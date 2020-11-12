Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Spontaneous renal artery dissection: Current perspective http://www.jpma.org.pk/full_article_ text.php?article_id=3869
• Spontaneous Renal artery dissection is a rare entity that may remain clinically silent or present with non-specific sign...
• the first report in 1944 and the first angiographic description in 1956,almost 200 cases of Spontaneous Renal Artery Dis...
• Smith et al have classified the clinical presentation of renal artery dissection as acute or chronic; – acute is further...
• Out of all artery dissections, renal artery dissection accounts for only 1-2% of cases, and in a normal healthy individu...
Etiology: • fourth to sixth decades of life, • with the male to female ratio being 4:1 • It has no predilection for either...
Etiology: • The recognized risk factors for SRAD include malignant hypertension, severe atherosclerosis, Marfan syndrome,f...
Etiology: • The recognized risk factors for SRAD include malignant hypertension, severe atherosclerosis, Marfan syndrome,f...
pathophysiological factors • blood pressure, heart rate, sympathetic activity, basal vascular tone, circadian rhythms, pla...
pathophysiological factors • Although the exact pathogenesis of SRAD remains to be explained, the ultimate event is unders...
Clinical Presentation:
Clinical Presentation:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spontaneous renal artery dissection

2 views

Published on

how to identified renal artery dissection from image study

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spontaneous renal artery dissection

  1. 1. Spontaneous renal artery dissection: Current perspective http://www.jpma.org.pk/full_article_ text.php?article_id=3869
  2. 2. • Spontaneous Renal artery dissection is a rare entity that may remain clinically silent or present with non-specific signs and symptoms, which makes it a diagnostic challenge. • It may be associated with certain underlying vascular pathologies, but its occurrence remains idiopathic in the majority of cases. • While there are no evidence-based guidelines for its management, blood pressure control and preservation of renal function remain the cardinal goals of therapy.
  3. 3. • the first report in 1944 and the first angiographic description in 1956,almost 200 cases of Spontaneous Renal Artery Dissection (SRAD) have been reported in medical literature 1. Ramamoorthy SL, Vasquez JC, Taft PN. Nonoperative management of acute spontaneous renal artery dissection. Annals of Vasc Surg 2002; 16: 157-62.
  4. 4. • Smith et al have classified the clinical presentation of renal artery dissection as acute or chronic; – acute is further classified into spontaneous, iatrogenic (guidewire, catheter, angioplasty balloon) and agonal (sepsis, malignancy, stroke, chronic renal failure, cirrhosis) – chronic is classified as functional and silent. 2. Smith BM, Holcomb GW, Richie RE, Dean RH. Renal artery dissection. Ann Surg 1984; 200: 134-46.
  5. 5. • Out of all artery dissections, renal artery dissection accounts for only 1-2% of cases, and in a normal healthy individual with no predisposing factors, renal artery dissection occurring spontaneously is an even rarer phenomenon. 3. Guérin E, Vandueren E, Dubois E, Delcour C, Wautrecht JC, Verhelst G. Spontaneous Renal Artery Dissection in an Otherwise Healthy Male. Actachirbelg, 2006; 106: 703-6.
  6. 6. Etiology: • fourth to sixth decades of life, • with the male to female ratio being 4:1 • It has no predilection for either side and in 10- 15% of cases it may be bilateral 6. Beroniade V, Roy P, Froment D, Pison C. Primary renal artery dissection: presentation of two cases and brief review of the literature. Am J Nephrol 1987; 7: 382-9.
  7. 7. Etiology: • The recognized risk factors for SRAD include malignant hypertension, severe atherosclerosis, Marfan syndrome,fibromuscular dysplasia, cystic medial necrosis, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, subadventitial angioma, syphilitic arteritis, polyarteritisnodosa, positive anti-phospholipid antibody, tuberculosis and extremes of physical exertion • 12. Borja F, González R, Rodríguez N, Ursu M, Varela C, Vukusich A.Spontaneous dissection of the renal artery and kidney infarction: report of two cases. Rev Med Chil 2008; 136: 1183-7.
  8. 8. Etiology: • The recognized risk factors for SRAD include malignant hypertension, severe atherosclerosis, Marfan syndrome,fibromuscular dysplasia, cystic medial necrosis, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, subadventitial angioma, syphilitic arteritis, polyarteritisnodosa, positive anti-phospholipid antibody, tuberculosis and extremes of physical exertion.11-13 • In most cases of SRAD, however,no such associations are found; cases of otherwise completely healthy individuals presenting with SRAD have beenreported in literature
  9. 9. pathophysiological factors • blood pressure, heart rate, sympathetic activity, basal vascular tone, circadian rhythms, plasma viscosity, endogenous vasoconstrictor hormones, platelet aggregability, haematocrit as well as drugs like cocaine and amphetamine 14. Alamir A, Middendorf DF, Baker P. Renal artery dissection causing renal infarction in otherwise healthy men. Am J Kidney Dis 1997; 30: 851-5.
  10. 10. pathophysiological factors • Although the exact pathogenesis of SRAD remains to be explained, the ultimate event is understood to be either a hemorrhage in the vessel wall through bleeding vasa vasora, extension of a primary intimal tear or endothelial dysfunction.
  11. 11. Clinical Presentation:
  12. 12. Clinical Presentation:

×