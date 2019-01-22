Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica Listen to Knight and audio sex stories online new releases on your iPhone iPad...
audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica A standalone romantic suspense novel in the USA Today Bestselling Impossible S...
audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica Written By: Julia Sykes. Narrated By: Jason Winters, Scarlett Day Publisher: I...
audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica Download Full Version Knight Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica

15 views

Published on

Listen to Knight and audio sex stories online new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any audio sex stories online FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica

  1. 1. audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica Listen to Knight and audio sex stories online new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any audio sex stories online FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica A standalone romantic suspense novel in the USA Today Bestselling Impossible Series. My captor tormented me until I forgot my own name. Then my new Master came and saved me. He tries to make me see him as FBI agent Smith James, but I can only think of him as Master. He is obsessed with putting the pieces of my shattered soul back together. He wants to heal me, but I'm scared. If I'm not a slave, he won't be my Master anymore. I might be a shadow of the woman I was, but without him I would cease to exist altogether. I've found my salvation in his obsession, my freedom in his captivity. If I can make him love me, he'll never let me go. Note: While Knight is Book 4 in the Impossible Series, it can be read as a standalone romantic suspense novel. Knight contains scorching hot scenes of BDSM!
  3. 3. audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica Written By: Julia Sykes. Narrated By: Jason Winters, Scarlett Day Publisher: Insatiable Press Date: October 2016 Duration: 11 hours 4 minutes
  4. 4. audio sex stories online : Knight | Erotica Download Full Version Knight Audio OR Download Now

×