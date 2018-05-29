Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids Listen Like Vanessa Kids audiobooks free download on your phone now. Get Like V...
Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids Middle graders will laugh and cry with thirteen-year-old Vanessa Martin as she ...
Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids Written By: Tami Charles. Narrated By: Channie Waites Publisher: Recorded Books...
Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids Download Full Version Like Vanessa Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids

3 views

Published on

Listen Like Vanessa Kids audiobooks free download on your phone now. Get Like Vanessa Kids audiobooks free with mp3 and any best sellers audiobooks free trial

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids

  1. 1. Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids Listen Like Vanessa Kids audiobooks free download on your phone now. Get Like Vanessa Kids audiobooks free with mp3 and any best sellers audiobooks free trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids Middle graders will laugh and cry with thirteen-year-old Vanessa Martin as she tries to be like Vanessa Williams, the first black Miss America, by reluctantly entering her own beauty pageant. In this semi-autobiographical debut novel set in 1983, Vanessa Martin's real-life reality of living with family in public housing in Newark, New Jersey is a far cry from the glamorous Miss America stage. She struggles with an incarcerated mother she barely remembers, a grandfather dealing with addiction and her own battle with self-confidence. But when a new teacher at school coordinates a beauty pageant and convinces Vanessa to enter, Vanessa's view of her own world begins to change. Vanessa discovers that her own self-worth is more than the scores of her talent performance and her interview answers, and that she doesn't need a crown to be comfortable in her own skin and see her own true beauty.
  3. 3. Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids Written By: Tami Charles. Narrated By: Channie Waites Publisher: Recorded Books Date: March 2018 Duration: 7 hours 30 minutes
  4. 4. Like Vanessa Books On Tape Download | Kids Download Full Version Like Vanessa Audio OR Get now

×