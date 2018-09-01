Download here Download_ The Classroom Management Book _[KINDLE EBOOK EPUB]

The number one problem in classrooms is the lack of classroom management, not discipline. This is a solutions book that turns classroom chaos into student achievement. It walks a teacher through organizing and structuring a classroom to create a safe and positive environment for student learning and achievement to take place. The book includes step-by-step teaching of 50 procedures that can be applied, changed, adapted, and incorporated into any classroom management plan and 40 QR (Quick Response) Codes that provide additional resources. All ideas are easy to implement at no cost. The concepts shared are suitable for all grades, all subjects, and all teachers. While all of the work and preparation behind a well-managed classroom are rarely observed, the dividends are evident in a classroom that is less stressful for all and one that hums with learning. This book is a companion book to The First Days of School and provides an in-depth look at classroom management.

