ ÓÔ’ ÔÁÎÇ ÄÇÌÏÔÉÊÏÕ Ðåñéå÷üìåíá: 63. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñéãþíïõ ...................................... óåë. 291 64. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñáðåæßïõ ...................................... óåë. 294 65. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ .......................... óåë. 297 66. Êýâïò êáé ïñèïãþíéï ðáñáëëçëåðßðåäï: Ýäñåò êáé áíáðôýãìáôá ............................................... óåë. 299 67. Êýâïò êáé ïñèïãþíéï ðáñáëëçëåðßðåäï: áêìÝò êáé êïñõöÝò ...................................................... óåë. 302 68. Êýëéíäñïò ................................................................... óåë. 305 69. ¼ãêïò - ×ùñçôéêüôçôá ................................................ óåë. 309 70. ¼ãêïò êýâïõ êáé ïñèïãùíßïõ ðáñáëëçëåðéðÝäïõ..................................................... óåë. 312 71. ¼ãêïò êõëßíäñïõ........................................................ óåë. 316 Ãéá ðåñéóóüôåñç åîÜóêçóç ........................................... óåë. 320 Áðáãïñåýåôáé ç áíáðáñáãùãÞ ôïõ ðáñüíôïò âéâëßïõ ìå ïðïéïíäÞðïôå ôñüðï, ÷ùñßò ôçí Ýããñáöç Üäåéá ôïõ åêäüôç. Äéåýèõíóç åêðáéäåõôéêÞò óåéñÜò: ÆÕÑÌÐÁÓ ÁÍÄÑÅÁÓ Õðåýèõíïé Ýêäïóçò: ÖÅÔÓÇÓ ÃÅÙÑÃÉÏÓ ÂÏÕÄÏÕÑÇÓ ÓÔÁÕÑÏÓ ÄÅÌÅÑÏÕÔÇ ÁÉÊÁÔÅÑÉÍÇ ÓõíôáêôéêÞ ïìÜäá: ÁËÁÌÁÍÇ ÃÅÙÑÃÉÁ ÂÏÕÄÏÕÑÇÓ ÓÔÁÕÑÏÓ ÃÅÑÏÍÔÏÐÏÕËÏÓ ÓÔÅÖÁÍÏÓ ÄÅÌÅÑÏÕÔÇ ÁÉÊÁÔÅÑÉÍÇ ÌÏÉÑÁÓ ÐÁÍÁÃÉÙÔÇÓ ÌÏÕÓÏÕËÇÓ ÉÙÁÍÍÇÓ ÏÑÓÏÐÏÕËÏÓ ÉÙÁÍÍÇÓ ÐËÏÕÌÁÊÇÓ ÊÙÍÓÔÁÍÔÉÍÏÓ ÖÅÔÓÇÓ ÃÅÙÑÃÉÏÓ ×ÁÍÉÙÔÇ ÉÙÁÍÍÁ Êáëëéôå÷íéêÞ äéåýèõíóç: FORWARD CREATIVE BUREAU 210 9585645 DTP - ÃñáöéêÜ: ÔÓÅËÉÊÈÅÏ×ÁÑÉÄÏÕ ÖÙÔÅÉÍÇ ÅéêïíïãñÜöçóç: ÊÁËÁÍÔÙÍÇÓ ÅËÅÕÈÅÑÉÏÓ ÆÏÕËÁÊÇÓ ÅÌÌÁÍÏÕÇË ÔÓÉÏÌÐÁÍÉÄÇÓ ÓÔÁÕÑÏÓ Copyright: Ç. ÌáíéáôÝáò ÅêäïôéêÝò Åðé÷åéñÞóåéò Á.Å. ÈçóÝùò 50, ÊáëëéèÝá ôçë. 210 9546555
  82. 82. 291 291 63. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñéãþíïõ ¸íá ôñßãùíï ìå âÜóç â êáé ýøïò õ Ý÷åé ôç ìéóÞ åðéöÜíåéá áðü Ýíá ðáñáëëçëüãñáììï ìå äéáóôÜóåéò ßóåò ìå â êáé õ. Ôï åìâáäü åíüò ôñéãþíïõ åßíáé ßóï ìå ôï ìéóü ôïõ ãéíüìåíïõ ôçò âÜóçò ôïõ åðß ôï áíôßóôïé÷ï ýøïò. Áõôü åêöñÜæåôáé óýíôïìá ìå ôïí ôýðï : Å(ôñéãþíïõ) = (â x õ) : 2 Ãéá íá âñïýìå ôï ýøïò ôïõ ôñéãþíïõ, ðñÝðåé íá ôñáâÞîïõìå ìéá êÜèåôç ãñáììÞ áðü ìßá áðü ôéò êïñõöÝò ôïõ ðñïò ôçí áðÝíáíôé ðëåõñÜ. ÁõôÞ ç ðëåõñÜ ôïõ ôüôå ëÝãåôáé âÜóç ôïõ ôñéãþíïõ. ¢óêçóç 1 Íá âñåèïýí ôá åìâáäÜ ôùí ðáñáêÜôù ôñéãþíùí. Ãéá ôï (Á) Åôñéã. = ( 6 ÷ 5 ) : 2 = ( 30 : 2 ) ô.åê. = 15 ô.åê. Ãéá ôï (Â) Åôñéã. = ( 4 ÷ 3 ) : 2 = ( 12 : 2 ) ô.åê. = 6 ô.åê. Ãéá ôï (Ã) Åôñéã. = ( 8 ÷ 3 ) : 2 = ( 24 : 2) ô.åê. = 12 ô.åê. ëýóç
  83. 83. 292 292 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 23 Ãéá íá âñïýìå ôá ýøç ôïõ ôñéãþíïõ,ðñÝðåé íá ôñáâÞîïõìå êÜèåôç ãñáììÞ áðü êÜèå êïñõöÞ ôïõ ðñïò ôçí áðÝíáíôé ðëåõñÜ áõôÞò. ¢óêçóç 2 Óôçí âåñÜíôá ôïõ óðéôéïý ôïõ Êþóôá êÜðïéá ðëáêÜêéá Ýóðáóáí êáé èá áíôéêáôáóôáèïýí áðü êáéíïýñãéá ôá ïðïßá êïóôßæïõí 15 ôï ô.ì. Ç âåñÜíôá Ý÷åé ó÷Þìá ïñèïãùíßïõ êáé ç åðéöÜíåéá óôçí ïðïßá èá ôïðïèåôçèïýí ôá êáéíïýñãéá ðëáêÜêéá åßíáé ôñéãùíéêÞ. Ïé äéáóôÜóåéò ôçò âåñÜíôáò åßíáé 5÷6, ôï óçìåßï Á áðÝ÷åé áðÝ÷åé áðü ôçí ðëåõñÜ ÄÅ 2 åê. êáé ôï óçìåßï Â êáé Æ áðÝ÷åé 1åê áðü ôçí ÄÇ êáé ÅÆ áíôßóôïé÷á. á) Íá âñåèåß ðüóï êïóôßæïõí ôá ðëáêÜêéá ðïõ èá áãïñÜóåé ï Êþóôáò. Ç âÜóç ôïõ ÁÂÃ, ÂÃ åßíáé â = 6 - ( 1 + 1 ) = 4ì. Ôï ýøïò ôïõ ÁÂÃ åßíáé õ = ( 5 - 2 )ì. = 3ì. ¢ñá Åôñéã. = ( 4 ÷ 3 ):2 = 6ôì. Ïðüôå ôï êüóôïò èá åßíáé ( 16 ÷ 5 ) = 30 ëýóç Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñéãþíïõ
  84. 84. 293 293 Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñéãþíïõ Ôï ýøïò åßíáé ôï Üèñïéóìá ôçò êáôáêüñõöçò ðëåõñÜò ôïõ ôåôñáãþíïõ êáé ôçò áðüóôáóçò ôïõ óðéôéïý áðü ôï Ã. ÄçëáäÞ åßíáé 8 + 8 = 16ì. Ç âÜóç ÁÂ åßíáé 32ì. ¢ñá Å(ôñéãþíïõ) = (16·32):2=256ô.ì. Åôåôñ = 8 · 8 = 64ô.ì. , Å(ôñéã) - Å(ôåôñ) = 192ô.ì. Ôï 1 ô.ì. ÷ëïïôÜðçôá ðùëåßôáé ðñïò 8 , Üñá ôá 192ô.ì. ÷ëïïôÜðçôá èá êïóôßóïõí:192 · 8 = 1.536 . Ç ðåñéï÷Þ ðïõ øÜ÷íïõí åßíáé ßóç ìå ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ôñéãþíïõ ,äçëáäÞ åßíáé: ( ) ( )= ⋅ =τριγώνου Ε 1.000 866 : 2 433.000 ôåôñáãùíéêÜ íáõôéêÜ ìßëéá. Ãéá íá óõãêñßíù ôéò äýï åêôÜóåéò èá ìåôáôñÝøù ôá ôåôñáãùíéêÜ íáõôéêÜ ìßëéá óå ôåôñáãùíéêÜ ÷éëéüìåôñá. 1 ôåôñ.íáõôéêü ìßëé = 1.8092 ô.ì = 3.272.481 ô.ì = 3,272481 ô.÷ì. ¢ñá ôá 433.000 ô.í.ì. = 433.000 ÷ 3,272481 ô.÷ì. = 1.416.984,273 ô.÷ì. ÅðåéäÞ 1.416.984,273 : 132.000 = 10,7 , ç ðåñéï÷Þ ðïõ øÜ÷íïõí åßíáé ðåñßðïõ 11 öïñÝò ìåãáëýôåñç áðü ôçí Ýêôáóç ôçò ÅëëÜäáò. ÁðÜíôçóç Äñáóô/ôáò ìå ðñïåêôÜóåéò ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 24 Èá õðïëïãßóù ôï åìâáäüí ôïõ ôñéãþíïõ ÁÂÃ, êáé áðü áõôü èá áöáéñÝóù ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ôåôñáãþíïõ ðïõ ðáñéóôÜíåé ôï åîï÷éêü óðßôé ôïõ êõñßïõ Êåßóáñç. ÁðÜíôçóç ðáñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 23 Ìå ôï ìÜôé öáßíåôáé ðùò ôï ôñßãùíï (ã) Ý÷åé ìåãáëýôåñç åðéöÜíåéá. ÊÜíù ôïõò õðïëïãéóìïýò: á. 1 E 2 6 6τ.εκ. 2 = ⋅ = â. 1 E 6 2 6τ.εκ. 2 = ⋅ = ã. 1 Ε 8 3 12τ.εκ. 2 = ⋅ = ä. 1 Ε 3 4 6τ.εκ. 2 = ⋅ = Ç ðñüâëåøÞ ìïõ åðáëçèåýôçêå. ÁðÜíôçóç ðáñïâëÞìáôïò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 23
  85. 85. 294 294 ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 25 64. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñáðåæßïõ ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 25 Åìâáäü ôñáðåæßïõ Ôï åìâáäü åíüò ôñáðåæßïõ åßíáé ßóï ìå ôï Üèñïéóìá ìéêñÞò êáé ìåãÜëçò âÜóçò ôïõ åðß ôï ýøïò ôïõ äéá äýï. Áõôü åêöñÜæåôáé óýíôïìá ìå ôïí ôýðï Å(ôñáðåæßïõ) = (â + Â) ÷ õ : 2 ÂÜóåéò ôïõ ôñáðåæßïõ åßíáé ïé äýï ðáñÜëëçëåò ðëåõñÝò ôïõ êáé ýøïò ôïõ ôï êÜèåôï åõèýãñáììï ôìÞìá áíÜìåóá ôïõò ×þñéóá ôï ôñáðÝæéï óå äýï ôñßãùíá , öÝñíïíôáò ôá äýï ýøç áðü ôéò äýï êïñõöÝò ðñïò ôç ìåãÜëç ôïõ âÜóç êáé Ýíá ïñèïãþíéï ðáñáëëçëüãñáììï. Ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ôñáðåæßïõ èá åßíáé ôï Üèñïéóìá ôùí åìâáäþí ôùí äýï ôñéãþíùí êáé ôïõ åìâáäïý ôïõ ïñèïãùíßïõ ðáñáëëçëïãñÜììïõ. Β 1 3 2 6εκ.= + + = ( ) 1ΤΕ 1 2 : 2 1τ.εκ.= ⋅ = ( ) 2ΤΕ 2 2 : 2 2τ.εκ.= ⋅ = Ορθ.Ε 3 2 6τ.εκ.= ⋅ = τραπεζίουΕ 1 2 6 9τ.εκ.= + + = Þ ( ) ( ) τραπεζίουΕ β Β υ : 2 6 3 2 : 2 9τ.εκ. = + ⋅ = = + ⋅ =
  86. 86. 295 295 ¢óêçóç 3 Íá ÷ùñßóåéò ôá äéðëáíÜ ó÷Þìáôá óå ìéêñüôåñá ãíùóôÜ ó÷Þìáôá Ýôóé þóôå íá ìðïñåßò íá âñåßò ôï åìâáäü ôùí áñ÷éêþí ó÷çìÜôùí. ¢óêçóç 4 Íá õðïëïãßóåéò ôï åìâáäü ôïõ äéðëáíïý ó÷Þìáôïò. ×ùñßæù ôï ó÷Þìá óôá ìéêñüôåñá ãíùóôÜ ó÷Þìáôá A,B êáé Ã. Ãéá ôï (Á): Åôñáðåæßïõ = ( 5 + 3 ) ÷ 3 : 2 = ( 8 ÷ 3 : 2 )ô.åê. = = ( 24 : 2 ) ô.åê. = 12 ô.åê. Ãéá ôï (Â): Åïñèïãþíéïõ = ( 5 ÷ 2 )ô.åê. = 10 ô.åê. Ãéá ôï (Ã): Åôñéãþíïõ = (3 ÷ 2) : 2 = ( 6 : 2 ) ô.åê. = 3 ô.åê. ¢ñá ôï óõíïëéêü åìâáäü ôïõ ìåãÜëïõ ó÷Þìáôïò åßíáé (12 + 10 + 3 ) ô.åê. = 25ô.åê. ëýóç ëýóç
  87. 87. 296 296 ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 25 Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü ôñáðåæßïõ Ôï åìâáäü êÜèå ôñéãþíïõ åßíáé: = = + ⋅ =2 1Τ Τ (17 11) 3 : 2 42τ.µ. Ôï åìâáäü êÜèå ôñáðåæßïõ åßíáé: = = ⋅ =1 2Ρ ΡΤ Τ (6 3) : 2 9τ.µ. êáé ôï óõíïëéêü åìâáäü åßíáé: 1 2σχ. 1 2 Ρ ΡΕ Τ Τ Τ Τ 42 42 9 9 102τ.µ.= + + + = + + + = Ôï óõíïëéêü åìâáäü ôçò óôÝãçò åßíáé 102 ô.ì.ÁðÜíôçóç:................................................................................... Ôá Ô1, Ô2 åßíáé ôñáðÝæéá êáé ôá Ôñ1, Ôñ2 åßíáé ôñßãùíá. Áöïý âñþ ôï åìâáäü ôïõ êÜèå ó÷Þìáôïò èá ôá áèñïßóù êáé Ýôóé èá õðïëïãßóù ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ó÷åäßïõ ðïõ áðåéêïíßæåôáé.
  88. 88. 297 297 65. Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 27 ÊÜëõðôå åðéöÜíåéá ßóç ìå ôï åìâáäü åíüò êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ ìå áêôßíá 1.100ì. Ôï åìâáäü áõôü åêöñÜæåôáé ìå ôïí ôýðï : = ⋅ = ⋅ =2 κυκλ.δίσκουE π 1.100 3,14 1.210.000 3.799.400τ.χµ. ÁðÜíôçóç: ÊÜëõðôå ðåñßðïõ 3.799.400 ô.÷ì. Åìâáäü êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ Ôï åìâáäü åíüò êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ åßíáé ßóï ìå ôï ãéíüìåíï ôïõ áñéèìïý ð = 3,14 åðß ôï ôåôñÜãùíï ôçò áêôßíáò ôïõ. Áõôü åêöñÜæåôáé óýíôïìá ìå ôïí ôýðï Å(êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ) = ð . á2 ¢óêçóç 1 Óôï óðßôé ôçò Êáôåñßíáò ôïðïèÝôçóáí ìéá ìç÷áíÞ ðïôßóìáôïò ãéá íá ðïôßæïõí ôï ãñáóßäé . Ôï ãñáóßäé êáëýðôåé ìéá åðéöÜíåéá ó÷Þìáôïò ôåôñáãþíïõ ìå ðëåõñÜ 4 ìÝôñá. Ôï ðïôéóôéêü ìç÷Üíçìá ôïðïèåôÞèçêå óôï êÝíôñï ôïõ ôåôñáãþíïõ êáé ðïôßæåé óå áêôßíá 2 ìÝôñùí. Ðüóç åðéöÜíåéá ãñáóéäéïý äåí ìðïñåß íá ðïôéóôåß áðü ôï ìç÷Üíçìá; Ôï åìâáäüí ôçò åðéöÜíåéáò ðïõ ðïôßæåé ôï ìç÷Üíçìá åßíáé: Å(êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ) = ( 3,14 ÷ 22 ) ô.ì. = ( 3,14 ÷ 4) ô.ì. = 12,56 ô.ì. Ôï åìâáäü ôçò óõíïëéêÞò åðéöÜíåéáò ðïõ êáôáëáìâÜíåé ôï ãñáóßäé åßíáé ßóï ìå ôï åìâáäü ôåôñáãþíïõ ðëåõñÜò 4 ô.ì. , äçëáäÞ åßíáé : Å(ôåôñáãþíïõ) = ( 42 ô.ì.) = 16ô.ì. ¢ñá ôï ìç÷Üíçìá äåí ðïôßæåé ( 16 - 12,56 ) = 3,44 ô.ì. ëýóç
  89. 89. 298 298 á. Ï åóùôåñéêüò êýêëïò ôïõ ó÷åäßïõ öáßíåôáé íá Ý÷åé ìåãáëýôåñï åìâáäü. â. Èá õðïëïãßóù ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ìéêñïý êýêëïõ, ôïõ ìåãáëýôåñïõ êý- êëïõ êáé ôïõ ôåôñáãþíïõ. Ôá æçôïýìåíá åìâáäÜ Å2 êáé Å1 ðñïêýðôïõí áí áðü ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ìåãÜëïõ êýêëïõ áöáéñÝóù ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ìéêñïý, êáé áðü ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ôåôñáãþíïõ áöáéñÝóù ôï åìâáäü ôïõ ìåãÜëïõ êýêëïõ. = ⋅ = ⋅ =2 κύκλου µικρούΕ π 4 3,14 16 50,24τ.µ. = ⋅ = ⋅ =2 κύκλου µεγάλουΕ π 5,65 3,14 31,9 100,24τ.µ. τετρ.Ε 11,3 11,3 127,69τ.µ.= ⋅ = = − =2Ε 100,24 50,24 50 τ.µ. = − =1Ε 127,69 100,24 27,45τ.µ. ÁðÜíôçóç: Å1 = 27,45ô.ì., Å2 = 50ô.ì.,Ç õðüèåóÞ ìïõ åðáëçèåýôçêå. ÁðÜíôçóç ðñïâëÞìáôïò 2 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 27 Âñßóêù ôï åìâáäü êõêëéêïý äßóêïõ • = ⋅ = ⋅ =2 κυκλ.δίσκουE π 5 25 3,14 78,5 τ.µ. • Ïé äýï þñåò åßíáé 120 ëåðôÜ, èá äéáéñÝóù ôá 120 ëåðôÜ ìå ôï 6 ãéá íá õðïëïãßóù ðüóá åîÜëåðôá åßíáé ïé 2 þñåò. 120:6=20 ÅðïìÝíùò ï øáñÜò èá ñßîåé 20 öïñÝò ôï äß÷ôõ êáé Ýôóé èá Ý÷åé óáñþóåé: 20 · 78,5 = 1570 ô.ì. ÁðÜíôçóç äñáóôçñéüôçôáò ìå ðñïåêôÜóåéò ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 28 • Ôï ìÞêïò ôïõ íÞìáôïò ðïõ áðáéôåßôáé åßíáé: 78,5 · 200 =15.700 ì. íÞìáôïò. • = ⋅ = ⋅ =2 περ.E π 2 3,14 4 12,56ν.µίλια.
  90. 90. 299 299 66. Êýâïò êáé ïñèïãþíéï ðáñáëëçëåðßðåäï: Ýäñåò êáé áíáðôýãìáôá ÁðÜíôçóç Üóêçóçò 1 ôåôñ. åñãáóéþí ä, óåë. 29 Êýâïò - Ïñèïãþíéï ðáñáëëçëåðßðåäï Ç åðéöÜíåéá ôïõ êýâïõ áðïôåëåßôáé áðü 6 Ýäñåò. Ôï ßäéï êáé ç åðéöÜíåéá ôïõ ïñèïãùíßïõ ðáñáëëçëåðéðÝäïõ. Óôïí êýâï üëåò ïé Ýäñåò åßíáé ôåôñÜãùíá êáé åßíáé ßóåò ìåôáîý ôïõò, åíþ óôï ïñèïãþíéï ðáñáëëçëåðßðåäï åßíáé ïñèïãþíéá ðáñáëëçëüãñáììá êáé åßíáé ßóåò ïé áðÝíáíôé Ýäñåò ôïõ áíÜ äýï. Ç Ýäñá ðÜíù óôçí ïðïßá óôçñßæåôáé ôï ãåùìåôñéêü óôåñåü êáé ç áðÝíáíôé ôçò ëÝãïíôáé âÜóåéò ôïõ. Ïé õðüëïéðåò Ýäñåò áðïôåëïýí ôçí ðáñÜðëåõñç åðéöÜíåéá ôïõ. Ïé âÜóåéò êáé ç ðáñÜðëåõñç åðéöÜíåéá ìáæß áðïôåëïýí ôçí ïëéêÞ åðéöÜíåéá ôïõ óôåñåïý. ÁíÜðôõãìá åíüò óôåñåïý ëÝãåôáé ôï áðïôýðùìá ôùí åäñþí ôïõ óå Ýíá åðßðåäï ìå óõíå÷üìåíï ôñüðï, Ýôóé þóôå ìå äßðëùóç íá ó÷çìáôßóïõí ôï óôåñåü. ¢óêçóç 2 Ï Ëåùíßäáò èÝëåé íá ôõëßîåé Ýíá äþñï ó÷Þìáôïò êýâïõ, ðëåõñÜò 0,3ì. Ðüóá ôåôñáãùíéêÜ ìÝôñá ÷áñôß ðåñéôõëßãìáôïò ðñÝðåé íá áãïñÜóåé ãéá íá ôõëßîåé ôï äþñï;

×