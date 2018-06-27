Synnopsis :

Having agreed to be fixed up by her sister, Josephine Willan unfortunately finds herself very bored. The gorgeous men she d been introduced to are all looking at her strangely and they re barely speaking to her. So Jo steps out for a breath of fresh air. Before she knows it, she s attacked, then rescued, and being kissed senseless by her rescuer.



Author : Lynsay Sands

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Lynsay Sands ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://cbookdownload3.blogspot.be/?book=0061474312

