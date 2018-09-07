A book for women suffering from vaginismus (painful sex as a result of clenching vaginal muscles) and loved ones who want to help them. What exactly is vaginismus? What causes it? Most importantly: how you can heal from it! This book will help you understand vaginismus and take you through a healing step-by-step process that you can take in your own time. Discover more about your individual situation through exercises, techniques and workbook questions that will guide you towards having an enjoyable sex life. Topics also include: Psychological processes behind vaginismus, understanding sexual arousal and the biology of vagina. You will learn how beliefs and traumatic memories can change. Learn relaxing breathing techniques, explore body-focused exercises and discover ways in which you can share your healing journey with a partner. The author, Maree Stachel-Williamson, includes the extremely honest story of her personal experience of vaginismus and what helped her get rid of it. Comprehensive, informative and straightforward - this book will give you the tools you need to take the matter into your own hands.

