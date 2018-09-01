Download Heads Up Philosophy - DK [Full Download]

Synopsis :

The second installment in DK s new "Heads Up" series, "Heads Up Philosophy" addresses the issues and theories that are most intriguing and relevant to the curious minds of teens making a difficult topic easier to comprehend. Questions such as "What is knowledge?" "What is reality?" "What is the mind?" and "What s right and wrong?" are all addressed, offering big ideas, simply explained. Written and designed specifically for the teen market, "Heads Up Philosophy" combines challenging but clear text with cool graphic illustrations that clarify and explain theories and arguments. Biography spreads cover the famous quotes of great philosophers including Socrates, Aristotle, Friedrich Nietzsche, Epicurus, Plato, and Thomas Aquinas, while major theories and debates including epistemology, metaphysics, and ideologies are also explained. "Heads Up Philosophy" also includes case study panels, diagrams, and real world spreads to show how philosophical theories relate to everyday life. Making a difficult subject more approachable, "Heads Up Philosophy" is designed to provoke, entertain, and stimulate young minds."

