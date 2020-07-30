Homeschooling - LearnDay@Xoxzo #21

LearnDay@Xoxzo is a monthly online seminar initiated by the Xoxzo team. We will have speakers from the team or guest speakers which will talk for 20 minutes each, on a subject of their choosing.



"Homeschooling", presented by Zaki, Xoxzo Engineering



XOXZO Learn Day #21

2020/07/29



