Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety description book Publisher's Note: Products...
Unlimited Read and Download Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety - Online SYNOPS...
Read as many eBooks you want! Link in Description, enjoy,
Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
Read as many eBooks you want!
Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
Best Quality!
Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
Unlimited Read and Download Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety - Online click ...
Unlimited Read and Download Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety - Online
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unlimited Read and Download Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety - Online

21 views

Published on

Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety description book
Publisher's Note: Products purchased from Third Party sellers are not guaranteed by the publisher for quality, authenticity, or access to any online entitlements included with the product.Introducing the first definitive training guide to point-of-care ultrasound Whether you're a medical student or other health professional, this complete, one-stop tutorial takes you through everything you need to know about ultrasound scanners and their use across the full range of medical settings. Here, you'll get an incisive, step-by-step overview of the physical principles of ultrasound with detailed explanations of how each control works and why it's needed.Point-of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals is the one clinical resource that will take your familiarity with portable ultrasound to the next level. No other sourcebook goes further to help you master ultrasound tools and techniques--so you can maximize the quality of diagnostic information obtained during the examination while ensuring patient safety and observing ergonomically-sound scanning techniques.FEATURES: Covers the rapid adoption of new point-of-care ultrasound devices, from simple cell phone-size units to highly sophisticated and costly multi-transducer scanners offering 2D real-time, Duplex Doppler, and color flow imagingEmphasis on ensuring ultrasound safety offers insight into ultrasound interactions with tissue and the amount of energy transmitted to the patient, particularly when scanning the fetusDetailed descriptions of universal scanning techniques include diagrams and photographs illustrating correct and incorrect scanning methods to help prevent sonographer injuryExcellent pedagogy includes chapter-opening learning objectives and key termsNumerous tables and figures throughout include precisely reproduced ultrasound images
*************************
note:
The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above

Published in: Data & Analytics
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unlimited Read and Download Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety - Online

  1. 1. Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety description book Publisher's Note: Products purchased from Third Party sellers are not guaranteed by the publisher for quality, authenticity, or access to any online entitlements included with the product.Introducing the first definitive training guide to point-of-care ultrasound Whether you're a medical student or other health professional, this complete, one-stop tutorial takes you through everything you need to know about ultrasound scanners and their use across the full range of medical settings. Here, you'll get an incisive, step-by-step overview of the physical principles of ultrasound with detailed explanations of how each control works and why it's needed.Point-of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals is the one clinical resource that will take your familiarity with portable ultrasound to the next level. No other sourcebook goes further to help you master ultrasound tools and techniques--so you can maximize the quality of diagnostic information obtained during the examination while ensuring patient safety and observing ergonomically-sound scanning techniques.FEATURES: Covers the rapid adoption of new point-of-care ultrasound devices, from simple cell phone-size units to highly sophisticated and costly multi-transducer scanners offering 2D real-time, Duplex Doppler, and color flow imagingEmphasis on ensuring ultrasound safety offers insight into ultrasound interactions with tissue and the amount of energy transmitted to the patient, particularly when scanning the fetusDetailed descriptions of universal scanning techniques include diagrams and photographs illustrating correct and incorrect scanning methods to help prevent sonographer injuryExcellent pedagogy includes chapter-opening learning objectives and key termsNumerous tables and figures throughout include precisely reproduced ultrasound images ************************* note: The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above
  2. 2. Unlimited Read and Download Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety - Online SYNOPSIS Publisher's Note: Products purchased from Third Party sellers are not guaranteed by the publisher for quality, authenticity, or access to any online entitlements included with the product.Introducing the first definitive training guide to point-of-care ultrasound Whether you're a medical student or other health professional, this complete, one-stop tutorial takes you through everything you need to know about ultrasound scanners and their use across the full range of medical settings. Here, you'll get an incisive, step-by-step overview of the physical principles of ultrasound with detailed explanations of how each control works and why it's needed.Point-of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals is the one clinical resource that will take your familiarity with portable ultrasound to the next level. No other sourcebook goes further to help you master ultrasound tools and techniques--so you can maximize the quality of diagnostic information obtained during the examination while ensuring patient safety and observing ergonomically-sound scanning techniques.FEATURES: Covers the rapid adoption of new point-of-care ultrasound devices, from simple cell phone-size units to highly sophisticated and costly multi-transducer scanners offering 2D real-time, Duplex Doppler, and color flow imagingEmphasis on ensuring ultrasound safety offers insight into ultrasound interactions with tissue and the amount of energy transmitted to the patient, particularly when scanning the fetusDetailed descriptions of universal scanning techniques include diagrams and photographs illustrating correct and incorrect scanning methods to help prevent sonographer injuryExcellent pedagogy includes chapter-opening learning objectives and key termsNumerous tables and figures throughout include precisely reproduced ultrasound images SIGN UP TO READ OR DOWNLOAD
  3. 3. Read as many eBooks you want! Link in Description, enjoy,
  4. 4. Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
  5. 5. Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
  6. 6. Read as many eBooks you want!
  7. 7. Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
  8. 8. Best Quality!
  9. 9. Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
  10. 10. It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
  11. 11. Unlimited Read and Download Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Fundamentals: Principles, Devices, and Patient Safety - Online click the link below to download and join us NEXT PAGE OR

×